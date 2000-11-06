Lemonade Cake III
I hope you like lemons, because this cake is very rich and lemony
Moist, lemony and absolutely delicious. Instead of poking the cake with a fork, I used a wooden skewer and poked holes on top of the cake making sure to poke all the way down to the platter I placed the cake on, therefore the glaze ran down inside the cake. The glaze is so simple to make using thawed lemonade. Great idea.
This is a delicious cake. It is VERY sweet so be prepared. The only modification I made was that I used confectioner sugar instead of granulated. I also did NOT use the whole can of lemonade ... only about 1/2. Overall it was a good cake. it would pair nice with homemade whipped cream to tone down the sweetness. Enjoy!
I made this cake for a Father's Day dinner, and everyone loved it. BUT!! I accidently had limeade instead of lemonade, but decided to use it anyway. (Measured it out when thawed since this was a large can). It was excellent. I was real leary of the pouring this on top of the cake, but it was fine. I also iced this, but cheated somewhat. I took a tub of white butter cream icing, heated it in the mircowave until melted, then added 3 TLB leftover limeade and 1/2 cup, give or take a little, confectioner's sugar, mixed well, and while still warm poured over the top of the cake. When it set up it had a nice semi-glossy sheen, perfectly smooth, and was great! This cake was the hit of the dessert table and I will definitely be making it again.
Wow - this was SO good! The only change I made was to use confectioners sugar with the lemonade concentrate. The cake was very lemony and extremely moist and everyone loved it. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
Great cake. I used 2 cups powdered sugar and 8 ounces of the concentrate for the glaze per another recipe and it was much better.
This is a big crowd pleaser, perfect for picnics and pot lucks. I make the following changes to keep with an old family recipe - make as a sheet cake - use powdered sugar for the glaze, not white granulated sugar, I use about 1&1/2 cups or more - add until you have a tasty and silky consistancy. - after you take out the cake crank the oven up to 400 degrees then put the glazed cake in for 5 mins. It make the glaze a little crunchy.
Yummy! I made this cake because it sounded so good and I just love lemon. I wasn't disappointed. Like another reviewer, I did warm the lemonade and sugar in a saucepan before pouring over the cake to dissolve the sugar. I took half of it over to a neighbor, who has now asked for the recipe. Another conquest! Thanks for posting it.
This is an excellent lemon cake. Very easy and very good! The only thing I did differently was I heated up the sugar/lemonade mixture in the microwave so that the sugar would dissolve. I also used a wooden skewer to poke the cake. Thanks, Denise!
Made this recipe just like it is stated except I used powered sugar in the glaze. This is a delicious memory from my childhood as my grandmother made this cake often. My own family loves it and what a treat when I can serve it with fresh sliced strawberries on the side when they're in season.
Wonderful! I've made this 4 times in the last 3 weeks, and it's come out perfect every time. I've taken it to several summer pitch-ins, and everyone loves it. It stays fresh and moist for several days ... hard to tell how long, since we eat any leftovers pretty quick! I used one of the new "plastic" bundt cake pans, and it worked great ... and no greasing or flouring the pan!
My grandmother used to make this cake for us when we were little. I think it is absolutely, by far, my favorite cake ever! We use yellow cake mix instead of lemon cake mix and it it still very lemony, sweet. We also use confectioner's sugar instead of granulated sugar for the icing. I LOVE, I LOVE, I LOVE this cake!
So good!
This was an amazing cake, simple and lemony. I appreciate how no fresh lemons are called for - I keep all of the ingredients on hand anyways, so this can be whipped up in a flash. The recipe states to pour the glaze on right away, but I find letting the cake cool for 20-25 mins allows the holes poked in to stay open and not close back up, and thus let more delicious glaze throughout the cake. I will make this for all who love lemon, thank you very much for submitting.
Yummy, yummy cake! Huge hit at a recent cook out. Taking it to an office party too. Considering making it a Margarita Cake by adding tequila to the glaze and using limeade instead of lemonade. I'll let you know how that turns out! Thanks for posting!
Very moist and great lemon flavor. It was easy to make and tasted great!
Easy, easy, easy! Perfect to throw together on a work night or when you have surprise guests on the way. Takes no time at all and is very forgiving.
Tastes good and it's easy to make. The cooking time seemed to be too long for my oven, though, so I ended up having to cut the burned parts off the outside, which spoiled the appearance. Seved with mixed fresh berries, for a refreshing dessert.
My 10yr old son made this for his grandmothers birthday. We followed some suggestions and used powdered sugar with lemonade for the topping. It was so good that my son has been requested to make it again for his cousins graduation party tomorrow. Tks Denise ;)
Very good! Moist and tangy!
Flavour is good but I wasn't a fan of the texture. I couldn't cut it because it was all mushy.
This cake was very good, came out very moist, I did not have the frozen concentrate lemonade so i made my own glaze 1 1/2 cups of confectioner's sugar 2 Tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1/2 tsp of lemon extract, very good, can't wait to try it with the concentrate!
I used a bundt pan and removed the cake from the pan before pouring glaze over it as I didn't know how the top of the cake would look once it was inverted had I left it in the pan. We haven't eaten any yet as it is still cooling.
This turned out way too wet for my taste.
Good, moist, and lemony. Pretty good for a box cake. Don't cook as long as recipe states.
very easy and tasty. got great reviews at my church. will make again.
This cake is delicious. Very rich lemon flavor. I made the glaze with rasberry lemonade and it was so good. I brought it to work and it went very quickly. I get requests to bring it again.
This was really good, just not what I was looking for. My husband really liked it, and he's not really into sweets.
Sort of fake lemony taste but it was moist and a big hit with the kids who normally don't like lemon.
This a great cake for dessert or can be served as a coffee cake. Iused banana cream pudding instead of lemon. The cake tasted good, no banana flavor at all. I think using lemon pudding would have made the cake overpowering. I used a 12 oz can of lemonade concentrate for the glaze. The glaze gives the cake the extra kick.
I love lemons, and this was fantastic! The cake is so moist and the perfect balance of tart and sweet. I only poured half of the glaze onto the cake in the pan, and used the rest on the top of the cake once it cooled. This cake is wonerful, and so refreshing served cool on a hot summer day, I'm making it again this afternoon!
Very moist, served it for my "Book Club" and all the ladies loved it.
Great combination of sweet and tart..
Delicious!!! My family and I ate this whole cake in 2 days!! And there are only my husband and I!!! My boys aren't too into this kind of cake- they didn't even try it. I will definately make it again.
I don't often write reviews, but this cake was the exception. I made it for a lemon lover and it was a big hit. My hubby said it tasted great and to make it again very soon. I followed the recipe but used 5 small eggs (my chickens are just starting to lay), and made a glaze with the leftover lemonade. This recipe is a keeper!
Very moist. Very easy to make. Lemony and extremely sweet.
This is a truely very lemony lemon cake. I made it for a cousin's graduation celebration. It was such a delicious hit, that it was requested (2) weeks later at a casual family gathering, so much so the leftover cake was taken home and the main dish was left. Very quick, easy,& inexpensive to make.
Lemon Jello works better than lemon pudding mix. The cake is not as mushy
The cake turned out great. I used the tip of powdered sugar instead of granulated for the glaze. Would have rated higher but it didn't past my daughter's taste test. If she doesn't like I tend not to try the recipe twice. But the cake was moist & lemony just not her thing. Maybe I'll make it for a big family get togehter so I'm not stuck w/ a whole cake to myself!! Oh also cooking time seemed a bit long so I used the recommened time for bundt cake on box & it came ou perfect @ only 37 minutes as a opposed to the hour recommened in recipe.
Everyone thought this cake was really good, it was really lemony and moist - you need to like lemons! I didn't bake it in a fancy pan and with the glaze it wasn't very pretty.
I think I left it in the oven too long. Very dry. I'm making some butter cream icing tonight to try to help the situation. Still wondering about the instructions, i.e., is the cake punctured and glazed while still in the pan? If I let cake cool in the pan, is it okay to pour glaze over a cool cake instead a warm one?
Great cake! I followed the directions exactly, and then drizzled blueberry and spice sauce (from this site) over it along with fresh blueberries and strawberries. My guests raved. Will make again!
The cake by itself was good. However, I would not make it with the glaze. It was ridiculously sweet. So much that I didn't bring it to the party that I had made it for. I insisted my family try it and nobody liked it, due to the glaze.
I made a Limeade Cake using this recipe and a Pillsbury Gluten Free yellow cake mix. It's delicious!
the cake was good...but when it comes to the glazed its too much...i should've make a lemon cheese frosting than sticking to this recipe...other than that the cake was moist and beautiful...
Extreme lemon flavor!! My picky husband loved it, as did all the I friends I shared it with. I'm always taking food to school for some reason or another and will be sending this along this year. Really great and a definite keeper!
