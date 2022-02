Icelandic Christmas Cake

This is an update on the recipe: I have made this cake multiple times over the last several years. I am struck by the number of bakers who complain of poor results. Only one time did I have a big problem with how this cake turned out. The critical difference for me was in the size of the loaf pan used. An 11" pan works really well to get a good bake that is not dry and, just as importantly, isn't soggy in the middle. For those who have had issues with their bakes, perhaps this one factor will make a positive difference. Also, if you can locate cardamom extract, it is worth using in my opinion. I have tried both the extract and the ground spice and while each yields a delicious result, my family and I really prefer the extract -- it seems to have a subtler flavor that balances nicely with the lemon extract, without over-powering it. Original review: Loved this cake! Like some other reviewers, I couldn't find cardamon extract, so I added some ground cardamon to the batter and that worked well I have also served this cake iced with a confectioners' sugar glaze. Delicious!