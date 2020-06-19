Eggplant Supper Soup
Hearty eggplant soup made with ground beef and vegetables.
This was soo good and soo easy! I omitted the pasta and carrots to cut down on carbs and it was just as good. For me, it was a cross between a soup, stew, and chili. Very tasty!!
This was really thick and hearty. Used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, used 14.5 oz cans of beef broth, and 2/3 cup of noodles. Also, put some shredded cheddar on top of each bowl. I loved this soup- my 2 year old ate a whole bowl. You can freeze this also.
This was really awesome! The sugar in it just gives it a touch of sweetness. Even if you don't like (or think you don't) eggplant, try it. There's not an eggplant flavor and it's great! My husband's not a big eggplant fan, but he loved it, too. By the way, he's the one that made it, so it had to be easy and he followed the recipe exactly.
Oh wow. This is one of THE best eggplant recipes I've ever tried and SO EASY! I've halved the ground beef or used ground turkey or sausage with great results. I've also added diced zuchini, squash and extra macaroni, yum. Very hearty and nobody will suspect it has eggplant! I've served it several times for company and always get compliments and requests for the recipe. Thanks!!!
I have been trying different eggplant recipes to use up the excess from the garden and this was by far the favorite. My family of 7 loved it; there was plenty plus leftovers. I used what I had on hand so I had several substitutes: I added some zucchini (1c.) and green beans (3/4c) and left out the celery; increased macaroni to 1 cup. Also I did not have Italian tomatoes so I used 6 medium tomatoes + 2 tsp. Italian seasoning +1/4 tsp. cumin. I used 6c. water + 3 tsp. beef bullion granules + 8 oz. tomato sauce in place of beef broth. I think would turn out great no matter what veggies you throw in!
DELICIOUS! Follow recipe exactly (which I usually don't do) and it turned out perfect! Also, leftovers freeze extremely well.
This was so nice and hearty... used ground turkey instead of beef, and chicken stock instead of beef stock. I was going to omit the noodles altogether, but at the last minute i threw in some whole-wheat cous cous. fantastic!
Excellent recipe! I added a red bell pepper, used whole grain small elbow macaroni, omitted the parsley, did not drain the tomatos and added some red pepper flakes. This is a great base for adding all kinds of vegetables. I think it would be great to add a can or red kidney beans since the texture is very much like chili. Thanks for the great recipe.
My husband normally has not much to say, but he liked this one a lot. I loved it. A keeper for sure. I changed it to turkey and had one can of beef broth and one of turkey. Used small noodles (the little tiny tube kind) and it was great. Thanks for the great recipe!
My husband and kids loved this dish and they don't always request that I repeat new recipes that I've tried. This one will definitely be added to our favorites. It is also a very cheap dish to make with most ingredients already on hand.
This soup is very good but makes a lot. I halved the recipe and I still have plenty of servings. I had to improvise with the broth, as I didn't have canned broth. I used ground turkey and chicken buillon instead (3 cubes with 3 cups). It still came out very thick--if you like your soup more liquid, you may want to add more broth.
Very nice, hearty recipe. To me, it mimicked a ratatouille style dish, probably because of the Italian seasoning in the tomatoes. Still delicious, and a great way to use up eggplants. I threw the ingredients into the crock pot in the AM, and let it simmer on low all day. Definitely got better the second day.
Desperately needs additional spices. Quick and easy, though!
Super soup! I loved it. Very easy, quick and cheap. I did make a few little changes to what I had on hand. A great recipe will always allow for variations. I did not have parsley so I used a little dried basil and oregano. I also used what ever noddles I had (big whole wheat elbows). I used chicken broth and added a dash or Worcestershire sauce. Very hearty on a cold night. Thanks!
This was FABULOUS! I am not a fan of eggplant but this was seriously one of the yummiest dishes I have evver made. I used organic ground beef and cooked it early in the day. Popped it in the fridge and then took it out later in the day to reheat. I think the flavours intensified because of the time. Added grated romano cheese on top before serving and it was a hit, even with my two year old. I will be definately making this again!
We had to make it vegitarian for my daughter so I substituted Morning Star Crumbles for the meat and used vegetable broth. Added mushroom that I needed to use and also substituted Quick Cooking Barley for the pasta. Easy & excellent! We all enjoyed it!!!
Tasty but nothing special. The eggplant is hardly discernible. Needs more spices. I used a little less beef broth because I ran out, so it was more like stew than soup. I am giving an extra star because I left off the garnishes, which probably would've helped boost the flavor.
Surprisingly, i did not change anything about this recipe (i am usually very tempted, and always give in to the temptation), but here I only substituted bouillon for the broth and added italian herbs to plain canned tomatoes... VERY VERY GOOD RECIPE
Ok, I made some adjustments, and it turned out fabulous! Instead of the ground beef, I added ground turkey. Also, I added sausage (browned first in the pan, and set aside and sliced and re-added later on). I used slightly more diced tomato, and slightly more broth (due to the increase in meat). Also, I added multigrain macaroni noodles instead of plain ones. More health conscious I'm sure! Made it for my man, and he has been eating it for days! :)
Made exactly at posted at it was fantastic! I imagine even non-eggplant lovers will like this because you don't really "taste" the eggplant.
I really enjoyed this recipe with a couple modifications. I omitted the macaroni and used splenda instead. I also used plain diced tomatoes and used my own italian seasoning mix. I used about a teaspoon of that seasoning. I also had to double the salt and added one tablespoon thyme. I let it simmer for about 30 minutes and it was AMAZING!
I started making this meal but my hubby finished it while I took a child to the emergency room. Poor guy, I failed to mention that I prefer eggplant without the skin. The skin was too chewy...Soup is never as nice when you need to pick out an ingredient, The broth was really tasty. However, the kids only ate a small bowl and hubby commented that the cheese saved it. I won't fix this again.
This is a really good soup. Easy to make and nutritious, thanks for the recipe! Made as is, and also substituting 8 oz spicy sausage for beef, delicious!
Wow, loved it, and it's a perfect family favorite meal that's also healthy and doesn't take too long to make! Will definitely add this to our list of regulars. I did 2-3x the amount of macaroni to make it a complete meal.
Yum! I omitted the macaroni but the stew is fantastic. If you don't have Italian-flavored diced tomatoes, add 1 tbs of Italian seasoning instead.
Marvelous. I used more carrot & celery, onion & garlic, degorged the eggplant before cooking, and based on other reviews used more stock, and an additional tin of diced tomatoes. I used orzo for the pasta. And with lean ground beef did not have to drain any grease. This makes a lot of stew (not soup!)and freezes/re-heats beautifully. Enjoy!
The only thing stopping me from giving this 5 stars is the fact I made some changes to make it vegetarian. I used vegetable broth in place of the beef broth and kidney beans instead of meat. I used a multigrain pasta as well. I LOVED it. Next time I will experiment with different veggies. The nutmeg adds a wonderful flavor.
Unexpectedly delicious. Super easy to prepare. Everyone really enjoyed this soup.
I never eat eggplant so I was a little nervous about trying this recipe. It turned out great and makes a great light dinner. I omitted the oil, used lean ground beef and multi grain pasta to make it a bit healthier. Also I added an extra 1/4 cup of beef broth to make it soupier. We will make this again and again...
Really yummy & hearty. Could use more broth and I added more macaroni than recipe calls for. I ate the leftovers from this soup for 2 days and it just got better and better! Save a few steps (and some chopping) and buy frozen, pre-cut mix of onion, carrot and celery.
OMG! so I have avoided creating an account with AR for YEARS, but this recipe made me finally do it! Holy yum and holy full tummy! my husband always complains about eating soup for dinner and that it doesnt fill him up, but this one is a gut buster hearty full! the only thing i omited was the celery cause we were out and i added mushrooms. My 5 yr old and 3 yr old also loved the soup as well! wouldnt change a thing
I bought an eggplant today and didn't know what to do with this, so I made this recipe and it was excellent! The only things I did differently, since I didn't want to go back to the store, was I used beef buillon for the broth, and then I decided to add a bit more tomato. The spices really made the broth taste great. This is one I'll use again.
wE FOLLOWED THIS RECIPE EXACTLY AND IT WAS DELICIOUS! It was more like a stew, though.
This was a perfect quick dinner. I had an eggplant I didn't know what to do with and an extra pound of ground beef. Everything else is staple pantry ingredients. I cooked it longer than the 15 minutes, so the flavors could meld a bit more. My husband loved it.
Delicious! Altered it to follow the paleo diet by omitting cheese, sugar and macaroni. Great way to use up extra eggplant. Didn't have canned tomatoes so used regular tomatoes and added a tablespoon of tomato paste and italian seasoning. Added 2 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. Used ground turkey instead of ground beef, and water in place of beef stock. Added a green pepper and some seasoning peppers (caribbean). YUM!
My daughter used to make this as written and then with turkey. Now we use Quorn Grounds and vegetable stock. You may need to add a little more oil/water to prevent sticking dring the browning stage. Just had a steaming bowl with garlic bread!
Delicious!! I substituted sweet Italian sausage for the ground beef to add to the sweet flavor this soup offers. It turned out delicious! Happy bellies = happy mommy!!
Totally awesome just as the recipe calls for! I did add one peeled yellow squash.
I made this as is, and for me -- it was delicious! As for my friend (who is kind of picky w/ her food) didn't care for it too much. She told me, "it was an aquired taste". I thought the flavors complimented one another nicely. I will make this again.
This is the second time I made this soup. I used three small to medium eggplants, chopped into small cubes. Also added spinach, heirloom carrots, zuchinni, and home canned tomatoes. Added maybe 1/4 more of macaroni to this soup too. When it was done I used an immersion blender to puree this soup so it resembled more of a cream type soup. Made it much easier to pass off many of the veggies on my husband. He actually ate one cup of soup and said it was good. Filling, tasty, and a great way to use up some extra veggies you might have on hand.
Delicious. I didn't drain the tomatoes and cooked the carrots and noodles separate from the soup (but together with each other) to acoomodate my low-carb husband. The rest of us just added the noodles and carrots to our bowls with the rest of the soup. The kids did not even question the eggplant. A complete hit.
I was looking for a way to use up some of the eggplant we have in our garden and found this gem. I really enjoyed this soup. I did leave out the celery (didn't have any) and substituted fresh garden tomatoes for the canned (added some italian seasoning). I would definitely make this again.
My husband and 11 year old daughter loved the soup. Thank you for a great alternative to use eggplant. We used diced tomatoes and added Italian seasoning with dried parsley and it tastes great! Thanks again!
Had some eggplant from my garden, so I tried this recipe tonight. Followed the recipe exactly and loved it!! I will make this again for sure.
Great! We all love it.
Being from Indian origin, I found the soup to be a little bland. So I added about 1/4 tsp cumin to 4 servings. It was delicious. I was craving chili but didn't want beans. This soup hit the spot. The next day - More amazing. Wow.
I cut this recipe out of a local newspaper about 20 years ago and have been making it ever since. My husband loves it, and I like to serve it to my family as it is nutritious.
This soup is so yummy. I loved the soup and my 3 and 4 year old boys said it was their favorite. It is nice to have some options with Eggplant. I definately plan on having this again. I used ground turkey instead of beef and curley noodles instead of macaroni. Thanks for a wonderful soup. I really enjoyed it.
This recipe is pretty good, I wasn't terribly amazed by it, but I did like the idea of putting ground beef in it.
This was a perfect recipe for an autumn lunch. Easy to prepare, healthy, and delicious. The only change I made was to add 3/4 cup of spelt rotini in place of the noodles called for in the original recipe. This will definitely be going into my favorite recipe binder :)
This recipe was easy to make and was a delicious and hearty soup for a cool Fall evening. My whole family enjoyed it and leftovers the next night were just as good! Definitely one of our favorites! I added a bit more pasta than required and sprinkled parmesan cheese on top for added flavor.
This was a great way to use up the odds and ends of our CSA box. We had almost everything on hand and just threw it together. So yummy!
Really good!
I found this recipe in 1973 and it became a family staple. We ate it so much our three boys each said they were glad to leave home because they no longer had to eat eggplant supper soup for days on end. I got a little carried away I liked it so much.
This recipe is a winner !! Delicious and low cal to boot!! I added mushrooms and zucchini and used Allspice instead of nutmeg. I 've made it 3 times in the last 2 weeks!!
Very tasty. The first soup we've made this year. We left out the tomato and it had a very hearty flavor. We are just tired of tomato after all the zuchini dishes we've had.
This was delicious! Even my picky 3-year old, who gags on most veggies, gobbled this up & asked for seconds!! I used ground turkey & chicken broth instead of the beef, and omitted the celery since I had none on hand. I think zucchini or another squash could be subbed for the eggplant with equally good results. Next time, I will add some beans to the recipe for a heartier result...there will definitely be a next time!
Very good flavor. An unusual flavor for my family, but delicious. My 1.5- & 3-year-olds ate it right up, as well as my I-don't-like-eggplant husband. I used water + 1 cube beef bouillion because I didn't have beef broth. Also didn't add salt. Also, didn't have canned tomatoes, just one diced Roma tomato.
Very good recipe, especially as a base where you can play with the ingredients to your taste. I made it lower carb by ommitting the sugar and pasta, but increased the meat a bit and added fresh diced zucchini and yellow sqaush. I set the meat aside and sauteed the onions and veggies a bit before combining the rest of the ingredients. I added a few extra spices (oregano, basil, paprika), I used chicken broth instead of beef, and I also let the soup simmer for 30 minutes before eating. Delish. Great simple recipe that I just found myself digging around the fridge wondering what else might go great with it.
So good! Made as written with the exception of using about 4 cups of water & 5 bouillon cubes instead of canned broth. Also made w/out noodles. Exceptional recipe!
My husband does not like soup or eggplant that much but we both loved this!! It was easy to make and very hardy. I served it with warm herb artisan bread for dipping. Thankfully there's lots of leftovers for later this week!
Great soup!!! I used olive oil to brown the meat instead of vegetable oil, and omitted the macaroni and carrots to make it low carb. Unfortunately, when I went to drain the meat I accidentally dropped the lid and half of my meat fell down the sink!!! Bummer!!! Even with that unfortunate mishap, this dish was great!!! Husband said it is worth a repeat! I would have to agree! I'm sure it will be just as good with all the of the meat in it! Haha! Will make again!
Excellent soup. I added a little more macaroni and an extra can of beef broth and it turned out perfect!
Very Yummy!!
This was the first time I have ever had eggplant and I love it! My children (ages 3-6) loved this soup. Instead of using Italian tomatoes I used a 28oz can of plain diced tomatoes and added some italian seasoning. I'll be making this again and again. Thanks for a great recipe
I LOVED this recipe, and so did my aunt, brother and parents (I loved it so much I sent it to all of them). The only thing I would do differently is I would NOT peel the eggplant. Also, my aunt made it without any ground beef and it was still good. I use chicken broth and ground turkey in mine!!! A fantastic dinner!!!
I loved this recipe! I made it exactly as written and it turned out fabulous! This is a hearty, delicious and easy dish that is sure to be a crowd pleaser! I will definitely make this again. Thank You Swootten:)
I would give this three and a half stars if I could, but since I can't...The soup improved as it sat in the fridge, which it did for days because neither my husband nor I was impressed. It wasn't bad, it just wasn't good. I rarely follow recipes exactly and this time I did, all the ingredients were fresh, and it still was just so-so.
Very good - tastes yummy in my tummy on a cold Fall day! Used ground turkey instead of beef. Didn't drain the canned tomatoes, added more broth and threw in some extra veggies that needed to be used up. Family friendly - makes enough to share!
GREAT recipe for a cold fall day! I used rice instead of pasta because I had some leftover in the fridge. I also added a couple of bay leaves. DELICIOUS - especially served with some bread.
This was great! The recipe calls for just the right amount of nutmeg. I thought it needed more broth, though. But it tastes great, and I'm sure is very nutritous!
A nice and DIFFERENT way to use extra eggplant. Not your usual eggplant parmesan or fried eggplant. LOVED the broth from this soup. Very soothing.
PERFECTO! I didn't change the recipe. I thought why change it if it's working for others. As recommended by others, I added 1 sliced zucchinis, 1/2 cup uncooked rice and pepper flakes. I used 4 tomatoes because I was out of canned tomatoes. Results - DELICIOSO! I ate 4 bowls of soup! My neighbors and my husband devoured the soup. My 3 school age kids didn't eat much of it. I should have told them it's vegetable soup. I think the word "eggplant" threw them off the grid!
Really good and hearty soup. Made just as recipe states and it was awesome with plenty of flavor.
I followed the recipe almost exact, but I used ground turkey instead of beef and the smallest tubes of macaroni I could find, also added yellow squash. I'd have to say it was lacking in spices. Overall it tasted like a bland but tomatoey vegetable soup. Mostly, it really lacked that spicy hint of flavorful seasonings that I look for in a recipe. It was still good but nothing special.
Excellent recipe! Modified a bit--cut up sirloin steak instead of ground beef, and added fresh green beans, lima beans and a handful of various fresh herbs. Might try adding some corn next time, too. Great way to use garden veggies!
FANTASTIC. Loved it loved it. I used ground turkey,added a zucchinni, and made it early in the day so it could just sit and meld. YUM. Will make again.Yummy leftovers too as it makes a bunch.
I liked this recipe. It is an interesting way to get lots of veggies. I had a bunch of eggplant from a farmer's market and didn't know what to do, so I made this. I ended up doubling the recipe because I had so much eggplant. That was a mistake because it was too difficult to cook it all together since I didn't have a large enough pot. So I put half in a crock pot after the beef was cooked and the other half I left on the stove top. In the end it turned out alright. I doubled the amount of macaroni called for by the recipe (so I quadrupled it since I doubled the recipe). I used the little Ditali macaroni noodles because they are small and I think they work well for soups. I spice up my bowl by adding some Louisiana Crystal hot sauce or Tabasco. The one downside to this recipe is that eggplant is a little bit difficult for my stomach in large quantities, but that's probably because I don't have it as often as I should!
