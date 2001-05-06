Nutty Graham Cake
The orange zest and orange juice in this cake recipe gives this cake with graham cracker crumbs the right citrus touch.
The orange zest and orange juice in this cake recipe gives this cake with graham cracker crumbs the right citrus touch.
Wonderful cake! I increased the grated orange zest to 2 Tbl. (1 Tbl. wasn't enough for me last time I made this cake.) I would make that same adjustment next time - 2 Tbl. was perfect! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Wonderful cake! I increased the grated orange zest to 2 Tbl. (1 Tbl. wasn't enough for me last time I made this cake.) I would make that same adjustment next time - 2 Tbl. was perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
This coffeecake has an excellent flavor. We all love it. I didn't care for the brown sugar glaze though and so I used an orange glaze of conf. sugar, o.j., vanilla and orange zest instead. It complimented the cake really well.
Wonderful flavor and a quick & easy cake to make!
A good recipe, but don't expect a majorly orange taste - it's actually quite a mild cake. Keep the graham crumbs large if you want a crunchy texture, otherwise you won't notice them at all. I wanted to cut use up oj so I made the glaze from oj, sugar and cornstarch, and it turned up quite well.
This cake was pretty dense but with added orange zest (based on other reveiwers input) and a little OJ in the glaze subbed for the water, it had a nice citrusy and nutty flavor. My tasters loved this one.
This cake is incredibly easy to make and just fabulous. As suggested by a reviewer I did an orange glaze but ended up also adding lemon and lemon zest and it came out real good.
I added an extra Tab of orange peel and it came out nice. Most of my family loved it, but I think they're starved for homade baking! LOL Still, I'm going to try the other graham recipes here.
I read the reviews and made alterations with more orange and zest. It was moist and well balanced. The sauce for the topping was also using more zest and orange juice with heavy cream that provided a caramel favor yet lite taste. It is a rich cake so the serving are many like 20. I used the bundt cake pan and baked for about 45 minutes at 350 temp.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections