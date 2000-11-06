Lemonade Cake III

I hope you like lemons, because this cake is very rich and lemony

Recipe by Denise

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -10 inch tube pan
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • Combine the cake mix, lemon pudding mix, eggs, vegetable oil and the cold water. Mix until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. Remove from oven and prick cake all over with a fork. Immediately pour lemonade glaze over top of cake. Let cake stand in pan until cool.

  • To Make Lemonade Glaze: Combine the thawed frozen lemonade and the white sugar. Mix thoroughly and pour over still warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 62.6mg; sodium 378.1mg. Full Nutrition
