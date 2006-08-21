Blueberry Coffee Cake I
This cake is super for a quick breakfast snack with coffee.
This was good, but I made the following modifications: (1) I halved the streusel topping (and there was still some left over), (2) I used 3/4 cup milk because I thought the batter looked too dry - depends on how you like your coffee cake I suppose, (3) I used 1 1/2 cups blueberries and folded them into the batter before spreading into baking dish, (4) I spread half the batter in the dish and then sprinkled some streusel topping in the middle, then put the remaining batter on top and covered in streusel, (5) I used a 9x13 glass baking dish, baked it at 325 for about 25 mins (until golden brown)Read More
I followed the recipe as it was written and this coffee cake turned out only average. I don't think you should rate a recipe 5 stars if you had to make changes to get it there. That's just saying the original recipe wasn't worth 5 stars in the first place, and all those reviews about changing this or changing that were completely confusing. I think I would rather find a blueberry muffin or cake recipe that is worth 5 stars on its own.Read More
I was comparing blueberry cake recipes and noticed that this recipe is exactly the same as a blueberry muffin recipe I received in a baking class I took at a culinary school. There were only 2 differences. One, this recipe is half the recipe we made. The second is that all the ingredients were cut in half except the flour. The class recipe called for 3 cups of flour. Here it calls for 2 cups instead of 1 1/2 cups. That is probably the reason people are saying it's dry--too much flour.
I followed others' suggestions and used 3/4 c. buttermilk instead of 1/2 c. milk and increased the blueberries to 1 1/2 cups. I also sprinkled some of the streusel over the blueberry layer and made it in a springform pan. It was delicious! I took it to a garden club event. Everyone gave it rave reviews, and a customer offered to buy half of it from me.
This cake was a big hit with my picky husband and 9 year old son!! I've also brought it to work and to church, and people always ask for the recipe. I followed previous suggestions: increased milk to 3/4 cup, used a 9" springform pan, and put half of the topping on top of the fruit layer. Instead of fresh berries, I used a 15 oz. can of Oregon blueberries (drained) which works really well. Alternately, a can of drained peaches tossed with 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and some sugar also tastes great. I find that the cake tastes best when warm, so zapping it in the microwave the next day for a few seconds does the trick :-)
I read all the wonderful reviews about this recipe and tried it this morning to take to my son's little league game to share with the moms. OH MY GOSH! WONDERFUL! I used canola oil in place of the butter in the recipe batter and it turned out wonderful and moist! I also used 3/4 cup of milk like others had said, and put some streusel in the middle with the berries too. My friends devoured it! Thanks so much!
I made this using 1 cup of milk and I pressed the brown sugar mixture into the bottom of a tube pan and it made a nice topping when I flipped the pan over! The cake was moist and delicious! I will make this again!
Very good! Did take reviewers suggestions...3/4 cup of milk, 2 eggs, 9" springform pan, Half the topping and 2 cups of blueberries.
AMAZING!!!!!! Firstly I screwed up b/c I baked it in a 9 by 13 pan and misjudged the measurements - I thought 1.5 times the recipe woudl be sufficient but it wasn't - next time i'll try double the recipe. Also I used canned peaches sliced thinnly instead of blueberries :) I did put half the streudel in the middle - so then there wasn't enough on top - so the top layer came out swirled with the cake batter. My friend had some and said it is his FAVORITE out of everything I have ever baked including cheesecakes, cookies, cakes, pies!!!!!!! (I bake a lot - have made maybe 50 different things from this website :) But keep in mind that's b/c he doesn't like overly sweet desserts, chocolate, and adores cinnamon and peaches :) Also I made it low fat and low cholestrol by using "I can't believe it's not butter in place of butter, fat free milk and eggbeaters :) (b/c all my friends are complaining i'm making them fat with all my baking) and it turned out so well...i think it just gives it a lighter cake - not as dense and rich :) A definitely must try if you love fruit desserts! :)
AMAZING!!!!!!! I made some of the changes that other reviewers suggested....2 cups of blueberries (instead of 1 cup) and 3/4 cups of milk (instead of 1/2 cup). Dredge your blueberries in flour and fold into batter before adding to pan. I also drizzle a lemon glaze (mix together 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon water) on top of cake after it has cooled. I have made this twice in the last week and it turned out perfect both times. This is good for a breakfast or dessert cake.
