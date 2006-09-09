Pumpkin Cake I

Even though pumpkin is a fall favorite, this spice cake recipe using canned pumpkin puree is good any time of the year.

Recipe by dottie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 10-inch bundt or tube pan.

  • Blend oil, beaten eggs, pumpkin and vanilla together.

  • Sift the flour, sugar, baking soda, ground nutmeg, ground allspice, ground cinnamon, ground cloves and salt together. Add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and mix until just combined. If desired, stir in some chopped nuts. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cake cool in pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a plate and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 257.7mg. Full Nutrition
