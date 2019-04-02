Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo
This black-eyed pea gumbo is a wintertime favorite at our house. We always have it for New Year's Day while we watch football! Serve with a tossed salad and cornbread.
This black-eyed pea gumbo is a wintertime favorite at our house. We always have it for New Year's Day while we watch football! Serve with a tossed salad and cornbread.
I make this alot in the winter for my family. Only difference from the original recipe is that I use dry black eyed peas, that is soaked overnight, and add either a spicy Italian or bulk sausage, or some cubed ham, and a splash of liquid smoke. Fix up a castiron skillet of homemade cornbread and you got a meal! This will be a part of our New Year's Day dinner.Read More
As is, this recipe is very bland and that's even after we added a ham hock during the cooking. However, once we added Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, and salt it was pretty good. Definitely needs additional spices.Read More
I make this alot in the winter for my family. Only difference from the original recipe is that I use dry black eyed peas, that is soaked overnight, and add either a spicy Italian or bulk sausage, or some cubed ham, and a splash of liquid smoke. Fix up a castiron skillet of homemade cornbread and you got a meal! This will be a part of our New Year's Day dinner.
This gumbo is excellent. The flavor is perfect without all the spices other reviewers felt they needed to add. I did use two cans of rotel tomatoes (instead of one rotel, one regular diced tomatoes) and omitted the celery (not a fan). I added carrots for color. I also cooked it at very low heat for much longer than recipe indicated, which may have accounted for the rich flavor. This was a big hit....served with corn bread as suggested. Yum.
This is a great wintertime dish. I prepared this dish for a family function that I was hosting. It was delicious. Everyone loved it. I added 3 cans of black-eyed peas instead of 4. I also added creole seasoning, salt and pepper, beef smoked sausages (cut into bite sized pieces) and a cup of cooked pasta to the recipe. I forgot to add the green peppers but it didn't matter because it was great without it. My husband advised me that this is a "keeper." Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe. We will enjoy it from now on.
Wow! This was good. And healthy, which is always nice. I only added the can of tomatoes with jalapenos, not the plain can of tomatos. Instead, I added a box of frozen okra. I also added a tablespoon of creole seasoning mix (from this website) and some salt. Also about 2 cups of extra water. Mmm, mmm, good! I served it with Texas Spoonbread (yet another recipe from this site). We will definitely be having this again.
As is, this recipe is very bland and that's even after we added a ham hock during the cooking. However, once we added Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, and salt it was pretty good. Definitely needs additional spices.
I am always looking for healthy recipes that my 3 and 5 year olds, my husband, and I will like, and this was a hit for all! I did add turkey kielbasa a the end, and next time, I will not cook the onion, celery, and peppers with the rice (they got too mushy). Thank you!
This recipe is definitely easy and delicious. We like it a little less spicy, so I used more regular diced tomatoes in place of the tomatoes with chilies, and added chili powder to spice it up to where we wanted it. We loved the rice in it, and it was great with cornbread.
Good, but I had to add spices-- I added 2 tsp of Creole seasoning and 1 tsp of cayenne, but that was too much cayenne, so if I were to do it again, I'd do half. I had some dried black eyed peas to use instead, so I soaked them for 4 hours and then simmered them for around 45 minutes before making the gumbo. Since I didn't have the liquid from the cans to use, I doubled the chicken broth. The end result was seriously spicy, but filling and easy.
Very good...used 1 can of onion pepper diced tomatoes and 1 can tomatoes with zesty jalepenos and substituted vegetarian broth for chiken broth. I couldn't find black eyed peas in a can -- bought frozen instead. To my husband's dish, I added mexican sausage browned in some oil. My veggie version was good and he found his sausage version quite yummy too. Very filling.
