Lemon Chiffon Cake
This cake recipe makes lemony, light, and luscious lemon-flavored chiffon cake with a creamy filling made with lemon pie filling.
This cake recipe makes lemony, light, and luscious lemon-flavored chiffon cake with a creamy filling made with lemon pie filling.
Note: This review is for the cake only - I didn't make the filling. I made a trial run of this recipe while looking for a good base for a bday cake for my Chinese mom. This cake has a very similar texture to those light, airy cakes you can buy at Asian bakeries - perfect! I halved the recipe, used an 8" round pan, and baked at 350 for 25 minutes. I paired it with some fruit and stabilized whipped cream frosting, and it was heavenly! Some helpful tips: For those who are looking for in your FACE lemon flavor, be aware that the lemon in this is quite subtle, which I preferred. If you want stronger flavors, add some lemon extract along with a bit more zest. I also used half splenda and half sugar (I have diabetic family members), and it still came out great. I would highly recommend not substituting regular flour for the cake flour. One of the great things about chiffon cake is the texture. I think cake flour is what makes it so tender. Also for those who rated this recipe low because of a failed cake: there is absolutely nothing wrong with the recipe. Any failed cakes are due to personal error. If the cake comes out eggy, you're not folding the egg whites into the batter thoroughly. Make sure your batter is smooth and uniform in color before pouring it into the pan to bake. If your cake is collapsing or coming out flat, make sure that you're NOT greasing the pan. Having ungreased sides lets the cake "cling" better and thus rise higher. Happy baking!Read More
I like anything lemon so I decided to try this recipe as it had good reviews and looked yummy. The first time I baked this cake I followed the recipe closely but something was missing or maybe their was to much of something. Anyway I wanted the LIGHT fresh taste of lemon but the cake was dominated by the heavy pie filling. Since this is a good basic chiffon recipe I decided to tweak it a little. Wanting to punch up the lemon I substituted the water with 3/4 cup + 1 tbl of fresh sugar free lemonade to which I added the white sugar. This was simmered in a small sauce pan till well dissolved. Do not reduce as this will effect the texture of the cake. Also cool well or risk having scrambled eggs in the batter. After combining the dry ingredients I added the oil, egg yolks, cooled lemonade mixture and increased the lemon zest to 2 tbl. The cake was baked to recipe. Wanting a light cake I chose to top with a glaze. For this I combined a scant 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup water and the juice of 1 large lemon. This was simmered until reduced to a thin syrup. As I had a little limencello, left over from a party, I added 2 shots to the syrup and mixed well. This was drizzled over the top of the cake. You could always skip the limencello but it gives a pronounced fresh lively citrus flavor. This can also be made to taste by adding lemon zest, extract or oil as well as making thinner or thicker. Try it with orange juice, zest and liqueur. Either way it is yummy.Read More
Note: This review is for the cake only - I didn't make the filling. I made a trial run of this recipe while looking for a good base for a bday cake for my Chinese mom. This cake has a very similar texture to those light, airy cakes you can buy at Asian bakeries - perfect! I halved the recipe, used an 8" round pan, and baked at 350 for 25 minutes. I paired it with some fruit and stabilized whipped cream frosting, and it was heavenly! Some helpful tips: For those who are looking for in your FACE lemon flavor, be aware that the lemon in this is quite subtle, which I preferred. If you want stronger flavors, add some lemon extract along with a bit more zest. I also used half splenda and half sugar (I have diabetic family members), and it still came out great. I would highly recommend not substituting regular flour for the cake flour. One of the great things about chiffon cake is the texture. I think cake flour is what makes it so tender. Also for those who rated this recipe low because of a failed cake: there is absolutely nothing wrong with the recipe. Any failed cakes are due to personal error. If the cake comes out eggy, you're not folding the egg whites into the batter thoroughly. Make sure your batter is smooth and uniform in color before pouring it into the pan to bake. If your cake is collapsing or coming out flat, make sure that you're NOT greasing the pan. Having ungreased sides lets the cake "cling" better and thus rise higher. Happy baking!
