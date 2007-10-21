Chocolate Banana Cake

1 of 152

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. My family - especially my husband loved this moist yummy cake. The reason the other user probably found it dry (and what I found a bit confusing at first) is because she probably only added the oil and eggs mentioned above. You need to add everything the back of the chocolate cake mix says to add plus the additional oil and eggs with the bananas. Yummy! Helpful (124)

Rating: 5 stars Very good, but you do have to make sure that you get enough liquids into the mixture.. follow your cake box instructions. Mine said that I would need 1/2 cup oil (which I used), 3 eggs (same as this recipe), and 1 1/4 cups water. So, I mashed 3 bananas, poured them into a measuring cup, and then filled up with water to make the 1 1/4 cups. Otherwise, I think it would have been a little dry. I also poured in about 1 cup of mini choc chips, and then made it into 22 muffins rather than a cake. They took 19 minutes to bake in my oven. No icing needed. They were light and airy, but just moist enough. Delicious! Helpful (87)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I do agree with the others that you need to remember to make the cake mix per the box directions and the add all the others included in the recipe. This is the most moist cake I have ever had and one of the tastiest. Def. will make again! I used the banana icing recipe here on AllRecipes and it made it to die for! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars After reading the reviews for this recipe I was totally confused about how to proceed even though there are only four ingredients! My son and I decided to follow the measurements and ingredient list on the box of Betty Crocker Chocolate Cake mix then add 1 Cup of mashed very ripe bananas. I still had two small bananas left over so we mixed those in too and baked in a bundt pan. We left it the oven for 15 minutes longer than the box recommended. The result was a very moist delicious cake. We were glad we had added the extra bananas as the bananas flavor was still subtle. We had planned to ice the cake but decided against it after tasting the cake. A little sprinkled powdered-sugar adds just enough sweetness. Everyone in the family loves this new cake. We will try it with different flavors of cake mix. Hope this helps other confused readers. Helpful (51)

Rating: 1 stars Sorry - this recipe did not turn out well at all. for me. It was so thick that I could barely get it in the pan. Turned out quite dry. No one would eat it. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Moist wonderful cake. I made a two layer round cake and it worked perfectly. Somebody's review said to make the recipe on the cake box and then add the rest of the ingredients from the online recipe -- no no no.... only add the ingredients that are listed in the recipe... not the cake box. Served at a birthday party with 35 people and it received rave reviews. Can't go wrong with this one. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars So simple and so good. I made two 9" cakes and put whipped cream bananas and banana pudding between the layers. I then iced the whole thing with cream cheese icing. Helpful (22)