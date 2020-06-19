Danish Rye Bread

12 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This popular bread (Smørbrøds Brød) is used in Denmark for open-face sandwiches; it should be sliced about an inch thick. It can be made without the wheat flour; the wheat flour helps the loaf rise more quickly.

By KNUDR

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
16 hrs
total:
17 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine 1 cup water, 1 tablespoon yeast, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 cup rye flour. Cover batter with a damp cloth, and place in a warm, draft-free spot.

    Advertisement

  • In the evening, mix in 1 teaspoon yeast, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/2 cup warm water, and 1 cup rye flour. Cover again, and set aside overnight.

  • In the morning, mix in 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, and 1 cup warm water. Gradually mix in 2 cups rye flour and 1 cup of all-purpose flour (if using). When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes. Form into a loaf, and place on a baking sheet. Allow to rise for about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 0.8g; sodium 483.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022