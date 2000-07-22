Raspberry Icebox Cake

What a lovely refreshing dessert for those hot summer days.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker wafer crumbs, butter and brown sugar until well combined. Set aside 1/4 cup of this mixture for a topping and press the remainder into one 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Dissolve raspberry gelatin in the boiling water and add the frozen raspberries, stirring until melted. Chill until partially set and spread on wafer base.

  • Melt marshmallows with the milk. When cool, fold in whipped cream and spread on top of raspberry mixture. Sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Chill for 3-4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 235.2mg. Full Nutrition