My first time trying out a chiffon cake. This recipe is fantastic! I half the recipe and used a 8 inch round cake pan instead. Thank you carol for the great recipe.
This is an excellent cake. I have been making chiffon cakes of different types for years. This is the best lemon one to date and have topped it with blueberry sauce which seems to be enhanced by the lemon flavor. A keeper. Thanks.
This cake is high and light. I made a Almond Chiffon Cake with this recipe; instead of 1 Tbp. lemon zest, I used 1 Tbp. Almond Extract. It was delicious when served with raspberries jam.
This is easy, light, moist, and delicious. We eat it plain as a light and lovely dessert. Adding the whipped cream frosting makes it wickedly wonderful.
I halved this recipe and baked it at 325 degrees (I have a hot oven) for 35 minutes in a 9-inch springform pan. The cake was perfectly done with just the right touch of moistness in the center. We ate it plain. It was tender, light, and not extremely sweet - perfect for a light ending to a heavy meal. Use a whisk instead of a rubber spatula for folding egg whites into the yolk mixture. It's so much faster and easier. Also, here's a tip for folding egg whites. CUT the whites into the batter, instead of using the flat side of the spatula to press them down. This DEFLATES them and cause your cake to later sink in the middle and become dense on the bottom.
This cake is delicious! Even my mum told me to make some for our relatives! Its easy to make and I replace the lemon zest and pie filling with smuckers strawberry syrup and strawberries, still tastes great. This is a wonderful recipe for making different flavours of chiffon cake, juz experiment with it. I defintely making this for parties!
I made this cake for a bake sale, so I was only able to taste the filling and some crumbs, but from my sampling it seemed as if it would be very good. I found my cake took significantly less time to bake than the recommended time and I'm glad I was keeping a close watch on it. I suggest making sure you stir your lemon pie filling well before trying to fold it into the whipped cream, otherwise you'll have some lumps. I used Jello lemon pudding and pie filling that I enhanced with additional lemon juice and zest and it was fairly stiff when set, so I did have a few lumps in the whipped cream mixture. I garnished the top with some strips of lemon zest. The cake sold for $20 at the bake sale.
I add up 1 teaspoon of lemon extract. And add baked coconut shredded on top. Normally I'm not big in Chiffon cake but my husband was begging for it ! And I agree it was delicious nice light mild flavor . My husband & son just called me from work,they'd die for it !! ( I packed some cakes for lunch box to go for them.) Thank you Carol for a wining prize recipe !!
I skipped the lemon-y on this recipe and added 1/2 tsp each of vanilla and almond extract. That said, in the spirit of a 'true' chiffon, I whipped both the whites AND the yolks separately (each with about half of the 3/4 cup sugar). Not to sound like an epic food snob (I'm only a cake snob, I promise), but that is the correct way to make a chiffon. Make sure to invert your pan over a bottle to let it cool (this cake WILL compress if not handled in this way). It comes out like a charm with minor encouragement once it’s completely cooled. This recipe made enough batter for my tube pan and 6 cupcakes. All that batter would have been way too much in one pan. It also only took 30 minutes to cook the full cake, and a lot less time for the cupcakes. This made an awesomely airy and fluffy crumb. It was close to an angel food cake, but not tough like a sponge. It would be lovely with the lemon filling as in the recipe, and I look forward to actually doing it that way. Follow the instructions (and whip those yolks, baby!), and you will be rewarded with a brilliant, fluffy cake perfect to ice or have plain with strawberries and cream.
This is a WINNER! I have a lemon tree, so this was just perfect. This is the third time I have made this and it needs way more lemon juice. I would use NO water and all lemon juice!!! I did use just plain unbleached flour, and it was still light, tender and wonderful! For the icing, I used the "lemon Lover's pound cake icing from this site, and just drizzled it over the cake, put some lemon leaves under the cake for decoration along with a few slices of lemon and, wow! Picture perfect! I did put a small dab of yellow food color in the cake and also in the icing to make it look just a bit more yellow looking. It looked really professional and tasted incredible!
This cake was very light and delicious. Definitley is a keeper. My family loved it
Very easy to make. I baked this in a large rectangular tray (took 25 minutes)and didn't bother with cutting the cake in layers, just iced it all on top. I did do half water half lemon juice (it was still not as lemony as I would of liked) this cake is rather dry and really needs a "wet" icing/filling. This is more a lemon sponge cake.
I like anything lemon so I decided to try this recipe as it had good reviews and looked yummy. The first time I baked this cake I followed the recipe closely but something was missing or maybe their was to much of something. Anyway I wanted the LIGHT fresh taste of lemon but the cake was dominated by the heavy pie filling. Since this is a good basic chiffon recipe I decided to tweak it a little. Wanting to punch up the lemon I substituted the water with 3/4 cup + 1 tbl of fresh sugar free lemonade to which I added the white sugar. This was simmered in a small sauce pan till well dissolved. Do not reduce as this will effect the texture of the cake. Also cool well or risk having scrambled eggs in the batter. After combining the dry ingredients I added the oil, egg yolks, cooled lemonade mixture and increased the lemon zest to 2 tbl. The cake was baked to recipe. Wanting a light cake I chose to top with a glaze. For this I combined a scant 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup water and the juice of 1 large lemon. This was simmered until reduced to a thin syrup. As I had a little limencello, left over from a party, I added 2 shots to the syrup and mixed well. This was drizzled over the top of the cake. You could always skip the limencello but it gives a pronounced fresh lively citrus flavor. This can also be made to taste by adding lemon zest, extract or oil as well as making thinner or thicker. Try it with orange juice, zest and liqueur. Either way it is yummy.
Amazing recipe. I only subbed all lemon juice instead of water and changed the method, whipping the yolks, sugar and zest until thick and then adding the other liquid and finally the dry. I filled it with lemon buttercream made from homemade curd and my own buttercream recipe and it was fantastic. The cake is light and not overpowering in sweetness, which is nice since I like a sweeter filling on a cake, not in the cake itself. I did fold the batter together with a whisk the second time I made this and it worked much better. Will make this cake again and again.
A trick I learned which I used here is pulsing the lemon zest with the sugar in a mini chopper. The lemon becomes 10x more fragrant. Made my own lemon curd and frosting.
This recipe is was very to make. It was lemony and light. I only cut the cake in half (to make 2 layers) and had just enough filling for that middle layer and the top/side of the cake. I had to cover up the sides as it didn't look very clean when I took it out of the pan! Will make again.
The cake itself is very moist and fluffy but I made a few observations and changes that I would do next time. 1. It took less time to bake - more like 50 minutes - like another reviewer noted. My timer was set for 60 minutes but noticed it started to deflate at 50, so i took it out. 2. I used the filling suggested but it could be more lemony. I used Jell-o but would add either lemon zest or extract next time. 3. I added sliced strawberries on top of the top bottom layers (would use any fruits in season; mangoes would be very good, raspberries, very ripe peaches, etc.), then topped the last layer with the filling and halved strawberries arranged neatly. I also have fresh mint growing in my garden so used that in between the strawberry halves. It came out beautiful and was very impressed when 2 of the guests had seconds - and I sliced them really big too!
Everyone needs to try this cake. I did just as the recipe said the first time. After that I changed it just a little. I added a little less whip cream to the filling so the lemon flavor popped. I also added a few drops of yellow food color to make the filling stand out when it was cut into. Can't wait to make it again and try a new flavor.
This cake is perfect! I made it for a wedding cake (for 16" I x by 3 and add 15 minutes cooking time and for 10" I x by 1.5). Just a note, the egg whites really need to be whipped to a think merangue texture... it makes all the difference. So make sure there's no grease on your utensils or yolk in the whites. Also do not use the instant lemon pie filling. The real cooked stuff has much more taste. THANKS FOR SHARING!!
I followed the recipe exactly the first time, and I thought it was a tad too sweet and salty. I made this 3 times now, and I suggest cutting the salt in half to 1/2 teaspoon instead of 1 full teaspoon. I also cut the sugar down to 1 cup (total) instead of the 1 1/4 cups. I used 1 teaspoon of cream of tartar instead of 1/2 teaspoon. I would also recommend you to try this recipe as a plain cake (don't add the lemon ingredients and no filling). If you want a plain cake, add in some vanilla extract to mask the strong egg flavor. Overall, VERY GOOD recipe.
I got so many compliments on this cake (made it for a bridal shower). The only change I made was to add 1 teaspoon of lemon extract to the batter and bake it in 2 9" round pans. I did find the cook time too much. I cooked it for about 20-25 minutes. Topped this with the Special Buttercream Frosting from this site (but added lemon extract to the frosting too).
This is the lemon cake recipe I've been searching for. It's light, spongey, and slightly lemony. I baked about 2/3 of the batter in an 8" round cake pan, and the remainder into cupcakes. The cake was done in 50 min. The only problem with this recipe was the directions. I would have mixed the first part by hand. The egg whites should be whisked by an electric mixer because it's tiring to whisk them to that consistency by hand.
this is a very floppy and delicious chiffon,the lemon really smells well.but i suggest to reduce the egg yolk in a half off the writen recepi,try to beat first the egg whites w/the sugar until stiff,and in the other bowl,beat the egg yolks lemon extract, oil,and water until mixed well and a little stiff,then fold with the stiffed egg white gradually in three times (cut in 3 portion)then sprinkle sofly the flour w/baking powder and salt.this way,we reduce the chance of bubbles of flour,,,i suggest too to add grated lemon peel for about 2tbsp. enjoy cooking!
Thought it would be a bit bitter but was actually an amazing cake! The filling tastes better paired with the cake then it does on it's own, so for those of you like me to constantly taste test keep that in mind! I added some extra freshly squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest.
I don't normally write reviews but I felt I had to leave some positive feedback on this recipe. Although I'm a seasoned baker, I have never made a chiffon cake before. I modified the recipe to make a lavender chiffon cake. I boiled the water in this recipe with 1/2 tsp of culinary lavender for a few minutes and set aside to cool. I omitted the lemon zest, increased the cream of tartar to 1 tsp, and added almond extract to the batter. I baked the cake in three 9 inch round pans for 20. Next time, I will probably take it out after 18 minutes. I frosted the cake with whipped cream (500 ml) sweetened with 4-5 tbs honey and added 1-2 tsp lavender in the cream. I also decorated the cake with lavender sprinkled on top. This recipe yields enough batter to make three tall layers. The cake is very delicious and light - perfect after a heavy meal. The lavender flavors were very different. Note that too much lavender can leave you with soapy taste so please be careful not to add too much lavender when infusing the water. This recipe is going in to my baking binder!
So delicious. I stretched the filling out enough to frost the cake. A little time consuming, but a delicious addition to Easter!!!
This cake was so delicious! I made it as the birthday cake at my 2-year-old son's party. I did tweak a few things: I made a strawberry filling to put between the first two layers, used a lemon filling for the second two layers, and made vanilla buttercream to spread on the top and sides. For the lemon filling, I took another member's suggestion and used lemon curd mixed with the whipping cream, instead of lemon pie filling. (I couldn't find any jarred lemon filling at the store---just this creepy looking powdered stuff. The lemon curd turned out to be the perfect combination!) This cake was moist and flavorful, and was enjoyed by the kids and grown-ups, too. We paired it with dutch chocolate ice cream---Yum!
