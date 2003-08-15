Lite Coconut Cake
This cake tastes so great that your guests won't know the calories are missing!
This cake is amazing! I like to serve it immediately (without refrigerating 1-3 days); the longer the cake sits, the less fluffy it is. The frosting tastes almost like cream cheese frosting - and it's low/no-fat!Read More
I followed the recipe and the frosting had an odd sour cream flavor to it. It wasn't unbearable but I definitely won't make it the same way again. I also added dry roasted coconut on top which added a whole layer of new flavor.Read More
I used light coconut milk instead of water in the cake mix. YUM!
This cake was excellent! I only refrigerated for a few hours. I love coconut and really liked that this cake was not overly sweet. The sour cream seemed to really tone down the sweetness. My family loved it!
Best coconut cake ever! I didn't use light ingredients though. I used regular sour cream and finely shredded coconut in the frosting, then I added extra flake coconut to the frosted cake. My secret was to use a boxed white cake mix (which I sifted) and used the one that calls for 1/3 cup oil (not the one that calls for 2 TBPS oil), and I used EXTRA VIRGIN COCONUT OIL. What a great coconut flavor. The flavor really does get better the second and third day!
Excellent lowfat cake! I made this last night, and we dug into it after it had chilled a few hours. It was good, but had a distinctible sour cream taste. I cut my husband a piece for work this morning and, of course, sampled a bite myself, and it was even better - the sour cream taste was not as strong. So, I think that the directions are indeed right, when they say to leave the cake for a few days. Great recipe!
A Keeper! Used coconut milk in place of the water in the cake mix directions. Definitely better the next day. You can't go wrong with this one! Edit: Used coconut milk in place of the water, and for the whipped topping (1 1/2 cups heavy cream whipped with 1/3 cup sugar) then add the remaining cup filling. (Doesn't make it lite... but tastes soooo much better).
I made this for a large get together. It was among 8 other desserts, some bakery bought. This was the greatest hit of all. Everyone asked me for the recipe. It was delicious. Not too sweet. I decorated it with tiny dried blueberries. I would definitly make this again
OMG!!! So delicious! I am not big on coconut but this was excellent. I followed the recipe exactly as is. I just added to the decorations. I mixed some chopped almonds and mini chocolate chips. (Like an Almond Joy) Pressed them onto the sides and a small circle on the top center. Added a slight sprinkling of coconut on the whipped cream frosting on top. Looked as good as it tasted! Either way, with or without the nuts, this cake is top notch!
When I saw that the primary ingredient for the icing in this recipe was sour cream, I knew it was just a matter of time before I had to try it out! I love any alternative to the thick, overly sweet butter cream (or worse, fondant :P) style icing you often come across-- yick. Anyway, this recipe does not disappoint! The trick though is, don't use store bought, dried out coconut-- freshly grated is the only way to go! I'm the last person to choose to make my own life harder (with fresh) when there's an easier alternative (dried, store bought) but the difference is enormous! It's the huge quantity of coconut oil in the freshly grated stuff that's released overnight (or longer) into the sour cream that gives it that incredible flavour-- the dried stuff just doesn't have nearly enough of it! Trust me on this, you'll never go back. :)
This cake is delicious! Perfect to serve for any occasion.
Very delicious but a bit messy to cut. Very coconuty
Awesome! So good and not as sweet as most cakes. Definately a keeper!
Great recipe. I made it a little lighter by using Pillsbury Sugar Free Cake mix and ideal substitute sugar. I also made it into a sheetcake instead of layers. Very tasty.
The frosting for this is so incredibly incredible. We all loved it!
Awesome! This is easy, and very impressive to share at a party... I just increase the filler so that there's some to snitch! :o) Deeelicious!
I'm not crazy over coconut cake, but I loved this. The sour cream gives it a destinct taste and its so easy to prepare.
Delicious! I made this for Memorial Day in my checkerboard cake pans. I added a tablespoon of coconut extract to the cake mix for added coconut flavor. The frosting and filling were very light, and I liked the tang from the sour cream.
Great! Loved it. Even those who don't love coconut loved it.
This is wonderful!
This cake is delicious and easy to make. It's my new favorite. I had lite coconut milk in my pantry so I used that instead of water. Next time I'll try it with water. Everyone loved it. You would never guess it was low fat. I loved the sour cream frosting.
The key to this cake is to make it at least 2-3 days ahead of time. If you serve it the same day, it's a good cake. If you wait the 2-3 days, it's an outrageously delicious cake! To reduce the calories even more, I use FF/SF cake mix, Splenda instead of sugar; and low fat Cool Whip. And with those substitutions, it is still SCRUMPTIOS!!!!
Wonderful recipe that everyone in my family enjoyed. I used mostly Splenda in the recipe and it still tasted great.