Fantastic recipe. I needed to make several subsitutions: 1. Could not find canned black eyed peas so I used a 1lb bag of dried beans boiled in 6.5 cups of water until tender (about 45 minutes). It turns out to be about 3 cans worth, so I added 2 cups of frozen sweet corn in lieu of the fourth can (for great flavor and texture too). 2. Like other people mentioned, this recipe came out too thick, thicker than most chili's I've had. Instead of all the diced tomatoes, I used a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes. In addition, I wound up adding about 2 cups of extra liquid (beef broth is what I had) to thin the gumbo out just a little. 3. Forgot to buy celery so I omitted that, I used 3 cloves of garlic because you can never have enough, and I used barley instead of brown rice (great texture!). 4. Finally, I added about 1 Tbsp of hot pepper sauce (Sriracha is my favorite) which added a ton of flavor and just a touch of spice. I then add a few dashes to each bowl I eat since I can handle more spice. Otherwise, this recipe made a ton of food! Make sure you have some freezer space or plan to eat it for a few nights. An excellent nutritious and filling meal served with cornbread.
This is good, and healthy! I make this for my husband as he's on a high protein diet to gain more mass (started weightlifting again). I did change a few things: some spices (cumin, pepper, thyme, paprika), a little more onion and garlic, some green onion, carrots, and mushrooms, omitted the green chiles, and used the dry beans that you soak overnight instead of the canned ones. I also add a little bit of beer about 500g of lean braising steak, which I cut into 4cm pieces and seared first. I slow cook it for about 2 hours, so the beef gets very tender, adding the rice and mushrooms for the last 30 minutes so they don't get too soggy. He loves it! The beef is so tender and the beer makes the sauce so rich, not bitter at all! I make a big pot so he can easily reheat more for himself later. My kids like it too, it's a great recipe!
First, if there's no okra in a recipe, it's not a gumbo, just a stew. That said, this was far too bland for my taste. It's just missing the taste one normally gets from using a good homemade roux and adding the okra to thicken along with gumbo file (ground sassafras) at the end. To me this was nothing more than a "soup".
Fabulous recipe! Made today for New Year's good luck. Husband does not like B.E. peas but thought this looked good in the slow cooker. He tried it and ate 2 bowls full. I sauted onion, celery, red and green pepper and dumped in to 4 qt. cooker w/ 3 cans peas, minced garlic, 28 oz. petite dice tomatoes & 4 oz. green chilis. Did NOT cook rice w/ peas, so omitted chk. broth. Cooked on hi 2 hours, then low 3 hours. During last 30 minutes or so, turned to hi & added 2c. sliced frozen (thawed)okra and 1/2 lb. sliced smoked turkey sauage that I had browned. Served over white rice with a side of hot cornbread. Everyone at lunch deemed this to be a KEEPER!
EXCELLENT. I could only find Ranch Style Blackeye Peas (canned) (seasoned w/bacon). I also used Red Gold Fiesta Mexicana Diced Tomatoes (seasoned with lime juice and cilantro). Read reviews, so added Green Giant Mexicorn and also sweet turkey sausage. Oh My Goodness. This was soooooo good. We will not only eat this every New Years Day (with the cornbread, as suggested) but also throughout the winter. I'm sure the original vegetarian version is excellent, too. I'll use that when my daughter visits. I love these kinds of recipes that can be "tweaked" depending on what you have on hand in the kitchen. Thank you Lynn, for such a great recipe! (And for starting off our New Year right! :-)
My dad is a firm believer that you must have black eyed peas on News Years Day to bring yourself plenty of good luck in the new year! So I have been making this recipe for us for the last several years, and in fact have a pot simmering away on the stove right now. This is a hearty and filling gumbo, and I've found that I've only had to make a couple of minor additions to suit my taste. Today I threw in a ham hock while the gumbo cooked to give it a heartier and meatier taste, but in the past I have also added turkey sausage or kielbasa. Since I enjoy a little kick to my soups, I also added 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper and 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning. This is just the right amount for me without going overboard. If my tastebuds hanker for a little extra zing, a couple of shakes of Tabasco will do the trick. A fantastic side to this gumbo is Mexican cornbread!
I could eat this for days. Literally. I ate this for days until I was done with all the leftovers. This is classic, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. I can't say enough good things about this recipe...only change was to add significantly more garlic since I love a strong garlic taste in....everything.
This is my favorite gumbo recipe. I make it for New Years Day, and other times when I just want to throw something together. White or brown rice can be used in this recipe.
