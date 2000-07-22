Raspberry Icebox Cake
What a lovely refreshing dessert for those hot summer days.
Easy and very tasty. I used raspberries from my own back yard and got a light, refreshing and delicious dessert. I used Graham Cracker crumbs for the bottom layer, and had to use almost the entire box. I think the recipe asks for too small a quantity of graham cracker crumbs - it would not quite cover the pan bottom and it would be too thin.Read More
i totally messed this one up! the directions are not clear, does 24 ghraham crackers mean 24 wafers (4 cups crushed) or 6 wafers x 4 because there is a perforation of 4 on one graham cracker wafer. well i used 24 wafers and the crust came up the pan almost half way. when i added the frozen berries to the gelatin mixture, the geletin started to set up before the berries melted. i'm sure this is a yummy dessert but i'm dissapointed how it turned out. thick dry crust and not much of a raspberry layer. the marshmallow whip cream top came out good. back to the drawing board. maybe i'll try with 6 wafers and thawed berriesRead More
CHOCOLOATE LOVERS PAY ATTENTION! Instead of regualar grahms, use chocolate grahms. Also, after about an hour in the freezer drizzle with hersheys syrup!
After reading the reviews, I decided to 1 & 1/2 all the ingredients. This worked out very well and made each layer thicker (taller), which we liked. DH and kids enjoyed this dessert and all commented on the great Raspberry Flavor. I did fold a small container of fresh raspberries in with the frozen and think that really bumped up the flavor. Due to the good reviews from my family, I will make this again. Thanks for sharing.
This is a keeper...with a few modifications. I read quite a few reviews before trying this and made a few changes based both on those reviews and my own taste. First, because the instructions weren't clear on whether the graham crackers were the full-sized rectangles or half-sized squares, I went with the full-sized rectangles of CHOCOLATE graham crackers (made up of 4 smaller rectangles). I then had to double the amount of butter to make the crust. I omitted the sugar, as I felt the remaining ingredients would make the dessert sweet enough (I was right). I also used one 3oz package of raspberry jello and one small package of unsweetened gelatin. I upped the water to 1.5 cups and added two 12oz packages of frozen raspberries. I followed the instructions on the topping, but doubled the amount since I used more ingredients everywhere else. This was a big hit at our house, and I will definitely be making it again following the same changes I made this time. I may try fresh raspberries in place of one of the packages of frozen next time, but it was certainly delicious the way I made it this time! YUM!
i agree, the graham cracker ratio is way off. it must mean 24 small sections of crackers. but otherwise a great treat. i also used mini marshmallows since they melt faster.
This was good, but next time I'm going to try using crushed oreos instead of graham crackers. I also might put it in a slightly smaller pan like 8x10 size to make it a little thicker. Even so, a half of a box of graham crackers was plenty..
So easy and Raspberry licious
This was fairly good. I thought that cooked as directed, the middle jello layer was WAY too "jello-y". I think this is because it only calls for 1c of water when a 6oz package is normally prepared with 2c. Next time I will only use a 3oz pkg of jello and I will up the berry content so that you're getting more fruit than jello in that middle layer. I also added walnuts to the crust which added a nice crunch, and blueberries to the mix.
Worked great with 2 cups graham cracker crumbs and 1 stick of butter. I did not reserve any for the top. Jello set very quickly with frozen fruit; do not mix ahead! This was a big hit with my family and friends...but it has a lot of steps so plan ahead!
I had a little trouble deciding how many graham crackers to use..finally decided one cracker was half of one large unbroken one. It turned out great, even though I mixed the marshmallows into the whipped cream when they were still a bit warm. I think the topping would have been lighter and fluffier if I hadn't been in a hurry. The raspberry filling is great.
I've had this in my recipe box for a while, and I was skeptical but curious. I've made these twice now this week and both my mother and husband cannot get enough! I followed the advice of another reviewer and used chocolate graham crackers instead of regular ones and also omitted the brown sugar. I used two muffin tins to make single servings. The first time, I had some problems with the graham cracker base crumbling away instead of sticking together. The second time, I doubled the raspberries and graham crackers and skipped baking the crust. I spooned on a layer of gelatin-soaked raspberries with a slotted spoon, then microwaved the jello left in the bowl. Pouring the hot liquid jello on top made the gelatin soak into the graham cracker crumbs making them stick together beautifully! The graham crackers became like a dense moist cake. I finished with a big dollop of topping and a fresh raspberry for each. Surprisingly delicious and super easy to make! This will now be my go-to for an easy way to impress people.
Delicious and refreshing. Everyone asked for the recipe.
Had some raspberries from the garden in the freezer to use up. May have added an extra cup or so. Didn't add more than the 1 cup of boiling water to dissolve jello because of the juice /water in the frozen berries. Used extra creamy cool whip topping for a short cut. Everyone LOVED it, sadly no leftovers. Better than I expected it to be!
I put more Raspberry Gelitan in it because it came out kinda thin but otherwise it was good.
AMAZING! Oh so easy and tastes great. As I live in the semi-tropics of Australia, fresh reasberries are 1. hard to come by, and 2. so expensive that I refuse to buy them, I love that this recipe calls for frozen, but you could use fresh if you had them on hand. Didn't bother about the crumble topping, this recipe is amazing without it. Congratulations Carol on such a fantastic and easy recipe.
made for forth of july party. was a super hit everyone loved it. will be keeping this one for sure.
We all enjoyed this. I used Cool Whip instead of whipping cream and I thought it would end up too sweet. But, it was just right with a bit of tartness.
