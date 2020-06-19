Danish Rye Bread
This popular bread (Smørbrøds Brød) is used in Denmark for open-face sandwiches; it should be sliced about an inch thick. It can be made without the wheat flour; the wheat flour helps the loaf rise more quickly.
This popular bread (Smørbrøds Brød) is used in Denmark for open-face sandwiches; it should be sliced about an inch thick. It can be made without the wheat flour; the wheat flour helps the loaf rise more quickly.
I am from denmark and i have not tryed this recipe, but i just want to say that ryebread are normally made in a mould. it is usually so wet a dough that you can knead it. hope this helpsRead More
This recipe does notmake any sense whatsoever. Need more direction!!!Read More
I am from denmark and i have not tryed this recipe, but i just want to say that ryebread are normally made in a mould. it is usually so wet a dough that you can knead it. hope this helps
This bread is a very good rye bread, and my husband gave the taste a 5, but they don't tell you to add enough flour. I added 2 more cups of all purpose flour, and that still wasn't enough, but I was tired and swollen and cranky (95 degree weather while 8 months pregnant will do that) so I said oh well and threw it on the pan in the best loaf shape i could get it and figured it was a lost cause. If you are going to put the dough in a 9x5 loaf pan ...or 9x7 or what ever size the 9 inch loaf pan is, it will make 2 loafs instead of 1. Anyway, will make this again, but will make sure I add more flour.
Excellant bread! Rye dough is supposed to be sticky and hard to handle thats what gives you the right texture. followed the directions with no problems at all. Were Danish and loved this recipe:)
I just made this for a Danish student visiting the states for a few months and it was a hit. The closest thing to her home bread! Thanks.
This recipe does notmake any sense whatsoever. Need more direction!!!
Ingredient amounts, rising time and cooking time are all totally off on this recipe. Needs more flour, rising time and cooking time. My loaf was soggy, under-risen and undercooked.
we love this bread. i use about half the water, and it comes out just great!!
The bread was delicious! The only thing is I put it on a cook sheet like the recipe said and it ended up being very wide and only about 2 inches high. Next time I'm going to put it in a loaf pan to try and get some height out of it. I did add more flour too as I had a hard time trying to handle it being so sticky. Still, it tasted fantastic.
Interesting way to make a sourdough bread! There was not enough flour in the recipe, this was still a sticky dough when putting it on the baking sheet. It baked up well, though! Great hearty bread!
Ugh. For a bread that takes 24 hours to make, i wish the outcome was better. Like a previous reviewer, I had to add a lot of extra flour in order to be able to even touch the dough, let alone knead it. I must've added 2-3 cups extra flour. Now, if the recipe said I could "pour" the batter into breadpans, I wouldn't have added extra flour. But i was trying to follow directions and knead it. I baked it for 40 minutes, b/c it didn't seem done after 30. It still seems a bit raw in the middle, and the bread itself is just really tough and chewy, the flavor is just not good. Kind of a waste of a bag of flour and 24 hours of work.
I tried this recipe and I love the bread. So very healthy. I used honey instead of sugar. And I added about 3/4 c. more rye flour. Otherwise according to recipe you add 1 c. white flour. I also baked it in 2 loaf pans.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections