Icelandic Christmas Cake
A good everyday cake (my grandfather loves it).
Wonderful cake! I was just in Iceland and had a cake very similar. Thanks for sharing! One tip: don't worry about trying to track down cardamom extract - just use 1/2 tsp cardamom powder instead.Read More
I love Scandinavian cooking, so I couldn't wait to try this loaf cake. I could not find cardamom flavoring and so used 1 tsp. cardamom spice instead. I have made this three times. Once according to the original recipe, once with an extra egg yolk, and once with candied orange peel instead of raisins. All turned out really well. The cake keeps well and can be toasted or used to make "Poor Nights of England," a Brit version of French toast served as dessert. I use golden raisins instead of regular ones.
I wanted muffins, so I added a 1/2 t. more baking powder and added milk until the consistency was a little less thick than the original recipe made. I also used currants soaked in tea instead of raisins. They came out perfect. The flavor is unique and delicate. It was just what I was looking for, something light, refreshing and different than your usual muffin fare. I would use this recipe again.
Very good. My family is Icelandic and my Amma used to make something very similar, a nice change from vinetarta...
it's great! I love it! But I added apricot and walnuts and doubled the amount of raisins, I wanted it to be rich.
This cake is delicious, tastes just like Christmas cake should! However, we cannot find an 11 inch pan, used a standard 9 inch and cooked it a little longer. Still had a gooey center but we ate it anyway!
Used my basic recipe for the basis to this but used the flavourings and it was oh, so yummy! Made cardamon extract by soaking about 5/6 crushed green cardamons in hot water and added this. Will use this as an idea again.
Great recipe! I have made a few times! I used 1 tsp ground cardamon and the grated rind of 1 lemon (I can not find cardamon extract) and it tasted amazing! Thank-you!
Very good, I used 1 tsp of ground cardamom since I couldn't find the extract and next time I will add 1 tsp of the lemon extract. Very easy to make and tasted great!
Very nice. I ground some cardamom just before adding it. And instead of using dried fruits I just added a handful of roasted almond pieces. The batter tasted very lemony, but I couldn't taste much of the lemon after baking. I think next time I will just leave out the lemon and substitute vanilla instead. Took about 1 hour and 20 minutes to bake to a moist consistency.
This made the house smell wonderful! I didn't have lemon flavouring so I added orange zest. Also had only cardamon spice so followed what others did there. Comfort load for sure!
At first I was only going to give this 3 stars because it was crumbly... But then I refrigerated it and it sliced wonderfully. It must be completely cool or you will have a mess. Nice flavor - I increased the lemon to 1 tsp, personal preferance. My husband loved it, so I guess I'll be making it again!
I was excited to find a cake recipe with cardamom but overall was disappointed with the end result. It smelled wonderful baking but came out too dry. I too thought the raisins didn't go well with the texture or the taste of this cake.
Wonderful recipe, goes great with brie cheese (appetizer)! Also, I used ground cardamom instead of the extract, gives a nice little appearance/color to the bread instead of plain white ... one more change I did was to use craisins instead of raisins, adds a very nice red color to the bread, festive!
Fairly easy cake to make, especially for how mouth-wateringly delicious it is. I have made this cake at least 5 times, and it never fails to impress me and everyone else! I can never find the cardamom extract, but it seems the ground cardamom makes quite a satisfactory substitute. I have and will continue to recommend this to anyone looking for a new dessert for any holiday, or any reason at all, really.
Baked it for the first time today. Absolutely lovely combination of flavors. A winner!!! I used orange extract as I did not have lemon extract and used 1/2 tsp. of ground cardamom seeds, decreased sugar by 1/4 cup, increased raisins and added dried cranberries to = 3/4 cup of fruit and 1tbslp. ground flax seed. This is superlative!
Great flavor but a bit too dry.
This cake reminds me of the German cakes my mom used to bake. A welcome change from the heavily frosted cakes. I made it for Christmas exactly to the recipe with the exception of adding pecans because we all like them. I can see that adding more fruit might add to the flavor. I'm giving it five stars because everyone said it was very good and I'll make it again.
Made thses for holiday gifts. It is a very good recipe. I loved the slight cardamom flavor. I did not have extract so I simmered a handful of pods I had on hand in the milk. Loved this recipe!
This takes quite a while to bake, but it is well worth it. I was amazed that this was one of the more popular cakes I have ever made! More popular than rich chocolate cakes etc. You will be surprised how wonderfully it turns out and tastes! Wonderful cake! Thank you!
I am sorry, but this recipe yielded poor results in my kitchen. After 55 minutes in a 350-degree oven this cake came out burnt black and hard as a rock. If I were to make this recipe again I would bake it for about 30-35 minutes, tops.
This was fantastic! I don't usually review sweets, but this was so good I couldn't help myself. Made out of stuff I already have on hand and so tasty. A real nice cake. Thank you so much.
Lemon and cardamom flavors work well together in this cake. A nice change from the typical loaf cake/bread.
Love it! instead of raisins I used cranberries, and used a lemon glaze.
This is my favorite raisin cake. Easy to bake but also delightful to eat with that terrific Scandinavian flavor of cardamom. A great addition to a collection of Scandinavian baking recipes!
My 5th grader did a report on Iceland and made this cake to share with her class. It's delicious and tastes like pound cake with hints of lemon and cardamom. It's the first time we've baked with cardamom, and we really enjoyed the flavor. I used golden raisins and 1 tsp. cardamom spice instead of the flavoring.
Very Lemony and Moist. I did the cardamon powder. The extract can be found in large INDIAN stores as I am going to travel next week to get. I am going to try orange peels next time. I was pleased with cake.
I was really excited to make this, but found it disappointing. The bread was too dense for me (you can sort of tell in the picture) and dried out rapidly. I made it for a potluck Christmas brunch and it was not very popular. If you're craving something similar, I recommend finding a yeast bread that calls for cardamom. My husband's (Swedish) family makes an excellent braided bread, they call it "Coffee bread." If you google "Swedish Coffee Bread" you'll find many options.
This is a good recipe, however, lacks a little something.
perfect for breakfast and so so easy to make! great taste.
This quick bread is simply amazing and very forgiving. I've made it at least 10 times, once with only half the butter, and every time this unassuming cake gets all kinds of praise heaped on it. And it's a fantastic alternative to banana and zucchini breads, and even easier.
This is VERY tasty! I made it for my son's country report and snuck a piece before school. I used ground cardamom (1 tsp) as well and added it to the dry ingredients. The slight taste of lemon suits it very well. The texture is so moist, though very crumbly to cut. A good sharp bread knife would work best I think.
Not sure why people have had problems with this cake..................maybe didn t follow directions. Anyway, love this type of cake the only snag being here is that we do not like cardamon and had to omit it. Add the rind of a lemon instead and gives a lovely flavor. When it comes to baking time for cakes I always check long before the time supposed to be used is up because ovens differ. Only makes and this is also a suggestion to new bakers.
The flavor was great, but the dough was so thick my boyfriend decided to add unsweetened apple sauce to thin it out a bit. We ended up baking it for about an hour and a half (covering the top with tin foil to prevent burning the crust) and the center was still under cooked when we cut into it. Next time I'll stick to the recipe to see if that helps.
Was a bit dry
I gave it three stars cause it's too much of baking powder in it. When I eat it, the only thing I taste is baking powder, and little bit of lemon
This is an update on the recipe: I have made this cake multiple times over the last several years. I am struck by the number of bakers who complain of poor results. Only one time did I have a big problem with how this cake turned out. The critical difference for me was in the size of the loaf pan used. An 11" pan works really well to get a good bake that is not dry and, just as importantly, isn't soggy in the middle. For those who have had issues with their bakes, perhaps this one factor will make a positive difference. Also, if you can locate cardamom extract, it is worth using in my opinion. I have tried both the extract and the ground spice and while each yields a delicious result, my family and I really prefer the extract -- it seems to have a subtler flavor that balances nicely with the lemon extract, without over-powering it. Original review: Loved this cake! Like some other reviewers, I couldn't find cardamon extract, so I added some ground cardamon to the batter and that worked well I have also served this cake iced with a confectioners' sugar glaze. Delicious!
Easy to make, and very tasty. Everyone loved it.
Delicious! Simple, quick and a keeper. Thanks for sharing
This was more like a coffee bread than an actual cake. It was drier than a loaf cake such as banana bread. I would make it again but add more fruit and nuts.
Crummy texture