delicious recipe...everyone loved it...it stuck really bad to my bundt pan...am going to try it in a 9X13 next time...easy to make and very good
As I was mixing the batter, my husband and son stole my fresh blueberries. I didn't have the heart to take it back from them since fresh are better for you than cooked (and it's winter out), so I improvised and chopped up 2 granny smith apples and added a bit of cinnamon to the batter. VERY good cake, even without the crumble on top! UPDATE July4,2011 - I had made this cake several times before now, but had forgotten whether I followed the original directions the previous times, or whether I had increased the milk to 3/4 cup as suggested by most reviewers. I decided to wing it and increase the milk. Well, that made it clear to me that the previous times I followed the original directions, which provided a more dense and rich cake, which is what a crumb/coffee cake should be like (in my opinion). While the lighter/fluffier texture is still delicious, it is more like a cake. Delicious either way, but when making the crumb, I will make sure to use the 1/2 cup milk, and when omitting it, I will make sure to increase the milk for a lighter and more cakey consistency.
Boyfriend brought home 2 lbs of Concord grapes to juice yesterday, and we decided to make something out of the leftover juiceless grape mash. We baked them into this coffee cake (in place of the blueberries) and it was AMAZING! We used 2T of butter in the streusel topping (next time we'll use more, but still not 1/2 cup), used probably 2 cups of grape pulp in the middle, and used almond milk in the batter (that's all we had), and it turned out perfectly.
I loved this recipe!! It is very moist and delicious. I did make one change to it though. I doubled the batter ingredients to make a truly tall beautiful cake! I also did something else... After putting 1/2 the batter in the bundt pan, I sprinkled 1/2 the streusel topping over the blueberries.(there seemed to be too much to just put it all on top) after it was done it had this delicious streusel throughout the middle of the cake. Truly a magnificent cake!!!
This is a wonderful coffee cake. I used the 3/4 milk in the batter & 1 1/2 c berries in the middle. I baked it in an 8x11? small pyrex pan for 50 min. I made all the topping as directed & layered batter, blueberries, topping, batter (added a splash more of milk to thin a bit) and the rest of the topping. It is good when warm, but amazing after it sits a few hours! The cake gets moister & the topping softens. I would recommend baking it the night before if you want it for breakfast the next day. This is a keeper.
Seriously, this is one of the best things I have ever baked (and I bake A LOT!). I made it in a pretty bundt pan and used 3/4 c. of milk. I mixed the blueberries into the batter right before putting it into the pan. I thought it was a perfect amount of streusel in the recipe - enough for a top layer and a middle layer. The streusel seems to have a caramel taste to it - it's just awesome! I can't wait to make this again to share with other people - me, my husband and kids ate this whole one ourselves!
I made this for the first time today and it was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as written. I agree with the one reviewer who suggested not using more milk because doing so would make this too "cake-like". Coffee cake is supposed to be dense in texture,and this is after all, a coffee cake.
My entire family loved this coffee cake (even my pickiest eater)! I didn't have a bundt pan handy, so I used an 11"x7" glass dish. Doing it that way allowed for the streusel to be on top of the cake. This is a definite keeper for my family! I also used frozen rather than fresh blueberries.
I love blueberry recipes and I made this last year for a 4th of July party we go to every year. The host remembered my cake all year long. They asked me to make this again. I made it in a bundt pan and decorated it with strawberries & blueberries and little flowers of whipped cream. It was a huge hit.
