Best Boiled Fruitcake
This recipe produces a really moist fruit cake it was given to me by my mom, and it's really easy. My mom uses it for Christmas cake by icing it. I use it for birthdays, Christmas, or just for a treat.
This recipe produces a really moist fruit cake it was given to me by my mom, and it's really easy. My mom uses it for Christmas cake by icing it. I use it for birthdays, Christmas, or just for a treat.
Was looking for a last minute fruit-cake recipe for Christmas - I made this at 9pm on Christmas eve and it was a hit on Christmas day! My husband even came back for seconds. I did add about 5% more on the fruit side... made for a wonderfully heavy and moist cake (mother did always say that the worth of the fruitcake is told by the weighing!) Thanks!Read More
this recipe for boiled Christmas cake is my recipe given to me from my mother in Scotland this is an authentic recipe,how did this guy get this!!!!!Read More
Was looking for a last minute fruit-cake recipe for Christmas - I made this at 9pm on Christmas eve and it was a hit on Christmas day! My husband even came back for seconds. I did add about 5% more on the fruit side... made for a wonderfully heavy and moist cake (mother did always say that the worth of the fruitcake is told by the weighing!) Thanks!
A very good fruitcake. What I really like is that you make it in one pot that you cook and mix in. I used lt. brown sugar and added chopped dates and white raisins to the standard candied fruit marinated in a few spoons of brandy and apple juice. I also added vanilla and almond extract. Turns out perfect. Make in a big pot, not a saucepan. I used teflon and also teflon pan to bake in. Slid right out. Will be even better after it ages a day or two.
Really easy, moist and delicious! This was the first fruitcake I've ever made, and it turned out beautifully.
Made it for Chinese New Year, in mini meatloaf pans as gifts to family and friends. This recipe is easy to follow and it really only takes 20 minutes to whip up everything before heading to the oven. The finished product is moist and dense in flavour, probably due to the fact that I pre-soaked my fruits and nuts in rum for about a year. It aged better that way and the flavour comes out concentrated. This will be my family fruitcake recipe I will use year in and out! Thanks Mark! BonnieVic-Malaysia
The first time i made this i followed it to a "T" and although wrapped and kept in a sealed box it went dry. The second time i made it, i soaked the fruit in brandy over night and substituted brandy for the milk. I left it sealed for a month before trying it, and it was lovely. It also stayed moist much longer than the original one.
Great recipe! I did not wrap the pans with paper & they still turned out perfectly. I doubled the recipe for two pans. Used 2 C raisins, 1 C dates, 2 C craisins, 6oz pineapple and 2 C apricots instead of the cherries and citrus peel. 1 tsp cloves & 2 tsp cinnamon - the perfect amount. The house smells wonderful too!
Made this with nursery children, very simple to make, (in two stages to allow adult to boil and cool first stage.) Great results twice, so nice head teacher decided to give all parents some to take home, great reception from parents, this cake will be come an annual event, thanks Mark. Dorothy, in Scotland
Just the best tastiest and moist fruit cake I have ever made .highly recomend this one! I am not a great cook but thisis so easy.I used chinese 5 spices and soaked the fruit for 4 days in sherry....... diverted a little.
This is fantastic! It's my first attempt at fruitcake and not only was it delicious, it's easy. I misread the directions (oops) and used candied fruit rather than dried fruit, so the cake is probably a bit sweeter than it should be; next time I will use the candied fruit (it's so pretty in the cake) but cut the sugar by about 1/3. I also soaked the candied fruit in rum for a week, which gave it a nice, rich flavor. There was way more batter than for one loaf pan, so I also made three small cakes in ramekins and wanted to try infusing them with rum for two weeks, but my husband ate them on the second day! Thanks for the great recipe! -- Jax in the French Alps
Tried this recipe and the results were heavenly. Great tasting and moist as ever. I use this recipe everytime I cook a fruit cake. Excellent recipe.
absolutly brilliant and so versitile, really easy to make a big hit with all the family
mmmmmmm, this fruitcake is absolutely marvelous! i followed the directions as written, using slightly rounded but equal proportions of the 5 spice blend (i didn't have "mixed spice" in my cupboard). for the dried mixed fruit elements i used 1/2 cup dark raisins, 1/2 cup apricots & 1 cup michigan cherries. the smells are so wonderful during the cooking/baking process! i made this on 12/22/04 & adore how the flavors come together as this fruitcake ages. thank you for sharing your mom's recipe with us, mark!!
