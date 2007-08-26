Pineapple Upside-Down Cake II
This recipe was given to me by a good friend in Hawaii. She always uses fresh pineapple, the end product is delicious. Very yummy served with ice cream or whipped cream as an accompaniment.
I made this in a 9x13 pan and I was a bit nervous that the batter was spread too thin. But I lessened the baking time to 20 minutes and it came out perfect. This was delicious.Read More
One night, I thought to myself, "Self, I would like some cake....cake with pineapple..." So, I logged onto allrecipes, and found...this great recipe! I used half of a 1lb, 4oz can of pinapple chunks, drained and crushed. Also, going off of what someone else reveiwed, I only used about 3/4 of a stick of butter, rather than the whole stick. I still think the 'topping' was to soggy though, and next time I would reduce the butter even more, maybe 2/3 of a stick. Hope this helps.Read More
What a delightful screw up this was! I followed the recipe pretty closely but added 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup of pineapple juice. I also didn't cube the pineapple, I used the rings out of a can. I originally made just one batch but silly me didn't read the pan size and put it all together in a 9x12. So I made another batch to fill the pan up and baked a bit longer, more like an hour. I was completely ready for a disaster but to my surprise it was fantastic. Not dry, not too moist but just perfect. So double your recipe and stick it in a 9/12 to enjoy even more. Also give your mixing a lot of love. The batter is wonderful too. Lick your spoon!
If the cake turned out a disaster, perhaps you made a mistake. Cooking is chemistry and you have to follow directions to a tee. Really cream that butter and sugar, and beat well between additions. The batter fluffs up like a meringe, so don't expect cake-mix consistency. I did do some modifications. (I found the cake a bit DRY) Here's what I recommend: (1) Yes, REDUCE the topping butter to 1/4 cup. Cube it, put it in the pan, and put the pan in the oven while it's preheating. Save the step. Sprinkle with brown sugar and combine with fork. (2)Really pile on that pineapple: be generous in the size of your cubes because they'll shrink!! Don't dry the pineapple, let those juices soak into the batter. (3) Cut the flour 1/4 cup, and reduce baking time by 5-7 minutes. This is a great recipe! So glad I found it. It will become a perineal favorite in this home. Thanks!
This was my first time ever making pineapple upside-down cake, and thanks to this recipe, it turned out great! I cut back on the butter for the topping by half, and I went ahead and melted it in the hot oven right in the pan, and then I went ahead and mixed the brown sugar into the melted butter. I used canned pineapple rings and put marachino cherries in the middles of the pineapple rings. Then I sprinkled a little bit of chopped pecans over that. I cut back on the salt just a tiny bit because I didn't have unsalted butter and didn't want it to come out too salty. Instead of milk, I used 3/4 cup of the reserved pineapple juice, which gave the cake wonderful flavor. I beat the batter real well between each step and the batter came out real nice. Oh, also I used cake four instead of all-purpose. Lastly, I only had an 8" round pan and I had a little extra batter, so I went ahead and prepared three custard cups just like the pan, and poured the rest of the batter in those. The cake was done in about 43 minutes, and the custard cups were done in about 32 minutes. I'm glad I put the custard cups in the other cake pan I had, because the the sugary, buttery topping came up out of the sides a little bit. This is so good! I can't wait to eat more of it! :o)
The only thing I can think of is that maybe people are using too much pineapple?? I used pineapple rings -- just enough to cover the top of the cake. And this thing turned out PERFECT. I honestly wouldn't change a thing about it. Even the topping was perfect. I liked that it was extra buttery and yummy. Have no fear, this is a GREAT recipe.
I gave this a five star rating, assuming the amount of butter was incorrect. I used 1/2 cup butter total. I little more than 1/4 cup for the cake and the remainder for the topping. I used 1/2 milk and 1/2 pineapple juice for the 3/4 cup milk. This cake was okay the day I made it, but it was awesome the next day. So, if you need a make ahead dessert with ingredients you have on hand, this might be the ticket!