Excellent Coffee Cake! I just made it for my Mah Jong group this morning and everyone left with a piece to take home! I did as recommended by others - 1 1/2 C. flour in cake, 3/4 C. milk, 2 C. fresh blueberries. I baked it in a 9" springform pan for 55 minutes - might have needed 60 as the very centre was a tiny bit mushy. But the flavor was wonderful and as the blueberries are just great right now here in WI (I think they come from out east!) - they held up very well in the cake and the larger ones stayed whole. A few people mentioned difficulties with the strudel topping. There is a lot of butter in it. What I did was - did some of the crumbling last night, and it started to clump together, so I put it back in the fridge and left it overnight. The butter got nice and hard again, and I used a pastry cutter and that broke up the clumps very nicely and the mix was crumbly. I will make this again.
I normally agree with the philosophy that if you have to makes changes to the recipe it shouldn't get 5 stars, but with some slight modifications this recipe turns out really well. I followed the advice of others and decreased the flour to 1 1/2 cups but instead of increasing the milk I simply added 1/4 cup of sour cream. I also used wheat flour instead of all purpose and it turned out beautifully. Everyone at work loved it.
This was delicious!!! Used a bit more milk- maybe about 3/4 c. total. Added chopped pecans to the streusel topping, and made a powdered sugar/ orange juice glaze to pour on top of the coffee cake after it came out of oven and cooled a bit. Will definitely make this again!
WOW!!! A very moist and tasty cake, great for breakfast, snack, or dessert. I had never baked a coffee cake before, and this one came out perfect on thr first try. On the advice of other raters, I decreased the flour to 1 and 1/2 cups, and increased the milk to 3/4 cups, as well as making only half the crumble topping. Make sure to check that it's fully cooked in the center, as it took me slightly longer than 60 minutes to get the middle well-cooked. I used a springform pan and have received rave reviews... the more blueberries the better! I have since made it using a mixture of raspberries and blueberris and it is just divine.
I used 1 1/2 cups flour and 3/4 cup of milk and I halved the streusel topping as I read in the reviews. It was Very very good - next time I will put in more blueberries - also I made it in a casserole dish and baked it at 350.
Yum! I followed suggestions and reduced the flour to 1 and a half cups and increased the milk to 3/4 cup. I baked the cake in a spring form pan and it was so delicious. The topping is caramel tasting and tastes great with half in the middle and half on top. We did add about a teaspoon of orange zest to the batter, which gave it a delicious taste and smell! I will definitely save this recipe and enjoy it again.
This cake was delicious. I used almond milk for the milk and used an entire pint of blueberries. My cake wasn't dry at all - no need to substitute oil, increase the milk, add eggs, etc. I find that oftentimes, when people have dry cakes, it's because they're using packed flour and not leveling off their ingredients. I always loosen up the flour before measuring to avoid getting too much in my recipes. Baking is a science, and you have to be precise with your measuring, so always level off. I will suggest that you put half of the streusel in the middle of the bake. This recipe makes A LOT of streusel, and I think that would be too much to handle on the bottom of a cake. Divided this way, this seems to come out better. If you're having trouble with the cake sticking, make sure you're using a BAKING spray with flour already in it and spray it liberally. I also folded the blueberries into my batter before putting it into the bundt pan. Next time, I might put some berry-less batter into the bundt pan before I fold the blueberries into the mixture to avoid the "bruised" appearance on the top of the cake. Toss your blueberries in some of the flour to avoid sinkage. Very good recipe; it's a keeper for sure! Thank you!
YUMMY! This recipe has quickly become a family favorite. After reading other reviews, I increased the milk to 3/4 cup. I've tried baking this in both a bundt pan and a spring pan, and both turned out great. Thanks Debbie!
Great recipe Debbie! My daughter made this for our after dance recital party on Sunday. She used sour cream in lieu of milk and made it in a tube pan. My blueberry lovin' friend said that it was the BEST blueberry dessert he'd ever eaten!
very sweet to much strusel. if make again cut back or use some on top of berries in middle and more milk like some
This was EXCELLENT!! Followed the recipe exactly. I was a little concerned when the batter was more like dough than batter, but pressed on and it came out perfect. A keeper, thanks for sharing!
