Eggplant Supper Soup

Hearty eggplant soup made with ground beef and vegetables.

By SWOOTTEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and cook the onion, beef, and garlic until beef is evenly brown. Drain grease, and mix in eggplant, carrots, celery, and tomatoes. Pour in beef broth. Mix in sugar, and season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until heated through.

  • Mix macaroni into the soup, and continue cooking 12 minutes, or until macaroni is al dente. Mix in parsley. Top with Parmesan chreese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 902mg. Full Nutrition
