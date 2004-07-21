Creamy Cheesecake
This cheesecake is creamier than most cheesecakes, and very easy to make. Use grated lemon zest or 1 teaspoon lemon extract for flavoring.
I didn't have enough cream cheese to make my regular cheesecake so I tried this recipe. Excellent! Easy! I left out the lemon and topped with cherry pie filling. I ended up baking for about 35 minutes. Take it out while the center is just jiggly. Also try putting a large pan of water in the oven while preheating and baking. The moist oven helps cut down on cracks. Turn the oven off and let the cheesecake sit in the oven while it cools off to help avoid cracking. Another reviewer mentioned having trouble with lumps in the cheesecake. The cream cheese needs to be at room temperature before creaming with the sugar. That should take care of the lumps. Great recipe and not nearly as time consuming as a traditional cheesecake.Read More
Simple,basic recipe...comes out a little too flat,if you want a higher cheesecake you have to double the recipe. I made a homemade graham craker crust and added some small choc. chip morsels.Read More
This cheesecake is beyond compare !!!! So creamy and it tastes like you have been baking it for hours. To those who say that the filling doesn't fill the pie crust up try this; After you have put in all your ingredients into your bowl, beat it with a stand mixer or a hand mixer for a least 12 to 15 min, believe me when I say "it will be worth your time" and dedication. Also, use a water bath, of boiling water. Fill the pan up only to the half way point of your cheesecake. If you over feel the pan your cheesecake will be a total lost I learned that from a friend, but it was a good laugh. Than when the time is up turn the oven off and let the cheesecake sit in the oven until the oven is cold. Oh yea I toped my cheesecake off with a sauce that I made from strawberries this summer.If I could give it more stars I would.
This is a very easy recipe, and it comes out very creamy and tasty. Just cut back on the sugar, otherwise it will be very sweet (I've been using half a cup of sugar instead of the recommended 3/4, and it's just perfect). I also skipped the lemon zest and everybody loved it!
Turned out perfect! This was my first time making cheesecake. Used previous reviews tips. Reduced sugar to 1/2 cup, omitted lemon juice (didn't have any on hand)mixed about 10 mintues,used a water bath (used cheescake tips), baked 25 min, tuurned off oven left it in one hour, chilled in fridge overnight, spread strawberry filling over top and it was AWESOME! Everybody LOVED it!!
This was good...unfortunately I have already tried Chantal's New York Cheesecake from this site....and it was absolutley delicious. I truly liked that one better, but this was good too. I don't think this was as creamy even with mixing it for 15 minutes...and the flavor wasn't as intense as we would have liked. Thanks for the post.
Fabulous! I changed the recipe a bit: I omitted the lemon, used fat-free cream cheese, and topped it with light cherry pie filling. It turned out wonderful! Perfect for those who love a creamy, light, but not cakey cheesecake..it didn't get super-firm. My whole family loved it even though I made it with fat-free cream cheese; they couldn't believe it when i told them! I will definitely make this again.
My husband loved it and he knows cheesecakes. It came out extremely creamy and silky. I was very proud of the first ever cheesecake I made.
This was my first time making a cheesecake and everyone loved it! It was absolutely delicious and creamy. I took some of the advice listed and omitted the lemon zest and also let the pie cool in the oven for about 1/2 hour before removing it and letting it cool completely outside on my countertop before putting it in the fridge. By doing this I avoided cracks on my cheesecake. I'm already getting requests to make another one. Thanks Karin for a great and easy recipe.
My oldest son and I made this cheesecake together. We made the graham cracker crust from scratch and we used reduced fat cream cheese for the cheesecake. This was very simple for his first foray into cheesecake--we all were quite pleased with the results. I made a mixed berry topping to spread over the top, it was excellent. It's already half gone.......my husband had "extra" late last night.
I make this creamy cheesecake all the time with a graham crust purchased. The difference is I add 1/2 cup of sour cream to it. It is sooo delicious this way and i have made it sooo many times.
i've made a lot of cheesecakes, but this is by far the best and the easiest one i've made. my b/f loves it!!!!!!!
Without question, this is the easiest and best cheesecake recipe I have found to date. It is so creamy and so super easy. I did follow the tip to beat it with a stand mixer for 12 to 15 minutes and I did use a water bath. Absolutely fabulous! One little aside - I made an extra cake in a square pan. After cooling, I cut the cake into little squares, plopped them in cupcake papers and froze them in a plastic container. Now, I can take out one or more squares at any time and enjoy delicious cheesecake with no mess. Thanks so much Karin for this great recipe.
