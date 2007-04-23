Matrimonial Bliss
Bake a bliss for your love.
Bake a bliss for your love.
This is great! I've made it with rhubarb jam and strawberry preserves, and they're both good. I usually make individual servings by layering ingredients in a regular muffin tin. They travel really well that way.Read More
I am the first one to help finish a tray of apple crisp cause I love the topping. This recipe reminded me of apple crisp, but in bar form. So I thought I would give it a go. I made it exactly how the recipe says, I tried the muffin tins, as suggested by another reviewer. I also made them with 4 different fillings. Chocolate chips, peach preserves, berry jam and finally carrot cake jam. I found them to be dry, tasteless, and personally will not make these again. I couldn't even get my husband to TRY one. Sorry, we'll stick to our crisps!Read More
Forgive me for tinkering, but this is no only good with the rhubarb jam (although I only had strawberry-rhubarb, but also good with chocolate chips in the middle. And also with a mixture of chocolate chips and toffee chips. It is just *good*, period.
It seemed like providence when I came across this recipe on my 5th wedding anniversary! I had to make it slightly differently, honey in the middle and alot less coconut (hubby isn't keen so i added more oats to make it up) and it turned out fantastic. Like a flapjack but not as chewy and lovely and sweet. This would be lovely will all kinds of jam type middles I think! Matrimonial Bliss it sure is!
This recipe was amazing! My family ate it up hot from the oven. I only had strawberry-rhubarb jam and it tasted wonderful. I think next time I will add walnuts too. This would be great as muffins as well.
I made this recipe because a member named Skuba wanted to know what Matrimonial Bliss looks like! Well now we know!!! LOL! One thing I now know is how delicious it is also! I made half the recipe and put it in 4 muffin cups. I made it as written except I used strawberry jam and walnuts instead of rhubarb and coconut. I highly recommend this wonderful dessert. I think I'll surprise Mr. Lillian with it on Valentines Day! ♥ ♥
Wasn't sure what this was going to turn out to be since there really is no description and the title doesn't help much. So, to those of you wondering.... I would describe this as an oatmeal cookie or granola bar. My rhubarb jam was too bland to give this "cookie" any true rhubarb flavor. Most of the filling got soaked into the lower layer. I'm not sure what to make of it since I don't really know what it is supposed to be. It was easy enough to make but I don't know if I would make it again.
I also did a different variation,being fall and all, I used a homeade cranberry jam and walnuts instead of rhubarb and coconuts, yummy!
