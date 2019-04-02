Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo

539 Ratings
  • 5 320
  • 4 155
  • 3 45
  • 2 12
  • 1 7

This black-eyed pea gumbo is a wintertime favorite at our house. We always have it for New Year's Day while we watch football! Serve with a tossed salad and cornbread.

By Lynn Blackwelder Patterson

Gallery
42 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, pepper, and celery; cook until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in chicken broth; stir in rice, black-eyed peas with liquid, diced tomatoes with green chiles, diced tomatoes, and garlic. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until rice is tender. Add water if gumbo is too thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 3.4g; sodium 869.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022