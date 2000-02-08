Momma's Wine Cake

This cake is by far one of the best cakes I've made in a while. My husband asked me to make a cake for his mom's birthday (no pressure) and he loved this cake. He is the biggest critic when it comes to what I make and he actually had three slices of it at the party. We were disappointed when my mother-in-law didn't offer to take the leftover cake home which she usually does! I dusted the bundt cake with cinnamon and sugar and it worked out great. Letting the cake cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes allowed the cake to release itself from the pan with no breaks. I also dusted the cake with powdered sugar and made the cream cheese frosting that was suggested by another reviewer. The cream cheese frosting was used sparingly on top of the cake with a little coming down the sides. In the center of the bundt cake I placed a small cup with a little water and made a flower arrangement to dress up the cake a little more. This recipe is foolproof as long as you follow the directions. Thanks for sharing!