Very good, not fantastic. Didn't come out of the pan very well (out in pieces, which may be my fault), which is why I gave it only 4 stars, not 5. Delicious, however. I used two cups of fresh blueberries and glad I halved the brown sugar/flour mix - it was plenty.
I prepared the recipe exactly as written, with mixed results. First of all, there was so much streusel topping that the top of the cake was completely sealed into the pan. I used a butter knife to chisel it out. Also, the blueberries stuck to the side of the baking pan as well. I decided to remove the cake piece by piece. I brought the slices to our church coffee gathering this morning, where it received rave reviews. I recommend greasing your bundt pan with something more effective than spray, adding 3/4 cup milk instead of 1/2, and halving the topping. It is a good tasting recipe, once you get it out of the pan!
I make this in a regular 9x13 pan and put half of the topping in the middle right after the blueberries. This is so so good. Works well with whole wheat flour, too.
Absolutely AWESOME! I made this cake 3 times already. I did substitute the milk with buttermilk instead to make it a little tastier.
I made this for an Easter breakfast, and topped with an orange-lemon icing - received many compliments. Remember to spray well - and rub it around all over (with your hand - not a paper towel, which will absorb the oil).
Okay, I've made this coffee cake 3 times, and I think I have it just right now. The streusel (as written in the recipe) seems to actually be the right amount, it's just that it works so much better to use half that streusel to cover the blueberry layer--that really brings out the flavor in your berries. Also, I think increasing the milk in the batter makes it too cake-y. Coffee cake shouldn't be moist. Great recipe.
This is a great coffee cake recipe. For those of you that may not know, a coffee cake is suppose to be dense and a bit dry. This turned out perfect for me. Nice texture and flavor. I've been baking for years but I always follow a new recipe the first time and then if it comes out nicely, I'll tweak it to make it my own. The only change I had to make was to use blackberries instead of blueberries because that's what I had on hand. If you are on the fence about this one, try it. Don't worry about the negative reviews or the modifications. If you are looking for a *coffee cake* this is it! I didn't get a chance to take a pic because my family got into it right away and had it while it was warm. But I do plan to make it again and will try to post a pic.
its good but you need to double the recipe to fill a bundt pan. Add a bit more milk too.
I wish I'd read other reviews before I started cooking this. It turned out very dry and disappointing when I followed the recipe.
This recipe is definitely worth making!!! Granted there are changes, but most recipes on this website have some changes made to them. When I made these I added 3/4 cup of milk, 2 eggs,and 2 cups of frozen blueberries(picked from the garden last year), which I thawed and added a touch of flour to. I also cut the topping in half, which was plenty. I cooked this in a 9" springform pan, and it was gone within 24 hours! My husband and I were fighting over it! Can't wait to make again!
I just made this this morning and it was DELICIOUS! I did make one major change though. I thought the streusel topping should be on the top of the cake, so I baked the cake as directed, minus the streusel. I microwaved the streusel mixture and drizzled it on the top of the cake after removing the it from the bundt pan. It was fabulous! There was definately more than enough topping though, so I think next time I would double the cake batter mixture and then do the same thing. My cake wasn't very high in the pan. Flavor was great and I got many compliments at the office.
It's only 4 stars because I felt the need to make adjustments to the recipe. I read most of the reviews and decided from those suggestions to: A) Use 1 1/2 cups of flour B) Use 3/4 cup of milk C) Halve the topping and use 1/3 cup flour and 1/3 a cup oats D) Bake in a 9" springform pan. After making these changes, which I don't normally do but the reviews were very convincing, it was GREAT! Texture was super, quantity was good, taste was excellent! A perfect coffee cake! One note is that I was surprised it still had to bake for the full hour in the springform pan... worth the wait!
