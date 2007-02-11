Incredibly Delicious Italian Cream Cake
This is an old recipe from my aunt. It is both famous and infamous in our family. It is absolutely irresistible.
I've made this cake twice now. The first time I followed the original recipe first and the cake was yummy. It was a bit dense however, so the second time I followed HJONES999 suggestions (except did not add the salt) and, OMGosh... It was sooo much better. The cake was light and dreamy! I would without a doubt make this cake again... over and over, but with the suggested changes. This cake rocks!!Read More
I guess the other positive reviewers have never had real Italian Cream Cake. I'm not one to be harsh on other people's recipes, but this one is not correct. Problems: First, it doesn't make anywhere near enough batter for three 9 inch cake pans. Second, the cakes were impossible to free from the pans. You have to use parchment for this recipe. Third, the cakes do not rise. Italian cream cake is NOT supposed to be this dense. This was like a dry, greasy brownie. Solutions: 1. Use 1/2 tsp of salt, not 1 tsp of baking powder and, most importantly: 2. THE EGGS SHOULD BE SEPARATED. Blend the yolks in with the butter, shortening, and sugar, but don't add the buttermilk until you add the SIFTED flour, alternating both in small batches. Once the batter is mixed, beat the remaining egg whites until stiff peaks form, then fold this mixture into the batter gently. You may also add chopped nuts to the cake batter. These solutions will then fill three PARCHMENT LINED 9-inch cake pans, and when baked at 325 for 25 minutes, will turn out a true light, springy version of Italian Cream Cake. If you like the original recipe, that's great, but please, just don't call it "Italian Cream Cake." Because it isn't.Read More
Very good! This was the first made from scratch cake I ever made and it was awesome! The only thing i would do differently is sprinkle the nuts on top. The nuts mixed in with the icing made it hard to spread out without tearing the cake up.
I did not like this at all. I did not use coconut, and did not think it would matter, as other reviewers had done. This was a really greasy, oily cake. Perhaps the coconut would have absorbed some of the oil.----I'm changing my review. The next day, this cake was wonderful. I think it takes a while for all the flavors to settle. I had a piece an hour after I was finished frosting it--it didn't taste right. The day after, however, it was moist, flavorful and delicious. Four Stars!
Hi there, I made this tonight. It was really good and much admired by the crowd. I made the following changes: I added 1/4 cup oil to the batter based on the "thick" comments I read on other reviews. On the icing, I forgot that others said that it wouldn't cover the whole cake easily, so I doubled the icing recipe, except I only had 8 oz of cream cheese so I got it the right consistency by adding cream till it worked well instead of an extra thing of cream cheese. The only thing I would do differently next time is possibly 1.5 the the recipe so that the 3 cake pans were fully loaded. When completed, I cut it like the restaurants do, so the pieces in the middle were all yummy and perfect, but the the perimeter pieces were a little dried out as they were too thin and got a little more done. It really was quite good. I found this review in the saved file, I just made it again on 8/26/08, again it was very good. I would say though, about the negative ratings, as a cook it always bothers me when people take a recipe, remove ingredients and then give things a bad rating. I know people who don't share their recipes for just this reason. If you *do* get their recipes, they have one motto: Make it exactly how it says in the instructions the first time, then after that do anything you want. It's a soapbox, but it's only fair.
What a moist, rich, wonderful cake! I made this for a co-worker who was getting married. I don't eat cream cheese so I didn't try it, but everyone just RAVED about this cake. There wasn't a slice left! Thanks for the recipe!
Truly is incredible! The first time I made it, the cakes stuck to the pan (even after greasing and flouring it). So the second time I used wax paper on the bottom of the pans, and it turned out great! I LOVE the icing!
This is my SECOND review. Have made this cake somewhere around 7-8 times now. All in the past couple of months. WONDERFUL cake. Tried and then continued to use both in the cake as well as the frosing, vanilla butternut extract. Gives the cake a kick. Also, I doubled the frosting for increased amts. between layers and then only used 2 layers, freezing the third for the time. Made 2 at Thanksgiving and my family who are all chocoholic's were calling for this VANILLA recipe! Didn't give it to a sole! Love this cake! Thanks again.
