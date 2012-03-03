Lemon Chiffon Cake

Note: This review is for the cake only - I didn't make the filling. I made a trial run of this recipe while looking for a good base for a bday cake for my Chinese mom. This cake has a very similar texture to those light, airy cakes you can buy at Asian bakeries - perfect! I halved the recipe, used an 8" round pan, and baked at 350 for 25 minutes. I paired it with some fruit and stabilized whipped cream frosting, and it was heavenly! Some helpful tips: For those who are looking for in your FACE lemon flavor, be aware that the lemon in this is quite subtle, which I preferred. If you want stronger flavors, add some lemon extract along with a bit more zest. I also used half splenda and half sugar (I have diabetic family members), and it still came out great. I would highly recommend not substituting regular flour for the cake flour. One of the great things about chiffon cake is the texture. I think cake flour is what makes it so tender. Also for those who rated this recipe low because of a failed cake: there is absolutely nothing wrong with the recipe. Any failed cakes are due to personal error. If the cake comes out eggy, you're not folding the egg whites into the batter thoroughly. Make sure your batter is smooth and uniform in color before pouring it into the pan to bake. If your cake is collapsing or coming out flat, make sure that you're NOT greasing the pan. Having ungreased sides lets the cake "cling" better and thus rise higher. Happy baking!

Read More