I made this last year for my father (who lives in another state) who really enjoys pineapple upside down cake. Based upon previous versions I have tasted, I was not particularly fond of this cake. However, when I made this for my father, it was so moist and very flavorable that now I would eat this cake. My father enjoyed the cake so much, that he has requested that I make him one to bring to him when I come to visit I am going to make. Because I am such a stickler for using fresh products, I make this using fresh pineapple, preferable golden pineapple.
This sounds like a similar recipe I saw on Good Morning America years ago. I've been making it for years and it's terrific! I use canned pineapple rings, dried very well, and make sure the butter mixture is a good consistency (I don't melt it all the way) before spreading it in the pan--that way it bakes into an almost crunchy topping for the cake. When serving, I place a few pansies in the middle and serve it warm with vanilla ice cream. It's a gorgeous, delicious dessert!
I followed this recipe with only 2 ingredient changes - 1/4 cup less flour, because I rather have a moist cake than dry and I only used 1/2 cup butter, total. I followed the advice of another reviewer and only partially melted the butter. I used the fresh pineapple chunks, just like the recipe called for. It baked in a 10" non-stick springform pan lined in parchment on the disc bottom and the sides sprayed with Pam. It came out PERFECT! It was my son-in-laws birthday cake and we served it warm with whipped cream. It FLEW!!!At last - something to do with my fresh pineapples!!!
This cake turned out to be a soggy mess. The proportion for the butter and brown sugar was definately way off. I read the reviews on this recipe before trying it. So I merely greased the pan with butter and sprinkled the brown sugar over it, but ultimately the end product was a messy and soggy cake. I am still curious how others find this cake good?
Great recipe. first time making a pineapple upside-down cake. I followed some of the other suggestions: I modified it to have 1/4 cup butter with brown sugar n the pan. I put 1/2 cup of milk and a 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Very yummy!
Great recipe ... first time I've ever made this and was in bind for a bake sale and it turned out great!!! Person who bought it loved it and it was so easy I couldn't believe it! I was in a hurry so I used canned pineapple rings instead of fresh and I baked it in a 9x13 pan for 20 minutes like someone else suggested.
this is a delicious recipe.however it was a tad too sweet for me (though everyone who tried the cake absolutely LOVED it!) as suggested by the many who have tried this recipe, one should really reduce the amount of brown sugar to 1/4 cup and the white sugar to 1 cup.
I made this today. Cake was good but it was more like pound cake, it was very dense. Was it something i did not sure followed to the recipe to the t...
First time for makeing pineapple upside-down cake and it was awesome!! Woulnt change a thing.
this is a favorite of mine. i havent reviewed it before because i kept waiting for some of the problems other people spoke of to happen so i could see maybe what is going on and i might be able to help. i have made this recipe a good half a dozen times at least and well, i havent had a problem yet. it's moist, tastes even better the next day, always comes right out of the pan, i do butter the pan well....great recipe. and i really love using fresh pineapple.
Wonderful!!! is all I can say. This was my very first from scratch cake. It turned out beautifully. I doubled the recipe for a 9x13 cake pan and cooked it for 55 minutes. My family and guest couldn't get enough of it.
I made this cake for my father for his birthday at his request. Both he and my mother thought it was the best Pineapple Upside Down Cake they ever had! I followed the recipe as written with the exception of using canned pineapple and using a 50/50 mixture of milk and pineapple juice. Absolutely delicious! I'm making it again tonight. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe.
This was a horrible recipe. I followed the recipe to the letter and all I got was a soggy mess. The melted butter to brown sugar ratio was WAY off. I would not recommend this to ANYONE.
This was so good that there wasn't any left when my guest left! Easy to make!
Having never made a pineapple upside down cake before, I was a little nervous about this. It didn't say to use a two inch tall cake pan, so when the butter and pineapple juices started oozing out, causing smoke to pour out of my oven, I got pretty worried. But the guys at my boyfriend's frat house loved it, and I didn't think it was bad, myself. :) I'll definitely be using this in the future, but I think it will be ok without so many pineapple . . . that way my smoke alarm will stay quiet. :)
Excellent cake. Made as directed and it came out great!