It was very good. My only negative, and it is slight, is that I expected it to be lighter and fluffier. It was not a dense cake, which was great, but I was expecting lighter. The taste was lovely, but I think that I will add lemon juice to the batter (and maybe to the frosting too) next time. Thank you!
I am baking a lemon cake for my father's birthday and was wondering if anyone had tried it in 9 inch pans. And if so, how many did you use?
Not too sure about this recipe. I had to use olive oil for the veg oil, which I know can sometimes change a recipe, plus, I added some lemon juice to the batter, which may have altered it somewhat. It kind of had the texture and flavor of a recent white cake that I made. If I make this again, I'll try to stick to the recipe and perhaps re-rate.
I followed the recipe with a few exceptions. I added the lemon into the cake mix which created a melt on your tongue pleasure. I also found the cook time too long for the cake, be sure to watch for the light golden brown and check otherwise this cake will compact. Instead of strawberries I susbstituted raspberries. I made a couple of other changes to the layering and fillers. It was super in my grumpy father in law liked it... the first thing in 5 yrs I have made and he acutally went for thirds.
For sure a five star!
Great recipe. The first time I took some bad advice from a reviewer here. I also didn't realize that you should not use butter for a chiffon cake - it must be made with oil. So the first time, it was just like a lemon cake - nothing spongy and light about it. I retried it and followed the recipe to the letter - great success.
I made this cake for my daughter's birthday, and I frosted it with Special Buttercream Frosting (from this site). I added a little extra lemon zest to the cake, and for the filling, I used instant Jello pudding and pie filling, and added lemon zest to it. The filling tasted really good, but it didn't set up as much as I would have liked- I'm pretty sure it was my fault, though- I think added too much milk. Overall, it tasted great, and this is a great recipe!
This recipe scared me a little, but I tried it and was glad I did. I've made it twice now. I didn't have cake flour and the first time I made it, it was a little dense. The second time I made it (still no cake flour) I sifted my flour and it was lighter. Good flavor both times. I used jello brand lemon pie filling and made it according to package directions - the 4.3 oz box makes plenty to layer the cake as the recipe states.
This was almost the cake I was looking for. I did not make the pie filling cream mixture, but instead just served with whipped cream and berries. The cake had great texture, but was a bit heavier than I expected, and the lemon was almost undetectable. I will make it again, but would probably add more zest or even some lemon extract. Thanks!
This tasted great. I used 'superfine' sugar, 1 tsp. lemon extract in place of zest and only added 4 egg yolks. I used the other 2 egg yolks in the Lemon Custard Filling, found on this site, that I made to replace the pie filling as I'm allergic to chemicals found in boxed products.
I only make the cake part to this recipe and it was wonderful, nice and light. Did not grease the pan and had no problem getting it out. I make the microwave lemon curd and whipped cream cheese frosting from this site for the two middle layers, i put a layer of lemon curd and some of the frosting and then frosted the cake with the remaining frosting. It was great to pair the lemon with the sweet frosting. The only problem is the frosting was very creamy, but the flavor combination of it all was wonderful.
Good - very lemony. I baked in a 9" springform pan. It raises enough that you can create the three sliced layers easily. Save some of the lemon pie filling for decorating the top - a yellow top is very pretty. Don't omit the lemon zest.
This is o so yummy! It's so light and airy, I love it. However, I did make a couple modifications. First, I left out 1/2 cup of sugar when adding sugar to the egg whites; I don't like my cakes too sweet. Second, I didn't have any lemon zest on hand so I used a 1 1/2 Tbsp of lemon extract. This makes a nice a lemony cake!