This is a 5-star recipe only with the modifications recommended by the other reviewers. Even with increasing the milk to 3/4 cup, it's still hard to spread the second half of the batter over the blueberries. And it doesn't make sense to put a streusel topping (and goodness - not this much!) on something you bake in a Bundt pan, because you invert it before serving, and the topping would end up all over the plate. So if you bake it in a springform pan, increase the milk to at least 3/4 cup, and put half of the streusel in the middle with the blueberries, it's a good coffee cake. I also increased the cinnamon in the topping to about 1 T. and increased the vanilla to 1T.
This was really good. As other reviewers suggested I almost doubled the milk, used 2 cups blueberries, and I baked it in a 9x9 pan for about 50 minutes. It came out perfect. I reheated some in the microwave the next day and it was actually more moist than the first day. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed some of the other reviews and decided to double the recipe for a 9x13 pan. I also added some extra milk (about 1/2 cup more). I did not double the struesel and still had some leftover. I used frozen blueberries and sprinkled stuesel over them and then some on the top. I received rave reviews. This is a keeper!
This cake was excellent! This was my first try using a bundt pan and I was a little nervous, but it turned out moist and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and I feel that it was much more moist than other coffee cakes I've made. I'm not sure about the streusel topping, though. Mine got very sticky and not crumbly at all. But I will definitely make this again!
Followed the recipe as is and it is amazing! The only thing different I am doing the next time is adding 1 extra cup of blueberries and reducing the topping by half! Excellent!
Great Recipe! The cake turned out very moist and soft , (but not falling apart soft). Made half of original recipe for streusel topping. Used buttermilk instead of milk. Made with frozen berries. ( add 5-7 min more to bake). Smells beautiful and tastes Great! Thank you very much Debbie!
I made this per the directions but the batter was so thick I had to add an additional 1/4 cup of milk and even then it was thick. It is a bit heavier than I thought it would be with all the sugar. Way to much topping. If I make it again I"ll cut that in half and only use 3/4 cups of sugar in the recipe itself. Its a bit sweet for me.
Excellent recipe! I have tried the recipe with fresh blueberries and another time with sliced peaches; both times it turned out great. i usually divide the streusel recipe in half and add some oats in.
I followed the sage advice of the previous bakers and increased the milk to 3/4 cup, used two eggs and put it all in a 9" springform pan. I also halved the crumb mixture and added a little more flour (maybe around 1/4 cup) which seemed to make it nice and crumbly. The half recipe was the perfect amount of topping for the top of the springform. Nice cake (and pretty, too!)
This is a good recipe. I read many reviews to get ideas how to make it better which is why I luv this site. I used 2 cups of flour, 3/4 cup milk, 2 eggs and 2 cups of blueberries. I poured 1/2 the batter in a 9" springform added 1/2 the topping and 1/2 cup blueberries. Poured the rest of the batter and topped with streusel. I folded 1 1/2 cups of blueberries in the batter as well. Baked for about 50-55 min. at 350. It looked very pretty when sliced. Thanks to all the input from others. Its a keeper.
Being that I did also make some changes, I gave it four stars, but the cake is SUPER AWESOME. I used a bit less flour and a touch more milk. Mixed in the berries and only used half the streusel topping. It's really moist and delicious and a great texture with that streusel kind of baked in! Thank you for this lovely cake!
Buttermilk make the baking powder work better! And i used one cup buttermilk, than it was delicious! It was gone in no time!
I agree with the other reviews, this is a great recipe. I also layered half of the topping with the blueberries (the other half on top). I used a small off set spatula to spread the 2nd batter layer which made it much easier. My husband ate half of the coffee cake and he usually doesn't touch desserts. He kept saying, "This stuff is really addictive!" Thanks for a great recipe.
