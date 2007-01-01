Neiman Marcus Cake II

This cake has been used by my family since before I can remember, the only difference is that we only use 2 cups of sugar or 1 box. This is the reason why everyone thought it was too sweet. And our recipe calls for only 1 egg in the cream cheese part, but I tried it with 2 and it tasted the same but was much easier to spread on the 1st layer. This is a family tradition during Thanksgiving and Christmas!
I used LEMON CAKE MIX - added chopped PECANS to the cake mixture, and even added some to the top of the cake mixture (we like pecans). I then put a thin layer of sweetened COCONUT on top of the chopped pecans, then the cream cheese layer. To the cream cheese mixture I used TWO PKGS of cream cheese (to make it more cream cheesey and less sweet) less powder sugar probably 2 1/2 cups (since the coconut was sweet) AND I added ALMOND extract (2 TBLBS) to the cream cheese mixture. Let me tell you - it was GOOD !!!!! My daughter (who mostly likes chocolate) LOVED IT!!!! Will DEFINITELY MAKE THIS ONE AGAIN! THANK YOU !
I followed "Kerri's" directions and it came out wonderful. (Worthy of it's own recipe with her changes.) I cut this into squares and took it to a UFC Fight Night gathering with a bunch of friends and they loved it - just the right amount of sweet and the coconut and nuts give it a nice boost! I pressed the "crust" into the pan by covering it in waxed paper. It was really easy that way.
The first time I made this recipe I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and used 2 cups of powdered sugar. Too sweet for me. So the second time I used 1 cup. Perfect. I also added 1 tsp of almond extract to the cream cheese and I put about a half cup of seedless raspberry jam into a sandwich bag. I cut the corner of the bag, piped the jam on top, swirled with a knife along the top to make it pretty. That was fantastic!!!!
03/21/2001
I work in a hair salon and a client of ours made this and brought it in. Since then I've made it three times. And that was only two months ago. It is so good! Its wonderful to take to potluck dinners. It does not need any icing and its perfect with a cup of coffee. I LOVE IT!
10/13/2005
Great cake/bar. I would definately make this again. It tastes like a great yellow cake covered in cheesecake. It was really easy also. You can't go wrong on something easy and great tasting!
I first had this cake at a shower. Everyone was wanting the recipe. I have taken this to many events and it has been a BIG hit. I add chopped pecans with the cake mix and then spread it in the pan. A nice crunchy surprise in the crust!!!
the cream cheese filling is incredibly sweet, so sweet infact that my family could not eat it, and all the sugar overpowered the cream cheese flavor. I have "tweaked"this recipe some and found that if you use 12 ounces of cream cheese, and one cup of confectioners sugar (and the eggs as previously instructed) and about 2 tbsp. milk to make it a little thinner it tastes more like cream cheese filling and less like pure sugar. on a related note, when you mix the cake/crust, if you pile the sticky mess together, and dust with powdered sugar it turns into a very soft dough that is easily handled, dont work the dough, just dust lightly and pat gently and it will become a nice dough ball, this makes it easier to push into the pan as opposed to trying to spread the gooey mess. I hope these tips help, other than that, this is an incredible dessert, and easily "tweeked" to your taste
i like to play around w/ my food. my bf won't eat any cake that dont have a chocolate icing since u know this cake will be way to sweet w/ icing ,so change a little bit of the recipe. i use Pillsbury Butter cake mix, 1 c water, 1/4 c butter, 1(8 oz) cream cheese, 3 eggs. that's it no sugar add . it might sound weird but after u put chocolate icing on it, it was perfect. u might put some sugar on it if u like sweet cake as u prefer. For me i think it's work. Any way , the cake was a highlight of the night. i hope this help
Delicious! As sugested before, I also recommend halving the sugar (and I love sugar). I used 2 cups as opposed to 4, but with coconut spread between the layers, the powdered sugar could have been reduced even more. Using raspberry jam to create a marbled effect on top is simple and the tartness is a nice complement to the sweetness. It makes the cake bars more presentable as well. Overall, a moist, rich, and delicious treat!
This recipe has been passed down in my family...I only know for sure that it goes as far back as my grandmother. Anyway- in our recipe it calls for you to melt the butter before you add it to the mix. Also, I don't know if it's the same or not, but our recipe calls for 16 oz/1 lb. of confectioners sugar. Everytime I make this dish people always tell me how wonderful it is. It's one of my favorites and so simple to make! Oh, and my recipe also calls for it to be cooked for 45 mins. and I noticed this one says 35 mins. I don't know how much of a difference that makes...?
I made this last night and took it to our Sat. night party where a type of chocolate is the normal request. Even the dieters had seconds - AND thirds! I did double the cream cheese, used 1 box of sugar and added pecans like the other suggestions! This morning I've gotten requests! A hit!!!!
Obviously not the healthiest dessert around, I scaled down the confectioners sugar to 3 cups, and it still was EXTREMELY SWEET! Make sure you have a nice cold cup of milk on-hand to wash this down with! My sister is the only one that gave this cake rave reviews, and she has a major sweet-tooth! Everybody else said it was just way too sweet.
