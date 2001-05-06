Nutty Graham Cake

4.5
9 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The orange zest and orange juice in this cake recipe gives this cake with graham cracker crumbs the right citrus touch.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -10 inch bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • Measure the flour, 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, softened butter or margarine, orange juice and the eggs. Beat until smooth about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the walnuts and pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (for 45 to 50 minutes) or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cake stand in pan for 20 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving plate and ice with Brown Sugar Glaze.

  • To Make Brown Sugar Glaze: Combine the confectioners' sugar, water, 1/2 cup brown sugar and the vanilla. Add more sugar or water to make a proper consistency for a barely pourable glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 71.1g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 87.2mg; sodium 519.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022