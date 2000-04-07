Apricot Nectar Cake II
Blend yellow cake mix and apricot nectar in this cake recipe to deliver a light and elegant dessert with a lemon-flavored glaze.
Good recipe, easy and delicious. I didn't have Apricot Nectar, took a can of Apricots put in blender to make the nectar, also chopped some of the apricots and added to batter. Made it in a 9x13 pan, baked for 35 minutes. DELICIOUS!Read More
This cake enters the "disaster" recipes category. Way too sweet even without the icing. The icing quantity was adequate for probably 5 or 6 cakes. The cake ended up a soggy mess, with icing pouring over the plate. I had to lift this soggy mess out of the plate and, of course, it fell apart in the process. Will definitely not make it again.Read More
Easy and Tasty. No-stick spray worked fine. I used canola oil and reduced it to 1/2 cup since it's thinner than vegetable oil. It's my Dad's favorite, so I made him one for father's day. Everyone gave it a thumbs up.
I HAVE MADE A VERSION OF THIS CAKE FOR YEARS; IT WAS ALWAYS MY FAVORITE,AND PEOPLE THAT DON'T LIKE CAKES IN GENERAL, LOVE IT. FOR THE PAST 3 1/2 YEARS, I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO FIND KERN'S APRICOT NECTAR HERE IN LOUISIANA; YESTERDAY I FOUND IT IN A LOCAL STORE, AND TODAY I'M BAKING THIS CAKE AS A BIRTHDAY CAKE FOR MY 96 YR. OLD AUNT. I WILL MAKE ANOTHER ONE AS SOON AS I FINISH, BECAUSE I NEED MY "FIX" AFTER 3 1/2 YRS. OF NOT BEING ABLE TO BAKE IT!~IT IS SO MOIST AND IMPROVES WITH AGE. I USE LEMON SUPREME CAKE MIX, AND A BOX OF APRICOT JELLO MIX; I MIX THE JELLO (DRY) WITH MY CAKE MIX, BEFORE ADDING THE OTHER INGREDIENTS. I ALSO USE ONE CUP OF WESSON OIL AND ONE CUP OF APRICOT NECTAR. I MIX MY GLAZE WITH APRICOT NECTAR AND LEMON JUICE; I POKE HOLES IN THE CAKE WHILE STILL IN THE PAN, AND POUR HALF THE GLAZE ON THE CAKE WHILE STILL WARM; THEN, I USE THE LAST HALF OF THE GLAZE TO DRIZZLE OVER THE CAKE AFTER IT IS REMOVED FROM THE PAN AND COOLED. TOU WILL NOT BE DISSAPPOINTED IN THIS VERSION!
This was a VERY moist cake, to the point that I had some trouble with it sticking to my bundt pan (which never happens to me). The flavor was gentle apricot and yummy. **I substituted apricot gelatin for the lemon which may have diluted the "punch" the flavor could have had.
I love apricots a lot. I found this recipe while searching the site for apricot recipes. All the measurements are perfect, and I did substitute lemon for orange in the glaze as to create a contrast of flavors. Plus, I poured the glaze on each individual piece. Yum!
Delicious! Especially good served while warm. May substitute orange juice for lemon juice in glaze.
I like this cake using lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix, and I omit the glaze. A light dusting of powdered sugar is enough.
this cake is to die for!! Very tasty and elegant at the same time.
Great recipe used mango nectar, orange jell-o followed instructions let bake for 60min. icing a little to lemoney for me but really moist and fluffy great taste!right in the recipe box.Great again!
I made this recipe for my mom, who loves apricots and lemons, she went abosolutely nuts over this. She requested it for her birthday and even my brother, who doesn't like cake, ate it and enjoyed it. It's a party for your tastebuds.
This cake totally fell apart on me! It was such a waste of time...almost 2 hours spent and I have no dessert to bring for easter dinner! I am going to attempt to make frosting and frost it back together...
Great recipe...Moist and very tasty next time I'll add poppy seeds
moist, sweet, pound perfect lemony-heaven! Added poppyseeds was a complete hit. My son shoveled the last 3 pieces into his mouth the next day as he shot out the door to be left unseen. Thank you!
Easy enough. My grandmother made this cake and we all loved it. This recpie is not quite her recipe. For a box cake base, it's good.
Added lemon juice & apricot nectar to glaze. Next time, I want to try the lemon cake mix with apricot jello- just because I like apricot. As is, recipe works great. Nice tangy lemony flavor. Agree that poppy seeds would be a nice add in.
I've been making this cake for over 30 years. It wouldn't be Easter in our family without it. It is heavenly! Some suggestions for those who have had issues with the recipe. Cut the oil in half and it will turn out fine. Use the cooking spray with flour in it to lessen sticking. I cut the glaze recipe by a third and I poke the still-warm cake all over with a fork and slowly pour the glaze on. You don't want to use a cool cake as the crust hardens and won't absorb the glaze as easily. I also put the cake on a cake stand with a lip on it and glaze the cake with parchment strips under it until glazing is done. However, this is meant to have a drippy look anyway.
This was one of my dad's favorites. Suggestions: 1)Eliminate the water and jello step altogether. Perhaps, that will correct the extra moisture issue that some reported. 2) Glaze: 4 teaspoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon milk, 1 cup confectioners sugar. Pour over warm cake after it is removed from bundt or tube pan. YUMMY!!
