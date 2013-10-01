Pudding Poke Cake

This was such an easy recipe and sooo yummy. And light tasting. I hate, hate, hate frosting and icing and never use it because I like my cakes lighter. This is a gooey, almost wet-cake that is kind of difficult to serve to guests because it tends to fall apart as you are putting it in the serving dish, but my sister and i basically put the pan in front of us with two spoons and ate ab out a quarter of it. It's best if it's refrigerated for several hours (if you can wait). Also, I did not use any of the recommended sugar and it was sweet enough; I mixed each pudding package separately, first the one pack with the 2 cups of milk and poured the thin pudding into the holes and allowed the cake to sit for about 10 minutes and then mixed the second pudding package with the milk and whipped until firmer...Also, I used only one egg and two egg-whitess and only 1/4 cup of oil (instead of the 1/2) for the cake mix as it said on the box. I used Devil's food cake mix and vanilla pudding for the holes and banana pudding for the top...