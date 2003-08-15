Lite Coconut Cake

This cake tastes so great that your guests won't know the calories are missing!

Recipe by Busy Cook

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 inch 4 layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix according to directions, using a 2 egg carton of egg substitute if desired. Bake in two 9 inch round layers; split layers horizontally when cool to make 4 layers.

  • Blend together sugar, sour cream and coconut and chill. Spread all but 1 cup of this mixture between the layers. Blend the remaining cup of mixture with the whipped topping and spread on the top and sides of the cake. Seal cake in airtight container and refrigerate for at least one to three days before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 300.9mg. Full Nutrition
