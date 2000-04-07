Apricot Nectar Cake II

I HAVE MADE A VERSION OF THIS CAKE FOR YEARS; IT WAS ALWAYS MY FAVORITE,AND PEOPLE THAT DON'T LIKE CAKES IN GENERAL, LOVE IT. FOR THE PAST 3 1/2 YEARS, I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO FIND KERN'S APRICOT NECTAR HERE IN LOUISIANA; YESTERDAY I FOUND IT IN A LOCAL STORE, AND TODAY I'M BAKING THIS CAKE AS A BIRTHDAY CAKE FOR MY 96 YR. OLD AUNT. I WILL MAKE ANOTHER ONE AS SOON AS I FINISH, BECAUSE I NEED MY "FIX" AFTER 3 1/2 YRS. OF NOT BEING ABLE TO BAKE IT!~IT IS SO MOIST AND IMPROVES WITH AGE. I USE LEMON SUPREME CAKE MIX, AND A BOX OF APRICOT JELLO MIX; I MIX THE JELLO (DRY) WITH MY CAKE MIX, BEFORE ADDING THE OTHER INGREDIENTS. I ALSO USE ONE CUP OF WESSON OIL AND ONE CUP OF APRICOT NECTAR. I MIX MY GLAZE WITH APRICOT NECTAR AND LEMON JUICE; I POKE HOLES IN THE CAKE WHILE STILL IN THE PAN, AND POUR HALF THE GLAZE ON THE CAKE WHILE STILL WARM; THEN, I USE THE LAST HALF OF THE GLAZE TO DRIZZLE OVER THE CAKE AFTER IT IS REMOVED FROM THE PAN AND COOLED. TOU WILL NOT BE DISSAPPOINTED IN THIS VERSION!