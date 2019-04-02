Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo

Fantastic recipe. I needed to make several subsitutions: 1. Could not find canned black eyed peas so I used a 1lb bag of dried beans boiled in 6.5 cups of water until tender (about 45 minutes). It turns out to be about 3 cans worth, so I added 2 cups of frozen sweet corn in lieu of the fourth can (for great flavor and texture too). 2. Like other people mentioned, this recipe came out too thick, thicker than most chili's I've had. Instead of all the diced tomatoes, I used a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes. In addition, I wound up adding about 2 cups of extra liquid (beef broth is what I had) to thin the gumbo out just a little. 3. Forgot to buy celery so I omitted that, I used 3 cloves of garlic because you can never have enough, and I used barley instead of brown rice (great texture!). 4. Finally, I added about 1 Tbsp of hot pepper sauce (Sriracha is my favorite) which added a ton of flavor and just a touch of spice. I then add a few dashes to each bowl I eat since I can handle more spice. Otherwise, this recipe made a ton of food! Make sure you have some freezer space or plan to eat it for a few nights. An excellent nutritious and filling meal served with cornbread.