Yum. I omitted the bell pepper as I can't stand them, and decided at the last minute to use 3 cans of black-eyed peas and 1 can of field peas just to give it a little toss up in flair. Everything else was as written and I thought the dish was very good. I had trouble getting the brown rice to cook thoroughly, despite giving it extra time and liquid to cook. I seem to have that problem with most dishes involving rice so next time I'll just use my rice cooker and cook the rice completely and toss it into the mix. I made this a second time and added cooked ground turkey for a more satisfying meal. With or without the ground turkey, my family loved it. Thanks for a great addition to our family menu!
Awesome...and this is coming from a native Alabama girl! The only black eyed peas I could get at the store were "seasoned" black eyed peas. I noticed a lot of people made modifications, so if you use these, then no additional seasonings are necessary or it may be too salty. It was just salty enough in a good way. The only change I made was to add a couple packs of cajun sausages, which DEFINITELY made the dish! My husband and I both gobbled it up. We paired it with homemade honey corn bread.
This was amazing and a perfect way to start out the new year! I added half a can of corn, jalapeno smoked sausage, little bit of bacon, some cayenne pepper, and paprika (while sauteeing the veggies). It turned out great. Paired it with some jalapeno cornbead..sooo good!
Very misleading calling this gumbo. Gumbo means Okra in Swahili. There is no okra in this recipe. Must have okra to be a true gumbo. I would call it a black eyed pea stew. Tastes good though .
I noticed there is corn and sausage in the Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo picture, but there is none mentioned in the list of ingrediants.
i made this with dried black-eyed peas instead of the ones in a can and just followed the directions on the back of the bag (boil beans in 8 cups of water for 10 mins and let soak for an hour) and just used that (with the left over water). I also used real peppers instead of ones in the can with tomatoes. I ended up adding a lot more rice than was recommended so it ended up being more like a cajun rice dish- I added okra, sausage and shrimp. My "new" dish needed a lot more flavor in it-I added a little "cajun spice" but it still needed a little something more.
This was fantastic! I added fresh, sliced mushrooms and a dose of cayenne pepper to mine. Also, I used white rice as they were out of brown rice at the deli. That may explain why mine cooked in only 20 or so minutes instead of 45. It was just about to burn on the bottom of the pan when I rescued it with a little more water, but the rice was nice and soft so it was definitely done cooking. I had cornbread alongside the steaming bowl of gumbo and it was a fine start to 2005. Highly recommended!
A great base recipe! Served it for New Year's with Absolute Mexican Cornbread (from this site) and collard greens ~ was a huge it! Ended up draining the beans and adding extra stock. Also used a 28-ounce can of fire-roasted tomatoes and a 4-ounce can of diced green chilies instead. Added 1 Tbsp. of Tony Chachere's Lite Creole Seasoning, some fresh ground black pepper, sea salt, a little extra water and then some file (sassafras leaves) on top before serving. Next time I'll probably make a roux and add some okra. Tasted even better the 2nd day ~ Thanks!
Very good.
Really good! I added cajun seasoning and hot sauce per other reviewers.
Good starter recipe, but definitly felt like it was lacking in flavor. It needed something to kick it up a notch.
I made this as written, except I added a ring of beef smoked sausage sliced 1/4" thick. Tasty, yet I will add cajun seasoning next time. Also, I had to simmer at least an hour to soften the brown rice. Very tasty.
This is an excellent dish.
Good, but missing 'something'.
I really loved how easy this dish was to make. The taste was great but I did add tabasco sauce carrots and ham cubes. Chicken would also taste good with this and corn bread. I added more seasonings to bring out the zing but overall loved it! Happy New Year! 2012
I made this today, to celebrate New Years Day. It tasted great! I did not add any meat, but I think that adding meat would make the recipe excellent.
OK, does anyone beside me see that there is corn and sausage in the picture, but not in the recipe? I added both and it is yummy. Gotta have black eyed peas on New Years day!
Wow! This was so much more yummy than I anticipated! My kids loved it, too. I added another 2 cups of chicken broth to make it not so thick. I will make this one many more times, I'm sure.
