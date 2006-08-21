Blueberry Coffee Cake I

683 Ratings
  • 5 457
  • 4 155
  • 3 45
  • 2 13
  • 1 13

This cake is super for a quick breakfast snack with coffee.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
67 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a Bundt pan well with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Make the streusel topping: Mix 1 brown cup sugar, 2/3 cup flour, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in 1/2 cup butter or margarine; topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.

  • For the cake: Beat 1/2 cup butter or margarine in large bowl until creamy; add 1 cup white sugar, and beat until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Whisk together 2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt; add alternately with the milk to the creamed mixture, beating well after each addition.

  • Spread half the batter in the prepared pan. Cover with berries, and add remaining batter by tablespoons. Cover with streusel topping.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 to 60 minutes, until deep golden brown. Remove pan to wire rack to cool. Invert onto a plate after cake has cooled, and dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 303mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/13/2022