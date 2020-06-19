Autumn Squash Casserole

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars I served this to 15 people and everybody loved it. I used butternut squash ( couldn't find buttercup). I used Jonagold apples and reduced the white sugar to 1/8 cup. I also reduced the brown sugar in the topping to 1/3 cup. I cooked and mashed the squash the day before so it was very quick to prepare. Thanks for a great dish! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely awesome! The whole family loved it! Squash is hard to peel (this was my 1st time) & the only way I found to make it any easier was to have my husband cut it into small pieces and then I peeled them. I put it together the night before but didn't cook it until about an hour before the event. It came out awesome!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! I made this for Thanksgiving and had a request to make it for Christmas too. Liked by everybody. At Thanksgiving I made it with buttercup squash (looks like a smal green & orange pumpkin) but it was VERY difficult to peel even after microwaving for 5min. Probably the easiest way to use the buttercup squash would be to cut in half scoop out seeds bake for about an hour at 350 degrees then scoop out the squash and then prepare as the recipe says. For Christmas I used butternut squash and it was much easier to prepare and just as delicious. I used a mix of apples including macintosh and cut them up into small wedges (not sliced or diced). For topping I used Special K with cinnamon and pecans for the cereal. Lastly I put everything in the crockpot instead of baking and kept on low until ready to eat. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was wonderful as it stands. The only thing different I did was use Butternut squash instead of Buttercup only because it was what I had bought. I served it for Thanksgiving Dinner and everyone had two helpings some had three!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is wonderful! Of the 8 dishes served to 12 people this won the prize! I used butternut squash and followed the recipe with no changes. Unbelievably good! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful!! Even my kids ate it. Next time I will dice the apples instead of slicing. And will mix in. Some spoonfuls did not get down to the apples on the bottom. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I just ran across the recipe again and wanted to review it:) I made it last year for Thanksgiving it was so good everyone loved it! I added dried cranberries in with my apple mixture only because I like the tart taste. Very good give it a try! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this is amazing! I was a little skeptical but the other reviews convinced me to try it. I used butternut squash gala apples and instead of butter I used the best life spread made with olive oil. The only thing I had to change was the topping because my family is not a big fan of any type of nut. I was also out of cornflake cereal so I had to improvise. I used 1 cup of rice crispies 1/2 cup brown sugar (but could have probably used less) and 2 tbsp melted butter. I mixed it all together and sprinkled it on top delicious! My EXTREMELY picky 2 year old even likes it thank you for such a wonderful recipe! I will probably make a big batch for Thanksgiving too:) Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! I made this for a holiday potluck recently and it was a BIG hit. At least 5 people asked me for the recipe and it was one of the only dishes to go home completely clean. I did however make a few minor additions to the recipe. 1) Added 1 teaspoon of fresh minced ginger to the squash mash along with a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice. 2) Added a generous sprinkling (maybe 1/4 tsp) salt to the cornflake/butter/sugar crunch topping. Delicious! This just moved into definite go-to holiday side dish. Fantastic! Thanks! Helpful (6)