Pretty good for a healthy, from-the-pantry meal. Followed the suggestion of others and added an extra can of green chiles; drained and rinsed the beans and added a second can of chicken broth. Took a while to cook the rice without the lid on, but once it was done it was pretty good. Added chopped good ham we had leftover; made a nice addition. Next time will add another can of tomatoes and maybe a little more spice. As is (with extra can of chiles) it's good but still pretty tame. Makes a BIG batch; use a soup pot.
I found this very bland, but my husband liked it a lot. Very easy to make but needs an extra zing.
Wonderful. 2nd time I partially cooked the brown rice separately w a chicken bullion cube and then leave out the broth in the pot. It made it easier to cook through in a reasonable amount of time. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic. Easy to make. I added spiced sausage as other reviewers recommended. It gave the gumbo a nice kick to warm you up.
Quite good. I added red pepper flakes.
This was my first attempt at gumbo and it turned out awesome. Easy, nice and spicy, but the 8-year old still loved it. We traded one can of black-eyed peas for garbonzo beans and added chicken sausage. I'm sure it would have tasted just fine unmodified.
This is a fantastic recipe. I've cooked this twice. The first time I followed the recipe. The second time I added chicken andouille sausage. Either way, the pot was all eaten up. A very simple, but delicious recipe.
Made it exactly as it said. Everyone in the family loved it. Used canned whole tomatoes insstead of fresh. Turned out great. Now make it every week. Thanks for the recipe. Another great one.
Excellant recipe, spiced just right, the only thing I added was smoked sausage and about a 1/2 cup more rice because I like it thicker. Really a keeper.
This is SO good! I added some Creole seasoning and served with cornbread, and it was so delicious! It makes a lot and was even better the second day.
I cooked the onion, celery, and green pepper on the stove, and browned a pound of jimmy dean sausage. I then transferred the vegatables and sausage to a 5qt crock pot. Then I added 2 cans of black eyed peas, and the rest of the ingredients. Finally, I added a bit of brown sugar to cut down on the tomato acid, and a few shakes of creole seasoning for heat. What a wonderful winter evening meal. The fresh baked corn bread and white wine topped it off perfectly.
This recipe was very good. I added some smoked sausage, Cajun seasoning and a little Frank's hot sauce as some others had suggested. This gave it a little heat and great flavor. I will definitely make this again!
I made this for New Years Day 2011. It was just okay. I liked the fact that it was all made in one pot, but I think next year I will try a recipe where you make the beans separately, and then throw it over cooked rice. I didn't think there was enough rice in this, a not enough liquid to cook the rice properly. Again, not a bad recipe, everyone enjoyed it, but it didn't knock my socks off.
Merged these ingredients with the instructions for Slow Cooker Spicy Black-Eyed Peas.
this is an excellent recipe. Not real hot but you can taste the green chiles. If you like hot add 2 cans of rotel tomatoes and omit the regular can of tomatoes. I will make this again.
It sounded good although the picture was not appealing. I started making it and wondering at the same time "what was I thinking?" I did deviate a bit by adding smoked turkey sausage, a bit of cajun seasoning (recipe on this site) and a touch of hot sauce. And I have to say it was pretty darn good. Surprisingly my daughter LOVED it. So did my wife. They thought it was great. Giving it 4 stars and a thank you. Give it a try, I think it's an excellent side dish.
I have now been making this recipe for get togethers every New Year's Eve for 5 years. It is always a big hit for gourmet types, teenagers, and even Cajun southerners! I sauteed andouille first and skipped the oil, adding the vegetables to the sausage after a few minutes. I also added about a lb of sautéed shrimp after everything else was in the pot. This works just as well with dry beans and in a crockpot, just don't add the sausage and shrimp until the end for maximum flavor. One pound of peas makes about 4 cans worth. Great served with cornbread, and even better the next day. Add Old Bay if you need more flavor and kick!
