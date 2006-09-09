Pumpkin Cake I
Even though pumpkin is a fall favorite, this spice cake recipe using canned pumpkin puree is good any time of the year.
Even though pumpkin is a fall favorite, this spice cake recipe using canned pumpkin puree is good any time of the year.
Delicious! I did however make some changes. I wanted to make it a little bit more healthier so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 applesauce. Also added more spices than recipe called for. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Also cut down the sugar to less than 2 cups and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. Finally I topped it w/ cream cheese frosting. So good! moist, flavorful and delicious :)Read More
Way too much oil for this recipe. I would use only half the oil.Read More
Delicious! I did however make some changes. I wanted to make it a little bit more healthier so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 applesauce. Also added more spices than recipe called for. I used 1/2 white flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Also cut down the sugar to less than 2 cups and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. Finally I topped it w/ cream cheese frosting. So good! moist, flavorful and delicious :)
I made no changes to this as I saw no need to. Looking at the recipe, the combination of ingredients, especially the spices, seemed just right-and they were. No applesauce, no reduction of oil for me-if you're gonna eat cake, eat cake! It isn't supposed to be healthy, just a nice treat! Neither did I add raisins or nuts, even though both would be good. Just wanted a pure and simple pumpkin cake. This one delights - tender, soft crumb, not too sweet, and a pleasant blend of spices, none of them overpowering. I baked them in mini pumpkin pans, then decorated them with tinted orange and green Butter Cream Frosting II from this site. The end result was autumn bliss- smooth, silky little pumpkin cakes that are melt-in-your mouth good. Hubby and his staff gobbled up all 23! (out of 24... I had to taste-test one of them, right?)
The blend of spices really gives this cake nice flavor! I normally prefer to make cakes with butter and/or margarine versus oil, so next time I will try that. Oil does make the cake moist, but butter gives much more depth of flavor. I baked the cake in a tube pan and frosted the top portion of the cake with an orange cream cheese frosting. The frosting: 6 oz. cream cheese, 3 T butter, 1 1/2 T freshly squeezed orange juice, 1 T grated orange rind, 1 t. vanilla extract, and enough powdered sugar to make the desired frosting consistency (approx. 2 cups). The cake and the frosting make a great combination!
Easy to prepare, moist, and tasty. Not too spicy either. You can cut the cooking time in half if you use a 13x9 rectangular baking dish.
This cake was very good! I made it for a dessert contest at work around Halloween - I baked 12 little mini bundt cakes and used 2 cakes together to make mini-pumpkins. I used frosting to keep the 2 cakes together and then placed them in a baking dish of crumbled oreos and chocolate pudding (you wouldn't think chococate and pumpkin cake would go together, but they do!) I brushed the pumpkins with glaze(using powdered sugar, milk and a little red and yellow food coloring), let them dry, and then glazed them again and used green frosting to create stems and vines. viola! pumpkin patch!
One word: DELICIOUS!!! I was a bit confused as to why the recipe called for "Allspice" AS WELL AS cloves, ginger, and cinnamon which are all components of "Allspice." (I went into Allrecipes' substitutions chart and found that "Allspice" was comprised of ginger, cloves, and cinnamon.) But hey - it worked! Thank you D. Adams! This was a hit with my 7-year-old as well as with my whole office!!! It was very moist and no frosting was needed, just a light dusting of powdered sugar - yum!
Absolutely awesome! Made this for church coffee hour and 2 people asked for recipe. It tastes terrific with real whipped cream. I used a bundt pan, and because it was a dark teflon one I decreased the temperated about 10 degrees. It came out perfect made exactly as the recipe states. Would probably freeze well, too. If you need an excellent Fall desert that is simple, delicious and tasty, you have to try this!
This cake was wonderful. I used 1/2 c. applesauce and 1/2 c. oil as others had suggested. The cake was very moist and the pumpkin flavor was good (not too strong or overpowering). I took it to a family gathering and got rave reviews. I will make this again.
This was a great cake it was moist and very easy to make. I made some alterations such as the oil instead of a cup I only did 1/2 and the rest was applesauce I also used fresh pumpkin instead of the canned varity, the fresh was awesome tasting I encourage you to try it. I added golden raisins instead of nuts I'll try both sometime. Thanks for this wonderful receipe D Adams I will enjoy passing this along to friends and family as gift's this holiday season
Fantastic! I get requests & compliments on this constantly! I DID make a change & a substitution. I use less sugar - 1 3/4 cups. I was out of pumpkin one day & used squash instead - a big hit! If you have access to Pampered Chef's Cinnamon Plus - use 4 tsp of that instead of the separate spices. This recipe is a family FAVORITE!
This was amazing! I did use some applesauce to cut down on fat, but this doesn't cut down on flavor at all! Also, I didn't have cloves so I used more cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. In reference to another review, allspice is not a combination of the other spices. the other spices can stand in for allspice as a substitute but Allspice is the dried, unripened fruit of a small evergreen tree, the Pimenta Dioica. The fruit is a pea-sized berry which is sundried to a reddish-brown color. Pimento is called Allspice because its flavor suggests a blend of cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Wonderfullymoist flavorful cake. I used 1/2 c oil and 1/2 c unsweetended applesauce. In addition to the nuts, I added 1/2 c dried cranberries. Everyone in the house gave it 5 stars. Sending some to my daughter at college.
This is the first time I wanted to write a review . . . probably because it is the best recipe I have come across in years! I followed this recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing. I did bake it in a 9x13 for 40 minutes and then frosted with cream cheese frosting. Wonderful - will make again and again!
This was really good! I had no problem getting it out of the bundt pan. The only change I made was to the pan. I greased the bundt pan with butter then instead of flour, used granulated sugar. The sugar gave the outside crust a crunch.
Allspice is not actually comprised of separate spices. It is a plant entirely in itself and does add a difference to recipes. But, it can be substitued with a collection of the spices cited.
Way too much oil for this recipe. I would use only half the oil.
This cake was phenomenal, and perfect for using up leftover pumpkin puree! I made the following changes: Cut oil in half and subbed in additional 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (for a total of 2 1/2 cups...slightly more than called for); Cut down sugar to 1 cup white, 2/3 cup brown; Added 1/4 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp ground ginger; Omitted cloves, allspice, and walnuts. This recipe was easy and fun to make (I didn't even need to break out the hand mixer...just used two forks). I agree with other reviews that it is somewhat like a pumpkin bread in texture...but a delicious, moist bread at that! I did not find this cake to be too dense or sweet. It is lighter than bread, with subtle, delicious flavor, and best served plain; I think any frosting would be too overpowering. I baked this in a flexible silicon bundt pan, lightly spritzed with nonstick cooking spray, for about 1 hr 15 min. I HIGHLY recommend the silicon pan because its flexibility prevents the cake from flaking off or sticking to the sides when removing. I believe that this recipe is impossible to mess up.
I LOVE this recipe! It is the perfect balance of sweet/spicy and makes a great background for whatever you want to pair it with. I also used applesauce, but used Splenda, rather than brown sugar. The one addition I made was 1/4 tsp of cayenne. It was not hot, but just warmed it up a little. I baked this in a jelly roll pan and made a torte of it, using a sweetened cream cheese between the layers, alternating orange zest and chopped dried cranberries. It is AMAZING.
Fabulous!I made this for a frien to take to a "pumpkin festival".I used 2 pyrex bowls levelled them abd inverted one on top of the other I sliced the tops and stuck them to the sides of the ball to make ridges. I frosted everything with Ricks butter cream. When I made a second one for my family I used the "Best Buttercream Frosting" which was a not too sweet perfect compliment for this cake. Both frosting recipes are from this site, and I made sure to read the reviews before makeing them, great tips there.
Amazing, and I followed the 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup applesauce. The cake was so full of flavor and moist. The *First cake I made didn't rise and I noticed this about halfway through the baking - it was then that I realized I never added the baking soda! I let it finish cooking and although it came out half the size, the flavor was fabulous. I'm going to use it in my 'pumpkin muffin stuffin'. :)
I just got back from my Easter dinner and everyone just loved this! Including me! The only thing I changed was that I didnt use the cloves or allspice, only b/c i didnt have any, so i just added 2tsp of cinn. and 1.5tsp of nutmeg. It was so moist and was a good simple dessert with just some powdered sugar on top. Although my dad said it could use some cool whip. I will most definitely be making this again and again!
I made this cake in 25 muffins and they were de-vine. They were perfect after 20 minutes and got a nice chewy crust on top. The inside is moist and had a great texture and crumb. These are so flavorful they really don't even need frosting, but I put some cream cheese frosting on them anyways and they were awesome. I will use this reicpe a lot this fall for sure.
This was OUTSTANDING !!! I made it in a bundt cake and has a cream cheese/powdered sugar spread in the middle for anyone who wanted to add it. I will make this often.
This is the recipe you want for dense, moist, spice cake. I used it to make two small bundt cakes, placed the flat ends together to make a pumpkin, and iced it with an orange buttercream frosting. The cake took the stacking and heavy frosting without collapsing or shedding a bunch of crumbs. The pumpkin was real cute, too!
Pretty good. A little too much nutmeg for me. It is the predominate spice flavor in the cake. I substituted unsweetened applesauce for half of the oil and splenda granular for half of the sugar. I used the walnuts since I had some, but if I make this again I will definitely use my favorite nut -- the pecan. I was worried when the recipe did not say to grease and flour the pan, but the cake came out beautifully with only greasing the bundt pan. One coworker said it "was to die for!" Another, who is on a wheat-free diet, said "it was worth cheating for."
This was a good recipe. I didn't add the nuts. The cake was very moist and tasty.
Came out really well.
This was soooo moist and delicious. My kids didn't like it, i think because they knew pumpkin was in it, but it didn't matter because my husband and I ate 1/2 of the bundt cake by ourselves after dinner. I will finish it off when I go home. Wonderful recipe.
I made as directed the first time and decided I wanted less oil, although it was wonderful as written. Second time, made it with 1/2 applesauce to replace some oil, and reduced sugar to one and 1/2 cups instead of 2 1/2. Used part brown sugar instead of all white. For 3/4 cup of the all purpose flour, I subbed some rolled oats and white whole wheat flour. Increased spices a bit and added chopped dark chocolate. Excellent! Thanks for a great base recipe that is very flexible!
Used 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 applesauce, and all brown sugar
i had to rate this cake. i really messed it up and it still came out moist and delish! first of all, i only had about 2/3 cup of oil so i threw in a couple of tbs. of sour cream. next, no cloves so i added extra cinnamon.i put in in my bundt pan in the oven and 5 mins later realized i didn't add the baking soda! so i dumped it back out in a bowl, stirred in the baking soda and returned it to the oven. i just knew i had ruined it but no! it was great and it stayed moist for several days.this was a big hit at my house. i will make it right the next time and i am sure we will like it even more! thanks for a great and easy recipe.
Great recipe; I made it about three times and each time it was delicious! I did not make any changes, except I used fresh pumpkin instead of canned (only because I had them) and I don't think that made too much of a difference. Also, the second time I made it I added raisins, and that was good too. I think the recipes is fairly healthy so I did not think it was necessary to eliminate sugar or oil. The whole wheat flour idea sounds good, but my family probably would not go for that. It had the perfect amount of spices; I find with pumpkin, carrot and zuchinni cake recipes it is often hard to find one with enough spices and many are bland; it is the spices that really make it. Often I find myself adding spices just to make it taste good and sometimes others cannot handle the amount I put. However, I did not need to add any spices and we all liked it! I added powdered sugar like the recipes said and that really added the sweetness.
this cake was yummy but imine stuck to the bunt pan. I will use a regular cake pan next time. I also used fresh pumpkin instead of canned its better and better for you. as a rule you should always use fresh instead of canned!The taste was great! Kim
Yummy, very delicious! I didn't have a bundt pan so I used 2-9" round cake pans, and it turned out fine. I ate it without any frosting and it was still yummy! The longer you let it sit, the better it gets! So don't eat it right when you take it out of the oven! And I used pumpkin pie filling spice, and that worked out fine, and I didn't add the last 1/2 c. of sugar, which was good. Well, enjoy!
Most Delicious cake I have ever had i made it for my zombie party!!! It was sooo moist!!!
WOW! I just whipped this cake up in the midst of making dinner & lunches, supervising homework, doing laundry, and it couldn't have been easier! I just dumped everything into a bowl at once and mixed it up (I did make two changes - I decreased the sugar to 1.5 cups and replaced half the oil with applesauce.) IT'S SO GOOD!! I did not use nuts, as I knew my kids wouldn't like them, but I can tell nuts would have made it even better! I've gotta go have another piece!
I made this following a few suggestions from other reviews: 1/2 c. oil & 1/2 c. applesauce; split the sugar to 1/2 brown and 1/2 white, and added 1 tsp. baking powder. It's very good and moist, better the next day than fresh out of the oven. First time I made it was with orange cream cheese frosting and the second time just a powdered sugar glaze. It's a matter of preference if you like the orange flavor. I think I will cut back slightly on the cloves; I think they overpower the pumpkin flavor.
This was a good "cake" but it called for too much flour and too much oil. It was very heavy and it turned out more like a bread than a cake.
This is a fantastic cake. I also use this recipe to make mini pumpkin muffins. Also great with cream cheese frosting. I have also made this recipe using applesauce to replace half the oil and found that it tastes just as delicious as the original recipe. Pecans also work well if you don't have walnuts on hand.
Very yummy! I don't bake much, but this came out really well!
I'm giving this 5 stars, mainly because of all of the great compliments that I received! I reduced the cloves by a little bit & they were still way too strong in the mix. I didn't have allspice, I don't know if that would've made a difference........and I was sort of annoyed that the cake didn't taste a whole lot like Pumpkin to me. In saying that, I got rave reviews about it, even an applause at the Bday party I brought it to! It kind of reminded me of Carrot cake in a way, especially the texture.
Mmmmmmmmm. This recipe was made for Fall. The spices in it are the perfect combo and the cake is so light and fluffy. I used this recipe to make little cakes in my William Sonama Pumpkin Patch pan.
Delicious. My husband ate most of it and he doesn't even like pumpkin. :-)
This cake was so easy to make and it turned out fabulous! Very moist with a smooth pumpkin pie/spice cake flavor. The cake is not lite & fluffy...it's a little heavy but very good. I drizzled cream cheese glaze over the warm cake and it enhanced the flavors even more. Tasted a lot like a pumpkin roll without all the fuss. Definitely a keeper! I think I will add fresh cranberries to the batter & sprinkle the baked top of cake with chopped pecans when I make this for Christmas just to make it a little more special. [basic cream cheese glaze- 4-oz. cream cheese-softened, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon butter-softened, 1 tsp vanilla extract, mix till there are no lumps and add enough milk to make it a glaze constancy about 2 Tblsp.]
Incredibly tasty, very moist and aromatic. I tested this cake to see if it was a viable option for Thanksgiving and now am certain that the extended family will be very impressed! I didn't add icing or decoration this time around, but the cake stands well on its own.
Took this to my in-laws for dessert for a family dinner. It was a big hit. Excellent served warm with fresh whipped cream. Just made this again and used mini choc chips instead of nuts and frosted with cream cheese frosting. Everyone including the kids LOVED it like this.
Really easy recipe. I made this for my mom's coworkers, so I didn't actually have a piece but it smelled heavenly and I heard very nice reviews. Also, I was very glad that the recipe used an entire can; a lot of the recipes on Libby's website didn't and I didn't want left over pumpkin.
I made this cake for my friend's birthday when his request was "something pumpkin" as he has a fall birthday. This cake is AMAZING. I made it as written, the only change was instead of 4 tsp of each spice, I used 4 tsp. of pumpkin spice (which includes all four spices)and it worked beautifully. I made the cake in two 9" pans so that cut the baking time down to 30 min. I made a honey spice buttercream frosting and that was literally the "icing on the cake!" I bake often and this is by far my favorite recipe. I've already been asked to make this for Thanksgiving and had several requests for the recipe. Definitely a hit!
Awesome. Tastes just like pumpkin pie (we left out the nuts). Especially great while still warm.
Made this cake for my husband to take to work and everyone loved it! His mgr insisted that I make it again for their Christmas party. I found cake very easy to put together and bake. No problems at all and I followed the recipe to the "T".
I have made this cake 4 times now, and every time, someone asks for the recipe. I used equal parts of whole wheat and regular flour (it was still super moist!), and omitted the walnuts. So easy, and super yummy!
I love anything pumpkin and had to try this. It was much better than I thought and tasted oooooh so good. So moist I couldn’t believe it. Instead of all the spices I bought pumpkin pie spice from my grocer because it has a few things all spice does not. I made this as cupcakes for my co-workers with cream cheese frosting and they all raved about it and had to have the recipe. Oh I work with all men so it has to be good for them to get into the kitchen. Yummy is all I can say. Thanks for sharing this.
This is so yummy! I made it in mini bunts and cupcakes and I only took 20 mins for the mini bundt. I was also out of cloves and nutmeg, so I doubled the other spices and it was still delish! It was a huge hit in our home.
made this one a couple of times already and everybody loves it!!!! I put a cream cheese frosting piped on top, and it's perfect!
My absolute favorite cake!! I've made it so many times, more than I can count. It's a hit everywhere I bring it! So moist and delicious! You won't be disappointed. Your house will smell so yummy for days after baking one. Thank you D. Adams for this excellent recipe you've shared with us. My taste buds thank you as well!
this cake is excellent! i added 3/4 cup golden raisins (soaked in 1 c boiling water and drained) with the nuts. also, i glazed the cake with 1 cup powdered sugar mixed with 4 teaspoons orange juice. perfect! remember, if you have a dark nonstick pan, watch your baking time - it will be slightly less!
delicious, moist, everyone loved it! I tend to add more nuts than called for, but that's my family's preference.
I was looking for a pumpkin cake recipe calling for a whole 15 oz can of pumpkin, so as to not adjust a recipe or waste any pumpkin. This was very good. I cut down on the sugar a bit (but should have left it the same) and I substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for part of the oil (good substitution). Also, I didn't have allspice so omitted it without adding more of the other spices....I should have though because it didn't have quite enough spice for me. I made cupcakes and they were a hit.
Great tasting, moist cake. The spices really come through. I would recommend cream cheese frosting as a fantastic compliment. The best part though is the presentation. Make 2 bundt cakes, flip one over on top of the other and frost to look like a full 3D pumpkin. It will feed a crowd and they will love it. I made one for an office Halloween party and it is now legendary - The Great Pumpkin cake! I am making it again this year.
Absolutely delicious! Got rave reviews. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
This cake is yummy, though too sweet for me. But the texture is wonderful and the spices are just right. I made it with chocolate chips instead of walnuts and it was really really good! Next time though i will cut down the sugar.
It had a good flavor, but after only a couple hours it started to taste really dry. It wasn't good enough that I'd want to make it again.
This is a wonderful recipe! I read through a lot of the reviews with all the changes people have made, but decided to give it a try with just the ingredients listed, and it turned out delicious! I was a little concerned mine would be a little "gooey" since I used fresh pureed pumpkin rather than canned, but it is just very moist, and not doughy at all. I baked it in a 9x13 cake pan for about 45 minutes, versus the bunt pan. Great cake! Will definitely make this again! Thanks!
Made this cake for a co-worker's birthday who likes anything pumpkin. It turned out beautifully and had a lovely pumpkin spice flavor. I made the cream cheese frosting from this site & made it orange and drizzled the frosting on the top. Also frosted an ice cream cone in green frosting and placed it upside down in the center of the bundt cake. It was a beautiful pumpkin flavored pumpkin cake & my co-worked loved it!!
Oh this was soooo good! Very easy to make, I didn't sift and it was still delicious! I baked it in 2 8" square pans for about 50 mins. This recipe was great even without the frosting (I used a cream cheese frosting).
Simply love it, soft and moist as suggested! I cut down the sugar to 2 cups and omitted the allspice and walnuts, turned out just as good!
Very moist and dense. I used apple sauce for the oil and 3/4 c. egg substitute. One cup each of granulated and brown sugar is sweet enough.
I took the advice of others and used 1/2 cup unsweetened appleasuce and 1/2 cup oil to cut back on the fat. And I also used 1 cup Splenda and 1 1/2 cups white sugar. Other than those 2 changes- I followed the recipe exactly. It turned out nicely--not too sweet- but great with confectioners sugar on top. I love pumpkin and I will use this recipe again.
I made this recipe as cupcakes and everyone loved them! They bake faster than a full-size cake would, obviously, and yield about 24 cupcakes.
This was great. Very moist, very dense. Even my mom liked it, and she hates pumpkin and walnuts. It was not nearly as sweet as I thought it would be, considering the amount of sugar. I added the vanilla frosting glaze variation from the "Pumpkin Cake with Orange Glaze" recipe, and it relly went well with the cake. The only modifications I made were: used 1/2 cup applesauce in place of half the oil, used 4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice in place of the spices, and added 1/2 cup raisins. Definitely a keeper!
Friends and Family love this recipe! I add about a cup of crushed walnuts to the batter and use the Libby Pumpkin Roll filling recipe as my icing topped with crushed walnuts as well! Wonderful fall/winter holiday treat!
This cake was very moist and tasty! My husband loved it, and he's not very big on pumpkin. I didn't have applesauce to use instead of the oil, but I will try that suggestion next time.
Yum! What a wonderful dessert for Fall! I added chocolate chips, which are a nice complement. I really like the presentation of the bundt pan for this cake. Thanks for posting!
Followed the recipe exact. Greased the pan extremely well. Cooked cake exactly 1 hr until toothpick came out clean. Waited exactly 5 minutes and turned out on plate per instructions. And ended up with a big mess as the cake stuck in the pan terribly. Tastes OK, but is a shredded mess. Gonna have to figure out how to serve as trifle instead... ugh!
Doubled recipe and used 2 cups wheat flour, 1/3 cup each oat bran, wheat bran, and wheat germ. Last 2 cups of flour was the regular white stuff. I also used canola oil. Turned out Great! I added 1 cup rasins and wish I had omitted the nuts as I'm not a big fan of them in cake. Baked in two 9x13 pans for 35min. Topped with cream cheese frosting. Very moist and yummy!
Cake very moist-my husband said that it tasted like pumpkin bread. I left out the oil and substituted 1 C of melted butter and it turned out just fine. I also left out any glaze-seemed good enough on its own!
Oh. My. God. So dense. So moist. So deliciously pumpkiny. I followed the recipe pretty much exactly except that I only used cinnamon as I didn't have the other spices on hand. I made three 9x1 inch layers. So so so so so good. This is a permanent staple. You MUST try it.
My 8yr old gave it "2 billion thumbs up". I did make a couple small changes. I used 2.5 cups Butternut squash that had been BBQ'd. I also cut back the nutmeg to 2/3 tsp since I was using freshly grated. No nuts either. This is a wonderfully moist and flavourful cake.
These were fantastic! The only changes I made was to substitute half brown sugar and half whole wheat flour. And a little extra cinnamon. Very heavy and flavorful. We made mini pumpkin-shaped cakes and decorated them like jack-o-lanterns!
Everyone loved this--even those who are not fans of pumpkin pie. I baked it in a tube instead of bundt pan so that I could frost the top with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. It was to die for! It took almost an extra 10 min baking than the recipe time, fyi. Great recipe!
Very good recipe. I did not add any nuts, but did add a 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to bring out the pumpkin flavor. I also made whipped cream cheese frosting to frost the cake (8 oz. cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/8 tsp salt, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream - directions: whip cream first, then in a separate bowl combine all other ingredients, beat until smooth, and then fold in the whipped cream).
I just made this beauty yesterday and it's delicious! Very easy to make and extremely moist finish. I was concerned the cloves would be too much, but it's not overly spicy.
I followed the recipe exactly. The cake is so soft and moist. I did make a different glaze though. I used apple juice and less powered sugar so it would seap into the cake, then sprinkled it with pecans (next time I will toast the nuts. This glaze was so yummy, even the bottom of the cake soaked up sum of it!
This cake recipe is perfect as submitted, and requires no changes at all! To the lady who wondered why Allspice was included. Allspice is not a mixture of spices as she mistakenly believes but is, instead, a spice of its own -- often used in Jamaican cooking. I always add a generous dash of it to pumpkin pie, in spite of all of the other spices. Its addition provides an extra bit of verve.
Ok...this is the best pumpkin cake I have ever had! Very moist and easy to make. I have made it 4 times in the last 3 weeks (took it to my and my husbands work 3 of those times) Rave reviews from all our coworkers! I've made it as loaves and individual muffins, also plain with no walnuts, or stired in 1/2 cup of raisins. Topped with a Cream Cheese frosting is also great. Coworkers seem to REALLY love it with walnuts AND raisins. Absolutely delicious any version!
I made this cake over the weekend, testing it out before Thanksgiving and it was a big hit! It is more breadlike but I liked it that way! I will be making it for Thanksgiving!
Good moist cake, but it didn't knock my socks off. Nice for a seasonal take on a bundt.
I've made this twice and everyone loved it both times. I used half the oil, as someone else recommended, and it was still plenty moist. The other change I made was, I used 4 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice instead of the four separate spices. I frosted it (with cream cheese frosting the first time) and the second time I added about a cup of mini chocolate chips and just dusted it with confectioner's sugar. The cake is so yummy, it doesn't need frosting. I will be making this again.
I will keep this recipie around for years! I now have another reason to look forward to fall. I topped half with chocolate creme chess icing (find recipe on this site) and left half plain, and the entire side with icing was gone before anyone even touched the plan side. Will ice every time now. Thanks!
This is one of my favorite cakes to make in the fall, although it's great anytime. I've gotten many recipe requests for this cake. Delicious. I like lightly toasting the nuts (at 350 F for 8 minutes or so) before adding them to the cake.
This is a great cake, moist, not too sweet, spicy and healthy. I used have whole wheat flour and 1 cup of Splenda instead of all white sugar. I also added a couple of tablespoons of molasses, fresh ground ginger, and 3 tablespoons of ground flax seeds, I used almonds instead of walnuts. My cake turned out great. I will make this again.
This is better than Starbucks.
Very good and easy.
Fabulous. Got so so many compliments. Definitely a keeper. So moist. Just pefect. Left the recipe just as it was.
I made this for my nephews 1st birthday. He is a Halloween baby. Used 2 cups fresh pumpkin and everybody raved about this cake. I made in a bundt pan and used the real pumpkin stem in the middle. Great recipe.
My family really liked this. Perfect for the winter holidays. I think the nuts make it! I used pecans.
Fantastic fall cake. I replaced the oil completely with applesauce and used a little (maybe 1/4 cup) less sugar than called for. Probably would have been good with just 2 cups of sugar. I also replaced the flour with sorghum flour (gluten free) which worked just fine. The blend of spices was delicious, especially as I am a big fan of fall spices. I whipped up a little cream cheese glaze to drizzle over it which turned out okay. It didn't add much of a cream cheese taste, just sugary, but it looked nice. Roommates liked this cake a lot.
Yummy, made it last night, brought it into work today. All my co-workers loved it. I followed recipes to the tee, w/ the exception of I left out the cloves. (which I didn't have on hand) I don't think it made any difference. Very moist and festive!
Not my favorite cake recipe. It doesn't work well with typical subsitutions to lighten it up (applesauce for half the fat, splenda for half the sugar). It is probably as written, but I won't try it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections