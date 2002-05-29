This Amish friendship cake uses a starter that you can share with friends. Always save 1 cup of starter for your next cakes, then start with day 2 of the starter instructions instead of having to start a new starter each time. You can also give some starter to friends, or a sourdough starter can be used in place of this friendship starter.
Not what I remember. This recipe was very dry and that is with the addition of raisins.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2000
This makes delicious bread. I got raave reviews from family and friends. My children enjoyed helping me with the recipe and learning about measurements.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2001
This is a fantastic cake! Aside from having to make the starter, this is an easy and quick cake to make.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2001
This is hard to rate, because it takes more than 1 day to complete...if you have the time and space it is a GRAT way to give to friends, and it is also, a great starter batter to make so many variations fo the cake....TASTE: it is WONDERFUL, and if there are young childern, it is fun to add the ingredients when they come home from school, and gives them a feeling of being a "BAKER" with PRIDE!! I use this around the holidays..
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2000
This is a fun project to pass along to friends. The cake turns out great!
Calruby
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2011
I can't tell you how many times I've made this and it's never come out bad. In my opinion, it's more like a pound cake. You can add just about any of your favorite things...raisins, chocolate chips and nuts are only a few suggestions. The pudding helps but I've left it out when I didn't have any. It didn't ruin it at all. And you can always freeze a cup of the "starter" for another time. I've done this before and the end result still came out fine. The fact that it makes 2 loaves, you can always share one.
I agree with some others that it seems a bit dry but the flavor is good. I used pecans and 1/2 can of fruit cocktail in place of the suggested walnuts, banana slices and raisins. The best part is that it gave me a reason to visit my neighbors.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.