Way too sweet and too many preservatives in the ingredients. I've found that to be true of a lot of recipes on this site. There are other, healthier desserts.
I made this last year, as written, except I used a springform pan and chocolate graham crackers. My review disappeared, though.
This year, I used fresh peaches! Instead of jello I used a tablespoon of unflavored gelatin, 1c water, 1/2c sugar, and 1/4c freeze dried peaches that I turned into a powder in the food processor.
I used 1lb fresh peaches from my tree that I peeled and diced.
For the crust, I used shortbread cookies, tsp cinnamon, and a splash of almond extract.
Last year my whipped topping turned out perfectly. I did something wrong this year and it was lumpy. By that point I was over it so used it anyway.
Using my method of unflavored gelatin etc you can use whatever fruit you want, with fewer chemicals. Get creative!
Highly recommend using a springform pan.
Instead of increasing the ingredients, I would highly suggest using a smaller dish than the 9x13 so that each layer is thicker. Other than that, it turned out beautifully and was a big hit!
my MOM was making this dessert for years, so good
Great tasting! I found 9 x 13 pan a bit large. The crust needs 1 1/2 cups graham crumbs. I stirred ice cubes in hot jelly until slightly thickened, then folded in FRESH berries.
I agree with many of the other reviews. More butter to the crust layer or it doesn't stick together. 1/2 cup works better. Also added more water and almost 20 oz of raspberries to make the layer thicker and cover the full 9x13 pan. I have also used an entire bag of marshmallows and added more whipping cream to thicken the top layer as well. Its a very light and tasty summer desert.
Is there a way to make this without the Jello? I'm vegetarian. It looks so good!
I will follow my own grahm cracker recipe next time. I used 2 1/2 cups fresh raspberries. Pretty good, will make again.
This was great, but the directions are a bit complicated. I did 6 large graham crackers (that were perforated into 4 pieces each). I am wondering if the 13X9 pan measurement is correct, because the dessert is thinner than what appears in the photo. I used strawberry jello instead of raspberry (my store was sold out of raspberry), and it still turned out tasty. I might try this again with a smaller pan.
Many who reviewed it made changes and my biggest concern was finding the right size pan so that it would not be really thin. Could not find chocolate grahams so used some generic Oreo type cookies scraped off the cream and ground up the wafers in my processor. Used enough butter to make it firm when pressed into the pan. I used two 3 ounce boxes of raspberry Jell-O, One 12 ounce bag of frozen raspberries . 20 large marshmallows. I used a scalloped tin foil square..about 8x8 and it was the perfect size . I would definitely make it again because it was easy and refreshing . It's also a dessert that no one had ever eaten before.
I made this today . I also was confused on the crackers. but used the smaller count just in case.As for the marshmallow topping... I goofed it up completely ... so I used cool whip instead... I figured out my mistake tho and will attempt to make this again for Christmas.
Great no changes needed This would be good with almost any fruits
This was a delicious dessert that was the first to go when I made it for a church potluck luncheon. Easy to make as well! I also added a few fresh raspberries on top, for show.
All my guests loved this. I made mine in a 9x13 pan. Used my own recipe for the crust with graham wafer crumbs & no sugar. Doubled the amount of filling, by using 4 pkgs of 4 serving size of diet jello & 6 cups of water. I used 500gm (16ozs) of frozen raspberries. I should have used probably another 300gms or so. For the topping I made 1 & 1/2 times the recipe. I made the whole dessert the day before I needed it & it cut into squares beautifully, when I was ready to serve it. Will definitely make this again for guests in the summer. Note: Make sure your marshmallows & milk are cool enough before adding the whipped cream as my first attempt curdled & I had to start over.
I used a chocolate graham crust, they liked it!
This was so easy and so so delicious. I used fresh blackberries that I blended and also added whole ones. Out of this world
Loved it. Made two! Raspberry and then a lemon one.
Only change was using Cool Whip instead of whipping cream. DH loved it so much he had a 2nd piece!!!!
I liked the raspberry part. The top left a little to be desired.
Add blueberries
I doubled the ingredients per other reviews to fit in a 9x13 pan better. I flubbed on the topping by not measuring the whipping cream since it was in little boxes, and assuming it was the right amount. NOPE. The topping came out more like an icing. But it tasted delicious nevertheless. I asked my wife if it was something to be made again, only with more care paid to the whipping cream, and she definitely yes. Another difference between how I made it and the recipe is that I made the crust and the raspberries on Saturday night, and ran out of energy, and made the topping on Sunday morning, leaving the pan in the fridge overnight. I didn't see it making a difference in the outcome. Household hit. Great flavor. It put me in mind of a midwestern raspberry fluff almost.
Delicious!! The topping when I put it on thought it would be runny but it sets up soo nice and was a good change from regular cool whip! It's a keeper! Thank you!!
I will surely make this again! It was light, cool, and delicious.
The results when using the 9 x 13 is MUCH thinner than depicted. As others have noted, not enough crumbs to cover bottom of 9 x 13. Don’t rush the steps-I tried to save time and ended up with the berry layer starting to set before the crust had cooled, and the whipped cream melting into the marshmallow. It did taste good, but using 1 cup of water instead of the 4 called for to make regular jello made the raspberry layer quite rubbery. If I were to do this again I would use 2 cups of water, a smaller pan, and use the cool whip suggested by others to save a step.
Everyone loved it!!! But it needs a little More butter for the crumbs to stick together....