Just made this and left out the noodles, this is really good!
My husband grew eggplant in our garden this year and I had no idea what to do with it. I found this recipe and it was great!! My husband loved it so much he kept going back for more! He actually asked me to make it again a week later!
I took out the beef and macaroni. Left everything else the same and it was great to have as a side dish. The nutmeg and sugar make this soup unique and very tasty. Its a new eggplant favorite at my house!
This was a very good soup using something that I rarely cook with, eggplant. Husband and I really liked it but the kids (5 and 7) haven't tried it yet so I hope it is a win for us all.
This was delicious. I had some leftover eggplant and wanted to use it up. My husband doesn't even particularly like eggplant either and was not thrilled about what we were having for dinner. He loved it. It reminded him of a combination of french onion soup and a beef stew. I didn't use any pasta and because I'm vegetarian I use Morning Star fake beef crumbles and vegetarian broth. It was really really really good. You couldn't even taste the eggplant but there was quite a bit. This is truly a delicious and nutritious meal. I think it was the nutmeg that made this such a unique dish. Whatever it is, it's fantastic...
This is incredibly delicious and so simple! My family loves dishes with lots of vegetables. We changed a couple of things. We used ground turkey instead of ground beef and green pepper in place of celery; I'm not a fan of cooked celery. Everything else, we kept the same. Awesome dish!
Liked this a good deal.
Some how I over cooked the eggplant. It was still good. It does make a hearty soup. I made it a couple days before warming it up during the week. Cooling the soup allowed me to skim off the fat before it warming up during the week.
Been making this recipe for a while and we love it. My husband and stepson are super picky and normally won't eat vegetables but they love this soup. You can add ain't any vegetables you want or change up the seasonings. Also to make it a little healthier I've used ground turkey, ground pork or ground chicken all of them taste good
I made this for lunch. Again, Joline and I loved this. I omitted the pasta, used vegetable broth, and used a combination of ground chicken and seasoned baked tofu instead of beef. I also used San Marzano 28 oz can instead of 2 cans of diced tomatoes. It makes a difference for us...
I LOVED this!! This recipe makes a lot of food but it was gone in one day! There were 6 people, and I wanted more! I'm making it for dinner again tonight.
I made this because I was given an eggplant from a garden and didn't know what to do with it. This soup is SO delicious and healthy. The flavors all mix together and make this a hearty meal. You can barely notice the eggplant!
I like the fact that this soup is a little more unusual due to the eggplant ingredient. I used petite diced regular tomatoes as I don't like big tomato chunks, added 3 can of 99% fat free beef broth (so it would be more of a soup than a stew), and substituted Splenda for the sugar. I decided to only add just a little nutmeg at the table to a small portion as I wasn't sure how I'd like it. I'm glad I did, as I prefer the soup without the nutmeg better. Also I decided to cook whole wheat small shells separately so they wouldn't get too mushy when reheated. Another tip: It tasted even better the next day as the flavors had time to meld. YUM!
VERY good. Followed the recipe exactly except: -used plain canned tomatoes and just added lots of oregano, basil, and a dash of garlic powder. -used veggie penne instead of macaroni (had it on hand) -used dried parsley instead of fresh (about 2 tsp) -started with a stock pot and not a skillet since this clearly won't fit in a skillet. Just sayin.
Followed exactly except for what I didn't have on hand. Used ground elk, regular diced tomatoes (added 1/2 t. oregano and 1/2 t. basil to make up for it). Only had 2 cans Campbell's beef broth which were 12oz. cans so I was short 4oz. Put 1 cube beef bouillion in 4oz. water. Maybe that was what made it a bit too salty. That's the only thing I would change is cutting the salt to 1/2 t. I haven't had a great experience with whole wheat pasta so I thought I'd use up some in here. Didn't taste like cardboard at all! With the whole recipe, felt like we were eating something really healthy. Thanks!
This was awesome!
Pretty good, tastes like the Hamburger Soup recipe from this site.
Delicious flavor, will make again. Suggest that you peel the eggplant and cut it up fairly small just because it looks better that way.
This is a hearty one-bowl meal. I have also made it with lamb instead of beef and it is just delicious.
This was an excellent recipe. I loved the idea of eggplant in soup but never thought it would work. I used veggie crumbs and vegetable bouillon rather then the beef and it was SO yummy. Other then that I did not change a thing and it was wonderful. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This soup was delicious and hardy. I added chopped bell pepper. Will make again and freeze for a great meal during the winter months.
