Baby Food Cake I

13 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A co-worker always brought this cake for birthdays. It is very simple, quick to make and VERY moist. Use any flavor cake mix with pudding in the mix.

By Lori

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 or 10 inch Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the cake mix, sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, apricot baby food and plum baby food. Mix for 2 minutes. Stir in walnuts and pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 1 hour. Wonderful with a light dusting of confectioner's sugar or with an almond frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 307.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022