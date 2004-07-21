Creamy Cheesecake

This cheesecake is beyond compare !!!! So creamy and it tastes like you have been baking it for hours. To those who say that the filling doesn't fill the pie crust up try this; After you have put in all your ingredients into your bowl, beat it with a stand mixer or a hand mixer for a least 12 to 15 min, believe me when I say "it will be worth your time" and dedication. Also, use a water bath, of boiling water. Fill the pan up only to the half way point of your cheesecake. If you over feel the pan your cheesecake will be a total lost I learned that from a friend, but it was a good laugh. Than when the time is up turn the oven off and let the cheesecake sit in the oven until the oven is cold. Oh yea I toped my cheesecake off with a sauce that I made from strawberries this summer.If I could give it more stars I would.