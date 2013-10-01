Millionaire's Cake

This cake is more of a layered torte, than a frosted cake. It is kept in the refrigerator and is very delicious. I have been making this cake for many years and recently made it for my nephew's 24th birthday. It is his favorite.

By Barbara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch pan.

  • Drain pineapple. Put pineapple in a clean layered cheesecloth and wring out remaining juice. If pineapple is not well drained, it will make the filling runny.

  • Mix and bake cake according to package instructions. Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Discard or find another use for the remaining half of the batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until done. Let cake cool in pan on a wire rack.

  • Beat softened cream cheese until fluffy. Slowly add milk, combining thoroughly. Add instant pudding and beat until thick. Pudding mixture will thicken when refrigerated. When cake is cool and pudding mixture is thickened you can assemble the cake. Spread pudding mixture on top of the cooled cake. Sprinkle drained pineapple over pudding. Carefully spread thawed frozen whipped topping over all. Sprinkle chopped walnuts over all. Refrigerate. Enjoy!

241 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 240.2mg. Full Nutrition