This basic, standard cheesecake recipe was just what I was after. I knew instantly that 3/4 cup sugar was too much; I reduced it to 1/2 cup and it was fine. I wanted this as a lemon cheesecake so I reduced the vanilla to a teaspoon while increasing the lemon zest to a hefty teaspoon. I baked this in a mini cheesecake pan, using a ground almond/butter/sugar crust. I topped them with fresh lemon curd and served them with fresh raspberry sauce (not that that was necessary at that point). These were fine restaurant dessert-cart worthy - elegant as well as refreshingly, citrusy delicious.
We used extra lemon zest (because zesting is just that much fun!) and it was delicious. The cooking process took slightly longer than the recipe recommended but I believe this is because I put the rack too high in the oven.
This made my husband so happy it ought to be illegal. Is it the best cheesecake? No. But its VERY good, and VERY easy to make on a weeknight. I also used low fat cream cheese, reduced fat crust, and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup. Still excellent, even with some of the calories missing :-)
I followed this recipe exactly to a T. I didn't do a water bath. I didn't leave it in the oven. It didn't crack or fall -- I was so pleased. I topped it with a simple combo of sliced stawberries and sugar, and then added whipped cream on top. Now, I am headed to the gym ...
ABOSOLUTELY delicious! I baked mini Oreo cheesecakes using the full recipes for 15 minutes and once the time was up, I pulled it out immediately and let cool. It was so luscious and creamy!
i got a cheesecake pan for my birthday from my husband and wanted to try out several recipes before sticking to one, so i made this as my first recipe. we absolutely loved it! when i asked my husband if i should try another recipe just to see, he flat out said "no! stick to that one and please dont forget how to make it!" lol
Delicious! This was very easy to make. I did not add the lemon and did also reduce the sugar. This was the first time my 14 yr old son tried cheesecake and LOVED it.
I'd like to put half a star more though... It's just that with the orginal recipe and the 9 inch pan it was too thin..! The texture was perfect so I don't think I missed or passed on cooking or heat... I just added 4 oz more of cream cheese and 1/2 egg more. I also beat the eggwhites first, then the egg yolks and a little sugar, then alternately add the softened cheese and remaining sugar. Everyone loves it! Thanks for posting such a delicious creamy, rich recipe!
This recipe was so light and fluffy, and very tasty! I made mine in a smaller 8inch round spring form pan so it would have a little height, but because of that, I had to increase the cooking time to 1 hour. The texture was so fluffy, that it was very appealing for me because I am not a cheesecake fan ( I made it for my husband) and the density of some, can be overwhelming. Over all, this is a great basic recipe, and can be added upon to change things up a bit.
Delicious and easy. Cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. I also had to cook it for an additional 20 mins for it to firm up, then chilled for 5 hrs. Will definitely make again!
OMGosh this is so good and so easy. I made it to take for our family Thansgiving dinner. Big hit. Didn't change a thing.
Great recipe if you have no idea how to do it. This was the case with me. I searched and saw alot of different recipes, but could not figure out what was special about each so went for simplicy and it proved to be a great decision. I will try other recipes, but this works great. Thanks Karin.
This was the best cheesecake I've ever made...so far. It was indeed creamy and delicious. Thanks for sharing!!
This was SO easy to make, and SO creamy and delicious. I didn't even bother to top it with anything :) I had a graham cracker crust to use up and am so glad I found this recipe. It took a little longer than half an hour to cook for me.
I love this recipe, it was so easy and quick, and my family loved it! I omitted the lemon zest, only because I had no lemons, and used a small amount of lemon extract in it's place. I also will anilla sugar instead of regular sugar if I happen to be short on Vanilla...I also on one occaison used chocolate cream cheese...just yumm!
This is a great cheesecake. Its really, really quick. The only problem I had was that it was a bit too lemony for my tastes, but I adjusted that the second time by reducing the amount of lemon peel.
I don't know what I did wrong.
I followed suggestions and decreased sugar to half a cup, beated mixture for quite a while with my mixer and then put a shallow dish of water in the oven while preheating. This turned out a perfect light textured cheesecake.
Absolutely loved it!!! I didn't have lemon zest, so I used a bit of lemon juice. And I swirled in some raspberry preserves. I've never had such a creamy cheesecake before. Yumm!
Loved this cheesecake! It was very creamy and very delicious! This was my first time making a cheesecake and I followed the very simple directions and made a BIG HIT with my family! I didn't use the lemon zest because I didn't have any but it didn't make a difference because it was still awesome!!! After making this simple and awesome tasting cheesecake, I feel like I'm ready for "Top Chef". LOL You've got to try it! If you think you're 'baking challenged', try this cheesecake and you won't disappoint yourself or anyone else! :) Thank you for sharing this awesome recipe! GOD Bless yoU!!! :)
Soooo good and very creamy. I let mine cool in the oven with the oven turned off after 20 minutes. Not a crack in sight! I also cut the sugar down to 1/3 cup. Very good!
This is the same recipe my mom has used for years, but hers calls for 1 tsp lemon juice instead of zest and has a sour cream topping. (Also hers says to bake 40 minutes and cool five hours.) I have made it several times and it's easy and delicious, the only problem is that is never lasts long! I prepare it with Graham Cracker Crust II from this website.
I've never ever baked a cheesecake of any sort before and I sure am glad I found this recipe! I did cut the sugar down to 1/2 C per other reviews. And, I beat the mix for a little better than 10 minutes. I'm not sure why? There were no lumps in the mix after 3-4 minutes, maybe even before that. I used a blueberry topping and we sure did enjoy this. Thanks Karin for sharing!
I usually make more involved cheesecakes but I wanted something simple for a change. I met a great bunch of ladies and I have taken this cheesecake to them twice and each time it was gobbled up. I've also made my family this recipe twice & they loved it too. It's definitely simple and it's creamy, as the title claims. My 4 year old daughter can easily help prepare this since there is not much prep work. It's now my go-to cheesecake recipe when I'm on the go. Be sure to work with room temp ingredients though. I don't think it's mentioned anywhere in the instructions.
This was such a wonderful cheesecake...definitely recommend. It is a fluffier cheesecake, not a dense or thick cheesecake like some might prefer. I brought this to the beauty school and it was eaten before our first break!!
Loved this cheesecake! Just what I'd been looking for! Creamy without being runny; fluffy without being too dense! Now, I can't wait to make it again and play with other flavors added! Oh, and I did as other reviewers mentioned - beat 10-15 minutes and added pan of water in oven during preheat and baking. Delicious cheesecake!!
I thought this was very good but I think the vanilla was a bit overpowering. Next time I will cut it to 1 tsp.
I have made much more elaborate and time consuming cheesecake recipes in the past, but this one is just as good and so much easier! Super creamy! I substituted splenda for the sugar. The second time I made this, I used almond extract instead of vanilla. Yum! You cant go wrong with this one!
I doubled the recipe to make the best cheesecake ever! I added some lime zest and it came out delicious!!
I made this for dessert on Christmas Eve, it was amazing - rave reviews from everyone. Thanks for sharing it, Karin! For the crust, I used 1 1/4 c. graham crumbs, 1/4 c. butter, 1 tbsp. white sugar about 1/4 c. crushed pecans, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Baked at 350 for ten minutes, then allowed to cool before putting the cheesecake mixture in. Turned out delicious, I just wished I had a bit more time to let it cool in the oven (with the oven off) to prevent cracking....but there were pies waiting in line for the oven, so them's the breaks!
My first cheesecake and while it was edible, it wasn't my kind of cheesecake. It was too sugary for me.
Everyone loved it! I did not add the lemon zest. It is very sweet but taste great. It cooled overnight in the fridge then we added cherry pie filling on top.
Wonderfully easy and DELICIOUS! Very creamy.
A great, easy cheesecake. I use a store bought graham cracker crust to save time, and omitted the lemon zest. Definitely make sure to soften the cream cheese well before mixing, otherwise you'll end up with lumps. Also, I had to bake mine for much longer than the listed 25 minutes. In all it took about 45 minutes in the oven and even then it still looked jiggly. It ended up setting fine so I'm not sure what happened. Either way, this is a great recipe!
So easy and oh so good. Used lemon zest this time and going to try lime zest next time.
Only change I made was to make my own crust. This was by far the best I have ever made! Thanks!!
One of the best cheesecakes we've had. I made my own graham cracker crust and baked this in a springform pan. After the 25 minutes of baking, I turned off the oven and left the cheesecake in for about an hour. I had no cracks and a very creamy cheesecake. I topped mine with some leftover lemon buttercream frosting and fresh strawberries. It was delicious!
I thought this cheesecake lived up to its name. It was creamy and delicious. I didn't have any lemons so I used lemon juice. Yummy.
This was the first cheesecake I have ever made, so I didn't really know what to expect. I put just a splash of lemon juice instead of the zest (because I didn't have any). And even though I baked it for at least 35 minutes, the middle still wasn't done. Next time I will try leaving it in the oven as others have suggested. Great flavor and tastes great with the Blueberry Sauce from this site!
**This was fantastic! I cut the amount of sugar to 1/2cup which was perfect. I added a tiny bit of almond extract and the 2tsps of vanilla. This is a wonderful simple and versatile cheesecake; you can drizzle chocolate or caramel sauce or even fruit.
made this for company, they said it was the best cheesecake they've ever had.
