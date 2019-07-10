Pressed Smoked Salmon Mousse Appetizer

This sounds wonderful. I'll be taking this to a potluck in a couple of days..... I'll post back later how it all came together and how the PUPU (Hawaiian for appetizer) whet over! I'll rate this at 5 stars to start with just because it sounds so yummy! Well I fixed this for a potluck last night. I found it difficult to clean the pulp out of the cherry tomatoes and very time consuming. I tried to mince the salmon into as small a chunks as possible but it still wasn't fine enough to go through the biggest tip of my pastry bag. I ended up using a plastic bag with a corner cut off. I did use a about 4oz. of salmon as that was what was in the jar and used about 1/4tsp of black pepper. The taste was mild and I think next time I would spice them up a bit with finely chopped olives jalapeno and a 1/2tsp of salt. This would be great as a vegetable dip if you didn't want to mess with all those little tomatoes! I'm lowering it to 4 stars because of the prep time.