The flavor of the cake is good--yes, very sweet, but good. Mine didn't bake all the way through--I used a glass baking dish, and the dish may be slightly smaller than a typical 9x13, but it looked done on top (nice and brown), but when I cut it after it was cool, it was very liquidy. Maybe it will be better chiled. If I make this again, I will bake it lower and slower--or in a different dish. I did add vanilla to the cream cheese layer, which i think gives a rich flavor.
I am reluctant to ever write anything negative unless it is strongly indicated. I usually find such successful choices on this site by reading the reviews. In this case I was duped. This is a very lackluster dish regardless if you like or dislike "sweet" as some have indicated. That's certainly a preference that can by adjusted for - but the end result tastes like a dry, cake-box 'cakey' crust with an acceptable cream cheese topping. I can't imagine how so many people enjoyed it - but obviously by the ratings they did. If you prefer even your 'quickie' recipes to taste like something more grand, this is NOT the recipe for you. Will not make again. Thanks.
Everyone in my house LOVED this cake---I'm making it for a church dinner tomorrow! the only thing I added was a a tsp vanilla in the cake part and about 1/2 tsp each vanilla and almond extract in the topping.
This cake was very easy to make and okay overall. I took others suggestions and added some almond extract (a little over a tsp) into the cream cheese mixture, and thought the essence was too overpowering...not going to do that in the future. I only used 1 1/2 cups sugar and that was fine. I might tweak this recipe next time. I guess I'm a bigger fan of moist cakes. Not bad though. thanks
I revised my recipe by using lemon cake mix and sprinkling sweetened coconut between the cake and icing layer. I also reduced sugar to 2 cups for the icing and it was wonderful!! Very easy to make and tastes wonderful!
I used this recipe for my company's x'mas present this year so I used the original 14 servings recipe for six 1 lb loaf pan. I made many batches. the first one I followed the recipe to the T, and found it way too sweet for my taste. So I reduced the sugar from 4 cups to 1-1/4 cup and it came out really tasty. The difference is that with 4 cups of sugar, the top layer will glace and harden on top, whereas with 1-1/4 cup, it just looks like a normal cake. So I spinkled a little pit of powder sugar on top to dress it up a little bit. Everyone loved it. Many of them ate the whole loaf pan(2 and 1/4 servings) the day that I handed it out.
These were really good. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is because I felt like it was a little too rich for me. I took this to a dinner at a friend's house and everyone there loved it! I did try the suggestion of adding nuts to the cake layer. It was good, but I think it would be just as good without it.
I made this for work yesterday because I had to bring a cake and yellow was the only one I had. It is very good, but I think the version using a chocolate cake mix and adding coconut and pecans (to make it kind of a German Chocolate cake) is much much better. Lots of people thought it was cheesecake. Perfect to transport, however. No frosting to stick to the plastic wrap! Will make again for work, but not at home.
I made this cake for the recent Mayweather fight, so there were a ton of guys over. Every single one of them said how much they liked this cake. Very yummy. Let me tell you how I altered the recipe. Instead of four coups of sugar for the cream cheese I used 2 1/2 cups white surgar and 1/2 cup light brown sugar. Then I added a pinch of cinnamon for the season. Four cups of sugar makes it too sweet.
This was a great coffee cake. And extremely easy to make. In fact, I had my husband assemble the whole thing and he never cooks!! I was just in a rush cooking for company and he helped out. As suggested my many reviewers, I used half the amount of sugar as listed on teh recipe and I still felt it was too sweet. Next time, I will use even less. I topped the cake with crushed Nature's Own granola bars(very crunchy). :) That was all I had and it worked great, it was absolutely delicious!!!! The cake was a big hit and I will definetly make it again..just with less sugar.
I just made this for the 1st time but changed up a little I added 1 tsp. of vanilla to the 1st mixture and used butter cake mix, then sprinkled coconut and pecan pieces on top. Then mixed up the second mixture and poured it on and sprinkles coconut and pecan pieces on that. It was sooo Good!!!!! I took it to an office holiday party and it was a Hit!!
Hello... I rated this as a five becauce you can do so many other recipes. I added melted chocolate chips next time going to add peaches and pecans to the recipe. thank you for sharing........Happy Holidays
GREAT recipe--I've made a couple of batches in the last couple of weeks and the emptiness of my containers speak volumes! I opted to add chocolate chips to the cake layer and I did only use one box of confectioners sugar. I cut this into squares after it cooled and served it at a couple of gatherings...thanks for the great recipe!
A very mediocre cake. It did not have any depth of flavor to it - all you tasted was the sweetness. My family loves sweets but we thought it was too much. My husband described it as being so sweet it hurt your teeth.
amazing cake, I wonder how I didn't heard about it before! tried with cream cheese once and with ricotta another time, it was appreciated a lot, and you do it in a snap! 2nd time I put on the batter, before pouring the cheese mixture, pieces of milk chocolate (chunks coming from the Easter chocolate eggs), and the result was wonderful!
WOW, everyone loved it, and I was asked to bring the leftovers from a dinner party to our Christmas cooking extravaganza the next day! I used only 3 cups of confectioners sugar and I added toffee coffee syrup to the cream cheese mixture. I'm going to play more with this recipe! Nuts, chocolate oh the fun I will have!
Based on the other reviews I only used 3 c of powdered sugar for the cream cheese mixture and because I wanted to try this but also send some to my mother, I split the batch between two 8x8 square pans. It's very sweet and would probably be good with a strong cup of coffee. Overall it tastes nice but I'm just not a big fan of this, too rich for my blood.
I made this cake for Mother's Day and my family LOVED it!! Although it is very sweet, it is simply delicious. I made it just like the original recipe, the only difference was I added red food coloring to the bottom cake portion. Made it look very pretty.
I am embarrassed to say that my husband and I ate this entire 9x13 cake in two days. Oh my, this was heavenly. My husband loves cheesecake and I am not a big fan, so this is a great compromise. I am curious how it this recipe got it's name. I bought a Kroger off brand of cream cheese and an almost identical recipe is on the side of the box and they call it Gooey Cake.
Made this for a Christmas party, and it was a huge hit! Every bite was eaten! I used 1 box of confectioners sugar (instead of 4 Cups) and the middle was a little gooey, but it was absolutely delicious! I will definitely make this again!
I find this recipe, as written to be too sweet. I prefer this with only 2 c powdered sugar. Quite lovely with a lemon cake mix as well
05/22/2005
I didn't like it but my husband did and so did the people at the office. It really is not a cake, it is more like a cookie bar or brownie. It is very,very sweet and my opinion was if I was going to eat the calories and the carbs, it would be on something else not this. Nothing that made you go "Wow".
Have made this twice, the first time for a church picnic. I followed other reviews cutting the sugar back to 3 cups and then added a layer of canned pecan/coconut icing between the cake and cream cheese topping. People are still taking about it and asking for the recipe! The second time tried something different. Since I didn’t have the icing, followed other reviewers again and added chopped pecans to the cake mixture and between the cake and topping (added a 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla to the topping). Served with cherry pie filling over the top, it was absolutely the best!
I just made this and had some problems. I cut back the power sugar to two cups and used the 8oz. cream cheese and two eggs. The cream cheese mixture is very liquid. I still tried to bake as instructed and the mixture in the middle is still liquid. So next time i will try with one egg.
First of all, do not even think about icing this "cake". It is more of a bar, and sweet enough to stand on it's own. I used about 12 ounces of cream cheese and 2 cups of sifted powdered sugar and it was delicious. My husband really liked it. Great with black coffee.
The only addition I made was to add 1 tsp vanilla each to the cake layer and the topping layer. This cake is perfect as is. Makes a perfect potluck cake. My husband and kids told me I could make this whenever I wanted.
After reading all of the reviews stating that it's best to use only 2 cups of sugar, that's what I did. I wish I would have tried the recipe as it was originally posted (with 4 cups), as I didn't think the cake was sweet enough. Aside from that, I thought the cakey part was little dry, but overall it was a good recipe. I was a little disappointed since the majority of reviews were so good. I made this to take to Sunday School this morning, and it's not something I'm really proud to take. I may make it again, but only to make it the way it was originally posted.
I only read all the comments after putting the cake in the oven, then worried thinking would be too sweet. I don't find it so sweet, seems as though the cake part cuts the sweetness down. Only thing I did do was add chopped pecans between the cake and the cream cheese mixture. It doesn't seem to cut cleanly though, will crumble, but that too may be because it's still warm. It's an easy, quick recipe that will be handy when company is going to drop by and I want to cook something up fast for their coffee.
A great "pantry" recipe and so easy, too All the ingredients you can keep on hand and make it when unexpected company is about to drop in for a visit. It's looks like a coffee cake but my-oh-my that first bite is a delicious surprise! Everyone raves about it and seem to think it's a very complex and difficult cake to make - quite the opposite, it's very easy to put together. The recipe goes by many names. My Mom gave me this recipe and I've made it for 25 years much to the delight of family and friends. Try this recipe, you will be glad you did! You'll please your guests as well as yourself! NOTE: Cream cheese might not be a staple for all of you, but it does keep for a good while, unopened, in the fridge.
this cake was waaaaaay too sweet! i cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cup, and used more cream cheese...but that was still too sweet, i should have gone w/my "cooking instincts"heheh and should have still used less sugar...
My husband and kids absolutely loved these rich and chewy bars, and they couldn't be easier to prepare! Don't be afraid to try different flavors of cake mix. I only had chocolate cake mix on hand, and it turned out great. I made a couple of other changes. I only used 1 egg in the cake layer and I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the cream cheese layer. I reduced the confectioner's sugar to 3 cups and will probably use even less next time. I love sweets and rarely complain of anything bing overly sweet, but the top layer tasted like pure powdered sugar to me. These treats are known as "gooey bars" around my house. I'l definitely make these again!
