Lemon Chiffon Cake

4.5
102 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 22
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This cake recipe makes lemony, light, and luscious lemon-flavored chiffon cake with a creamy filling made with lemon pie filling.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and 1/2 cup sugar. Add oil, egg yolks, water and lemon rind. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

  • In a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until peaks form. Gradually add 3/4 cup sugar, and beat until very stiff and shiny peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain. Turn batter into ungreased 10-inch tube pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Invert cake and cool completely in pan. When cool, loosen edges and shake pan to remove cake.

  • To Make Filling: Beat cream to stiff peaks. Fold in lemon filling. Chill until stiff.

  • To Assemble Cake: Slice cake horizontally into 3 equal layers. Fill layers with 1/3 cup of filling. Spread remaining filling on top layer. Decorate with lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 66.9g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 173.5mg; sodium 343.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022