I'm a huge cheesecake fan, but oddly enough, this was my first time making it. Being from New York, I've had some of the best cheesecake around. After a couple of alterations (only 1/2 cup of sugar, no lemon zest), the end result was lovely! It's such a simple recipe, but it definitely compares to some of the best cheesecake I've had.
I totally LOVED this cheesecake. It was very nice. I changed up some things. I baked it for 40 minutes. Also I reduced the sugar. Very creamy. Thanks for the recipe!
This cheesecake is great, everyone who ate it loved it. It's going in my recipe box!!!!!
I took this to a family Christmas gathering and got good reviews. I agree with some of the others though, a little too much lemon for my taste. The lemon taste was not bad, just not what I expected. I would use this recipe again, I would just reduce or omit the lemon. Very easy to make!
This is just like the recipe i use for mini cheesecake cupcakes on this site...i omit the lemon and use half cup sugar and only 1 tsp vanilla becuase i dont like it too sweet. i bought some strawberry topping because i was too lazy to make my own... i havent even finished cooling it yet but it tastes great!! it was so easy with the storebought crust and topping, and i also used fat free cream cheese. as for chantals cheesecake i tried that one -- it was good but nto great or maybe i did somethign wrong. the only thing i took away a star for is that its a bit TOO creamy and soft, i like creamy and a little bit firm so i might add sour cream next time
this recipie should tell you how to take care of the cream cheese lumps otherwise it stinks. my family said it was good but the lumps were very different. and one more thing use 4 egg whites instead of 2 eggs it makes the cheesecake whiter and not so fattening. bye and enjoy
This is a great and easy cheesecake, my very first cheesecake. I did use less sugar and more lemon zest. I also beat it for 20 min until it looks like a cake batter with no cheese lumps. Great recipe!!!!!
Easy Easy Easy! I went a little lighter on the lemon..great results!
My kids loved it. Was very easy and would make again for them but didn't quite have the taste or consistency I would prefer.
We made this cheesecake for Sunday dessert! Easy and very creamy! I added 1/4 cup of canned peach juice in the light syrup and cut the vanilla down to 1 teaspooon! Great flavor! When it was finished cooking, I added peach slices and added 2 tablespoons of spiced rum to the peach juice and drizzled it over the top. Awesome dessert!
Perfect :)
Yum Yum!! Will definately make this again. Very easy and very quick. Had a slice for breakfast!!
It didn't quite firm up to what I like, but it tasted very good.
Really Good! I used half the amount of lemon extract and it was just right for our taste. Texture good, easy to make.
The "extra creamy" taste described is just that it's a bit undercooked in this recipe. The edges were a "normal" cheesecake consistency, which I like better. That said, many people seem to like the gooier filling, and it is a delicious and simple recipe, similar to other "cheese pies" and simple cheesecakes. 4 stars for the cheese/egg/sugar ratios (I flavored with 1 tsp. vanilla and 2 tsp. lemon extract) and I would make a similar cheesecake again, but add 10-15 minutes to the cooking time.
This is my first go at cheesecake and it came out as promised, smooth and creamy. I used yuzu citron in place of the lemon and reduced sugar as suggested by others. Also used the pan of water in the oven per other comments and had no cracks. Will definitely make again.
I made this with egg substitute. It was good but not great.
Very basic but great cheesecake! I omitted lemon zest however because I was going to make strawberry cheesecake. I think this is great for starters. I have been using this cheesecake for years and have added chocolate chips, caramel, and pecans before and it made a great turtle cheesecake.
It is a very good cheesecake - thick and creamy, but it wasn't anything spectacular for me. My husband rated it a 4-star. I baked it for the 25min, but then left in my oven as the oven cooled for about 30min and it came out perfectly cooked.
5 stars for ease, 5 stars for taste, 5 stars for ability to customize to your taste! I made one lemon, the other I added about 1 tsp of raspberry flavoring, added about 1/4 cup cocoa and garnished with raspberry jam that had been warmed in microwave. Drizzle a little of melted chocolate chips over that and wha la! It went over so well, and it took so little time! Thanks so much for such a easy, tasty, versitile recipe !!!
This is a easy recipe!! From previous experiences I added alittle bit of eagle brand condensed milk and I didn't have any lemon zest so I just used alittle lemon juice. People can't get enough of this when I make it. My friends won't even eat cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory cause they say its not as good as what I make!! I've also made it with splenda instead of sugar and turned out well.
KARIN! you're a GENIUS! I had neer made a cheesecakre before, I was always so intimidated, no this recipe is great and soo easy. I was able to triple it with no issues. I was worried about a soggy crust so I put a pan of water one rack under the cake, no cracks, no soggy crust! I am making another one as I write this review! THANK YOU so much for the easy and wonderful recipe. I honestly can't tell you how much my family loved it! and they are PICKY.
The very best cheesecake I've ever made/eaten!!! I didn't have the lemon zest or extract and I made my own graham cracker crust! I did put a pan of water in the oven when I pre-heated the oven and baked for 35 minutes instead of 25.
It was ok...pretty generic cheesecake but I like the thick cheesecake with the creamy rich filling and this was just not for me
A very easy and tastey cheesecake. I did not use any lemon zest though, you would never have known. I will definitely make again.
Wow this was REALLY good! I used half a cup of sugar like others suggested and it was still sweet enough. I also used an oreo cookie crumb pie crust and topped it with whip cream and strawberries. Five stars for sure!!
This was so easy! I used a shortbread crust, put a pan of water under the pies, and turned off the oven after 40 minutes (for 2). Never made cheesecake (except from a box) but this is the one I am sticking to!
never fails to impress. i cut down the sugar to 1/2 a cup. if not it'll be too sickeningly sweet.
Fantastic. I added a layer of carmel, then pecans and then chocolate on the top for a "turtle" effect, and served for dessert on Easter. Loved by all, thanks!
This is good - fairly easy and produces a nice dessert.
This recipe is super easy to make, literally fool-proof. I always get complimented whenever I make this and people are shocked at how unbelievably easy it is to make. It's not too sweet so it's easy to dress it up with any fruit toppings. The only alteration is I find it takes more than 25 minutes to bake; I usually bake it for 40-45 minutes.
I registered as a member just to rate this recipe. It was wonderful. I love cheesecake and have never successfully made one, that is until now. I used a chocolate cookie crust, and added in about 1/3 cup of honey to replace the sugar. I whipped it for at least 10 minutes as suggested by another review, it was very rich and creamy. I also cooked it in a water bath. If you are looking for a simple cheese cake try this one, it's worth it.
Awesome cheesecake! Quick and super simple! I omitted the lemon since the hubby is not big on anything lemon. After 25 minutes of baking @ 350, it wasn't done. I turned off the oven and continued to 'bake' it as the oven cooled. It came out perfectly!
Very Good!
I tried this recipe for thanksgiving and it turned out ok. I tried it again tonight and adjusted the recipe and it came out great! I used three pkgs of cream cheese instead of two, one cup of sugar instead of 3/4 cups, 3 eggs instead 2 and a tsp of lemon juice instead of zest or extract. I also baked for 30 min and it was not flat nor were there cracks!
This recipe is super easy! If I forget to use tricks to eliminate cracking, I cover the cheesecake with chocolate syrup drizzles, carmel syrup, and snikers candy bar chunks. Yummy and pretty! Sometimes I substitute lemon juice for the lemon zest.
Since my hubby baked it for my birthday is my favorite dessert,I loved the lemon taste and the creamy texture.
Delicious and Creamy just like I wanted. I made it for Christmas, left out the lemon, and only used 1/2 cup of sugar. Toped it with cherries. It was so good it was gone before I knew it. So easy to make. Love it.....Wela5
Ideal beginners cheesecake. Made a crust of 2cps crushed graham crackers, ½cp brn sugar, ½cp butter and a tsp. of cinnamon and that added a touch of heaven to an already good recipe. Great starting point for other flavors.
It was very good, for a quick and easy cheese pie dessert. Add an extra grate of lemon. I have also changed extracts and prepared pie shells. Make sure you beat well and as all cheese cakes bake it in a water bath.
I've used the same recipe for years, the only difference being I mix it in the blender. It's really creamy and a favorite with all the family
This is the creamiest, dreamiest cheesecake I have ever baked. I will be in the gym tomorrow morning for sure especially since I baked the same cheesecake yesterday and this evening. Yummsters!!!
I loved this recipe! I used frozen cream cheese and it worked wonderfully. I also used a premade crust that you buy in the store. Super easy!
Very creamy & easy. This was the first time I made a cheeseckake so instead of investing in a springform pan, I used a graham cracker prepared crust. I served it at Easter dinner and it was a surefire hit. I topped it with cherry pie filling. I will remember this for a delicious & fast dessert and shall looking for more chhesecake recipes. Thank you.
This recipe is ok. I usually make Krafts New York Style cheesecake but I didn't have all the ingredients. This will work for tonight but I won't be making it for guests. I probably should have read reviews and reduced the amount of sugar.
