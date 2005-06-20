Wacky Cake IV

A chocolate cake made by putting dry ingredients into pan first, then placing various ingredients into three scooped out hollows, and pouring cold water over all.

By Karin Christian

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Spray one 13x9 inch cake pan with cooking oil spray.

  • Mix the flour, white sugar, 4 1/2 tablespoons cocoa, baking soda and salt together in a bowl. Pour dry ingredients into the prepared pan. Scoop out 3 holes in the dry mixture. Put the vegetable oil in one hole, vinegar in the second hole, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the vanilla in the third hole. Pour the cold water over the top and stir until smooth.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 20 minutes. Ice cake while it is still hot.

  • To Make Icing: In a saucepan over medium heat melt the butter or margarine. Add the cocoa and remove pan from the heat. Stir in the salt, milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix in the confectioners' sugar until desired consistency is attained. Spread icing over a still hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 9.1mg; sodium 286.2mg. Full Nutrition