I made this cake for my mother-in-law who absolutely LOVES lemon. I modified the recipe as follows: -Reduced salt to 1/2 tsp -Canola oil was used in place of vegetable oil -Replaced 3/4 cup water with 1/2 cup lemon juice + 1/4 c water -Reduced 3/4 cup sugar to 1/2 cup -Reduced cooking time to 45 minutes. I did not use the filling. I baked it in a 10" tube pan and I did not fill the cake. I used Luscious Lemon Frosting to ice the entire cake. The adults at the party loved the light, airy cake and the tanginess of the icing. The kids liked the cake, but did not like that the icing was so lemony. The cake itself did not have a strong lemon flavor. If I were to make the cake without the icing, I would definitely add more lemon. I really like how this cake turned out. I will definitely be making this one again.
The only change I made was to double the amount of lemon zest and add a little yellow food coloring because I wanted a very Lemony cake in taste and look. This was one of the moistest, silkiest cakes I've ever had. I frosted it with a strawberry cream cheese frosting and it was to die for!
This cake was a bit of a disappointment. It was my first time making the cake and everything went great but none of my family members liked the taste very much and I spent a lot of time preparing the cake.
i actually cut the recipe in half bc i didn't wanna eat too much cake and it came out great still. instead of lemon i used 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of almond extract. it rose well even divided into several ramekins. i ate it with some jam and and whipped cream. today i'll use some lemons when i make it. thanks for the great recipe
This cake was okay. The texture was perfect, albeit a little dry (I read *after* the fact that the baking time should be decreased a bit). The flavor was very similar to a pound cake--just bland and cakey--not overly lemony like I was hoping (I even added extra zest). The frosting was nice--the texture was great and the flavor was good, although it could have used more lemon, again. Overall, this cake *probably* will be eaten, but it won't go as quickly as other things I've made. It was a lot of work. I won't be making it again. Sorry! Again though, the texture was awesome--just don't bake it the full 60 minutes or it'll dry out.
Amazing! This is one of the best cakes I have ever made. I made two changes - I substituted ½ of the water with lemon juice, and I used lemon curd mixed with the whipped cream for the frosting. Thanks for the stellar recipe. I'll definitely be making this again.
Very yummy! I did not make the filling, I did a layer of lemon curd and a layer of strawberry filling. Then I topped it with homemade lemon buttercream. It was fabulous.
I didnt think recipe had enough lemon so I added an extra tablespoon of zest but it still wasnt enough. Maybe if a 1/4 cup of lemon juice was added and less water it might be ok. I also cut back sugar.
Great basic chiffon cake. I made them into cupcakes, and I didn't have cake flour so I used all-purpose flour with a couple tablespoons of cornstarch. I didn't have cream of tartar either so I used lemon juice. Other than that, no changes - they were springy, moist, and yummy even on their own. The volume's great - the first time, I forgot to add baking powder and they were still light and tender. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful!
You have to be a very experienced baker for this recipe to work. As I got into it I realized I had no idea what the "peaks" meant and how to get the rind of the lemon quickly so I substituted lemon juice. By the end of cooking it it was burnt around the edges and wouldn't come off the pan. My cakes usually turn out deliscious. It was a lot of work for a cake that won't actually come out of the pan without falling apart. It could be because I didn't get the "peaking part" and therefore didn't bake it right.
I think there must be something missing in the directions. I followed them to the letter and ended up with a soggy, eggy cake that fell apart even before it cooled. It tasted like lemony scrambled eggs.
Finally a light cake I can cook in Denver. Just add a little more flour and a couple T of lemon juice and it does not fall or get heavy. Thank you, I love this cake.
Excellent
The cake turned out great! The only change i made is i didnt do lemon frosting instead i made chocolate whipped cream which pairs well with lemon!
This cake was wonderful. It is fluffy and soft. I did take another reviews advice and added a tsp of lemon extract to the batter. I also could not find lemon pie filling so i bought lemon curd. Came out perfect and the extra lemon was good and not too much.
This was one of the best cakes I've ever made. It's light and fluffy, also you can use low fat versions of ingredients and it still tastes great. I made a cream cheese-whipped cream frosting layered with lemon curd instead of the lemon frosting in the recipe. It was so good, even my friends who normally don't like cake wanted seconds. This is a great basic cake for all kinds of fillings and topings. The eggs take a long time to beat without an electric beater.
I TRIED TO MAKE THIS CAKE, IT IS DELICIOUS BUT MY PROBLEM IS THAT IT DID NOT RISE... I USED A CAKE PAN INSTEAD OF A TUBE PAN... MAYBE THAT IS THE REASON WHY IT DID NOT RISE?
Totally love the cake! This is my first time doing chiffon cake and it really worked! The only thing that I changed was I substituted 3/4cup of water with 1/2cup of fresh lemon juice and 1/4 of water. It tastes more lemony, and the cake is very spongy!!
This cake was light, moist and great. The cake looked so pretty I didn't put and frosting on it. I just pushed the layers down and squeezed out some of the filling. The second time a made it I made a whipped lemon cream cheese frosting and the family haven't stopped talking about it since.
I made the cake part of this recipe, and it was awesome! I substituted a gluten free flour mix (Tom Sawyer brand) for the cake flour and it still rose beautifully. I also added about a tsp of lemon extract to give it a little more lemon flavor. I filled the layers with store-bought lemon curd and frosted with a cream cheese lemon frosting. Everyone loved it!
Come out very soft and the taste is good although I reduced the sugar. I send as gift for my friend house warming. Tks for the recipe!
Loved the cake! Just right. Next time I will double the frosting and I did add lemon oil to the batter. Great cake!
Excellent recipe!! Added 1 tbsp. vanilla extract and didn't used the lemon filling, nor the lemon slices, but used the lemon zest to add a nice flavor. Serve it with Whipping cream and fresh strawberries and everybody loved it. I would definitely make it again. Thank you for this recipe!
One of my best seller
Made this as the cake part of a triple lemon cake. Was amazing :) Very light and fluffy. Did replace 1/8th cup water with lemon juice, next time would replace 1/4 cup. to impart the flavor a little more. Going to be a favorite! Got lots of compliments!
I baked this cake just because I want to get rid of lemons and eggs in the fridge. It turned out exceptional great. I love it the moment the first bite got into my mount. I agree that the baking time is too much. Mine is only 25 minutes and the cake was done. Thank you so much for such a wonderful recipes. I will definitely make it again and again for many years to come.
This is an okay cake, not a great cake. I followed the recipe exactly, so perhaps it just isn't my taste
Made this cake exactly as stated, just added some lemon extract. It turned out fantastic! I made a creamcheese lemon buttercream frosting that was very light and added raspberry jam on the 2 layers before the frosting. Absolutely deelish! I submitted a picture. This recipe is a keeper!
Great recipe. I adjusted the 3/4 water with 1/4 cup of lime juice and 2/4 cup of water. Since we love taking chiffon cake with ice cream or whipped cream, I didn't add the 1/2 cup of white sugar and only used the 3/4 white sugar in the egg white that was essential for the meringue. Turned out great.
Wonderful cake! Substituted lemon pie filling with lemon curd since it’s what I had in had. Everyone raved.
I have made this cake more times than I can count, It would have to be the most doo-licious form of a fluffy sponge one can ask for. It is also very adaptable.. I make this same recipe (swapping a few things) to make Orange Chiffon - by subs the lemon peel and juice for orange/orange juice concentrate ( I make an orange cream cheese frosting to go on this) and also a Vanilla Chiffon, - by subs the lemon juice for vanilla extract and eliminating the peel completely which is far more superior than any vanilla sponge.. Tip:- NEVER EVER use a pan with a removable base, it will crush your fluff when you turn it out. You must use a normal pan with no lining or oil so that when you turn it out the cake clings to the pan and stretches the batter/cake whilst cooling. FABULOUS RECIPE
A delicious cake. I followed the cake recipe exactly using very fresh, high quality eggs, with all ingredients at room temperature. Came out perfect! My mother made this cake, with the pudding layers, for my birthday when I was a child in the 1950's. I have tried several recipes in an attempt to replicate the cake even purchasing old cookbooks. None worked as well as this recipe. Next time I will add more zest as I prefer a stronger lemon taste.
The recipe itself was good - nice and light and lemony. I was dubious about the 'ungreased' cake pan but thought I would give it a go. I regretted it. The cake stuck and was hard to get out in one piece.
Love it !!! Thank you
I made this for a church luncheon and got rave reviews. I followed the advice in some of the other reviews to whip the yolks. Other than that I followed the cake directions in the recipe. For the filling, instead of lemon pie filling I made a batch of the Microwave Lemon Curd (also on this site) and folded that into the whipped cream instead. Delicious.
This is a fantastic easter cake that I make every year and for mothers day - I make the cake as directed,accept I use a lemon curd filling and my own buttercream frosting and then cover it all with fresh grated unsweetened coconut (can find in frozen isle at stores where they carry a good internatonal section).Let the coconut thaw and its good to go. I haven't tried sweetened coconut, but this cake is so good just get creative!
Very Yummy! The Recipe you can trust.
Delicious! I was in the mood to bake a cake and craving lemon so I searched online for a recipe that I could make with ingredients I have on hand. I planned on using a different icing with other ingredients I have but decided to make a last-minute trip to get heavy cream and lemon pie filling while the cakes cooled. Glad I did because it was the perfect compliment to this light and fluffy cake. I actually used two 9" pans instead of one tall 10", worked great. This recipe is going in my favorites!
Amazing cake! I made this for my grandmothers 90th birthday and everyone raved about it! The one thing I changed---and I HIGHLY recommend others doing is, I didn't use yucky pre-made pie filling. GROSS! I made homemade lemon curd (although even store bought curd would be better) and used that instead. It made SUCH an improvement!!
amazing recipe! Made it for my husband's b-day and everyone loved it. Only frusturating part- I need another kitchenaid mixing bowl! One to do the cake batter and one to whip the egg whites. My arm was sore the next day! Still, it won't deter me from making this recipe again. Thanks!
I am rating the chiffon cake recipe only, as I made a raspberry mousse filling and was a torte cake assembly. Therefore, this cake was absolutely perfect! Follow the recipe, fully incorporate your egg whites by folding them in, Do Not grease your pan and oh boy, you will have a lovely cake with a beautifully light crumb that is so versatile! Thank you for this perfect cake recipe.
I'm only rating the frosting since I used a store-bought angel food cake with this recipe. It was good, but I found the frosting a bit too sickly-sweet and rich. I think it would have been better with a little bit less pie filling and with some of the whipping cream replaced with something lighter - maybe a partial substitution with yogurt? Regardless, this was pretty good and seemed to go over well, but I probably won't be making it again.
It was ok...not bad...not great.
The presentation of the cake is a show-stopper! I've made many chiffon and sponge cakes over the years and this one seemed a bit dry. It's possible I baked mine a bit too long, though. I didn't care for the filling and next time will use lemon curd or lemon marmalade rather than the lemon pie filling. I added a little more zest and a little bit of lemon juice to the cake (substituting for about one-third of the water).
The cake came out light and fluffy. It was a tad too sweet for me though. Will definitely make it again but cut the sugar by at least 1/3.
I thought this was okay but not sure I'd use this recipe again. I made two 8 inch rounds and baked them at 350 for 30 minutes and felt like they were a little overdone . One of my cakes stuck in the pan but the other didn't. I decided to use lemon curd for a filling and make a lemon buttercream frosting.
I made this cake several times, everybody loved it , and said it tasted like heaven ! A light fluffy texture with mouthwatering lemony floavoure , it's just perfect . Thank you for sharing it
So light and fluffy
Modifications were not needed. This cake is perfect as is! Because I love icing and covering cake with it - I doubled the amount for the icing only.
A good go to cake for any occassion. I like to be gratitious with the lemon rind so it has a nice fresh taste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections