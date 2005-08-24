Easy Funnel Cakes

I have made this recipe 6 times now with no changes. I love the recipe size; it serves my family of 3 exactly- one each for the ladies and two for the hungry man. I added a shake of cinnamon to the last batch and was quite pleased. These are extra special served with a fruit compote in the center and topped with whipped cream. So far, I've used strawberries, pineapple, raspberries or cooked apples. This is a popular treat for our family. I forgot to sift my flour one time before I measured it and the batter ended up too stiff. I simply added about 1/3-1/2 cup additional milk and a dash more baking powder and they came out great. It must be a very forgiving recipe! If you happen to have an 8" cast iron skillet, it's the perfect size for frying these. It only takes about 1 cup of oil, as opposed to the quart of oil called for in the recipe. Thanks for sharing Luv2Shop!