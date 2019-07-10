Pressed Smoked Salmon Mousse Appetizer

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great little appetizer to start things off!

By TMCKASUN

prep:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
50 stuffed cherry tomatoes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
Directions

  • Rinse and dry the tomatoes, and cut a thin slice off the top and bottom of each tomato with a serrated knife. Scoop out the pulp and seeds, and place the tomatoes on a platter lined with paper towels to drain. Refrigerate until needed.

  • Combine the softened cream cheese, smoked salmon, cream, lemon juice, and black pepper, and beat with a hand mixer until filling is soft and well-blended. Scoop the mixture into the barrel of a cookie press or into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Squeeze a small amount of the salmon filling into each cherry tomato.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 47.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Royall Clark
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2009
This sounds wonderful. I'll be taking this to a potluck in a couple of days..... I'll post back later how it all came together and how the PUPU (Hawaiian for appetizer) whet over! I'll rate this at 5 stars to start with just because it sounds so yummy! Well I fixed this for a potluck last night. I found it difficult to clean the pulp out of the cherry tomatoes and very time consuming. I tried to mince the salmon into as small a chunks as possible but it still wasn't fine enough to go through the biggest tip of my pastry bag. I ended up using a plastic bag with a corner cut off. I did use a about 4oz. of salmon as that was what was in the jar and used about 1/4tsp of black pepper. The taste was mild and I think next time I would spice them up a bit with finely chopped olives jalapeno and a 1/2tsp of salt. This would be great as a vegetable dip if you didn't want to mess with all those little tomatoes! I'm lowering it to 4 stars because of the prep time. Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Marietta Higgins-Spillone
Rating: 3 stars
03/12/2010
I gave this 3 stars for the idea, but read the reviews and could tell the mousse would be a little shy on flavor. So I took the tomato idea and ran with it. I have posted what I did as Smoked Salmon mousse tomato tartlet's. Brought them to a party and they were a big hit. Read More
Helpful
(7)
bad bad kitty
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
These were fantastic the filling is delicous. yes the gutting of the tomatoes is messy and time consuming but it is well worth it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Hanniuska
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2014
creamy soft did the mousse overnight and added just a bit of onion for more flavoring. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Katie Moore Smith
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2012
I thought they were wonderful. However I made them for a party and nobody touched them. Maybe if you take them to a baby or bridal shower as opposed to a cook out they would be more well received.:( Lesson learned....know your audience! Read More
Helpful
(3)
bigrigdave
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2020
this was awesome. loved by everyone. I garnished with chives and caperes Read More
Bop2u
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2021
I upped the ratio of salmon to cream cheese and substituted plain Greek yogurt for the heavy cream- it was absolutely delicious. Read More
Nita Kostroski Durant
Rating: 3 stars
09/02/2018
tastes great with an extra helping of pepper. but beware your salmon topping will not be orange (like the photoshopped picture) it will be off-white. Read More
