Steak Pie

4.2
119 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 43
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This recipe was created by trying to copy a steak pie made at the 'Butt and Ben' Scottish Bakery in Pickering, Ontario. My husband says it's better! You could also add 2 calf kidneys (well washed and de-veined and cut into bite sized pieces) to make Steak and Kidney Pie!

Recipe by JIMZGRL

Gallery

Credit: Beth Walker
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef stew meat, and cook until browned on the outside. Add the onion; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the mushroom gravy mix and 1 cup of water. Season with Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Turn heat to low, and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Transfer the beef mixture to a casserole dish. Roll out the puff pastry to cover the top of the casserole dish. Press edges onto the rim of the dish to seal. Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon of water in a small cup using a fork. Brush over the top of the pastry.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the pastry is puffed and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
765 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 52.3g; cholesterol 146.5mg; sodium 713.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/27/2022