I’ve made this cake several times during the past holiday season because it was such a big hit with family and friends. This is a great recipe. Each time, after the first, I changed the recipe a little just to see how it would turn out. I used a little more fruit and nuts and a little less flour because the recipe is very forgiving. I also drizzled the cakes with orange liqueur. Each cake was fabulous and the cake just gets better after it ages a couple of days. Thank you so much for this excellent recipe.
Baking a fruit cake for the very first time and having it turn out so beautifully, was never in my wildest dream. Thank you, Mark, for sharing this recipe and I must say that it has done me a great favor, as Christmas is nearing and I wanted this festive season to be a special one since I've just tied the knot early this year. The cake is so moist and soaking the fruits in Rum, added to its richness. And the final touch - I've poured some Rum over the cake as well once it's all cooled down. Right now, I can't seem to keep my hubby away from the cake. Thanks once again and I shall keep baking this cake, year in, year out. Regards, Nisha Rayan - Kuala Lumpur -
i suffer with arthritas in arms and hand found this rescipe very easy to do as it is all done in saucepan ritas or anyother arm and hand problems
Family members who hate fruitcake couldn't get enough when I made this recipe! I didn't use candied citron; dried cranberries, cherries, dates, and crystallized finely chopped ginger instead. Then I made a syrup with maraschino cherry juice, spiced rum and brandy, drenched the fruitcake and covered for a couple of days. Delicious!
Cake is simple to make. baked 2 smaller cakes & it took an hour in total to bake. Made it early for Christmas. Cut one to taste. really yummy & rich colour & light caramel taste (prob due to using brown sugar) & fruits did not sink..(which usually happen in past recipes). Next time will use white sugar. Keeper recipe :)
I loved this cake. I first soaked the chopped fruit in about 1/2 cup of brandy for three days. I really think it made a difference. I followed the cooking instructions almost exactly, with the newspaper and all. I did only cook it for an hour instead of the whole hour and forty,though. I think it would have been way too dry otherwise. I made the cake two weeks before Christmas and let it sit in my fridge in a large tin. Every other day I drizzled it with a little brandy. So delicious! I even got a friend of mine(who DOES NOT like fruitcake,haha)to admit that it was very good.
FANTASTIC!!!
This was so good right out of the oven. I wanted to wait but it smelled so good. I got 6 small loaves out of one recipe. I omitted the citrus peel and added dates and raisins for the dried fruit. I will be making this again.
Always fascinated by fruit cakes, I finally decided to try three different recipes provided by allrecipes. This was one of them and it won hands down and enthusiastically voted number 1 by my family. It was moist, buttery and delicious. I doubled the recipe and macerated the fruit in 1/4 cup of Captain Morgans Rum for several hours. That's the only change I made. We devoured the first loaf and I saved the second loaf from the mob. Basted it first with the Captains, wrapped it in waxed paper then foil and tucked it away in the garage frig. for Christmas. I will probably baste again. Delicious!
GREAT! I passed on the citrus peel and glace cherries I used dried dates, figs, golden raisins, cranberries, apricot and 2 kinds of dried cherries. I also added a mini bottle of Gran Mariner to the boiled fruit. Everyone who made a face when I said fruitcake came back for seconds.
