This recipe was created by trying to copy a steak pie made at the 'Butt and Ben' Scottish Bakery in Pickering, Ontario. My husband says it's better! You could also add 2 calf kidneys (well washed and de-veined and cut into bite sized pieces) to make Steak and Kidney Pie!
As a Scot still living in Scotland I'd like to add my thoughts. Like the other reviewer says ditch the mushroom gravy, replace it with 1/2 a cup of beef stock. Also add 8 sausages links (I use pork) cut in half and added to the beef mixture about 10 mins before end of simmering time. You can make a gravy to serve with if required. Other than that it is perfect. Well done.
This was OK but for a true beef style pie more ingredients are necessary. Vegetables such as carotts, turnip, parsnips, potatoes or any veg that does not overpower the flavour can be used. Also missing are herbs such as thyme, marjoram,sage, savoury, herbs de provence or bay leaf,added to personal taste. Also red wine stirred into the beef and onions while simmering. Now THAT is what a beef pie is all about.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2005
As my friend who runs an inn in edinburgh would say...easy peasy.. I'd loos the mushroom gravy mix and instead fry the onions and then add the beef after rolling the bits in flour and salt and peppering. If you want the mushroom flavour......add some mushrooms? I'd add other veggies too, but that's personal preference.
My mother is from York England, I grew up on steak and kidney pie and this one is as good as hers! I changed it a bit, I added 2 crushed cloves of garlic, used Frenches mushroom gravy mix, added 12 small mushrooms cut in half, 1 tsp dried tyme,1 tsp dried basil, 1 kidney and one fairly large outside round steak. This recipie turns out a good pie and very easy to make.
This recipe was a great way to use cheap marked down meat (I call it M.D.M.) I got the tenderized beef stew meat for like $3.oo for almost 2 lbs here in PHX... I sauteed it covered, in EVOO w/ chopped garlic/onion (for about 30 mins to make sure it was tender). Made the basic brown gravy packet on the side. Added frozen corn/green beans that I microwaved a minute in butter - to the concoction. I made a bag of flavored instant mashed potatoes. Put the meat/veg/gravy into a casserole dish. Topped it w/ the potatoes then cheese then finally the ready to go pie crust sprayed w/ Pam. Baked it for about 20 mins. on 350... It was teriffic! My kids totally ate it up and I'm sure the leftovers will be great tomorrow. Thanks for the great idea!
JUST like I had in Scotland! I followed recipe completely (used boneless beef ribs instead of stew meat because it's better meat ~ but essentially the same!) and added a dash of garlic. Made the house smell homey and cozy while cooking and warmed us right up. BUT I will double the recipe next time to feed 4. YUM! THANKS!
I'm only giving 3 stars because I had to make changes. I simmered the meat for 25 minutes longer than called for, added garlic, sliced white mushrooms and frozen peas. Good base recipe though. Why do people rate 5 stars if they make changes?
This is a good recipe, but I prefer a top AND bottom pie crust. I use the ready-made pie crusts that you unroll over your pie plate. They are very flaky and my family loves them. Also there is no mess to clean up!
Delicious. I also made a couple of changes. I did add some garlic and I used round steak rather than beef stew meat. I used drained canned mushroom pieces rather than the dry mushroom (due to the fact that is what I had in the house) Great idea. The family liked the Pie and told me I had to make it again.
SO good. I had my doubts, but this turned out wonderfully. I did simmer the meat about 20 minutes longer than called for so that the meat would be tender, and next time I may simmer longer. I added garlic powder and 8 ounces of mushrooms. I forgot to egg wash the puff pastry but it still was delicious.
Seriously people!! The dish was to try & copy one already being SOLD....Having bought many steak pies at the Pickering But n Ben, I know EXACTLY what the pie is like. There aren't veggies in it, just meat & lovely gravy...this is pretty darn close! Thanks so much for this recipe!!
I'm scottish and I love steak pie, try rolling the steak in seasoned flour before browning this will thicken the gravy, then use some good beef stock instead of the mushroom stuff, some mixed herbs and a little garlic is nice also. Sent this recipe to my american friend who doesnt understand why we eat steak pie!
