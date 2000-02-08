Momma's Wine Cake

This simple cake works perfectly during the holidays, on a buffet table or in a picnic basket! And you won't believe the aroma that comes from your oven during baking! The alcohol bakes off and leaves just the flavor. It's very moist and has been a favorite birthday request in our house for over 20 years!
8/2/2000 This is a great recipe!!! I have been making this cake since Mar-99 and I get requests all the time for it again and again. It works as a bundt, layer, or even a sheet cake! I've made it with chardonnay and chablis but really, really good with merlot!!!! Also great, plain with powdered sugar, great with fresh berries, whipped cream. I make it with a cream cheese frosting that people love. 8 oz cream cheese 1/2 cup margarine 1/2 tsp. vanilla about 4 cups powdered sugar - more or less to make creamy and smooth Mix with electric mixer for about 2 minutes AWESOME! 14-Nov-2003 Still making this cake and people love it!
Delicious! Used ultra moist yellow cake mix, as someone suggested. Also cut down the nutmeg to 3/4 teaspoon and 1/4-1/2 cinnamon. Also used Pam first in Bundt pan, then buttered it and dusted pan with cinnamon sugar. Used Chardonnay from a box -- so not the best quality, but it was FABULOUS. Will definitely make again! Later review: I've made this cake about a half dozen times since first trying it in late December. I have come across with a wonderful change. I had pecan chips (the really fine, almost powdered ones). I mixed those with cinnamon sugar. Coated the inside of the Bundt pan with butter, then dusted the pan with the cinnamon sugar/pecan mix. This gives the cake such a wonderful crunchy coating, with the divine moist cake inside. Hey, definitely worth a 15 star rating, if possible!
A cake with wine...now that caught my eye! Ok, let me start by saying I love to make my own cakes from scratch, however...this bundt cake was fantastic with a little semi-homemade kick! The cake was so moist and flavorful! The only thing I changed with the recipe was to reduce the oil by 1/4 cup and replaced it with applesauce, and I followed other reviewers advice and dusted my bundt pan with cinnamon/sugar. I also made a cream cheese and white chocolate drizzle to go over the top...the entire cake was gone before I knew it!
This cake is by far one of the best cakes I've made in a while. My husband asked me to make a cake for his mom's birthday (no pressure) and he loved this cake. He is the biggest critic when it comes to what I make and he actually had three slices of it at the party. We were disappointed when my mother-in-law didn't offer to take the leftover cake home which she usually does! I dusted the bundt cake with cinnamon and sugar and it worked out great. Letting the cake cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes allowed the cake to release itself from the pan with no breaks. I also dusted the cake with powdered sugar and made the cream cheese frosting that was suggested by another reviewer. The cream cheese frosting was used sparingly on top of the cake with a little coming down the sides. In the center of the bundt cake I placed a small cup with a little water and made a flower arrangement to dress up the cake a little more. This recipe is foolproof as long as you follow the directions. Thanks for sharing!
This is a very tasty cake, let the cake sit, it needs hours or preferably overnight, before it's at it's best. The bake time was perfect. I really liked the taste of this cake, thanks so much for the recipe, this is so easy and one of my favorites.
I used yellow cake mix, butterscotch pudding and cream sherry because I didn't have all the ingredients in the recipe. I also added about 1/2 tsp of ground cloves. Delicious!!! I will definitely make this recipe again. =]
This cake was so moist. I made it for my friend's birthday, and everyone loved it. I used 1 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, and I thought 1tsp would have been enough. I used two 9-inch round pans instead of a bundt pan. I baked them for 20 minutes and I think 17-18 minutes would have been enough.
I DESPISE box cake mixes, this one is different. I use a yellow cake mix, which seems to give the cake more body AND I use sherry wine instead of white wine, which also gives the cake more flavor. I sprinkle a GENEROUS amount of powdered sugar on top. My guests devour this cake and always ask for the recipe.
Really moist and delicious! I used merlot instead of white wine. The cake mix looked really weird, but when the cake was cooked it was beautiful. Everybody liked the nutmeg...I probably used a little extra. I topped this cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
As recommended by someone, I substituted a box of red velvet cake and a five oz pkg of chocolate pudding and 3/4 cup raspberry wine, and kept everything else the same and it was fantastic! It was 10x better than the version made with white cake. Frosted it with cream cheese frosting. Served with a sweet Italian sparkling wine. It was to die for!
Oh this cake is so delicious. Can't believe it comes out of a box... I used Flore de Moscato 2009 wine from Trader Joes. I must confess I did add an extra 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg because I just adore it. The baked cake was so light and I loved the nutmeg, spicy taste.
This cake is the BEST for a quick, simple and tasty choice! I also make a chocolate version using red wine and ground ginger with chocolate cake and pudding - delish! I prefer the confectioner's sugar on the chocolate cake and I coat the inside of the baking pan with colored sugar or holiday candy pieces (the type from a shaker in the baking aisle) for the vanilla version. This one is always a winner when I make it - everyone LOVES it!
My mom actually found this recipe and askeed me to make it one christmas, and we have been making it every year since! I always "flour" the pan with the cinnamon sugar mixture because it makes the outside a little crunchy and sweet. This cake is really good with whipped cream and raspberries!
Very delicious & moist. My entire family loved it!
Just WOW! This was amazing. I made this for my sister-law's birthday party. First people were intrigued because it was made with wine and after they tasted it they couldn't stop raving about how good it was! I followed the recipe but frosted it with a homemade buttercream frosting and decorated it with sliced strawberries, blackberries and sliced almonds. And it was EASY to make.
I have never tried a wine cake, but it sounded interesting. This is very good! I'm eating some right now. I used cooking spray in the pan and used the cinnamon-sugar. This gave a nice crispy crust on it. (I also added 1 tsp. of cinnamon, just because we love cinnamon.) The crunchy crust in combination with the soft, tender center was a nice contrast. The wine added a very slight background flavor. This recipe could be the springboard for many variations. It really does scream for the addition of fruit & sauce of any favorite flavor, and I would highly recommend planning on adding it.
AWESOME!!! This is a great recipe!! Not 2 sweet!! Even the kids loved it! It got rave reviews from the whole family!! Great, Great, Great...need I say more. I dusted the top with powdered suger. The only thing i'll do different next time is sub applesauce for the oil.
This was really yummy and everyone liked it! I had to make a few changes to suite what I had on here. Here are the changes/additions that I made: 1/2c applesauce + 1/4c canola oil, to replace the whole 3/4c of oil, added about a cup of chopped strawberries, used some old white zin. that was in the fridge, used super moist white cherry chip cake mix, used 3.5oz package of pudding because it's all I had, and left out nutmeg because I forgot it (LOL).
This recipe was made by my mom since I was a little girl. It was always at our family events, now that I am grown up I see what all the fuss was about. The smell reminds me of my mom and my family. Made small cupcakes for my sister for her wedding honeymoon to have a little with coffee every day in Maui. she loved it like I do.
We loved this cake! Admittedly I only had a small box of the vanilla pudding on hand and used that, but I used the kind of cake mix that already had pudding in it so maybe that came out even. The texture of this wonderful cake was just as good as the great flavor! This will definitely go into my preferred recipe box!
I made this for my husband's birthday and it turned out SPECTACULAR! I actually made it in two 9" round pans and for the topping, got some store-bought vanilla icing, mixed in some champagne extract to cut the store-bought taste and decorated it with fresh berries. I served it at a little party and everyone RAVED about it- it's so flavorful and moist. I will be using this recipe over and over again!
I've been making this cake forever! we usually add poppy seeds and leave out the nutmeg. Lately, I've been adding 8 oz of sour cream which makes it really moist. For the wine I used sherry. I made the mistake of taking it out at 45 minutes once and it was not very good. Make sure to leave it in for 50 min even if the outside is getting brown. Next time I'm going to make it lowfat by using apple sauce. I think it will taste the same but I won't feel so guilty!
This was excellent! It baked up so tall, and was so moist. The cinnamon-sugar coating was a definite bonus. I did think it had a 'holiday' flavor with the nutmeg, so I think I would serve it only at Christmas or Thanksgiving. Surprisingly, I found it was very similar in taste to the 'Eggnog Quick Bread' on this site, which I bake during the holidays. Thanks so much for the recipe!
My friend gave me a recipe that's very similar to this one. Used yellow cake mix, 2/3 cup of wine and oil. Had red wine and it worked just fine. Fresh ground nutmeg is better, I use a whole nutmeg but less can work too. The cinnamon sugar dusting on the pan makes for a nice light crust, and I think it helps keep the cake from sticking in the pan. Everyone I know who has tried this cake loves it.
This cake was easy and delicious! I used two 9" round pans and the bake time was 26-28 minutes. I used a very sweet white table wine, not sure if anything else would have been sweet enough for a traditional birthday cake. Frosted it with butter cream frosting and topped with red raspberries. It turned out beautifully. I will definitely be using this recipe again!
This was quite a good cake. I'm still searching for a good wine to use with it. I didn't like the merlot (it was not the best flavour combination; or at least it wasn't my preference) and white zinfandel is too mild. White cooking wine didn't do it for me either. Will keep trying new wines until I find the right one. Great base recipe! Just a note - the pudding is equal to 2 x 4 serving packages of pudding. I messed that up the first time. It wasn't bad, but not the same flavour.
Great cake and so easy! I dusted the sides of the cake with cinnamon and sugar, as suggested, and I also frosted the top of the cake with white chocolate almond icing and sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top. It made a really pretty birthday cake for my sister, I put a fresh flower in the middle and candles all around. Thanks for the recipe!
The cake was great! I did take into consideration other reviews and didn't add as much nutmeg and did let is sit for a couple of hours. I used white wine and it was very moist and flavorful. I made a double batch and used two 9x13 aluminum pans. One was for a bake sale and it was beautiful dusted with powdered sugar and lined with the cinnamon & sugar mixture, the other with cocoa - both wonderful. My family is asking for it again!
I used Merlot and the cinn/sugar mixture suggested by others ... delicious! The taste is perfect, light and airy, super-moist, and not quite detectable as a wine flavor. Sprinkled cinn/sugar/powdered sugar mixture on top too. Would probably be really good with a bit of vanilla glaze. yummm!
The cake is in the oven now, so not sure but it looks great! Just wish they had specified which "white" wine to use! I thought it might be sweet so got a sweet red thinking it would be pink but it's gray! But as long as it's great tasting, that's all that matters since it's for an anniversary party that the baker at the last minute backed out of!
This was just ok. It still tasted a lot like regular white cake mix even after doubling the nutmeg. The wine added some moisture, but it was barely detectable. The white cake mix and vanilla pudding were definitely the primary flavors in this cake.
Except for the nutmeg, my Grandmother has always made this cake! It's amazing, it does taste best the day after it is baked. This is my favorite cake ever. ( Oh, you can use red wine but your cake will turn out greenish in color, the taste is still amazing!) We use Mascoto white wine.
Very moist, good texture, good baking instructions. I used the cin./sugar sugestion as well and served w/ fresh berries. Personally I think it could use more spices/flavor. Good, easy, quick recipe to thr. together for a quick brunch. Maybe I'll try it with merlot as others have sugested. Thank you!
Excellent recipe! I only had 1/2 cup of wine, so I subsitituted 1/4 cup gingerale. I added 1 tsp vanilla too. I cooked the recipe as cupcakes and topped with the Cool Whipped Frosting on this site. They were delicious! My whole family LOVED them.
I love this cake. This is a family favorite. Instead of white wine I use a raspberry rhubarb wine (that is homemade). The flavor is awesome. The last time I made it I used two circular pie plates and filled it with raspberry preserves. To top it off I used a cream cheese frosting. Everyone loved it.
Good, I took the advice of other reviews and added merlot - the taste was great, although the color (pasty grey) left something to be desired. Also, I didn't have nutmeg, so I use cinnamon instead. I served it at a dinner party with raspberry sorbet, and it seemed to be a hit.
After reading the other reviews, I used merlot instead of white wine. It tasted great and the nutmeg really gives it that extra kick. One problem; using red wine kind of turns the cake a grey color. It didn't effect the taste though.
I made two batches of cupcakes for a friend's birthday party. One batch with merlot and topped with white icing and one batch with white zin and topped with pink cream cheese frosting. Everyone loved them and had to try both flavors and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks for sharing!!
Delicious just as written! The aroma while baking was a bit out of the ordinary, but not unpleasant. The cake was super moist and even better two days after making it. There are lots of possibilities for variation and tweaks too. Thanks for sharing.
Yum! I made these for christmas as gifts for all my friends. Everyone loved them. Its super moist and the flavor is amazing. Ive used different wines and it always tastes great. Ive used different cake mixes: yellow, white, french vanilla, etc. The cinnamon and sugar is good, my husband loves it that way, but I prefer it plain or with powdered sugar.
Fantastic dessert. I always get rave reviews whenever I make it. I often take it pot luck meals. Easy and tasty. Make sure you mix for the full 5 minutes and it will come out perfect. I dust the pan with chocolate power as someone else suggested and it turns out great.
This was easy to throw together and turned out very moist. I chose to "flour" my pan with the cinnamon-sugar as suggested in the foonote. It has a delicate flavor. My husband ate his slice with strawberry jam, but I can see this going well with strawberries in a lite syrup.
I used yellow mix and 3 oz pudding with sweet sherry. I also added a sherry glaze on top mixing some wine with powdered sugar and a bit of butter. I think the flavor is better if you let this sit a day or two before devouring.
I made this recipe with yellow cake mix instead of white because I like it better. I also only used 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg because I wanted only a hint of it. I felt a whole teaspoon was too much. For the wine I used a Riesling because its my favorite. I served it with whip cream and strawberries (Riesling goes great with strawberries). My sister who doesn't even like sweets even loved it. She described is as a sophisticated shortcake with the hint of nutmeg and wine flavor. I will continue to make this again and again because its easy, tastes amazing, and very affordable.
I make this cake all the time. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and everyone loves it!
I started using this recipe about a year ago for one of my clients who wanted something different for her husband's birthday. I use white chocolate pudding mix (when I can find it in my rural grocery store) and rose wine. Baked in rounds and then frosted with a white chocolate buttercream. It's the only cake she orders now!
I substituted cream sherry for white wine and dusted with the powdered sugar. Fresh fruit would have been wonderful. It you like a dessert that isn't too sweet, this is absolutely the one.
Excellent, easy, and a hit among EVERYONE! I added a tsp of cinnamon on top of the nutmeg and it turned out extra delicious. It was so good that my friends couldn't stop eating it! I love the consistency and the flavour. Will definitely make again!
Great for the holidays! Amazingly moist and fragrant. I made a glaze by combining 1/2 cup wine and 1 and 1/2 cup confectioners sugar. Pour half of the glaze when the cake is still warm and then the other half when it has cooled. Then I dusted with powdered sugar.
It is really a winner. I used chardonnay from a box since I didn't want to buy a bottle. I did cut the nutmeg to half following one of the suggestions from a review however, next time I will not use it, I'm just not a fan of nutmeg.
Make this cake for a bake sale at work and it sold out quickly!!! People thought it was home made!!!! Quick and easy and great when you don't have the time or skill to make something harder.....
Very surprising how much everyone liked it! I usually bake from scratch but was in a hurry and wanted something easy. I made it in a bundt ring using French Vanilla cake mix with vanilla pudding and a muscato wine the first time, dusting it with vanilla sugar. The second time I used a Lemon cake mix and didn't enjoy it nearly as much. The original recipe was perfect!
I made this for an office birthday and everyone loved it. I used some leftover prosecco that was several days old and therefore flat- it was great! I did not have nutmeg so used cardamom and a little cinnamon. I dusted the greased bundt pan with cinnamon sugar as suggested. Everyone raved about how moist and delicious this cake was! I served it with wine soaked strawberries (used up the prosecco) from a recipe on this site- excellent!