Wonderful Cake. The only adjustments I made were the following: I used lite coconut milk as others suggested to replace the water in the cake mix. I used a Pillsbury sugar free cake mix. Purchased some red mill unsweetened coconut and replaced 1 cup of the sweetened. I also reduced the sugar to just barely over 1/2 cup for the frosting. Made it on Wed and served it on Friday to my diabetic Mother and Grandmother. They loved it, as did my husband and picky children. We will make this again!
This cake was EXCELLENT! Followed others suggestions and made modifications. With the box cake mix I used the lite coconut milk instead of water; coconut oil instead of vegetable oil (but the coconut oil is semi solid so I was a little worried about how it would blend into the batter - maybe soften slightly in the microwave next time)and used egg whites from a container. For the center layer, used lite coconut flakes that were unsweetened and fairly small (from Sprout's) that was mixed with Splenda Blend and sour cream: the filling was VERY dense and not easily spreadable so ended up sort of dabbing and gently spread across the cake so wouldn't tear it. (Next time would just mix in the lite whip cream to make it more spreadable - also eliminating another step). Refrigerated for one day and it was EXCELLENT! The coconut oil that I was concerned about seemed to blend into the batter and no one ended up with a bite of coconut oil. Everyone enjoyed it and wanted the recipe....but the best thing was one, as a guest is Diabetic, was that this cake had minimal impact to their blood sugar. A winner all around!!
Yum! Wow! Fantastic! I let this cake sit for 1 day in the fridge. It was so light, moist and tasty. I liked that it wasn't over sweet. I will make this again soon! Thanks.
Soooo good. Light. Pretty too.
The recipe was easy and tasted great for a lite cake. The only problem I had was the cake was too crumbly to hold the "frosting". Cake wasn't all eatten-wasn't a hit in my house
Easy to make, with a very rich flavor. I will be keeping this recipe!
I really like this cake! Though I got a big lesson from my friends today on cool whip! Also I added extra black berries on top and they gave this little sour bite to it and made my cake look pretty tasty!
I made this for my mother in law's birthday, she loves coconut!! What a hit!!! This was such an easy and delicious cake to make! I used golden cake mix instead of white and regular cool whip instead of light (cause I accidently bought both) and it still turned out delicious! I served it the day after I made it, however, it was even better 2 days later!!! You'll enjoy this dessert even if you prefer real whip cream to cool whip!!
This is delicious. I used yogurt instead of sour cream.
This cake was great. I waited one day to try everyone at work loved it.
definitely a big hit! tasty and light.
This recipe is awesome! The whole family loved it. I put fresh strawberries on it and it tasted great. Thank you!
Wow was I surprised at how good this turned out! My dad is diabetic and usually goes full sugar for his birthday so I decided to make him a cake this year. I used a sugar free golden cake mix and lite coconut milk instead of water. I also used a tofuti sourcream substitute in the frosting so my son could eat it (dairy allergy) It turned out great! It doesnt tast low-cal at all! My 10 yo son said he wants this for his birthday :)
SO good! And only 289 calories a serving...even better. Tastes almost exactly like a coconut cake my mom makes that is 1200 calories per slice, no joke. Although, I did use light coconut milk in place of the water for the cake, and coconut oil in place of the vegetable oil. And I used egg whites only, so I'm not sure how the calories equate after these changes, but I am sure it isn't 1200! This is SO yummy and even better a few days later.
It was very good but not 5 stars worthy. I did use coconut milk instead of water in the cake batter and it was delicous. I made 2 cakes instead of one huge one. I served it to a group of women and they loved it. It will go over well.
My best friend & family love this recipe- made it many times always get rave reviews
Delicious. However, there was not enough filling to spread between the layers and have enough to add to the frosting. Next time, I will increase the filling by 50%
Added half a cup coconut flakes to the cake mix. Also some fresh lime zest to the frosting. It was yummy, but not mind blowing. It never got finished, and I live with a lot of people.
I made this cake for Easter and was pleasantly surprised at the taste of the frosting. I rated it 4 stars because I think the recipe would do better with a different type of cake (since mine had a distinctive "cake mix" taste). I even used coconut milk in place of the water in my cake mix, but the coconut flavor didn't really come through. This is overall a good cake though. I would never have thought of using sour cream in my frosting, but letting it sit overnight in the refrigerator really let the flavors meld. One suggestion I would make is to use half the amount of sugar if you are using sweetened coconut flakes, since the full cup makes the icing pretty sweet. I also made my cake in a Bundt pan, and I think the next time I'd use round layers since I think the cake would really benefit from having icing between the layers to really get the coconut flavor soaked in. This cake is a hit with my hubby and my 4 year old son!
Absolutely delicious! I made this cake two days before I planned on serving it and it was just perfect. I made a two layer cake instead of four so i did have frosting left over but I didn't feel like it was missing anything. Most of my guests went back for seconds! I will make this again and again.
It was too sickeningly sweet for us to eat.
