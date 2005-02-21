Pumpkin Cheesecake II

1 of 641

Rating: 5 stars I make cheesecake all the time and this, topped with maple pecan glaze from another recipe, was voted the best ever by my friends. A nice change of pace for fall, or anytime really. The glaze: Simmer 1 cup whipping cream with 3/4 cup real maple syrup for about 20 min; stir in 1/2 cup chopped pecans and chill. Helpful (299)

Rating: 5 stars I followed another reviewers suggestion and made sure the cream cheese and eggs were at room tempature. I made the cheesecake 2 days ahead and it was perfect. I cooked it with a 9x13 pan of water under the cake to prevent cracks. I put pecans on the top edge like the picture and made the pecan glaze as suggested with 1 cup whipping cream, 3/4 cup maple syrup (I used imitation). I didn't add the glaze until right before serving. I omited the vanilla and lemon extracts and the flavor was perfect. I entered the cheesecake into a pumpkin festival baking contest and it won the grand overall prize. The cake is awesome!! Helpful (153)

Rating: 5 stars Even though I felt the ingredients list was overwhelming when I first found this recipe I would now swear it's well worth it. Pumpkin pie fans and non-fans enjoyed this creation and I can't wait to bring it home for Thanksgiving this year. The crust is extra-fancy tasting with the pecans. You can taste the highly recognizbale cheesecake flavor and harmonious blend of pie spices with each bite. The extra effort pays off in the end. I cooked mine in a water bath cracked the oven door open after turning off the stove and chilled over night. Thanks for the wonderful recipe! Helpful (118)

Rating: 5 stars Every year my husband and I always try a new pumpkin cheesecake recipe. My husband said "the search is over this is THE ONE!" and I have to agree. The pecans in the crust were wonderful. There wasn't anything about this recipe that wasn't perfect. I did add nutmeg to mine instead of the mace but I doubt that changed the flavor too much. Thank you so much for sharing!!! 7/20/12-we tried this one again and it was a winner!!! Helpful (91)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent Cheesecake!! Very creamy with just a hint of pumpkin pie flavor. Perfect combination. I plan on serving it this Thanksgiving. The only change I made was to add the sour cream topping that was in the "Libby's Pumpkin Cheesecake" recipe. The topping consists of: 16oz sour cream, 1/3 cup granulated sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract mixed together in small bowl. Spread over surface of warm cheesecake. Bake for 5 additional minutes. Helpful (68)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Thanksgiving last year at my in-laws, and they absolutely loved it. I thought it was really good too. Although I was skeptical about pumpkin cheesecake, the pumpkin flavor is not overpowering. I made one with graham cracker crust and the other with ginger snaps and the ginger snap was much better. I also suggest doing 1.5X the crust recipe. It makes the perfect amount. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars Great light flavor! I used this recipe to make mini cheescakes with 1/2 tsp of crushed ginger snaps in the bottom of mini cupcake liners. Turned out great with 15 minutes bake time! Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is a staple in my fall desserts! It really is good. For those worried about doing a water bath, you really don't need to. The cornstarch in this recipe actually helps the cake from cracking, so don't skip it! For me, I take a small oven safe bowl and put water in it and place it on a lower rack in the oven. That is to put some moisture in the oven. After 50 minutes or so, I just turn off the oven and leave the cake in it. As the oven cools, so does the cake. Leave it in the oven for about another hour, then I take out the cake. I run a knife around the edge to make sure that none is sticking to the sides (prevent cracking as the cake cools and shrinks). Only after the cake is completely cooled, then cover it with foil (in the pan!) and place in the refrigerator. You should make this a full day ahead of serving (if not longer). The cake is fantastic and you will have people begging for the recipe!! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very easy cheesecake that baked up perfectly. I substituted two TBS of pumpkin spice for all of the other spices. Was very dense and luscious everyone loved it. Helpful (49)