Matrimonial Bliss

8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Bake a bliss for your love.

By Gudny Bjorg Kjaerbo

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 10-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 10-inch round cake pan.

  • Place butter, brown sugar, flour, oatmeal, coconut, egg and baking soda in a bowl and mix well. Put 2/3 of the batter in the prepared pan then spread the rhubarb jam over it. Pat the remaining dough over the top.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 154.8mg. Full Nutrition
