Easy Funnel Cakes

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Made this recipe for my kids last night and they were a hit! I did have to add more milk as it was a bit thick and I also added more sugar to make the batter a bit sweeter. With that they turned out just like the funnel cakes you get at the fairs/carnivals, etc! They were delicious and very easy to make.
I made this as written, and thought it was flavorless. The milk does need another 1/4 c or so to get the right consistency. I would double the salt, sugar, and add 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I halved the recipe and ended up with 4 medium sized cakes.
I made these for myself, my husband & 3 year old as a treat. They were so good & easy to make!! I made mine in a deep skillet. I modified & used a cup of milk instead of 2/3 cup, 4 tablespoons of sugar instead of 2 & they turned out perfectly :) Love it & I will definitely make these again.
10/01/2006
I Think that is was great all it really needs like everyone say more milk and more sugar.
thank you soooooo much i loved it and was a big hit with the family (and they thought i was bad cook be4 trying this) i never gave any1 this recipe in my family cuz i wanted to be the star but dont worry i mentioned sum 1 gave it to me ! i added 3 tbsp sugar instead of 2 and added a bit more milk like every1 said and served it with icing sugar, vanilla ice-cream and the supreme strawberry topping i got frm this site. i wud give it 10 stars if possible!!!!!!
I had some fresh strawberries to use up so I decided to top some funnel cakes with them. I made a small alteration to the recipe and added vanilla to the batter. I poured the batter in a piping bag and added it to the oil. I sprinkled powdered sugar on some of the cakes and I also made up a powdered suger glaze to top the rest.
I have made this recipe 6 times now with no changes. I love the recipe size; it serves my family of 3 exactly- one each for the ladies and two for the hungry man. I added a shake of cinnamon to the last batch and was quite pleased. These are extra special served with a fruit compote in the center and topped with whipped cream. So far, I've used strawberries, pineapple, raspberries or cooked apples. This is a popular treat for our family. I forgot to sift my flour one time before I measured it and the batter ended up too stiff. I simply added about 1/3-1/2 cup additional milk and a dash more baking powder and they came out great. It must be a very forgiving recipe! If you happen to have an 8" cast iron skillet, it's the perfect size for frying these. It only takes about 1 cup of oil, as opposed to the quart of oil called for in the recipe. Thanks for sharing Luv2Shop!
11/16/2002
i thought they were great. really easy to make. thanks.
03/02/2005
It was alright. The batter was a little thick and could have been a little sweeter, so for future reference add more sugar and a little more milk.
Great recipe, I actually make zeppoles instead by dropping spoon fulls of the batter into the oil and then tossing them in a bag of powdered sugar. It's a simple recipe with things I always have on hand at home.
I used this recipe to make deep fried zucchini. It was wonderful. I did have to add some more milk because the batter was thick like others had said, but other than that I thought it was perfect. I kept the sugar content the same since I was putting it on veggies, but even if I wasn't I liked the way it was and wouldn't change it even if I was doing the funnel cakes!
As written, which is the recipe people SHOULD be rating, this is just a two star at best. As noted by even those who rate it 4-5 it needs more milk, more sugar and cinnamon. As written it is too thick, and pretty tasteless.
sooo good and easy to make. Followed some suggstions and added cinnamon which I think elevated the flavour. Served with strawberry syrup, fresh cut strawberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. It was a HIT!
I made one bout a week ago they were to die for had to add more granulated sugar for batter but I will not be spending money going to the carnivals or fairs and will not wait when I can make it myself.
The recipe was really great but I did tweak it just a little. I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla, just enough for my taste, not overpowering. I added a little water to make it pour easier. I didn't measure, but it may have been 2 - 3 teaspoons.
I can't believe how easy it was to make funnel cakes!! No more waiting for the county fair to eat one. I can make them right at home. I followed the suggestions of others and added more milk so it wasn't as thick. Also added 4 tablespoons of sugar. Topped them with powdered sugar and Supreme Strawberry Topping from Allrecipes a well.
I went with a carnival themed birthday for my toddler and needed carnival food. What's a carnival without funnel cakes or as we call them, elephant ears. THESE WERE A HUGE HIT!!! I couldn't make these fast enough for all the people at the party! I made this recipe as is and had no trouble the day of the party trying this for the first time. Easy, simple, and oh so delicious!
This recipe needs a lot of milk versus the small amount it shows. I modified mine to be more liquidity so that I'm able to spread it all over like the funnel cake I buy at fairs. I'm assuming they mixed up the amount of flours and milk. When I followed the recipe exactly it was way too thick. After modification it was wonderful. Thanks.
I only give this 3 stars because we've all had to edit it by adding more milk and more sugar. 1 full cup of milk 1/4 cup of sugar And I also added 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract for flavor. They came.out so perfect!
I followed the directions step by step. The batter was too thick, and it had no taste. Let's just say it ended up in the garbage. What a waste of ingredients. I wouldn't recommend this recipe...try another.
