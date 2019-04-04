Tasty and a good base. I think you are only limited by your imagination. I will start adding mushrooms, peas, and potatoes. When doing it as a true pie (with pie crusts), use an 8" plate, as there isn't enough to fill a 9" ... even with the extra half pound of beef I used. Hubby took two servings, so that is saying something! :-) Thank you, and enjoy!!! UPDATED: I just made it again and it is REALLY tasty. I used red wine to simmer the meat and it really added a dimension to the taste. Also, I put in drained cans of mushrooms, potatoes, and peas. Really a complete meal now. Also, if you are doing it the two pie crust way, keep your edges from burning by taking a piece of aluminum foil, bending it in half, cutting a half circle out of it ... then placing it over your pie. (Not the cut out circle, but the remaining square.) Easy way to protect your edges. Enjoy!