This gumbo is yummy! I used black beans instead of black eyed because I had a case of them and added chopped up sausage. No seasoning is needed, there is plenty of flavor. This is the kind of soup that sticks in your tummy and makes you full.
i added some extra spices...delicious
This is GREAT! Thank you for the recipe. Taking a cue from other reviewers, I added smoked sausage (browned that first, then removed and did the onion/celery/peppers in the same pot to flavor them - returned it when adding the stock and other ingredients). Used two cans of plain tomatoes (no salt added) then put in some hot peppers and some creole seasoning - about 3/4 t. Cheated and used Uncle Ben's Ready Rice (brown) in the pouch so just heated that and put it in the bowl before putting the gumbo on top of it. Also used Pearson's black eyed peas from produce section in lieu of canned - just boiled them 10min as per instructions on package. Served with cornbread and it was a wonderful New Year's lunch. Thank you for sharing this!!! Going to be a tradition now, but of course will want to do more than once a year...!
Super easy and yummy! Served it for New Years and loved it. I made a few minor modifications. I added two bay leaves, a ¼ cup of ketchup, plenty of hot sauce, and topped each serving with fresh chopped parsley.
This was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I left out the celery cause I didn't have any, just sauteed the onion and pepper first, then threw all the other ingredients in the crock pot plus added a pound of sliced smoked sausage and some cajun and creole seasoning... cooked on high for 2 hours, served over crumbled corn bread and thanked God that this was the featured recipe today! Fast, easy prep, economical and delicious! It doesn't get any better!
Delicious. I added some turkey sausage.
This is a "baby, it's cold outside and I'm hungry" recipe for anyone who has spent time in the chilly temps and needs warming from the inside out! I followed the recipe with the exception of subbing the can of diced tomatoes for a can of tomatoes and okra, which gave the soup a real gumbo effect. Added a bit of salt and pepper as I do everything I cook, served with a loaf of AR's Amish White Bread and we had a perfect meal. Super easy to prepare, ingredients you have on hand lots of flavor and sticktoitiveness!! Will gladly do this again.
Amazing recipe - hearty, flavorful, healthy - perfect. I've been eating a little bit in the mornings and really fills me up and powers me through the day, then I get my healthy carbs out of the way for the day to burn efficiently. I followed a readers recommendation to add smoked sausage, I used smoked turkey sausage and then we either dabbed on Chulula sauce or tapatio. Instant hit in the house! I froze some to defrost at a later time, I don't think that will be too far off. Delicious...thanks for the share!
this was so good with the modifications suggested by previous reviewers. I added chicken andouile sausage, chili powder and herbs from Provence (it has thyme and rosemary along with other spices). I was worried because I'd never had black eyed peas before, but after doing an ingredient search this was my best option. I did have to go to the store and get some ingredients, and it wasn't ready 'til 8:45, but definately worth the wait.
I changed it pretty substantially - but we loved it.....I used three cans of rotel, 4 cans of peas, one full carton chicken broth (in the cardboard container it's probably 32 oz) sauteed my onion, pepper, celery, garlic and two lbs smoked sausage in olive oil then poured in the peas with liquid,rotel and simmered down for about 20 minutes......I had already prepared chicken flavor rice-a-roni from a previous dinner and probably had about 2 cups left....I stirred this in and sprinkled with creole seasoning (no msg kind)....I didn't add any other seasoning to it.....it had the right amount of heat and I think the rice-a-roni really added a nice flavor to the rest of the soup and helped to thicken it....I then simmered another 20 minutes until it was as thick as we liked it.
This is a very nice side dish. I don't often make black eyed peas but I would definitely make these again. I left out the green pepper and celery (too lazy to make the trip to the store) and used fresh tomatoes and a fresh chopped Thai chili pepper. I added a little chicken stock at the end to thin out the consistency. I also added salt, pepper and a little bit of Cajun seasoning.
A new New Years Day tradition. I used one 28 oz can of Rotel instead of the 2 cans of tomatoes this recipe called for and I added a quart of frozen okra. I also served it over rice instead of cooking the rice in it.
I used water instead of chicken broth, and served the beans over rice instead of cooking the beans and rice together. Good tasting!
I tweaked recipe because of lack of ingredients & still turned out great, I used 2 cans black-eyed peas, 2 cans cannelini beans, 1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes & 4 oz can of whole green chiles, which I chopped. Also added one more cup of broth. Everyone loved it. Easy to make & use what you have!