This recipe was advanced for an amateur baker like myself. I adore Italian Cream Cake, so I gathered every single ingredient and trudged forward. I follwed the recipe precisely. An hour and two loads of dirty dishes later, my masterpiece was complete. This cake was a huge undertaking, but was so totally worth it. My husband said it was the best thing I have ever made for him! I've made it three times since and it has tasted the same every time! I love this recipe.
I doubled this recipe and made a 11 x 18 sheet cake. There was a lot of batter and I even put some in a round cake pan. The cake has a good flavor, especially with the creme cheese icing.
This recipe really is incredibly delicious. I added a cup of chopped walnuts to the cake to make it a genuine Italian Cream Cake. It was as good as cakes I have tasted from bakeries or at restaurants. Everyone just loved it.
Sooo Good! This cake is dense, rich and yummy. I am a chocolate fiend, but this cake is now a favorite! I recommend that you let the cake sit at least 1/2 - 1 day before serving. It lets the cake flavors bloom. I worried the first time I made it because the layer edges were a tad hard and crispy like, but after frosting it and letting it sit, everything was moist and soft. I did tweak the frosting it was too sweet for my tastes, I now omit the coconut, use 2x the cream cheese and only 1/2 to 2/3 of a 16 oz. box of powdered sugar (quantity depends on personal taste).
I made this cake for my daughter's birthday and it was so delicious. I did make a few minor changes: I used all butter flavored shortening instead of 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening, and I left out the nuts, coconut, and light cream in the frosting. It seemed more delicate that way. I didn't think there was enough batter for 3 layers, so I just made two. This cake was moist, rich, and got rave reviews from everyone at our party. In fact, I'm making another one today just for us because the other just went too fast!!
This cake was good but it could have been much better. Next time I'm using butter instead of shortening and tsp of almond extract.
I only bake 5 cakes a year and this recipe is good enough for each occasion. Between my sister and me we have given this recipe out to a dozen friends in the last week. I fixed it for my parents 62nd anniversary and didn't change a thing. I am an avid all recipes browser and this is the first recipe I cared enough to write about.
Made this cake for a friend's birthday and everyone loved it!! I mixed in the egg yolks first to the mixture then whipped up the whites and folded them in at the end (since that's what other recipes do). Used milk instead of cream for the frosting. Super easy and delicious!
325 instead of 350, definitely separate the yolks from the whites, and baking soda instead of baking powder. Do those 3 things and it's 5 stars. :)
This cake was a disaster unlike any I have experienced since my early cooking days. I followed the directions and only greased the pans and I think that was the problem. I used every trick in the book and I could not get the cakes out of the pans. They fell totally apart and were not reparable. I have to say however, that both the cakes and the frosting tasted wonderful. Lesson learned; always grease and flour.
I decided to go with HJONES999 version, and THIS is how I remember it. Haven't had this in "years" and I can't wait to bring some to family and friends. I made this in 2 layers, and it's out of this world!
I followed HJONES999 recommendations and this cake was WONDERFUL. It was moist and delicious. A friend actually made it for my birthday cake and it was great. I have since used the recipe several times for cupcakes... using no coconut to make a white cake and extra coconut and coconut flavoring along with lots of toasted coconut on top for coconut cupcakes. Delicious!
I followed the advice of user HJONES999 and separated the egg yolks from whites and carefully folded the whites in after forming stiff peaks from my electric beater. Also, I alternated between adding buttermilk and sifted flour instead of just mixing the two. Used 1/2 tsp. of salt and did not add in the baking powder. I lined my pans with parchment paper. I didn't have light cream so I subbed in 1 tsp of half and half to get my icing to the correct consistency and it made just enough. The next time I make this recipe I will try to add in another quarter of the total amount of icing so the frosting is a little thicker. The layers are very thinly frosted and the top is covered but not as thick as I like it. I topped it off with crushed walnuts after reading another review that it could make the icing scratch the cakes. It turned out lovely, I will be making this again.
