Cheesy Artichoke Dip by Jean Carper

Rating: 3 stars I made this dip for my book club last night. Unfortunately it wasn't very well received. I think the main problem is that the goat cheese takes over the flavor and that comes as kind of a surprise (given that it isn't called "GOAT cheesey artichoke dip." I cooked it exactly according to the directions but it came out kind of dry and crumbly - probably because of the consistency of the goat cheese. If you are a big fan of goat cheese you'd probably like it but not if you are expecting your average artichoke dip. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars Really really good especially with the dill flavor. I substituted the artichokes for 'spicy' artichokes - a little added kick. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. Very easy to make. I had non-herbed got cheese and marinated artichokes (which I rinsed) and it still turned out really well. My husband said to decrease the mayo next time but I think it tastes good. As a previous reviewer noted there is a strong goat cheese taste. This is a positive for me but if you're not crazy about that flavor you may not enjoy this. I really liked it overall. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was a huge success at our Sunday football get-together! In my opinion it was better than the full fat version found in restaurants! Helpful (2)