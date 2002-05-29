Amish Friendship Cake

This Amish friendship cake uses a starter that you can share with friends. Always save 1 cup of starter for your next cakes, then start with day 2 of the starter instructions instead of having to start a new starter each time. You can also give some starter to friends, or a sourdough starter can be used in place of this friendship starter.

Directions

  • To Make Starter: Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1 tablespoon white sugar, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup of flour, and 1 cup of milk in a non-metal bowl; stir with a non-metal spoon until creamy. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place for two days to ferment. It will become bubbly and have a sour odor. Do not place in refrigerator. On the second day, third day, and fourth day: stir. On the fifth day, add 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, and 1 cup milk; stir. On the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth day: stir. On the tenth day add 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, and 1 cup milk. Reserve 1 cup starter; pour the remaining starter, 1 cup each, into 3 containers to give away to friends if desired. Starter is enough for 8 loaves.

  • To Make Cakes: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8 or 9-inch loaf pans.

  • Mix 1 cup of starter, oil, baking powder, eggs, 1 cup of sugar, 2 cups of flour, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, vanilla, and chopped walnuts. Stir in the baking soda just before pouring batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

A sourdough starter can be used in place of this friendship starter.

Bananas, dates, or raisins can be added for variety.