This was fantastic! I didn't use nuts, citrus or cherries, just mixed fruit and some prunes diced the same size as sultanas (just went by eyeballing the prune amounts). Took it to my Father's house for Christmas Day and everybody went back for seconds, we served it warm with brandy custard or thickened cream and it was so delicious. I didn't cook it the full time as I checked it about 15 minutes before and a skewer inserted in the middle showed it was cooked. I then smeared about 1 tblspn of bourbon over the top and just trimmed the non-stick paper so it was level with the cake and wrapped in foil which helped to soften the top of the cake (it steams) so that it's like the commercial types with the soft, smooth top and not rock hard. I put it in the fridge overnight, next morning left the non-stick paper on, double wrapped in plastic wrap and once in foil again and stored in fridge for five days and it traveled in an old biscuit tin. Seriously wonderful and can I say it blew all the other plum puddings and celebratin cakes that I had bought from the supermarket out of the water? It did. No sooner had I cut a slice, then someone would grab it. Oh yeah, boil the ingredients in a sort of larger style saucepan because the baking soda makes things bubble up.
Wow...this is a great recipe. The cake came out so moist and the texture was just right, we loved it. I used brown sugar instead but about 1/4cup lesser & also increased to 2 tsp of mix spice + some nugmet. It came out beautifully & I'm going to make one for a friend as a new year gift. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
this turned out great i added dates instead of the peel as my husband does not like it. i also added a little sherry to the mix.
Thanks Mark for sharing this wonderfully easy recipe. My first fruitcake ever and turned out as described!
I've never been a big fruitcake fan, but this was delicious! I made it with a few variations: * Dried cranberries marinated in vodka for a few days until fully re-hydrated * Raisins marinated in water until fully rehydrated * Two large apples, diced * Marinated the typical neon dried fruit blend for fruitcakes in vodka for a few days until re-hydrated * Walnuts and pecans because I had them on hand * Used cooking spray on cake pan and it came out fine -- no parchment or newspaper needed. I was trying to get a more natural tasting fruitcake and would probably add more apples/cranberries and decrease the neon fruitcake blend next time. Rum taste was very mild and added a nice warm undertone. This cake would probably be excellent with just apple pieces and I may try that next time.
This is the easiest Fruitcake recipe, and turns out great. I did a batch where I soaked all the fruit 24 hours in brandy, and it mellowed out perfectly after the cake sat for a few days. I did four small loaf pans, knocked a half hour off the second bake time.
I have never been a fan of fruit cakes because I hate that fake fruit in there. I used different dried fruits(mixed berries,apricot,dates and pineapple) It turn out excellent. I would say I am a fan of this recipe.
My oven seems to be a turbo fan forced without an option to swap to slow, so when I followed the times as suggested the cake was too dry. On my second go I shaved off 20 minutes for the second part, came out ok, but I think I could still go another 10 minutes and it would be great. So to recap 40min at 160 and then 1 hour at 150 - but do test! For the Australians out there here is the cup version of the recipe. 2 cups mixed fruit; 1 cup glace cherries - not chopped, so you need to chop them up after meausuring; 1/4 cup mixed peel; 1/2 cup walnuts - not chopped up, so will need to do that as well; 2 cups white sugar; 170g butter; 1 cup milk; 1/2 teaspoon mixed spice ( I used 1 teaspoon); 1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda ( same as baking soda); 2 1/2 cups self raising flour; 2 eggs. I also soaked the mixed fruit in rum for a few days as well. Oh by the way, none of the first dry cake was left, gone within days. My husband said it was perfectly OK...
This is a good basis for a fruitcake! I used raisins, dried apricots and cherries, dates and a few prunes. I didn't have the usual fruit used in fruitcakes ( I made this one COLD spring day that seemed more like winter than summer). I love the flavor and will make a more conventional fruitcake combo in November adding some of the candied fruit. I've been looking for a good recipe for fruitcake for a long time and I think this is it!
I have made this 2 Christmases in a row and WOW, it is incredible! I used candied fruitcake mixed fruit that you buy in the store that I soaked in amaretto for about 2 weeks prior to baking. The day I prepared it, I used regular dried fruit. This year I used apricots and strawberries and it was delicious. Instead of mixed spice, I used a combination of nutmeg, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice. I also added vanilla extract. It's really such a versatile recipe, as long as you get the basic preparation. I feel you can experiment with different fruits, nuts, and spices. I also didn't use the newspaper...I just covered the pan with parchment paper on the inside and foil on the outside. Don't be intimidated by fruitcake or think that it's not for you. I have converted people who hated fruitcake with this recipe. It is so moist, dense, and sweet. I can see this becoming a Christmas tradition in my household. You must try it!
I have made this particular fruit cake for the last two holiday seasons. We love it! I have varied the types of candied fruit, even making my own to add.
this recipe for boiled Christmas cake is my recipe given to me from my mother in Scotland this is an authentic recipe,how did this guy get this!!!!!
EXCELLENT! I have always bought fruitcakes that are about $40 + shipping each! I don't need to buy a fruitcake anymore! I doubled the nuts to 1 cup but next time will probably use 2+ cups nuts. I used about 1 cup mixed fruit and the rest made up of dates, golden and regular raisins. Soaked all fruit in dark rum about 12 hrs before. One significant change was that I substituted 1/4 cup of the white sugar with 1/4 cup dark molasses. I don't like the taste of molasses but I like a dark fruitcake and it was not molassey tasting, but gave it the color I wanted. I used about 1/4 cup less milk to compensate for the extra liquid. So to be clear, I used 1 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup molasses. Also added about 50% more allspice plus about 1/4-1/2 tsp extra cloves, cinnamon and ginger as we like a spicy cake. Still wasn't too spicy when done though. I put this in 2 greased loaf/bread pans and did not wrap the pans with newspaper - what is that for anyway? Baked 25 mins at 325 then 50-55 mins at 300. Could have baked a little shorter like maybe 45 mins at 325 and would have been fine. I had no idea what to do when they came out of the oven but I removed from pans, brushed w/dark rum only on one side, wrapped in foil and refrigerated overnight. Opened up the next morning, brushed all sides with dark rum and re-wrapped in plastic then foil--but I sliced off a piece to taste and it was AWESOME!!! Just wish it had more nuts, but great flavor! I will make this every year!
Hi Mark, I first reviewed your cake recipe in 2000. I am still using it with pre-school children (not the boiling bit obviously) to make our nursery Christmas cake. It is still a big hit with children and parents alike. Staff copy the recipe to take home. Fab recipe! Thanks again Mark.
The best recipe ever! I have used this recipe for 15 years and still love it!
Simply the GREATEST fruitcake recipe and so easy you could make several as gifts. Delicious and very very pretty and classic looking.
My first fruit cake attempt and I loved it. I mixed up the dried fruit to my preference (Don't like the green/red cherries) and it turned out well. I also added more nuts than it called for and sprinkled it with some rum before wrapping it up in plastic wrap and foil to rest for a few days.
Bad for you, but oh so good. I don't think I could actually serve it out fast enough and almost everyone went back for seconds.
I posted when I first found the recipe about a missing ingredient...duh on me, it was there but I just didn't see it listed at the end :) Anyway, for my first fruitcake ever, this turned out beautiful! Reading other reviews it seems that it's wonderfully flexible as far as ingredients preferred. I tossed in some raisins I had, added twice as many walnuts as called for, added a bit more spices to the mix and tossed some pumpkin pie spice I had on hand. WOW! This converted three people who claim to hate fruitcake to fruitcake lovers...or should I say, loving *this* fruitcake. It's been requested every holiday now so it'll be in heavy rotation! And boy! Was it nice & heavy! It really is almost too easy to make. I didn't use the brown paper around the angel food cake pan and it turned out perfect, right down to the minute. Thank you to both the original poster *and* his Mom for the recipe!!! Ya' done good!!! :D
Like most others, I give this recipe 5 stars. All the reviews had good ideas that I wanted to incorporate, so I printed the recipe and jotted down various ideas. I soaked my chopped fruit in Captain Morgans Rum 3 to 5 days in advance. I really like lots of pecans in my fruitcake, so I added 2 cups (not chopped) vs. 1 cup. I also used 1/4 c. molasses and cut back 1/4 c. on the sugar and milk. I baked at 325° for 25 minutes and then 300° for 42 minutes. Next time I will line the bottoms of the loaf pans with parchment paper. Had a little trouble with one sticking to the bottom. Before I wrapped these up in waxed paper and cling wrap, I basted with rum. Now I'm basting with rum about every 5 days until I'm ready to giving these away. When I pull them out to baste, I have a taster loaf that I've tried a couple times now. Oh man! Is it ever good. I think the recipe could be renamed Fruitcake Crack or Fruitcake Addiction!
