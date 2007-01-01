Neiman Marcus Cake II

Looking for a cake recipe that will give you something like the ooey, gooey butter cake you had a Neiman Marcus? Try this one!

Recipe by MaryCatherine Bailey

14
1 - 13x9 inch cake
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 13x9 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the yellow cake mix, 2 of the eggs, and the butter or margarine mix well. The batter should be stiff. Spread the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Combine the cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and the remaining 2 eggs. Mix well and pour over the top of the cake batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes.

Note: Recipe is not an official Neiman Marcus recipe.

428 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 18g; cholesterol 89.1mg; sodium 357.6mg. Full Nutrition
