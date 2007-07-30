Mock Angel Food Cake

This cake is so yummy! If you don't like angel food/spongy cake, this is not the recipe for you. For us angel food cake lovers, it's great! I read all of the reviews before making it and cut the recipe in half (I use a casserole dish to make my sheet cakes). My dish is dark glass, so I cooked it at 400 degrees for 20 minutes and this was perfect (I may take it out a minute or two earlier next time, but 15 was not enough). The cake rose like it should and I think those that may have had trouble with it rising probably either greased their pan, used a non-stick pan or did not beat the egg mixture long enough for it to peak. I added a whipped cream cheese icing to the cake and put strawberries and blueberries on top - WOW! Can't wait to serve it for our 4th of July cookout tomorrow!