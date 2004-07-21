Creamy Cheesecake

4.6
308 Ratings
  • 5 222
  • 4 64
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This cheesecake is creamier than most cheesecakes, and very easy to make. Use grated lemon zest or 1 teaspoon lemon extract for flavoring.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat softened cream cheese slightly. Add eggs, sugar, vanilla, and lemon zest. Beat until light and fluffy. Pour mixture into crust.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until firm, about 25 minutes. Let cheesecake cool then top with cherry or blueberry pie filling, if desired. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 223.5mg. Full Nutrition
