Baby Food Cake I
A co-worker always brought this cake for birthdays. It is very simple, quick to make and VERY moist. Use any flavor cake mix with pudding in the mix.
I have made this cake many times. Here's a lower fat/lower calorie version that works just as well. Instead of 1 cup of oil - 1/3 cup oil Instead of 1/2 cup sugar - 1/3 cup sugar Substituted baby food for applesauce as well. Instead of nuts - added raisins. It is still a very very delicious cake!Read More
This is easy to make, but I found it bland. I made a layer cake with a white chocolate icing and it was good. It definitely needs an icing or maybe cinnamon.Read More
This was moist. Instead of using baby food I used canned peaches. I drained most of the liquid and put peaches in a food processor to make puree. The flavor is much more intense. For frosting beat 8oz. cream cheese, with 1 c. powder sugar and another 1c. puree peaches. Fold in 8 oz. whip topping. I split my 2 9" layers and frosted in between layers, than stacked and frosted top and sides of cake. The fosting is light and not overly sweet. It made for a really high cake. I drizzled with caramel and chopped pecans. Next time I would use almonds as peaches and almonds blend well! You can use other canned fruit like apricots.
Everywhere I take this cake it is always a winner. Nobody can believe that it has baby food in it. I also tried bannanas and apricot baby food. It turned out really tasty too.
My friend requested a raspberry birthday cake, so I made this recipe and substitued a can of Solo red raspberry filling for the baby food. I also reduced the oil to 1/2 cup. The results were pretty good--a nice moist cake with subtle fruit taste. Thanks Lori!
I used Plum and Pear Baby Food and cut the oil back to 3/4" cup. My co-workers loved it.
This was amazingly easy! I used dutch apple and pear baby food (because that was in my pantry) and it was great. I did have to shorten the bake time though because of a dark pan. And I cut the oil down to 3/4 cup.
I made this with Baby Food plums and prunes. I added a little maple flavoring to the cake. I also topped it, when cool, with a simple frosting with a little maple flavoring in that also. Absolutely delicious and extremely easy.
After 45 minutes at 375 degrees, this cake started to burn. It was already overcooked. The pan was greased but the cake stuck to the pan.
tried your cake for my sons 1st birthday .the cake tasted good but it was top was burned a little and i took it out ealier then what the recipe calles
