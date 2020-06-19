Angel Food Roll with Cranberry Filling
I make this on Christmas Eve for company. With its low fat content, it's a guilt-free indulgence!
I made this for a family gathering and we all loved it. An unexpected family favorite! Will make again!Read More
I was not a fan of this roll. The robustness of the cranberry totally overpowers the delicate angel food. I even tempered the tartness by mixing in a little cherry pie filling and it was still too much. Also, you have to pay very close attention the cake during the last few minutes of baking or it will start to crust and become hard to roll.Read More
the cranberry filling gives a very good kick to the angel food cake. It is light, natural and refreshing! I used fresh cranberries, blended them with a small amount of water, then boiled it under slow heat, added sugar and corn starch. This recipe is alot better than the one using some yogurt filling which I originally planned to use, but after I taste it I decided to go for all cranberry fillings!! I made the cake from scratch using 3/4 cup all purpose flour + 2 tablespoon corn starch.