This has been my "go to" cake recipe since the seventies with one difference - PECANS people! Also, my recipe switches the buttermilk and egg whites, as HSJONES999 suggested, and has no addition to the buttermilk.
i was raised in an italian family. this doesn't even look like an italian cream cake. sorry.
I had never made a layer cake before this one, and it came out SO good! By some miracle, all of my layers came out perfectly flat, so the cake looked really nice when it was frosted. I brought it to work for 2 coworkers' birthdays, and everyone raved about it. One guy even offered to make me one of his famous tri-tips if I make him a bowl of the frosting! I did use some extra coconut in the frosting, since I wanted to get ride of the bag, and I topped the cake with some coconut for a garnish. Overall, very moist and bakery quality!!
This is a good, traditional Italian Cream Cake. Watch the cooking time and reduce by 10-15 minutes or the cake will be very dry. Recommend doubling the icing since it it a 3 layer cake
Perfect! Can't keep my hands off this cake. I made it in a 9 x 13" dish and baked it 45 min. For company, I'd make the layers. It's just the best cake!!!
I will go against the grain here and say that this cake was just okay. The problem? It was too sweet (and I only used 3/4 the amount of sugar) and there was really nothing special about the taste. Coconut-lovers: If you still want to try this cake, I would suggest sprinkling the top with toasted coconut (brown 3/4 c. coconut flakes in 1 T. melted butter over low heat; drain on paper towel before sprinkling on cake) - this added to the flavor. Otherwise, skip this one if you don't like anything too sweet and heavy.
This cake was awesome! Because of time constraints, I baked the cake on a Sunday and made the frosting and put it together on a Monday. The frosting is sweet, but it sets up so nicely on the cake and it complements it perfectly. It also tastes better after a day or two. I think the cake tasted best at the end of the week. I made only a couple of small changes. I made the cake in two layers because I didn't have a third round pan available. There was plenty of frosting left over if I had wanted to make a third layer (in fact, the amount leftover after assembling the cake was the equivalent of about a container and a half of store bought frosting). I also left out walnuts (my husband has an allergy) and replaced them with slivered almonds. I left them out of the frosting mix itself. Instead, I toasted the almonds and used them on the outer sides of the cake. (I've posted pictures.) The results were fabulous, and I will be making this cake again and again.
This one was nice. It was SO moist, and so good! I did make some changes, though. I didn't want to use so much shortening, so I used a can of coconut milk instead. Additionally, I didn't have buttermilk, so waited to make this recipe when I knew I'd have some sour milk around (couple of days). I also left halved the amount of coconut. UNREAL flavor! UNREAL texture. So moist! This would be good with a touch of rum (or almond extract) in the frosting.
This is a great recipe! As other reviewers suggested I did separate the eggs and folded in the whipped whites at the end. Also, the icing was a little too sweet for me so I'll probably cut back on the sugar next time. One last note would be that I used sweetened flaked coconut for both the icing and cake and it worked out fine. The cake was moist and wonderful.
This was delicious. A tad dry, so I may add some sour cream to it next time, but really, really, really good.
This cake was absolutely delicious. I made it for Thanksgiving this year and almost didn't get a slice. I made it exactly as the recipe is written. I actually am about to make another one after I finish this review. You'll love this cake!!! Give it a try!!
In response to CASAMORROW's request (below) for an "authentic Italian Cream Cake" recipe, try this one: Italian Rum Pastry Cake 1 (18.25 ounce) box cake mix 1 small box regular chocolate pudding mix 1 small box regular vanilla pudding mix Dark rum or Myers fruit rum Whipping cream Vanilla extract Granulated sugar Maraschino cherries (optional) Chocolate sprinkles or finely chopped nuts Bake the cake in two layers. Prepare COOKED pudding using whole milk. After the cake has cooled, cut each layer in half. Soak the inside of the layers with rum, but do not over-soak. When the pudding is cool, add the chocolate to one layer and the vanilla to the other layer. To fill the middle of the four layers, use whipped cream made with vanilla extract and granulated sugar. You can also add drained, halved maraschino cherries to the middle layer, if desired. Use whipped cream to cover the top and sides of the cake. Decorate with pastry flowers or candied flowers, if desired. Decorate with chocolate sprinkles or nuts, if desired. NOTE: While preparing each layer, keep all ingredients and cake layers not being used in the refrigerator, taking them from the refrigerator as you need to work with them.
