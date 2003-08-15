Lite Coconut Cake

This cake was EXCELLENT! Followed others suggestions and made modifications. With the box cake mix I used the lite coconut milk instead of water; coconut oil instead of vegetable oil (but the coconut oil is semi solid so I was a little worried about how it would blend into the batter - maybe soften slightly in the microwave next time)and used egg whites from a container. For the center layer, used lite coconut flakes that were unsweetened and fairly small (from Sprout's) that was mixed with Splenda Blend and sour cream: the filling was VERY dense and not easily spreadable so ended up sort of dabbing and gently spread across the cake so wouldn't tear it. (Next time would just mix in the lite whip cream to make it more spreadable - also eliminating another step). Refrigerated for one day and it was EXCELLENT! The coconut oil that I was concerned about seemed to blend into the batter and no one ended up with a bite of coconut oil. Everyone enjoyed it and wanted the recipe....but the best thing was one, as a guest is Diabetic, was that this cake had minimal impact to their blood sugar. A winner all around!!