Great recipe liked by all who sampled. I added figs.
Like most others, I give this recipe 5 stars. All the reviews had good ideas that I wanted to incorporate, so I printed the recipe and jotted down various ideas. I soaked my chopped fruit in Captain Morgans Rum 3 to 5 days in advance. I really like lots of pecans in my fruitcake, so I added 2 cups (not chopped) vs. 1 cup. I also used 1/4 c. molasses and cut back 1/4 c. on the sugar and milk. I baked at 325° for 25 minutes and then 300° for 42 minutes. Next time I will line the bottoms of the loaf pans with parchment paper. Had a little trouble with one sticking to the bottom. Before I wrapped these up in waxed paper and cling wrap, I basted with rum. Now I'm basting with rum about every 5 days until I'm ready to giving these away. When I pull them out to baste, I have a taster loaf that I've tried a couple times now. Oh man! Is it ever good. I think the recipe could be renamed Fruitcake Crack or Fruitcake Addiction!
Excellent Easy to make I enjoyed making it and eating it It is just a nice fruit cake
My family enjoys this recipe. I have made it for the holidays several times. I never use citron, I use a different blend of dried fruits and fresh lemon orange zest. Very good!
The perfect fruit cake - I'll keep this recipe and use it again and again. Thank you.
Grrrreat recipe, rich, flavourful...a complete twist to my all time traditional fruitcake recipe. Definetely a keeper!
it was still good even though i only baked them for 45minutes!
It needed something to fit my tastes, so I changed a few things. I used brown sugar, 1 Tb cocoa powder, added raisins, and put in rum extract. Then the spices I used were cinnamon, allspice, and corriander. What I got was a beautiful,dark, cake.
I was very excited about this recipe, but it didn’t work for me. The flavour was great, but the cake seemed too dry. Not at all what I was looking for. The boiled mixture looked like a nice smooth caramel, which lends a nice flavour and smell to the cake, but it is too dry.
This was fantastic! I didn't use nuts, citrus or cherries, just mixed fruit and some prunes diced the same size as sultanas (just went by eyeballing the prune amounts). Took it to my Father's house for Christmas Day and everybody went back for seconds, we served it warm with brandy custard or thickened cream and it was so delicious. I didn't cook it the full time as I checked it about 15 minutes before and a skewer inserted in the middle showed it was cooked. I then smeared about 1 tblspn of bourbon over the top and just trimmed the non-stick paper so it was level with the cake and wrapped in foil which helped to soften the top of the cake (it steams) so that it's like the commercial types with the soft, smooth top and not rock hard. I put it in the fridge overnight, next morning left the non-stick paper on, double wrapped in plastic wrap and once in foil again and stored in fridge for five days and it traveled in an old biscuit tin. Seriously wonderful and can I say it blew all the other plum puddings and celebratin cakes that I had bought from the supermarket out of the water? It did. No sooner had I cut a slice, then someone would grab it. Oh yeah, boil the ingredients in a sort of larger style saucepan because the baking soda makes things bubble up.
i made it and baked it in two loaf pans. absolutely the best, moist, delicious fruit cake i have made
I have made this several times to use as both Christmas cake and a birthday cake. And I really love the cake it makes! I read Dorothy's review and had to read it again, sounds like she used humans as ingredients, thanks for a really big smile to start my day Dorothy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections