Pumpkin Cake I

Great recipe; I made it about three times and each time it was delicious! I did not make any changes, except I used fresh pumpkin instead of canned (only because I had them) and I don't think that made too much of a difference. Also, the second time I made it I added raisins, and that was good too. I think the recipes is fairly healthy so I did not think it was necessary to eliminate sugar or oil. The whole wheat flour idea sounds good, but my family probably would not go for that. It had the perfect amount of spices; I find with pumpkin, carrot and zuchinni cake recipes it is often hard to find one with enough spices and many are bland; it is the spices that really make it. Often I find myself adding spices just to make it taste good and sometimes others cannot handle the amount I put. However, I did not need to add any spices and we all liked it! I added powdered sugar like the recipes said and that really added the sweetness.