My mother in law was a true Scots, and this steak pie is exactly like she used to make. The first time I made it recipe exact the second I ditch the mushroom gravy and used beef stock and flour to make it's own gravy, both ways are great. For those who said it was lacking because it needed vegetables or herbs de provence you are not making a true steak pie. This recipe stands on its own. I have even made it with a bottom crust. It was great. Thank you JIMZGRL for such an easy recipe.
This was great. I added a frozen puff pastry layer to the bottom and used for the gravy one of those mixes you use such as, "Beef & Onions or Beef and Red wine etc". I added diced frozen veg and some layers of cheese under the pastry lid. Thanks.
This recipe is just as taste just as it should. If you go adding stuff you don't have a Steak Pie, u have a meat and veg pie. I make this to get rid of left over roast or steak and if I don't have gravy mix I just make my own or left over gravy. Bravo for keeping it simple.
I used some rib eye steak I had on hand instead of stew meat...Stew meat needs to simmer quite awhile to get tender, maybe that is why it was chewy for some...It turned out very good with the ribeye, top sirloin would work too.
Tasty and a good base. I think you are only limited by your imagination. I will start adding mushrooms, peas, and potatoes. When doing it as a true pie (with pie crusts), use an 8" plate, as there isn't enough to fill a 9" ... even with the extra half pound of beef I used. Hubby took two servings, so that is saying something! :-) Thank you, and enjoy!!! UPDATED: I just made it again and it is REALLY tasty. I used red wine to simmer the meat and it really added a dimension to the taste. Also, I put in drained cans of mushrooms, potatoes, and peas. Really a complete meal now. Also, if you are doing it the two pie crust way, keep your edges from burning by taking a piece of aluminum foil, bending it in half, cutting a half circle out of it ... then placing it over your pie. (Not the cut out circle, but the remaining square.) Easy way to protect your edges. Enjoy!
I baked these in remekins so that I can present individual servings. It turned out great. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms and diced carrots to the stew. It turned out great. My brother and my boyfriend both loved it.
This is a great recipe! I made it last night and had the leftovers for lunch today. I did change a couple things though. I sauteed my beef and onions in 2tbsp of butter and added about 2 cloves of garlic and a bit of ginger. After adding the gravy and water I also cut up and added 5 small red potatoes and added about a quarter cup more water (so the potatoes would get covered. I simmered that until the potatoes were tender and then transferred to the baking dish and followed the directions from there on out. The result was great, I'll certainly make this again. The only thing I would do differently is put in about half the onion.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I did, however, simmer the beef for a few hours to make it more tender and added a few shakes of herbs de provence. I also decided to add some steamed, chopped potatoes and carrots at the end which I'm glad I did. I made up some more gravy to add to the mixture as well. With these changes, it becomes a five star recipe, IMO.
First time and it turned out great with a few changes: > Used 1 cup Hayne Vineyard 2005 Zinfandel instead of the 1 cup water > Simmered all ingredients in a large skillet (after browning the meat) for about 30 minutes > Added 2 potatoes, 1 carrot, 3/4 cup frozen peas, 3/4 cup frozen corn > Added a Kroger's Unroll & Bake 9-inch pie crust to the bottom of the glass pie plate (browned it in the oven before adding the ingredients) > Topped it with 8 Kroger's Jumbo Flaky Biscuits, washed with beaten egg Cooked for about 20 minutes at 350 (instead of 400) until biscuits were done. Even my 16-year old son loved this one and my wife came home to a home-cooked meal.
This pie tastes great and is easy to make. Two mintor quibbles: It's best eaten with a bowl and spoon as it does not contain enough solids to hold a pie shape. It's basically a pot pie. Also, the serving size is a bit small. All told, this pie only contains about 3 cups of food. My family of 4 found this to be a bit low to share comfortably. If we do the recipe again, we'll probably make 6 servings.