I made this cake exactly like the recipe, and did not like it. Way too dense, not enough flavor in the cake, although everybody else seemed to like it. I think I would have preferred one of the recipes that call for cake mix in the box.
I tweaked the recipe a bit and it was wonderful. I used 1/2 of a l lb.4 oz. can of pineapple chunks (instead of fresh pineapple) and used the pineapple juice from the can as a substitute for milk. I also included 3 marachino cherries (halved) and 2 T of pecan pieces sprinkled in with the pineapple pieces in the bottom layer. This was even better than the pineapple upside down can my mother used to bake. Ymmm!
Different from the other pineapple upside down cakes I've had before, but I can't point out what it is. Mine didn't turn out very pretty, but it was delicious. The brown sugar syrup surfaced to the top while baking, but didn't overflow. It glazed over the cake, giving it a nice caramel flavor. The texture was a little funny, but I'll make this again and update this review.
I am new to cooking, so the recipe seemed a little time consuming, however my boyfriend who likes pineapple upside down cake apsolutely raved about it. The cinnamon added an specially nice touch. It was moist, and sweet. A definate keeper. The best I've ever had.
This cake is awesome!! Brilliant recipe
I too found the topping soggy but it did not detract from the wonderful taste. I have never made a pineapple cake with it made in chunks but it was good.
I used canned pineapple instead of fresh and as someone else suggested used half milk/half pineapple juice. First time making this and it turned out picture perfect and delicious.
This cake came out great. It sounded a little complicated, but was really easy. I didn't even have the right sized pan, but it was still good. I used a can of crushed pineapple that I drained really well, and used the pineapple juice instead of milk. Plus, I sprinkled some chopped walnuts on top of the butter-brownsugar mixture on the bottom of the pan. It was great!
This turned out nicely although it really didn't fit well in the small cake pan and could have used a larger pan. Nice cake, moist and not heavy. Texture was perfect density, not too light and fluffy not too heavy. I used margarine, canned pineapple and pineapple juice reserved from the canned pineapple instead of the milk. Very good! Almost as good as my Grandma used to make in her cast iron skillet.
i cut the recipe in half bc i was just using a small loaf pan to do a test run and it was soooo good. i'm no baker by any means so i was pleasantly surprised. it was the best i've ever tasted, very very moist & delicious. I have to say though, there are like 7 one star reviews out of about 80, so that leads me to believe they are just not doing it right :)
I have made this cake twice now and the original recipe came out dry so I added half a can of pineapple chunks in the cake mix and it came out amazing!
This cake was awesome. I reduced the butter and brown sugar as was suggested by other reviewers. Also I used half milk and half pineapple juice for added flavor. I made one day prior to serving and it was a big hit.
Doubled recipe for 9x12 pan but only used 1/2 cup butter (melted - in the pan in the warming oven) It may have been okay with only 1/3c. Took this to work for a persons birthday who wanted pineapple upside down cake and EVERYONE loved it. Also used whole wheat flour and no one could even tell.
I made this exactly as the recipe said and it came out DELICIOUS! Only thing I did different was cube up the butter and let it melt into the pan while the oven pre-heated. Saved a step. I also used a rectangle Pyrex baking dish (13x9) and it came out wonderful. Honestly...DO NOT BE AFRAID TO USE AS MUCH BUTTER AS IT CALLS FOR!!!
This is a really good recipe. My husband thought it was too sweet but he says that about pretty much everything. had to use coconut extract instead of vanilla, its all i had - but it worked. Next time, i'll add shredded coconut to the batter to give it a bit more flavor.
Baked as directed and the resulting cake was a little dry and more crumbly than expected. Not as much pineapple taste as I would prefer. Next time, I will try it with some pineapple juice instead of all milk.
Flavor was good but the consistency was doughy. I followed the recipe except reducing the but for the brown sugar mixture.
This cake wasn't fluffy and had a doughy texture.
I made it the night before and we had it for breakfast. It turned out perfect. :)
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! This was the best pineapple upside down cake I made! The cake was super moist and taste wonderful by itself. Instead of using maraschino cherries I used cherry pie filling. I did double the recipe to make it in a 9x13 pan. I also used less milk about 1/2 cup and then substituted the remainder with 1 cup pineapple juice. My family loved this cake. The cake wasn't gone and my son was already asking me when I was going to make it again. Again, thank you.
Make it into cupcakes for a party because I didn't want to have to worry about cutting and serving. Thank goodness I sampled one before heading out the door. The cake was flavorless and had a blah, pasty texture. The top was goo. I normally get raves from friends on my baking skills. There was NO way I was going to serve this! I was under time pressure and ended up running to the store and got some Jiffy yellow cake mix....and I NEVER used boxed mix! It wasn't fabulous, but much better than this recipe turned out.
This was so good warm from the oven. It would be really great with fresh pineapple, however all I had on hand was pineapple rings which I did not pat dry, and I stirred the butter and brown sugar in the cake pan as suggested by other reviewers.
I so love this recipe!!! It came out VERY MOIST!! i added CHUNKS of pineapple to the mix.. MMM I ENCOURAGE everyone to try it! ITS SIMPLE && VERY DELISH.!!!!! (5 starss) My daughter couldnot stop eating it.. :)
Following the directions carefully I found this cake to be wonderful. For the soggy messes, I would suggest that if you use different ingredients (ex: canned pineapple instead of fresh) you will get a different result if you don't modify other ingredients also. Canned pineapple is much more wet than fresh and often times much sweeter, depending on how it is canned.
okay, I don't know why some people think this is soggy or way too much butter?? I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out PERFECT. I did sub margarine for butter but other than that just did what it said and it is scrumptious. Great version of a classic fav. thanks Nina.
I made this last night and attempted it with a bag of frozen pineapple chunks that were wet - and it worked just fine. The cake turned out fabulous! I would defintely make this recipe again. I did use honey in place of the brown sugar and will try Splendia for the white sugar next time. Excellent cake!
The first time I made this cake it taste ok. I followed the reciped to the letter and it was a bit dense and little on the dry side but my family ate it anyway. I made this cake again tonight but changed up the ingredients. (1) I doubled the recipe for a 10 X 3 inch pan (2) substituted 1 cup flour for 1 cup cake flour (3) used 1/4 cup pineapple juice in my batter for added flavor (4) alloted more time 1 hr. 40 mins for baking due to doubling the recipe. IT IS EXCELLENT NOW!!! MELTS IN YOUR MOUTH!!!
This one is a keeper and was what I was looking for. Too good, I had four slices!
I made this with my 4 year old son, we love to bake together. We cut a piece of waxed paper to fit the bottom of a spring form pan, laid down pineapple slices and cherries first, then the brown sugar and butter mixture over those. We mixed and baked the rest of the cake exactly as the recipe instructed, and it turned out perfectly.
FIRSTLY I WAS AFRAID THAT THIS RECIPE WOULDNT COME OUT GOOD AFTER I READ SOME COMMENT OTHERS SAY ABOUT IT. BUT IT WAS SOOO GOOD AT LAST. I ENJOYED MAKING IT. EVERYONE LOVE IT. THE ONLY PROBLEM WID IT ; IT WAS A LITTLE OVER BAKED....BUT THAT WAS MY MISTAKE. EVERYTHING ELSE WAS PERFECT!!!
This was a great recipe! I used muffin tins greased with butter to make individual cakes. (This helps so you don't eat the whole thing at once). They were extremely tasty. Very buttery and moist. I did decrease the flour by 1/4 cup. I wanted to be sure they were not dry like some other cake recipes I've tried. The next day I reheated for a few seconds in the microwave and washed down with a cold glass o' milk. YUM!
This recipe is wonderful. It is not quite as sweet as a traditional pineapple upside down cake but that is why we liked it so much. If you want it sweeter you can probably use pineapple juice instead of milk but I have never tried it that way.
So easy and good my family loved it.
I have been baking since I was in 6th grade. This cake was great as written. If I was a beginer baker I would be afraid to try any recipe with the things written on this site! With this and other recipe's!! Leave the recipe's alone! If they turned out bad maybe YOU made a mistake. You tweak and add a pinch of this, take something away from and then are not happy. This cake as written was moist and had just the right amount of juices and yum... Maggiemae
I followed this recipe exactly. The cake turned out beautifully; however, th cake itself seemed dry and and in need of more flavor. I don't believe I will repeat this particular recipe again.
