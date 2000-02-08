Momma's Wine Cake

This simple cake works perfectly during the holidays, on a buffet table or in a picnic basket! And you won't believe the aroma that comes from your oven during baking! The alcohol bakes off and leaves just the flavor. It's very moist and has been a favorite birthday request in our house for over 20 years!

By Esther Nelson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch bundt pan.

  • In medium bowl combine the cake mix, instant vanilla pudding, nutmeg, vegetable oil, white wine, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer for 5 minutes.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cake cool on rack in pan for 10 minutes then remove cake from pan to rack. Let cake cool completely before slicing. Garnish sliced cake with a dollop of whipped cream or dust with confectioners' sugar and sliced strawberries.

  • Variation: You can also "flour" the pan after it's been greased with cocoa powder or a cinnamon sugar mixture for a textured crust. Simply fill a clean salt shaker for easy application. This will eliminate that "white stuff" on the outside of your baked cake which makes for a prettier cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 475mg. Full Nutrition
