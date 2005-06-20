Wacky Cake IV
A chocolate cake made by putting dry ingredients into pan first, then placing various ingredients into three scooped out hollows, and pouring cold water over all.
I would just like to add to anyone making this cake, that simply spreading margarine over the top when it first comes out of the oven is delicious and you don't have to make icing. I've added this because that has how I've been eating it my entire life.Read More
This cake was very easy to make. I thought I would try a recipe without eggs in it, however, it just tasted like something was missing. I think I will try a different recipe next time!! (its good for people that are allergic to eggs) Although I thought it tasted almost like brownies. It's a good brownie cake recipe!Read More
I must admit I was a bit skeptical... but a great cake it truly is, easy, quick, cheap, and unbelievable! my husband could't believe it had no butter and no eggs. I added candied cherries just to please my little girl but I'm longing to add nuts or a cup of coffee instead of water...
This is the very best of the best chocolate cake recipes and extremely easy to make. No need to change anything because the cake comes out just perfect to go with delicious icing!! Add some decorative icing and use this as any holiday fun cake. It will be gone in no time!
This is a wonderful cake and very delicious. I was looking for a cake with no eggs because I have two grandsons who are allergic and this is a real winner.
this is awesome!My mom use to bake this when we were toddlers,like over 50 yrs and we still love it..We sometimes sprinkler icing sugar instead of icing.Or we use a stencil with icing sugar for themes..One of the best cakes around and so simple...even my kids and granddaughter loves this cake when I bake it..
My god!! This was the most awesome eggless chocolate cake I've ever tasted!! Everyone ate it right up, there wasn't even a crumb left! And the icing complements the cake perfectly too...
I used to bake this cake 50 years ago when I was in high school. I think my grandma showed me how. It's very good. I baked it in a loaf pan this time so I could do an Ina Garten dessert that uses melted vanilla ice cream on the bottom of a shallow dessert bowl. Add about a 1" slice of cake on top of the ice cream and sprinkle with fresh raspberries. Stupendous! It comes off as a really fancy dessert and no one will know it's melted ice cream if you don't tell them. The ice cream tastes like as a fancy cream of some kind.
For having no eggs and butter this cake is really quite good. I made cupcakes out of it and they turned out nicely.
was looking for a recipe just like my mom made when we were kids, and this was just perfect
One of my all time favorite recipes from my mom! We don't grease the pan but mix the dry ingredients directly in it. That saves you from dirtying an extra dish. The cake doesn't stick to the pan. Everything else is done the same. I also use a different frosting for this cake. 1 c. powdered sugar, 1/3 c. cocoa, 3 T. water, pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1/4 c. soft butter. Wait until the cake cools before frosting.
I tried this one day when I was short on ingredients, and it has since become one of my few regular recipes. It is moist and delicious, and easy to make. I only make half the icing, and it is quite adequate.
This Chocolate Wacky Cake has been a staple for me for years! my son is allergic to eggs and nuts and this cake has worked for birthdays and cupcakes etc. etc. We love it.
I have been making this cake for 40 years and it is always moist and delicious AND oh so easy!! I don't even frost it,I just eat it warm out of the dish.
My mom made this cake all the time for birthdays and celebrations it was a very good chocolate cake that was quick and easy to make. She would always double the recipe for our large family !
Just like I remember as a kid! One thing I recalled while making it is that my mom used to change up the frosting on occasion by adding coffee or peanut butter to the mix, so it would have a whole new flavor! I don't recall amounts, but imagine you can do it to taste. Thanks for the memories!
I have been making this cake for years but we always called it "depression" cake. A delicious cake even when ingredients were hard to get. This is my go-to cake when the pantry is low and I need a quick dessert. It truly doesn't need icing to taste great. Powdered sugar or a simple glaze drizzled over is fine.
Tasty? Sure. especially since I was craving chocolate cake but did not have eggs or sweetened condensed milk. A few notes: 1. I'd rather dirty the extra dish and mix it in a bowl. I made a mess mixing it in the pan and my cake did stick a little. 2. The bake time was WAY off. I ended up baking it for 37 minutes. 3. I only made half the icing (Because I only had about 1 1/2 of powdered sugar. I think I would have liked it with all of the icing better. :D Over all a great cake when you're out of eggs.
Made this yesterday to take with a meal I had made for another family. I had no eggs left so this was perfect. I made it in two 9 inch (?) round pans so I could keep one for us and give one away. It baked around 23 minutes and probably could have baked a few more minutes, but it was super-moist, which was great. I cannot imagine a 9 x 13 being done in 20 minutes like the directions say. It really is as easier than a cake mix (which I try to avoid) since you just measure and stir. No mixer needed. My husband asked what kind of chocolate I used since it was very chocolately. Just cocoa! The frosting is a really good one. I had doubts about putting it on the warm cake but it held up wonderfully. I ended using around 3 cups of powdered sugar. I will definitely make this again. I used to write menus for senior centers where lunch was served. I put wacky cake on the menu and it was always well liked. It was rarely served with frosting since it's such a moist cake. But...I like frosting!!
I didn't have any baking soda, so subbed in some additional baking powder. Easy peasy! The only thing I would change is to add a bit more chocolate, but otherwise, this is a super easy, very tasty cake!
Really one of the best chocolate cakes. A classic. So easy to make. We eat it cold with a whipped cream topping. For another good topping, make a small box of instant pudding. Mix one cup of the pudding with one cup of cool whip. This makes a very light, delicious cake topping.
Confusing recipe. Not sure how much cocoa powder goes in cake or frosting? Don't think ingredients are listed in proper order?