Really good--made for New Year's Day but will make again befpre next year. I made in slow cooker and did not add brown rice (not instant rice) until mid day. Cooked a total of 6-7 hours, mostly on low until the last hour. Also used two cans of Rotelle (mild)
I was looking for some way to use up a bag a dried black eyed peas left over from New Year and thought I would give this a try. It turned out really good, even with some modifications. First, I used dry beans which I soaked for about 2 hours. Then I used a slow cooker, starting the beans first with the chicken broth. By the way, 2 cups of broth is no where near enough. I added a cup of leftover beef broth and a can of water in all. Next I used white rice instead of brown, which is not as easy to find and I don't usually keep on hand. The end result was very good. It made lots and leftovers reheated very well. Very good.
This was really good! Easy to make, very tasty. Maybe a tiny bit on the bland side for my family (although the chiles that I used weren't very spicy). I added a little cayenne pepper, and it was good to go. Great for leftovers, we had it for lunch the next day, and it was even better after the flavors had time to mix.
Made this for a Mardi Gras potluck at work and it was a hit! We already had a rice dish so I omitted the rice and then added about 1 TBSP of sea salt for flavor. I also used dry beans (vs. canned). Didn't think it needed other flavor besides a little salt however a few shakes of hot sauce adds extra yum. This is a great low-cal and high protein/fiber meal, too. Awesome.
This was a good jumping off point. I used fresh jalapenos, spicy turkey sausage, and quinoa instead of rice, as well as spices galore: cumin, red pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika, Worcester, onion powder to round out the spicy flavor, and Tabasco. Though this technically makes it a different recipe, i hope this will help those who are looking for additions
DELICIOUS! I did add some hot sauce and cajun seasoning as suggested by other reviews. It was perfect on this cold winter day. I served this with cheddar bay biscuits (also from this site). Thank you for this wonderful new recipe that I will be making again soon!
I made this for guests NY Day. It was a huge hit. None of us like the taste of sassafrass/file' so I was happy not to have to omit anything. We all loved it with my award winning cornbread. This a keeper & a lovely winter supper. Thanks so much for sharing!
I added two pkgs of smoked sausage and a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. Yum! Even my picky daughter liked it, though she thought it was spicy. (I'm assuming from the green chilies in the tomatoes.) My hubby and boys added hot sauce and pepper to theirs. I think a few teaspoons of bacon bits next time will really kick it into overdrive. Oh, I also used a 16oz. bag of frozen black eyed peas, long grain white rice instead of the brown, and threw it all in the crockpot on low before I went to work. Outstanding and it only took me 10 minutes to assemble!
I added kielbasa. Excellent
I used my pressure cooker to first cook unsoaked black eyed peas. I used my smaller pressure cooker to cook hot Italian sausage. Added about 5-6 large cloves of garlic, and I omitted the brown rice. Excellent dish. Kids thought it was a tad spicy, but they ate it anyway. Can't wait to make it again.
This recipe makes a ton of gumbo! Adding sausage or ham to this is really a must. I'd recommend to spice it up a little too, maybe cajun seasoning or hot sauce?
Absolutely fantastic!! I used turkey links (sliced) instead. I will make this again for sure!!!
This was excellent and very easy to make. We added jalapenos and some Tony's seasoning but other than that, followed the recipe as written. We will definitely be making this again.
This was very simple, fast and DELICIOUS. I used the extra hot tomatoes and chilis and it had quite the kick. Topped it with a bit of sour cream. Rave reviews all around. I let it simmer longer than called for and had to add a bit of water. Definately a keeper and will be made again. Thanks so much!!
What an easy, healthy recipe. I served it with cornbread, as well, and the family loved it!
Wonderful soup. Followed the recipe with one exception. I used left over peas that were cooked in the crock pot. Only 3 in the family and all the left overs got ate. Great!
If you make this as is, unless you are in the 1% of the population that likes their food BLAND BLAND BLAND you will NOT like this! I mean, there is NO flavor. Yes, I made it exactly according to the recipe except for no green pepper. But...it was salvageable! It needed more salt and way more TANG. I divided it into two batches and part of it I added another can of the HOT diced tomatoes with green chiles plus quite a bit of salsa. The other half I added a lot of Louisiana hot sauce and chorizo. Both ended up pretty good. Just be ready to doctor it up and it will end up pretty good.
