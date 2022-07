Wacky Cake IV

Made this yesterday to take with a meal I had made for another family. I had no eggs left so this was perfect. I made it in two 9 inch (?) round pans so I could keep one for us and give one away. It baked around 23 minutes and probably could have baked a few more minutes, but it was super-moist, which was great. I cannot imagine a 9 x 13 being done in 20 minutes like the directions say. It really is as easier than a cake mix (which I try to avoid) since you just measure and stir. No mixer needed. My husband asked what kind of chocolate I used since it was very chocolately. Just cocoa! The frosting is a really good one. I had doubts about putting it on the warm cake but it held up wonderfully. I ended using around 3 cups of powdered sugar. I will definitely make this again. I used to write menus for senior centers where lunch was served. I put wacky cake on the menu and it was always well liked. It was rarely served with frosting since it's such a moist cake. But...I like frosting!!