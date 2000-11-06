Lemonade Cake III

I made this cake for a Father's Day dinner, and everyone loved it. BUT!! I accidently had limeade instead of lemonade, but decided to use it anyway. (Measured it out when thawed since this was a large can). It was excellent. I was real leary of the pouring this on top of the cake, but it was fine. I also iced this, but cheated somewhat. I took a tub of white butter cream icing, heated it in the mircowave until melted, then added 3 TLB leftover limeade and 1/2 cup, give or take a little, confectioner's sugar, mixed well, and while still warm poured over the top of the cake. When it set up it had a nice semi-glossy sheen, perfectly smooth, and was great! This cake was the hit of the dessert table and I will definitely be making it again.