I followed the suggestion of adding 3/4 C milk and cutting down the amount of topping. I also used nonfat milk and egg substitute, and I added the topping in between layers. Baked in a bundt pan and it came out moist and delicious. I didn't even need a dusting of sugar. Definitely a keeper.
make sure you follow the directions to a T. the first time I wasn't really paying attention and added dry to liquid and it didn't turn out. BTW I love this recipe, you could change it to any flavor you want! I've waited a long time to find THIS recipe. Thank you for sharing!
I made this coffee cake today, I wish I would have read the reviews first, because it is way to much streusel and a lot of it got real hard. The cake is very good and not all the streusel got hard so the part that is soft is good with the cake. Next time I make it, I will use half the streusel mixture and put it on half way through cooking.
Made this because I had a lot of fresh blueberries I wanted to use up before they went bad, making only a few changes. I added oatmeal (~1/4 cup) and walnuts (~ 1/4 cup) to the topping and upped the milk to 3/4 cup as others suggested. Baked it for 35 minutes in a 9 X 13 baking dish. Results?: AWESOME! Very much like the To Die for Blueberry Muffins on this site, the kids loved it which is a plus and great for breakfast or a snack. Reheating in the microwave is a must as this was best warm. Definitely adding this to the usual suspects.
Ok, I messed up making the cake part of this and completely skipped the whole creaming the butter & sugar part... I cut in the butter to the dry ingredients, added the beaten egg, milk & vanilla and mixed together. It seemed kinda dry (because of my mistake in the prep?) and so I added 1/4 cup sour cream. It turned out GREAT! Love it when a mistake works out. I also added a little of the streusel with the layer of berries.
I thought this was really yummy. I did make a few changes as other reviewers suggested. I used a little more than 1/2 cup milk, maybe 3/4, also an extra egg. I also halved the struesel and filled up the bottom of the pan with it. I still had a little struesel left over so I sprinkled it on top. I found the struesel to be moist not crumbly so I added a litle extra flour and it came out perfect. After I baked it and went to remove it from the pan, to my horror I remembered I forgot to grease it. It came out like a mess but the flavor made up for that.
Delicious! I used 1 cup of milk and 2 cups Blueberries. Greased a 9 x 13 pan, poured in batter and topped with topping baked about 45 to 50 minutes. This recipe is going with me to Canada where we enjoy fresh mountain Blueberries during the Summer months.
What an easy and fast, not to mention yummy, coffee cake! I took the earlier suggestion and put 1/3 of the topping in the berry layer (I used fresh strawberries rather than blueberries) and then sprinkled 1/3 on top of the batter and sprinkled the remaining 1/3 in my garbage. I will definitely make this recipe again!
This was very yummy! I made some of the changes suggested by others - cut back on the flour a bit, added a little more milk, added more blueberries, and only made half the topping. Even with half the topping, it was enough for the middle as well as the top. I baked it in a 9 1/2 inch springform pan - worked out perfectly. It baked in about 45-50 minutes. Definitely will make again.
This cake was fantastic! I made it for work and one of the docs ate 4 pieces! I did make a few changes that were suggested by other uses. I used canola oil instead of butter in the batter, increased milk to 3/4c. and used 2 cups berries. I did not layer the berries I just folded them into the batter. This recipe is a keeper!
Delicious. I didn't modify the recipe, baked it as is. Turn out excellent.
I was determined to not tinker with the recipe this time, and that was a mistake: as it's written, this batter is much too dry and the cooking time is too long. The result is a dry, overcooked cake. If I try this again I'll use a regular pan and put the struddle on top.
This recipe was soooo delicious! I made it two days in a row! All my nieces & nephews ate it until it was gone. It's blueberry season and this recipe is great for fresh blueberries. I made a few changes of my own; for example I sprinkled part of the topping in the middle of the cake after filling the bundt pan halfway with batter. Then added the blueberries and the rest of the batter. I also used vanilla soymilk in place of the regular, dairy milk. This cake was moist, sweet and down right DELICIOUS!!!
I give this one 5 stars, plus some. This is an excellent recipe, very moist. I did make a couple of changes though based on other reviews. I used a springform pan and decreased the flour to 1 1/2 cups. I also used 2 tsp. of vanilla and folded in blueberries to all the batter. Then I spread half of the batter in the pan and topped it with the struesel mix, and spread the remaining batter on top then more struesel mix. This was sooo delicious, especially warm right out of the oven.
I followed this recipe except I added more blueberries and wish I would have read other people's reviews first. I thought the topping was a little too sweet and should have only used half. The batter was very dry so I would added more milk as suggested by a couple other reviewers and I would also suggest stirring the blueberries into the batter because it spreads them around instead of being on one layer. Follows these suggestions and you will like it.
I put this in a 9 X 13 worked great. This is the first recipe I have ever reviewed and it is one of the best.......
Can't give this recipe all 5 stars because I took the very much needed changes that everyone else has done. It turned out fabulou. I was very impressed. Its quite rewarding to create something better than what starbucks sells! There is quite a bit of topping so I do suggest taking half of it and putting it in the middle with the berries, and I dont like the idea of folding the berries into the batter as I was going for the starbucks look and they only have it in the middle and on the top under the struesel. Wonderful will make again!
This was great. My dad ate several pieces and he's not much of a sweet eater and i brought some into work and my boss said it was the best he ever ate (he loves blueberry coffee cake) and this is from the pickiest person i know. I did make modifications: 3/4 c milk, 2 eggs and half the strusel in the middle. I also noticed the blueberries sunk a little bit in mine probally because of extra liquid.
very tasty except I made it in a 9x9 inch pan and slightly over cooked it. I think it would be much nicer and thicker in the proper pan.
Love, love, love, loved this!! Tastes amazing!!! I followed other suggestions and did the 1 1/2 cups of flour, 2 eggs and 3/4c. of milk. Came out moist and perfect. I used all the of topping; I put half in the middle with the blueberries and the rest on top. I think it MADE this cake..having some of that yummy strusel in the middle! The other poster was right..it tastes just like, maybe even better, than Starbucks Blueberry Coffee Cake!
I love blueberries, and this recipe uses so many! The batter is also subtle, so the blueberry taste really comes through. I halved the streusel and put it in the bundt pan first and did everything else according to the recipe. It came out awesome! This recipe is a MUST if you love blueberries!!
Yum, Yum, Yum. I did make a few changes, however. I used a 9 inch springform pan instead of a bundt pan. I used about an extra 1/4 cup of milk as I feel the batter is just too thick otherwise. I used frozen blueberries both times I've made this and it works just fine. I sprinkled half the struessel mix on the blueberries before topping with the second half of the batter and then the rest of the struessel mix. I didn't use the confectioners' sugar at all. We served this slightly warm with vanilla ice cream. Made a delicious dessert.
We really enjoyed this cake. I cut down the fat by using 1/4 cup applesauce 1/4 cup butter for the cake. I also used eggbeaters instead of an egg and 2% milk. Will definately make again!
This was so Delish. I just had 2 slices! I used 3/4 cup buttermilk & frozen mixed berries. Made it in small loaf pans. Didn't change anything else. Excellent! 12/20/08 Update: I made this again. This time I used 1/2 cup of half and half and a small container of vanilla yogurt. It was so moist! I also cut the crumble mixture in 1/2 and sprinkled half in the batter and half on top
Excellent. I ended up making a few changes based on other reviews. I made the entire amount of the topping but ended up needing to add more flour (probably 1 c. total) to get it to a more crumbly consistency. Then I layered half the topping in the middle with the blueberries (I used 2 cups of blueberries) and sprinkled the other half of the topping on the top (which ends up being the bottom if you use a bundt pan). I also used 3/4 c. milk. I baked for 55 minutes, but covered w/ foil for the last 15 minutes to prevent the top from getting too dark.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, half of the cake stuck to my bundt pan and the streusel topping got really hard and crumbly (not pleasant to eat). This tasted okay but will probably not make again.
