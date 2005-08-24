Easy Funnel Cakes

Easy funnel cake recipe very similar to pancakes.

By LV2SHOP

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
4 cakes
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Pour 1-inch-deep oil into a heavy pan; heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat together egg and milk in a large bowl. Sift flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder into the bowl; beat into egg mixture until smooth.

  • Pour batter through a funnel over hot oil with a circular motion to form a spiral. Fry in hot oil until bottom is golden brown; flip and continue cooking until golden brown all over. Drain on paper towels. Continue cooking remaining batter.

  • Sprinkle cakes with confectioner's sugar while still warm.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 90.6mg. Full Nutrition
