Millionaire's Cake
This cake is more of a layered torte, than a frosted cake. It is kept in the refrigerator and is very delicious. I have been making this cake for many years and recently made it for my nephew's 24th birthday. It is his favorite.
I usually make this in a 9x13 pan. Jiffy cake mix is the perfect size for this recipe. I've never tried putting nuts on top. Good idea.Read More
Why not usea Jiffy Yellow Cake mix. You do not have to discard 1/2 of mix. I too have made this cake for years and have always used Jiffy.Read More
I usually make this in a 9x13 pan. Jiffy cake mix is the perfect size for this recipe. I've never tried putting nuts on top. Good idea.
Great cake! So yummy. I made this cake on a cold January day, and the cake made me feel like I was on a sunny, warm, beach somewhere. I changed the cake up by using pineapple cake mix instead of yellow cake mix. I also used coconut creme pudding mix instead of vanilla pudding mix. Also, the recipes calls for only half the cake batter to be used. I really agree with this. Don't use all the cake batter, because I think it would take away from the flavor of the cake. Soooo good! I can't stop eating it. I was going to take it to work to share with everyone, but I think this one is staying with me.
I have been looking for a recipe like this for a long time...made this cake last night, and it is almost gone already! My dad snuck into the kitchen at 3 am and had a piece! Only thing I did different was use the whole cake mix and I made a double layer round cake. Turned out wonderful!!
This recipe is awesome! I've been making it for years! You can sub any flavor pudding and any fruit and its great too. For example, I've used chocolate pudding and bananas and its a whole new twist to this recipe!
This was a really good doctored cake mix recipe. I made 2 9 inch cakes. I omitted the walnuts. I used the drained pineapple juice as water in my cake mix for added flavor. It was a huge hit at my husband's birthday. Very light and fluffy. Worth a try if you like easy, cake mix type desserts.
Fabulous! Delicious! Easy! What more could you want in a dessert?
I would have given it 3 stars but my company loved it and had seconds. I think the problem for me is that it wasnt sweet enough. When i indulge in dessert i like to go for all the calories and sweetness. They all raved about how light it was though and kept saying it was very delicious.
Very tasty and simple to make.
I made this for my son's birthday and this cake was the hit of the party! AWESOME! Not difficult to make and professional chef like delicious! This recipe is definately a keeper
Excellent recipe. I wish I had followed it to the "T" tho - I tweaked it a tad going by what I thought would make it better for me. Added a little extra batter (not too much) and only had a 20oz can on pineapple and didnt spread all of the pudding mix. It was very good, everyone loved it but I definitely feel this cake wouldve been even better had I followed everything exactly. Cause there was a bit too much cake and whipped topping and not enough pineapple or pie filling. It was so nice though to find a great dessert for people who love sweets but arent big on chocolate. Because this recipe takes the "cake" if thats what youre looking for. May top it with some toasted coconut next time for an added kick cause altho I love love nuts they just didnt seem to fit well with this. And, as one reader said, it was even tastier the next day. So next time I may let it set for at least half a day. EDIT: I added a pic of a piece - please be kind as this was the very last piece that was left and I had to try and make it look edible. Also note how big the cake layer is - I def. think all the layers should come out about equal in height for the most delicious result ie...my cake layer was too big but as I mentioned earlier I added a bit more than half - I made cupcakes out of the leftover batter - should have enuf batter for 12 cc 3/4 full - I only had enuf for 9.
This is my boyfriend's all time favorite desert. He was always talking about this pineapple cake that his family used to buy from this lady and how it was sooo good. So i found this recipe and have now been told by his family that its even better then the ones they used to buy! Very yummy!
Did not last long around our house. My son hates pineapple in cakes, but he liked this one. Great cake for the pie lovers in your house, even though it's a cake.
A delicious light tasting cake - with a great frosting!!! Do not feed to brother-in-laws who don't like pineapple! LOL p) Have made this cake twice now with great raves!!! mmm...
I made this cake last Sunday for dessert. Everyone said it was "good". On Monday evening I noticed my husband with a bowl of cake and he said, "wow, this is even better today". Tuesday morning I woke up to find an empty cake dish on the counter. When I asked about it I was told that he couldn't quit eating it and woke up in the middle of the night and finished it with the help of my daughter who met him at the refrigerator. I am told that I have to make this one again. I gave it 4 stars because the first day it was a little too runny. Needs to set up over night.
This is very good using lighter ingredients. You won't even miss them, honestly. You can now purchase sugar free cake mix and also use reduced fat or fat free cream cheese/whipped topping/milk. This is really good with either pecans or toasted coconut on the top as well. NOTE: You can also make the cake part from scratch, too. There are a few from this site that are good replacements for cake mix, if you don't have one on hand.
5 stars for taste, for how easy to prepare, and how likely I am to have the ingredients on hand. This is a fantastic recipe and I am glad to have it!
I love this recipe, I have used it more then 5 times for special occasions and I'm getting ready to make it again tomorrow.
Really good recipe! I will agree that it's not overpoweringly sweet, more of a creamy and light flavor, definitely great for summer! I brought this to an office christmas party. To spice it up a little, I turned it into a rum cake. I made the cake from scratch rather than a boxed mix. I used fresh pineapple instead of canned. And to make the juice to go in the cake, I mixed some rum with pineapple juice and poured that over the cake, added some cherries to fill the gaps in between the pineapple rings, topped as directed, then decorated with dyed coconut flakes. Office loved it! I think I'll add more rum next time.
I've been making this for past 3 years for summer get-togethers. Always a big hit with family. I make it in 9x13 pan. I omit the nuts (personal preference). If I want it to look nice, I lightly sprinkle freshly grated lemon zest on the top, but it doesn't really need anything. Made with white cake and it"s just as good.
I was very disappointed with this cake. It had very little flavor.
I put whip cream in each layer with the pudding mix and nuts. This is the first time I ever made this cake and everyone said it was awesome.
I made it a few months ago and my 9 yr old loved it she begged me to make it for her birthday party
Loved it! Family and ladies luncheon went crazy for this cake! I did double the recipe and used all the cake mix. I just baked it in 2 separate layers then assembled from there. I used fresh strawberries sliced to fan instead of the walnuts .It was tall light and beautiful. I can see making this into a banana split cake or any fruit combination you choose. Enjoy!
I made this cake for my son's birthday. It was fabulous! Easy to make.