Please excuse the rating/review......I confused this recipe with another....will leave the 5 star rating because I am sure it is just as good as the other because the ingredients are almost identical....except the other is a sponge cake which is put together a little differently.
This was a wonderful cake with the modifications. My wife works at a restaraunt, I sent a large slice of cake to work with her. Well the owner stole most of the slice. Said he couldnt get enough.
The frosting was very delicious; however, the cake in my opinion was good but a little heavier/denser than I like. I made 1/2 the recipe and baked in an 8" square pan.
Believe it! It is incredibly delicious. I have been baking professionally for 10+ years, and this received rave reviews at my last gig. It is moist, flavorful, and delicious. I left out both the coconut and the pecans, because my client hates both! And still, it was DELICIOUS. Also, I used 1/2 cream cheese icing, and 1/2 buttercream for the purposes of easier decorating. Anyhoo... GREAT cake!!!
Wow! Great cake! Took it to work and it was gone in a flash! I typically have a high standard to live up to with them since they know I tend to cook well. So when word got out it went like hotcakes. I doubled the icing since I like more icing than recipes usually call for and put extra icing between the layers. That's just my own personal preference though. The folks at work thought that was a good move. I've read posts that the cake was difficult to remove from the pans. Sure, it didn't just pop out of the pan. But I lifted by one edge and then turned upside down and had no problem getting the cake out in one piece. I used Wilton cake pans and sprayed with butter pam. The family felt jipped because I didn't let them have any last night. So now I'm off to make another cake. Glad it was easy to make, too.
I give this cake ************************** stars! There are no words to describe how scrumptous this cake really is! WHOA! I'm not a coconut lover, but this cake is awesome, my husband doesn't want it to finish! This is one I'll make for get togethers! Thanks for this great recipe!
Good but not incredible. I've never made a cake from scratch so that was fun, or icing for that matter! All in all it came out well, tasted good, but I believe my box cakes still had a better flavor. The icing was very good though! But I did put too much cream I think (the 2 tsps the recipe calls for) because my refrigerated icing slid off the sides a bit and made my cake top slide a little on the bottom cake (I only did 2 layers, there is NOT enough batter for three! Or icing!) Also, I followed HJONES99's advice with the eggs and my cakes rose well. Although lopsided :/ I also lined the bottom with parchment and then nonstick sprayed the sides and bottom of the parchment and WAM cakes slid out by themselves! Also omitted coconut as my husband and I are not fans. Sorry for the novel. Overall, good cake but not sure if I'll make again.
Everyone said this is the best Italian Cream Cake they've ever had!!
This cake was absolutely wonderful! I made it in a 9x13 pan just to make it easier on myself. I served it at a work staff meeting and got rave reviews from everyone! I will definately make this recipe again.
This was one of the most amazing tasting cakes I have ever tasted, and I didn't have any trouble making it. It turned out beautifully. The only change I made was instead of walnuts I used pecans, in the icing and the cake. It was incredible! One of the best creme cheese frostings I have ever tasted!
This cake is very good. I used butter instead of margarine, cake flour instead of all purpose flour, toasted coconut and toasted pecans. I doubled the frosting and added 1/2 cup of Coco Lopez cream of coconut. Thanks so much for a great recipe.
Made this for my husband's B-day & everyone loved it! He wants me to make it for him every year now - not sure what I got myself into. I tried not to eat any because I avoid sugar, but it called to me from the fridge in the middle of the night. It was DELICIOUS! I used light cream cheese & it still came out great. Makes enough for 3 9" layers - it rises - but stuck to the pans (even though I used shortening on them). I pounded on one & the middle crumbled out, leaving a donut-shaped cake stuck to the pan. I finally got it out w/a spatula, smashed the middle back in & used it as the center layer. Nobody could tell. My mom suggested I cut circles of waxed paper to line the bottom of each pan, which I will do next time to prevent sticking.
Excellent recipe - I followed the recipe EXCEPT I used a 9x13 pan (greased and floured) and it was wonderful. Yes, it's dense, but this type of cake is, and I'm not a big fan of layered cakes, so everyone thought it was delicious.
This recipe for this cake turned out great and moise.. a great crowd pleaser
This recipe was wonderful. The cake was soooooo delicious that it was devoured by my family before I even got it out of the oven. And whatever occasion I make this cake for it is devoured before I can get into the building. That is how delicious it is. The recipe is so easy to follow.
made this using HJONES999 changes and did not have 3 pans and used 2 which took almost 45 minutes at 350 degrees to bake. Very good had nothing but rave reviews, but will try this again after purchasing my 3rd pan in a couple of weeks for a dear friends birthday. Thank you!
I don't like coconut but knowing my mother did I made this cake using 2 round pans instead of 3 on a lower temp. She was in heaven! Thanks for the great recipe!
I followed this recipe w/the changes according to HJONES999. It turned out beautifully! And very tasty! My family loved it! I did not however have to use parchment paper. I greased and floured the pans and they did not stick at all. I do however, have some very good non-stick 9" pans and I believe that helped :-)
My husband claims he doesn't like coconut - but this is his favorite cake. Sometimes I spread vanilla pudding between the layers. If not, I increase the frosting recipe. This is a cake that I make for special family occasions because it is so impressive.
I made this for Easter dessert and everyone that had it loved it. I did flour and grease the pans and no problem removing the cakes. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe. I thought the nuts and coconut in the frosting made it look really different. I made it the day before and kept it in the refrigerator. It was perfect the next day. I will definitely make this again.
Excellent! It was a perfect mother's day gift. Thanks, Rory!
Really great flavor...but very strange not cake-like conistency. I have had good Italian cream cake before and this is very different. It does taste good, though.
I made this with the suggestion from the first reviewer. It was fantastic.i doubled the vanilla extract, added some lemon juice to the egg whites. I ground up the coconut in my ninja before putting into the batter so they weren't chunky. My husband says its taken the place of carrot cake as his favorite.6
I made this cake for my daughter's birthday. It was a huge hit. It was oh sooooo good. Thanks.
This cake was a hit! So yummy, moist and flavor was great. This is a keeper and I will definitely be making this cake for other events. I do a lot of baking and was told by family members that this was their all time favorite cakes so far. Absolutely delicious!!!
THIS WAS A GREAT RECIPE. IT CAME OUT MOIST ANY DELICIOUS, AND I GOT RAVE REVIEWS. THE ONLY THING I DID DIFFERENTLY WAS INSTEAD OF USING CRISCO I USED CRISCO BUTTER BARS AND MARGARINE IN BOTH THE CAKE AND ICING AND CHOPPED WALNUTS...
It was ok. The frosting is really good. But the cake needs to be worked on.
I made this cake as a birthday cake for my mother. She loved it. Everyone said the cake tasted more like candy than cake. I did not make it a three layer cake but opted for the 2 layer approach. My mothers new favorite cake of all-time.
This was really good. I took suggestions and cooked about 5-10 minutes less than instructed. As with all cakes, baking pans should be lined with wax paper. Icing is wonderful.
I made this cake as a mother's day present for my Mom. She requested "anything coconut". When I removed the cakes from the pans I tasted a small piece off the top. The taste was divine, buttery coconut. I was very excited about what the finished product would taste like. When we finally cut into it and tried it, I was a bit disappointed. It seemed dry and missing something. My mother SAYS she loved it, but I think I'll try a different recipe next time. Someone suggested reducing the cooking time by 10 minutes. I wish I had read that before making the cake.
When I made this it did not raise as my other cakes have. I thought it must not be that good. But when I took it to work it was a hit, everyone wanted the recipe and are still talking about it. Pointer----- mix batter well.
I used this recipe b/c I lost my original one at the grocery store! I've made it for a church potluck and only brought home an empty cake plate. The second time I packed my plate with half a slice left to take to my kids. Needless to say everyone loved it. Next time I will decrease the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. it was too sweet especially with the frosting.
Followed the directions exactly and this was GREAT!!! Can't make very often though, it caused me to gain about five pounds.
This rating is for the frosting only (I used a different cake recipe). I loved this frosting, it was fantastic. I will use again and again. I omitted the coconut when I made it and I added a bit more butter and powdered sugar to increase the amount of frosting. I also make a unique variation of this by adding almond and mint extract to it instead of vanilla, turned out very good.
My family really enjoyed this cake recipe. But I do agree that this recipe doesn't produce quite enough batter to fill 3 cake pans. The flavor and texture was pleasing to us. I even wanted to use this recipe for my wedding cake!
meh. The instructions don't mention the need to beat the egg whites to stiff peaks before folding them in at the end. It's the only thing I changed the first time through... Passable, but I'll keep looking for that perfect recipe.
cake has a good taste but way to soggy or greasy.
Made this at Christmas time and everyone loved it. Yeah! I finally have a dessert I can make every year. Thanks for sharing.
This was a Huge Hit at our Thanksgiving Potluck at work!!! I was asked if I would take orders for this cake for Christmas! Awesome! Thank you.
Awesome cake!! I put all of the batter into one 9" round springform pan though...it didn't look like there would be enough batter for 3 pans. Still turned out fantastic!! For the icing, I cut the powdered sugar in half and it was still plenty sweet. I used about 1.5 cups of chopped walnuts, and only sprinkled the coconut on top instead of mixing it in the icing. I'll use this recipe again!
This is my very first cake from scratch, and It was awesome. I made it for my husband for our anniversary last week and he loved it. Since I'm not a coconut eater I eliminated the coconut and the recipe was still great. Very delicious cake. Will make again.
Great recipe...I think the person who found the cake to be too "greasy or soggy" did something wrong, as the cake turned out wonderful following the directions. This is a "keeper"
Excellent. A little too much coconut, next time I will not add it to the icing. But I got rave reviews on it!
This was AMAZING. I cooked it for my dad for fathers day and everyone loved it. I made it just as the recipie says with just a few changes. First reduce the cooking time to 30 minutes otherwise it will burn. Also, since I didn't have enough cream cheese for a second batch of icing, in between the layers I put in a some pineapple topping for ice cream, that way there was something there, plus a little bit of icing. This way I had plenty of icing for the top and sides of the cake. Otherwise, it was perfect!!!
I'll start by saying, I've never eaten Italian Cream Cake, so I have no clue as to whether this is "authentic" as some of the reviewers are debating - however - I do make a lot of baked goods and I know if something is tasty or not. This IS tasty. I also dislike when people change recipes and then complain about them. Having said that I have to admit, I had to change a couple of things because of ingredient snafoos. One of my Five eggs had a bloody yolk when I cracked it open so I only had 4 left to use. I replaced the liquid from the 1 missing egg with a 1/4 cup of coconut milk that I did happen to have on hand. I also ran out of white sugar (I KNOw, it's been one of those days)so I had to use 1 and 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I baked it in two nine inch layers and they were done at just 20 minutes. Even with my ingredient problems the cake was moist and good. I'm giving it 5 stars just for being so adaptable. I'm still a chocolate lover so this will never be a favorite for me but it was moist and flavorful - even better the next day.
I thought this was a great recipe. It wasn't hard to make and I am FAR from an expert with baking. I made it for a big family gathering last night and today they ate it all up and raved about it. I will make this recipe again!
Very good but make more frosting.
I made this cake for my mother's 50th birthday. It turned out beautiful and delicious! This recipe is a keeper.
I made this recipe and I also made it with the changes suggested by HJONES999. It turned out very light and fluffy. I got rave reviews. I added too much light cream at first and got the icing a bit too runny but it was easily adjusted and I'm glad I thickened it up. I used chopped pecans in the cake and for the frosting I used pecans chopped up very fine and then topped it off with whole pecans spaced around the top. I was VERY pleased with the outcome. I would definitely make this cake again with confidence.
I have tried this recipe 3 times now, and though it is indeed "incredibly delicious", it never came out right. This cake doesn't rise correctly, nor does it separate from cake pans, or even cupcake wrappers very well at all. I assure you this was no error on my part because I make cakes all the time as a hobby. I greased and floured the cake pans before baking and it still stuck to the bottom. I did not enjoy this recipe and I am angry I wasted so many ingredients in my kitchen on it.
I have never tried this cake before I doubled all the ingredients to make a 1/4 sheet cake I even had enough batter left over to make muffins. I also let the cake and some of the muffins sit over night and the taste was even better. The best cake I have had in a long time. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good!
This is one of my all time favorites, I'm baking for Thanksgiving this year, the cake is very moist and flavorful.
I baked this cake today for my grandmothers birthday party tomorrow. I cut a small piece to taste and it was wonderful. I did make a few changes to the recipe though. I used butter flavored shortening instead of using both butter and shortening. I added finely ground walnuts to the cake batter along with the coconut and I used a little less sugar than what the recipe calls for. I also added at 1/4 tsp of salt to the batter and I used Vanilla Butternut flavoring. I did not use the frosting, because I had a request for a whipped cream frosting. I used the Cool Whip frosting recipe found on this site, but I used white chocolate pudding mix (mmmm tasty!!). I know this cake will be a hit at the party. 3/01/04 - I had to come back to say the cake was a hit. Everyone raved about the flavor and how it wasn't too sweet. There were a lot of older women there and a couple of them asked ME for the recipe. The cake was moist and flavorful. I already have a request for this cake at our next family gathering.
I loved this cake! I used 2 round cake pans instead of 3, and left out the walnuts and it came out great! It is very dense, but rich and tasty! I had to double the icing quantity to have enough for the filling and the outside of the cake. It came out looking like I bought it from a bakery, and tasted like it too! Very yummy!
Delicious! It wasn't very hard to make, either.
Tastes good but looked pretty bad. I made it in two 10-inch pans instead of 3 9-inch, but I don't think that should make it fall apart. Still, the icing saved it...the icing is very good, especially if you chill the iced cake overnight. I followed the frosting and cake recipes exactly (aside from the pan size). The cake was too hard to get out of the pans - do use parchment or flour the pans. Also, the cake had a grainy and slightly lumpy texture. I would suggest adding one egg at a time to the creamed butter, beating after each egg, and then adding the rest of the ingredients. Adding everything at once (as the recipe suggests) probably messes up the texture. The flavour is great...one person at the party did request the recipe!
Did the changes as HJONES999 recommended. Also, will make more icing for next time. very yummy.
Yummy cake! I used sweetene coconut for the cake batter and realized afterwards maybe it should have been unsweetened... So I used unsweetned coconut for the frosting. It was yummy cake I separated eggs since I was looking for a ligt cake. I think this cake would taste good even w/out cocout.
I made this cake for Easter and I have to tell you it is the most over the top cake I have ever tasted. Most people at the dinner I went to left half on their plates. It is just insanely rich and sweet. Would not make again although it did look beautiful.
I made this cake for my boyfriend and he said it was very good (it's his favorite cake). I doubled the cream cheese in the icing though at his request for the second cake and he said that made it absolutely perfect!
Made for a friend's birthday, followed the advice from HJONES999 and it turned out great. icing isn't too sweet - just right for our tastes.
The first time I made this cake, my wife said it was the best cake she had ever eaten. It was soooo good, it is almost sinful. I have to agree with her. Thanks for this wounderful recipe. It makes me proud of my Italian hearitage. Thanks again, Steve Bertuca
If you want a memorable cake for an occasion, this is the one to make. Even people who swear they only want a sliver come back for a hunk of this stuff. One caveat--I had a tough time getting it out of the pans, as the recipe just asks to grease pans. I'll use parchment next time.
I made this for my boyfriend for the first time yesterday, it's his fav cake. Said it's the best he has ever had.
