Neiman Marcus Cake II

A great "pantry" recipe and so easy, too All the ingredients you can keep on hand and make it when unexpected company is about to drop in for a visit. It's looks like a coffee cake but my-oh-my that first bite is a delicious surprise! Everyone raves about it and seem to think it's a very complex and difficult cake to make - quite the opposite, it's very easy to put together. The recipe goes by many names. My Mom gave me this recipe and I've made it for 25 years much to the delight of family and friends. Try this recipe, you will be glad you did! You'll please your guests as well as yourself! NOTE: Cream cheese might not be a staple for all of you, but it does keep for a good while, unopened, in the fridge.