This is a very good base recipe for steak pie. Personally, I would add mushrooms, but it should be noted that traditional steak pie is steak only. It is worth pointing out to the people who have commented about "bland" etc., that many of them are confusing "steak" pie (which is traditional UK) with "meat pie" (which is more American). Traditional steak pie has steak, at top crust (or both, if desired -- increase baking time considerably if using double crust), and gravy. Nothing else. This fits the bill perfectly.
I also added fresh whole mushrooms, garlic, and a touch of red wine. My husband and teenage son really liked it. Next time I will slowly cook the stew meat for a few hrs, so it will get tender first. Very easy to prepare.
This is a nice recipe when you're tired of the regular tomatoe based beef stews. I've made this 2x. The first version was exactly as written and the beef was still tough but the flavor was good. The second version, the beef was stewed for 1 hour (instead of 20-30min) and included 8 oz of mushrooms and 1 potatoe and excluded the egg wash. Excellent with these changes!!
I chose to prepare this dish for my Dad's birthday in November 2007. It was chilly outside and everyone gave the recipe a 'thumbs up.' I'm not the most daring cook in the kitchen, but my Dad's culinary advice (he's an ex-chef) helped me to spruce-up the recipe and I will continue to incorporate the changes in the future. I added frozen green peas and lots of mushrooms to the dish...carrots would work just as well, too. I also used beef stew meat, but next time I will not chose a cut that takes so long to tenderize...as I had to simmer the meat for quite a bit longer than what was called for. Due to the longer simmering time, my Mom was worried the gravy/sauce mixture would cook down too much, so she started adding water- BEHIND MY BACK- to keep it from evaoporating. This is not recommended because everyone would have preferred a thicker sauce. Mom apologized and we've all forgiven her ;-)
This is a really hearty meal, and could easily be adapted to a "pot pie" style meal by adding some cooked veggies suchas carrots and potatoes or peas. I came home from work planning to make beef stew, but due to traffic didn't want to wait 90 minutes for it to cook and tried this recipe. So glad I did!!!
I loved this recipe. It tasted awesome and was really easy to make. The only changes i made was to use two ready made pie crusts instead of the puff pastry and i added some potatoes to the meat/gravy mixture. Wonderful!
Awesome! made a few changes to suit our taste. used 2lbs sirloin tip steak cut into bites, added potatoes diced, 1cup wine+1cup water, asparagus, baby bella mushrooms, 2 pkg mushroom gravy mix and garlic. Everyone loved it...very hearty and yummy on a cold day!
I cooked the cubed stew beef in beef broth for about 45 minutes before adding lipton onion soup mix, onions, garlic, and baby bella mushrooms. I threw in a cup of frozen peas before placing it in a deep dish, ready-made pie crust... then topped it with the puff pastry.... yummy!
Good. Kind of like a stew with pastry on top. A solid foundation from which to tweak with your own style. Next time, I will dice the meat smaller (used London Broil, subbed red wine for the water and herbs de provence), will eliminate the egg wash on the pastry as this seemed to prevent the pastry from puffing. Will add veggies to taste.
Try this recipe "as is". It is a simple, easy, delicious meal. I am sure it can be "dressed up" with additional spices and veggies, but if you want quick and easy, this is it! I did not want vegetables competing with the taste of this pie, otherwise I would have made a beef pot pie.
really good. Like other reviewers, I added in some potatoes, carrots, mushrooms for a full meal (left out the celery and didn't miss it). I also simmered the mixture a good 45-50 minutes, rather than the stated 20. Did all of it in an oven safe pan so the flavors continued to meld. Was not wild about the puff pastry; would use a regular pie crust next time; just simply personal preference. Very hearty and delicious!
This was great the night it was cooked but, it was even better the next day for lunch. I did not use stew meat (I am nervous about the toughness of it) I just used the cheapest meat I found at the grocery store (Boneless Chuck on sale). Worked out great. The family loved this too. I also added a lot of garlic (sorry, I had to!) and some thinly sliced Baby Yukon Gold potatoes.