Absolutely yummy! Moist and delicious. Doubled recipe for 9X13 pan. For doubling, increased milk to 1 1/2 cups and blueberries to 2 cups. Went 1 1/2 of recipe for streusel. Sprinkled 1/3 in middle layer with blueberries.
Delicious, so moist, tasty and lovely effect to have blueberry layer. I used frozen berries and it worked fine.
Good cake. I used a 9" springform pan. Like others have said, I had to add milk until the batter seemed moist enough--almost a cup. I also had to 'flatten' the batter in the pan. As a preference, I folded in the berries instead of layering them.
I did as other reviewers suggested and reduced the flour to 1 1/2 c. and increased the milk to 3/4 c. I made half the streusel topping and put it in the bottom of the bundt pan and then put the cake batter on top. The cake looked and tasted great. I will definitely make it again.
This was a great recipe. My 7-year-old loved helping me make this and it turned out SO yummy! I took some of the other reviewers' advice and when I did the blueberry layer, I also threw in some of the crumb topping. There's plenty of it and would have been TOO much for just the top. I also made this in a bread pan and it took the same amount of time to bake and it turned out awsome! Thanks for the great recipe!!
This coffee cake was easy to make and was a big hit. My wife said it was densely delightful!
This is a delicious cake except the cake part seemed a little to thin. The second time I made it I increased the cake by 1 1/2, and left the topping as is and it came out perfect and was enjoyed by all.
Very good recipe. First time I made streusel, and I used fresh picked jersey blueberries. I used an angel food cake pan. Made the house smell great. I will make this again. Thanks
I have no idea what anybody is talking about. This is essentially a converted muffin recipe. Adding extra milk and blueberries just turns it into a mushy mess into which the streusel melts.
MUCH too sweet for coffee cake (it was more like dessert cake). After making it with only 3/4 cup sugar in the batter and using no streusel, that version was actually quite good. As written, though, I wouldn't recommend it as a coffee cake due to the super sweetness.
i make this all the time & everytime its a hit! love it! thanks for sharing. :)
This was excellent, the topping turned out nice and crunchy. I did add extra milk to the batter like other suggested and I added a little bit of ground cloves, ground ginger, and nutmeg in addition to the cinnamon to add a little more depth to the flavor.
GREAT RECIPE!!!!!!!! I made this twicwe before, and each time it has been a great hit....
Delicious! I've made this several times and gotten rave reviews. I follow recipe exactly except I use half the crumble (that's plenty) and bake in a rectangular pan. It's a fabulous way to use fresh blueberries.
Absolutely fantastic! At first I thought it was "Disaster in a Bundt Pan" because the cake didn't rise as much as I'd expected, then I was kicking myself because I followed other reviewers' suggestions and added a little more milk and a little less flour and used 1 1/2 cups of blueberries. I also put half the streusel mixture over the blueberries. It looked like it was going to fall apart, but I turned it over and out popped a beautiful cake (a little flatter than the pictures, but beautiful). It tastes FANTASTIC! (How can you go wrong with a pound of butter?) Rave reviews all around. Don't be discouraged if the cake looks a little sunken when you take it out of the oven. This is a keeper!
Absolutely delicious!!! I followed the commonly suggested modifications: 1 1/2 cups of flour in cake, 1 1/2 cups blueberries, 1/2 - 3/4 cup milk, half of streusel topping mixed with th blueberries, cooked in a 9" springform pan.
This was really good, I didn't have a bundt cake pan on hand so I just used a regular circular pan. I also used cranberries instead of blueberries because that is what my family likes. It was SUPERB! yummmmm
This is a good coffee cake, and easy to put together. I used freshly ground soft wheat flour and sucanat for brown sugar and sucanat with honey for white sugar. I substitued oil for the butter, but I don't think I'll do that again. I think sticking with butter makes the coffee cake better tasting. I had no problem substituting frozen blueberries for fresh.
