Easy Black Bean Soup

Rating: 5 stars Without question the best black bean soup recipe I have ever tasted. What sets this black bean soup apart from the others is the refried black beans. This gives the soup a rich smooth base that I have not found in others. I had trouble finding refried black beans at my grocery so I googled it and made my own. Very simple and very good. I halved the recipe below to make the quantity about equal to that called for in the soup recipe. Amazing soup... This is a must try. Refried Bean Recipe 2 (32-ounce) cans black beans rinsed and drained 2 cups water 3 tablespoons lard or vegetable oil 1 large onion diced 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 tablespoon cumin Puree 2 cans of black beans in 2 cups water in food processor. Heat the lard or other fat in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute the onions with the salt and cumin until golden about 10 minutes. Add the beans and continue cooking over medium heat stirring frequently until the liquid evaporates and the beans form a creamy mass that pulls away from the bottom and sides of the pan about 15 minutes. Serve immediately. Helpful (51)

Rating: 3 stars With all of the rave reviews I was really dissappointed. The refried black beans although sounded like a good idea just left "chunks" and a "gritty" texture the more I stirred the more the other beans broke down. I would like to try it again but I would definitly use a food processor for the refried beans and broth and maybe add a little more fat somehow for the gritty factor. Other than that sounded like a great recipe can't figure out where it went wrong. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. I added green pepper and did tomato sauce not puree. I had a can of refried black beans but none of the regular so I ended up doing 1 1/3 cups prepared dried black beans. I'm sure it's better texture-wise with the canned ones but these worked. There's another black bean soup recipe on this site that I like a bit better but this one was good. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I love this kind of stuff as long as it's spicy like it oughta be. First time I couldn't find refried black beans so I made it using the Low-Fat Refried Beans recipe on here. Made it again after I found canned refried beans. I used chicken broth rather than vegetable broth because I never have that around and I too used tomato sauce because I also never have tomato puree around. Overall I didn't do anything to change the flavor really which was very good and was good on a cold day. (Though admittedly I started getting tired of it after making it twice too close together.) I liked it best with sour cream stirred into it. (In fact without the sour cream it's more of a 4.) Oh yes and it was pretty easy - not a lot of prep other than measuring and dumping into the pot. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup for a very skeptical group of people who were expecting the worst when they heard bean soup was on the menu and was pleasantly surprised to hear many murmurs of approval. A few people stated that this is one of the best homemade soups they have tasted. Personally I think the ginger really makes it. All in all a heartwarming soup. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious last-minute soup as long as you have refried and regular black beans handy. Easily halved for a dinner for 2 with sour cream to garnish and tortilla chips for dipping. Thanks for posting the recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I made this as a side for chicken sandwiches for an easy dinner. It was very good. The only changes I made were that I didn't have thyme or celery salt so used some Italian seasoning and I also used tomato sauce and used chicken stock instead of vegetable. I used fresh lime instead of lemon and added some green onion. It was just spicy enough and I served this over some leftover rice. Very yummy! Very versatile and the bowls were all empty. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Absolutely fantastic! I recently had jaw surgery so I had to puree my portion of the batch and that resulted in a wonderfully creamy dish. I did make a couple of changes: added an 11oz can of corn used my favorite spicy salsa in place of tomato purée replaced the vege broth with chicken stock for more flavor doubled the garlic amount of course left out the cayenne (salsa spicy enough) and added a little bit of half and half in the end to make it creamier. And of course when I added a bowl sized amount of the soup to the blender I topped it off with a nice dollop of sour cream before I pressed purée! Yum! Helpful (6)