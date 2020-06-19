Eggplant Supper Soup

I liked this recipe. It is an interesting way to get lots of veggies. I had a bunch of eggplant from a farmer's market and didn't know what to do, so I made this. I ended up doubling the recipe because I had so much eggplant. That was a mistake because it was too difficult to cook it all together since I didn't have a large enough pot. So I put half in a crock pot after the beef was cooked and the other half I left on the stove top. In the end it turned out alright. I doubled the amount of macaroni called for by the recipe (so I quadrupled it since I doubled the recipe). I used the little Ditali macaroni noodles because they are small and I think they work well for soups. I spice up my bowl by adding some Louisiana Crystal hot sauce or Tabasco. The one downside to this recipe is that eggplant is a little bit difficult for my stomach in large quantities, but that's probably because I don't have it as often as I should!