There was way too much butter in the topping and my cake came out greasy. Next time I make this cake I will definately cut the amount of butter in half.
I made this so good that I almost cried! I used a flute pan to bake. I used crushed pineapple from a can. I had to strain the juice before placing in the pan. I didn't have any cherries but I threw in a few pecans. All the ingredients were left the same. I only added 1 tablespoon of the leftover pinapple juice in the cake batter and baked for 40 minutes. (my oven cookes fast) Simply marvelous!
i like it,taste good
If I do this again I would omit at least 1/2 the butter for the topping if not all together. Wasn't thrilled with the cinnamon in the cake itself. Next time I'll just do a box mix.
This is great! I reduced the topping as others had said, and used round segments of pineapple out of a tin. This was gooey, moist .. and gone within 5 minutes! One for keeps!
Delicious! Doubled the recipe and baked in a glass 9x13, for about one hour. Used canned pineapple rings as well, only needed one can. The topping around the pineapple was great and definately what was missing out of the last recipe for this I tried. Thanks a bunch for the recipe, exactly what I was looking for!
This is so so so good, I have made this cake at least 5 times. Best cold out of the fridge.
It turned out very moist and delicious! It was my first one I've ever made and it came out perfect.
This is exactly what I wanted in a pineapple upside-down cake...moist and buttery with the perfect amount of pineapple!
I had no pineapple, but wanted to use up some frozen rasberries, so I substituted! The cake turned out so well, just a little funny looking. It was delicious! It was not as sweet as it would have been with pineapple, but the raspberries were nicely tart. I will try this recipe again with pineapple, as I found the cake to have great flavour and texture. The hint of cinnamon was good, even though I don't usually like cinnamon in my baked goods. Great recipe!
Awesome! I made this with canned pineapple because it's what I had on hand. Turned out great! I had never made a pineapple upside-down cake but, I had no problems. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
OH SO GOOD! My first time making it and it was super moist, I loved it. Definately a keeper.
everyone who tried it said it was the best ever :) not too bad considering it was my first! thanks!
I tweaked the recipe a little bit because I cross-referenced with some other recipes online. I separated the eggs; yolks to the creamed butter and whites with cream of tartar whipped until they formed peaks. My finished product turned out great except that the top layer was kinda soggy and wet. I might be adjusting the amount of butter in the caramel mixture next time. =)
I consider myself an excellent cook, but not a baker. This recipe is great and makes a very tasty cake. I did not dry the fresh pineapple, but other than that, pretty much followed the recipe - it takes a lot of beating, but it's worth it...
This turned out perfectly! Thanks :) I took some suggestions from the reviews and used a little less butter in the topping and then I used half milk and half pineapple juice for a yummy flavour and moisture in the cake. Kids and I enjoyed it very much.
This cake was a big hit with my family !!
it was very easy to make, and tastes real good. I recommend people to try this one.
A really nice recipe. Definitely a keeper!!! I pretty much follwed the directions. Reading the previous suggestions, I thought I'll reduce the quantity of flower by 1/4 cup, but when I reached there, I felt the batter too liquidy, so I put the entire quantity in. It was not too dry. I used fresh pinapple. I think the trick is to use fresh, juicy pineapples.. for the juice will seep down into the cake and make it very moist. I had cut the pineapple early in the morning and put it in the fridge. I made the cake only some 4 hours later. So a little juice had collected at the bottom of the pan (abt 2 tsp)wich I added to the batter. But I don't think that would have made a difference to the moistness of the cake. I also added about 2 tsp of cinnamon. It added a wonderful flavour to the cake. I was scared whether I'll have any sticky problems, for I used a normal rectangle mold, but it came out very easily. All in all a wonderful recipe. I brought the leftover pieces from dinner to work today and it disappeared like the proverbial hot cakes :) I have got requests to make it for out next party.. :) :)
I made this recipe exactly as posted. I used a 9 inch round baking pan. Overall, a good recipe. The only thing that was missing was a moister cake. I didn't have any pineapple juice to add to the batter in place of some of the milk but I will make sure I have some on hand next time. The family really liked it and I will be making it again very soon.
i thought it was great. sweet, moist, and very easy, i found i had too change the recipie a tad, for high altitude cooking., I added a 1/4 cup extra flour. it was very yummy, even my mother who critcizes me on everything thought it was good.
This was my first time making pineapple upside-down cake. It turned out well, and my guests really like it. I used a 9x13 inch pan. I wish the cake was little fluffier--it was not yellow like in this picture, but overall a yummy dessert!
I have lost my pineapple upside down cake recipe and have been looking for one to replace it. While this one was ok, I think I will continue searching. I added pineapple juice to the batter to make it sweeter. It came out kind of doughy. Overall, ok but I think there's better out there.
I think I solved the too dry/not sweet enough problems! Instead of the milk, I substituted the reserve juice from my skinned, cored pineapple bought at the store, which ended up being about 1/3 of a cup. To which I added a tablespoon of pomegranate juice and then topped it off to 1/2 cup using vanilla rum. It made the whole cake taste like a giant pina colada! Also, I accidentally used two sticks of butter instead of one in the batter. It resulted in a super moist cake that fell apart under my fork. Definitely not the right texture for a cake, but it certainly wasn't dry! So maybe adding an additional 2-3 tablespoons of butter would give just the right consistency? Or just reducing the flour by 1/4 cup, as one reviewer suggested.
baked a pineapple upside down cake before but this one is definitely the best so far...my family loved it...I will be using this one for sure from now on, I made a little change, I added 1/4 cup of reserved pineapple juice and a cup of milk instead of the 1 1/4 milk it called for and didn't bother cutting the cherries in half...the cake didn't last the night, it disappeared that quick...
This recipe is awesome!!!!!I followed it exactly and was amazed by how fragrant it turned out. Will definitely make this again.
My cake came out perfect. This was a very easy recipe with great results. Delicious!
I TOTALLY agree with UNACHICA! Would not recommend!
way to sweet
Absolutely delicious! Turned out perfect, nice and gooey and perfectly sweet. Other people mentioned problems with butter and terrible turnout, but I followed the recipe exactly, only adding the cherries, and it turned out wonderful. Don't know what everyone else is talking about! Highly recommended!
i made this and it was a disaster. pineapples came out black and tasted bitter something went wrong with the butter and sugar....help
Great cake!! Much better the next two days! Thank you so much for sharing! It's going into my favorite recipes.
I was scared to make this cake and have it turn out right after reading all the reviews. The recipe seemed so simple and easy to follow. I omitted all the extra butter, flour and juices from pineapple and still the cake came out soo soggy, too running at the top. It was not sweet at all. Recipe needs revisions and the right measurements of ingredients. I hope this turns out better for others good luck!!
good stuff... doughy..but ok
They ate it all! I added walnuts to the topping.
Really great recipe. I added a tablespoon of molasses in the topping and 1 1/2t of almond extract in the cake. Perfect, very moist. Pineapples didn't shrink. I wouldn't leave anything out.
WAY too much butter. If I make this again, I would cut the butter requirements in half. The cake was moist and the fresh pineapple was delicious (make sure to use a really ripe pineapple), but the overwhelming butter was just too much. I followed the recipe instructions exactly and was expecting a real WOW factor, which none of my family received. A disappointment.
This cake is amazing! Very nice texture, easy to make, and tastes better than store bought! I didn't make any changes, its now a classic dessert my family loves !
I live down in south Florida and we have alot of mangos. I used mangos instead of pineapple and it made a very pretty cake Great with coffee!
This makes a pretty good cake. I am used to pineapple upside down cake having a yellow cake, but this is a little different. Definitely recommend heating leftover slices for about 20 sec on defrost in microwave before eating--it tastes much better warm.
I followed this recipe and it came out great! I did put the batter in a bunt pan and it came out so moist, sweet, and full of flavor. I will keep this! Thanks for sharing.
