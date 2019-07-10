Cheesy Artichoke Dip by Jean Carper

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's an easy, lower-fat version of warm artichoke-cheese dip. In new research, artichoke hearts tested surprisingly high in antioxidant activity -- even more per cup than strawberries. Garlic and chives are high in antioxidants, too, and fat-free cottage cheese helps keep the fat and calorie counts down.

By USA WEEKEND columnist Jean Carper

Servings:
9
Yield:
4 - 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

  • Cook artichokes according to package directions; chop roughly. Set aside.

  • In a food processor, mix all ingredients except artichokes and Parmesan cheese until smooth.

  • Stir in artichokes. Pour mixture into a 9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. If top hasn't browned, put under broiler.

  • Let sit for 15 minutes before serving (it may be watery when first removed from the oven). Serve with toasted whole-wheat pita chips.

Copyright 2004 Jean Carper. Printed first in USA WEEKEND. All rights reserved

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 426.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

danielle
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2005
Really really good especially with the dill flavor. I substituted the artichokes for 'spicy' artichokes - a little added kick. Read More
Helpful
(51)

Most helpful critical review

JLandRC
Rating: 3 stars
10/21/2005
I made this dip for my book club last night. Unfortunately it wasn't very well received. I think the main problem is that the goat cheese takes over the flavor and that comes as kind of a surprise (given that it isn't called "GOAT cheesey artichoke dip." I cooked it exactly according to the directions but it came out kind of dry and crumbly - probably because of the consistency of the goat cheese. If you are a big fan of goat cheese you'd probably like it but not if you are expecting your average artichoke dip. Read More
Helpful
(64)
Laura
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2010
Very good. Very easy to make. I had non-herbed got cheese and marinated artichokes (which I rinsed) and it still turned out really well. My husband said to decrease the mayo next time but I think it tastes good. As a previous reviewer noted there is a strong goat cheese taste. This is a positive for me but if you're not crazy about that flavor you may not enjoy this. I really liked it overall. Read More
Helpful
(4)
jamie
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
This dip was a huge success at our Sunday football get-together! In my opinion it was better than the full fat version found in restaurants! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Keeli
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2016
We really liked the idea of this dip and we loved the goat's cheese factor but for us the texture and consistency weren't right. Read More
