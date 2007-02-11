Incredibly Delicious Italian Cream Cake

Hi there, I made this tonight. It was really good and much admired by the crowd. I made the following changes: I added 1/4 cup oil to the batter based on the "thick" comments I read on other reviews. On the icing, I forgot that others said that it wouldn't cover the whole cake easily, so I doubled the icing recipe, except I only had 8 oz of cream cheese so I got it the right consistency by adding cream till it worked well instead of an extra thing of cream cheese. The only thing I would do differently next time is possibly 1.5 the the recipe so that the 3 cake pans were fully loaded. When completed, I cut it like the restaurants do, so the pieces in the middle were all yummy and perfect, but the the perimeter pieces were a little dried out as they were too thin and got a little more done. It really was quite good. I found this review in the saved file, I just made it again on 8/26/08, again it was very good. I would say though, about the negative ratings, as a cook it always bothers me when people take a recipe, remove ingredients and then give things a bad rating. I know people who don't share their recipes for just this reason. If you *do* get their recipes, they have one motto: Make it exactly how it says in the instructions the first time, then after that do anything you want. It's a soapbox, but it's only fair.