Only 4 because I did dress it up a bit. Changes were I added fresh mushrooms, and spices, parsely, oregano, onion powder, and chopped garlic. I also used a jar of beef flavored gravy and 1 cup of beef broth, to give it a lot of flavor and gravy. I baked this in a pie shell with the potatoes covering the beef mixture till the potatoes started to brown. OH I pre-baked the pie shell. THis was great and the kids loved it. No leftovers, what a shame. Next time I will make two pies! Thank you so much for this recipe!
definately a great pie, I used Wine as an extra, added steamed chopped pototoes and steamed chopped carrots as well before baking, and extra mushrooms with a 1/4 of cup of extra water made for a great tasting pie.
I thought this was really bland and felt like it was missing a lot. I had to add frozen mixed vegetables and it still seemed to be missing flavor. It's a good start for a recipe, but needs some more flavor.
Going northern european style is great for the fall! I added 2 chopped parsnips, a chopped turnip, ~1 cup chopped carrots, and a roasted bulb of garlic with the onions, and 1/4 cup grenache/syrah once the vege's were tender. Spiced (to taste) with Bay leaf, herbs de provence, paprika, celery salt, tumeric, fresh ground mixed peppercorns & increased the worchestershire to 2 tsp. Next time i'll include a couple fingerling potatoes.
I made this and my husband is still raving! I did change it up a bit. I used bite size pieces of top round steak, 1 med onion, 1 jar drained mushrooms (prefer fresh if I have them on hand),minced garlic,I added red wine to taste(we love the richess wine gives a sauce).I omitted the dry gravy mix and made my own by adding flour to the pan, water and some beef flavored "Better than Boullion" paste. I didn't have any worcestershire but we didn't miss it. I used only a bottom crust as that's all I had on hand. I didn't add any veggies...kept it a 'meat' pie...and just served with green beans on the side. My husband wants to know when I'll be serving this one again! I only gave it 4 stars since I changed it up:-)
Great, Easy & Tasty Recipe! Definitely follow directions above to prevent dryness-I used cream of mushroom/chicken soup and broiled chicken in broth. Also, to keep the consistency of the bottom crust, I brush the bottom crust in an egg wash baked for 6 minutes THEN added filling and covered.
My hubby and I both enjoyed this dish very much. I had some leftover cooked sliced carrots and a few mushrooms that I sliced in as well. Threw the left over puff pastry that I had on hand and voila...dinner was ready quickly and used up a lot of leftovers. Will definetly make this again.
This makes for a very good base recipe. On its own, it's quite fine, but even better when you add more to it. Most recently I added (boiled) carrots and potatoes, and instead of powdered mushroom gravy I used a cup of beef-based gravy we had leftover from a roast a few days earlier, and it turned out GREAT.
I really shouldn't rate this but....I made this last night. I cooked the stew chunks all day in the crockpot with the appropriate seasons minus the mushroom gravy. Transferred to a sautee pan to thicken and placed in pie crust. I did not add the mushroom gravy packet (possibly my bust) because so many had commented to make your own & I used regular pie crust because I couldn't find the puff pastry. I didn't even try it because hubby was so dissastified. He said it needed alot more seasoning and he'd prefer seeing some tators & veggies in it--surprising come from my carnivore. I'm rating with a three because I didn't follow the directions exactly but I would definately suggest tasting the meat mixture and adding seasoning to your taste before placing in the pie plate. I am going to try again but I'm going to make beef stew next time and use the left overs to fill the pie plate.
Great base recipe! It's not quite pie if it's just puff pastry on top, so i went for pie crust and cooked the whole shebang inside. Also, instead of mushroom gravy just sauté some mushrooms, add some beef bouillon, reduce and thicken with either a rue or if you're in a creamy sort of mood, heavy cream, and reduce again. I will definitely make this again.
it's not amazing, though i can see how it might be. 20 minutes was not enough to cook the entire puff pasty, the bottom was still raw. maybe i'll revisit this later, i think i was just doing something wrong! :)
