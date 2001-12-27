Best Boiled Fruitcake

EXCELLENT! I have always bought fruitcakes that are about $40 + shipping each! I don't need to buy a fruitcake anymore! I doubled the nuts to 1 cup but next time will probably use 2+ cups nuts. I used about 1 cup mixed fruit and the rest made up of dates, golden and regular raisins. Soaked all fruit in dark rum about 12 hrs before. One significant change was that I substituted 1/4 cup of the white sugar with 1/4 cup dark molasses. I don't like the taste of molasses but I like a dark fruitcake and it was not molassey tasting, but gave it the color I wanted. I used about 1/4 cup less milk to compensate for the extra liquid. So to be clear, I used 1 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup molasses. Also added about 50% more allspice plus about 1/4-1/2 tsp extra cloves, cinnamon and ginger as we like a spicy cake. Still wasn't too spicy when done though. I put this in 2 greased loaf/bread pans and did not wrap the pans with newspaper - what is that for anyway? Baked 25 mins at 325 then 50-55 mins at 300. Could have baked a little shorter like maybe 45 mins at 325 and would have been fine. I had no idea what to do when they came out of the oven but I removed from pans, brushed w/dark rum only on one side, wrapped in foil and refrigerated overnight. Opened up the next morning, brushed all sides with dark rum and re-wrapped in plastic then foil--but I sliced off a piece to taste and it was AWESOME!!! Just wish it had more nuts, but great flavor! I will make this every year!