Lemon Coconut Apricot Cake
A tangy moist glazed cake. Nice for simple gatherings and dinner parties.
Oh my gosh. You have to try this cake! It is so moist and delicious! I followed the recipe EXCEPT I added my own twist: I make the glaze without the oil, and added enough lemon juice (maybe 1 tbsp) and an extra tbsp. of apricot nectar. I poked holes all through the finished cake (while still hot, in the pan) and poured this glaze over the holes. Let it sit for about 20 minutes to soak up the glaze, then turned out onto a cooling rack. Made another batch of apricot/lemon glaze (this time a bit thicker) and drizzled that over the top of the cooled cake. This is one awesome cake! Very impressive!Read More
Moist and delicious as promised. I used Mango nectar in place of apricot because it's my husband's favorite. I made this cake for his birthday and it was a big hit!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I added some fresh squeezed lemon juice to the glaze and I doubled the glaze without doubling the oil in it. I baked this in a chrysanthemum-shaped bundt pan. I had to pour the glaze in batches for it all to soak in and still had a little left over. I was extremely happy with the result-- moist and flavorful, definitely tangy-- but I will say I didn't taste much apricot. I used Kern's Apricot Nectar. I think the coconut makes this recipe, as does the glaze. This was REALLY yummy, and my husband enjoyed it too (perfect for our second anniversary!)
I made this cake and omitted the brown sugar and added a 3.4 oz. pkg. of lemon instant pudding instead. I had to bake mine for 50 min. It was a big hit. Everyone loved it! Thanks for sharing!
This is a great moist cake. I didn't get to glaze it while it was warm but it was good and I got rave reviews!
I may have added a little more fresh lemon juice to the glaze. Really a nice moist light cake. Not too sweet. I baked it in a Bundt pan, came out clean. I think the next time I will poke holes all over the bottom and pour the glaze on, let it sit for awhile and then turn it out onto a plate and make another glaze for the top. I liked the tanginess of the lemon in the glaze. I will make it again.
