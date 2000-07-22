Raspberry Icebox Cake

This is a keeper...with a few modifications. I read quite a few reviews before trying this and made a few changes based both on those reviews and my own taste. First, because the instructions weren't clear on whether the graham crackers were the full-sized rectangles or half-sized squares, I went with the full-sized rectangles of CHOCOLATE graham crackers (made up of 4 smaller rectangles). I then had to double the amount of butter to make the crust. I omitted the sugar, as I felt the remaining ingredients would make the dessert sweet enough (I was right). I also used one 3oz package of raspberry jello and one small package of unsweetened gelatin. I upped the water to 1.5 cups and added two 12oz packages of frozen raspberries. I followed the instructions on the topping, but doubled the amount since I used more ingredients everywhere else. This was a big hit at our house, and I will definitely be making it again following the same changes I made this time. I may try fresh raspberries in place of one of the packages of frozen next time, but it was certainly delicious the way I made it this time! YUM!