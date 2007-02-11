Incredibly Delicious Italian Cream Cake

This is an old recipe from my aunt. It is both famous and infamous in our family. It is absolutely irresistible.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 3-layer 9-inch round cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease three 9 inch round cake pans. In a small bowl, dissolve the baking soda in the buttermilk; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter, shortening and white sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs, buttermilk mixture, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 cup coconut, baking powder and flour. Stir until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To Make Frosting: In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla and confectioners' sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. Mix in a small amount of cream to attain the desired consistency. Stir in chopped nuts and remaining flaked coconut. Spread between layers and on top and sides of cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
767 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 98g; fat 39.7g; cholesterol 139.8mg; sodium 397.2mg. Full Nutrition
