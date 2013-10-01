Pudding Poke Cake

This is a yellow or white cake in which holes are poked after baking, and chocolate pudding is pored over it, making it look like it has stripes when it is cut.

By Karin Christian

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for one 9x13 inch cake. Remove cake from oven. Poke holes at once down through cake to pan with the round handle of a wooden spoon. Holes should be at 1 inch intervals.

  • Combine the pudding mix with the confectioners' sugar and gradually stir in the milk. Beat with an electric mixer at low speed for not more than 1 minute. Do not over beat. Quickly, before pudding thickens, pour about 1/2 of the thin pudding evenly over the warm cake and into the holes. (This will make the stripes in the cake.) Allow the remaining pudding to thicken slightly then spoon over the top, and spread to frost the top of the cake. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

Variations

Yellow cake or white cake with butterscotch, pistachio, banana, coconut or vanilla pudding. Chocolate cake with chocolate, vanilla, or coconut pudding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 6g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 494.2mg. Full Nutrition
