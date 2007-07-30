Mock Angel Food Cake

This is an angel food cake for a sheet cake. My grandma used to use this when she had a bakery. I have never had a problem with it. It is so easy to do.

Recipe by Melissa Busse

10
1 -12x18 inch cake
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift cake flour, sugar, and salt three times then stir in the boiling water. Let cool.

  • Beat egg whites, cream of tartar, baking powder, vanilla and almond flavorings until stiff peaks form. Fold into the flour mixture and pour batter into one ungreased 12x18 inch baking pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Cool cake inverted in pan, laying a tea towel underneath the cake to absorb the steam. Frost as desired once the cake is cooled.

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 131.9g; fat 0.6g; sodium 849.5mg. Full Nutrition
