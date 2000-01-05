Ice Box Cake II
A recipe that I have been making for years, a great potluck dessert.
A recipe that I have been making for years, a great potluck dessert.
This is AWESOME!! The best ever dessert and great crowd pleaser. I added a little chocolate sauce on the side and my guests went wild for it. I'll definitely be taking this to picnics and parties this summer!!Read More
This is AWESOME!! The best ever dessert and great crowd pleaser. I added a little chocolate sauce on the side and my guests went wild for it. I'll definitely be taking this to picnics and parties this summer!!
OMG!!!! I could eat this for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is the best thing I've ever had!! I followed the directions exactly. The rest of my family didn't care for it, which was fine by me because I sure didn't want to share.
This is very easy and so refreshing. A very nice and cool finish to a meal.
This tasted very similar to a banana split cake I had in the past.
My 10 year old daughter made this! Everyone loved it. She used vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers and chopped pecans instead of walnuts. Quick, easy and delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections