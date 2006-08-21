Blueberry Coffee Cake I

This cake was delicious. I used almond milk for the milk and used an entire pint of blueberries. My cake wasn't dry at all - no need to substitute oil, increase the milk, add eggs, etc. I find that oftentimes, when people have dry cakes, it's because they're using packed flour and not leveling off their ingredients. I always loosen up the flour before measuring to avoid getting too much in my recipes. Baking is a science, and you have to be precise with your measuring, so always level off. I will suggest that you put half of the streusel in the middle of the bake. This recipe makes A LOT of streusel, and I think that would be too much to handle on the bottom of a cake. Divided this way, this seems to come out better. If you're having trouble with the cake sticking, make sure you're using a BAKING spray with flour already in it and spray it liberally. I also folded the blueberries into my batter before putting it into the bundt pan. Next time, I might put some berry-less batter into the bundt pan before I fold the blueberries into the mixture to avoid the "bruised" appearance on the top of the cake. Toss your blueberries in some of the flour to avoid sinkage. Very good recipe; it's a keeper for sure! Thank you!