I followed this recipe with the exceptions of: used a crockpot, added andoiulle sausage and shrimp towards the end, added Penzey's Gumbo File (powdered sassafras). AMAZING!!! My husband flipped out for it, this will become a regular for us.
Following reviews, I made just a few changes. I added 3 Hillshire Farm Hot Links diced and only used 3 cans of peas. The hot links add enough heat to eliminate the need for red pepper or hot sauce. This is a very different recipe for me - somewhere between chili and gumbo. Served to family and surprise guests - ugh! Everyone really liked it. Thanks for the recipe - it's a keeper!
This was delicious! I added sausage to my husbands bowl and he just raved about how great this was! Will definitely make again. Also, I added about 1 tsp. of Creole seasoning to spice it up. But I think it would have been good without as well. Great flavor!
this turned out great last year I dont like the over powering taste that black eye peas have so I cooked them separate then added them to the everything else in the end
This is a great recipe...but you do need to perk it up a bit. I used a combination of red, green and yellow peppers. I also added hot turkey sausage, cooking it first in the saucepan that you cook the onions and the rest in. I added the chopped up sausage back in 15 minutes before serving. I also added extra chx. broth instead of water to thin it out. It was VERY tasty!!! A definate keeper!!!
I put this in a crockpot instead of over the stove. I drained the black eyed peas before putting them in the crockpot cause the liquid doesn't evaporate the same as stovetop. I also sauteed the onion and celery with the olive oil and some italian turkey sausage and put the meat and drippings in the crockpot. Put the rice in uncooked and let everything cook on high for four hours. My mom made some homemade cornbread to go with it. It turned out great! Everyone loved it!!
This a great recipe
this is very good for a vegetarian meal by substituting vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. If I were to make this a meat based dish I'd want to add chicken, beef, or shrimp for extra flavoring.
This tastes great! I added smoked paprika, liquid smoke, dash of clove and oregano. My only complaint because I eat with my eyes...it does not look good.
DELICIOUS. I used dried beans because that's what I had on hand and I also added a package of hot italian sausage. Will definitely be making it again!
Per other reviews, I added some cajun spices and hot sauce as well. For those who thought it was missing something, add a 1/4 c brown sugar. It brings out the spices. I made with ham, but can't wait to try andoulle sausage next time. Also, I had only canned tomatoes with oregano and basil in it. You could also use some canned salsa you don't quite care for as salsa! I did not have peppers and was too lazy to go to the store, so maybe that was my 'needed something else' complaint, but that was my own fault. EXCELLENT base recipe! So many ways to tweek it to what you have in the pantry! Glad I stubbled across this one!
Everyone I served this to had three bowls each! I followed the base recipe then made a few additions: -Added 2 carrots (thinly sliced) to the celery, onion mixture that was sauteed in the beginning -Baked a chicken and pulled the meat and chopped about 2 cups worth and added it to the gumbo -Created a rich chicken stock from the bones, fat, and drippings while the Gumbo was cooking, added about 4 cups homemade stock to the original 2 cups chicken broth -Added about 2 Tbs of lime juice half way through cooking -Added about 1-2 tsp of red pepper flakes -Continued to add water as needed It created amazing, complex flavors that meshed together so nicely!
really liked this. It's a keeper.
I like spicy food, but have never been to Louisiana to have authentic gumbo, and am not sure how it should taste. But I liked this once I tried it out...I did alter it, probably making it not gumbo at all. I started heating 3 slices of chopped bacon to get some liquid going...as the bacon released it's grease and started to brown I then added some olive oil and then the onions, celery, etc. I also added two chopped up cajon sausages. I had to add much more water than I had expected...about 3 or 4 emty tomato cans' worth of water. N ext time I will use white basmati rice over brown rice as I prefer it. And as it was a bit bland I also added a 4oz can of diced jalepenos.
Loved this gumbo. We did add some sausage to complete the meal. Some liked it spicier so we kept hot sauce on the table to spice it up.
Very good! My whole family enjoyed this! I felt it could have used a bit more rice, but that's just me. I served this with cornbread and it was delicious and healthy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections