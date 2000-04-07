Apricot Nectar Cake II

Blend yellow cake mix and apricot nectar in this cake recipe to deliver a light and elegant dessert with a lemon-flavored glaze.

Recipe by Glenda

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -10 inch Bundt or tube pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch tube or Bundt pan.

  • Mix the cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, and apricot nectar together.

  • Dissolve the gelatin in the hot water and add to cake batter. Mix well and pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 60 minutes. Invert cake onto a plate and cool for several minutes. Pour glaze over cake while it is still warm.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine the confectioner's sugar and the lemon juice. Use immediately to pour over still warm cake.

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 345.5mg. Full Nutrition
