Pineapple Upside-Down Cake II

This was my first time ever making pineapple upside-down cake, and thanks to this recipe, it turned out great! I cut back on the butter for the topping by half, and I went ahead and melted it in the hot oven right in the pan, and then I went ahead and mixed the brown sugar into the melted butter. I used canned pineapple rings and put marachino cherries in the middles of the pineapple rings. Then I sprinkled a little bit of chopped pecans over that. I cut back on the salt just a tiny bit because I didn't have unsalted butter and didn't want it to come out too salty. Instead of milk, I used 3/4 cup of the reserved pineapple juice, which gave the cake wonderful flavor. I beat the batter real well between each step and the batter came out real nice. Oh, also I used cake four instead of all-purpose. Lastly, I only had an 8" round pan and I had a little extra batter, so I went ahead and prepared three custard cups just like the pan, and poured the rest of the batter in those. The cake was done in about 43 minutes, and the custard cups were done in about 32 minutes. I'm glad I put the custard cups in the other cake pan I had, because the the sugary, buttery topping came up out of the sides a little bit. This is so good! I can't wait to eat more of it! :o)