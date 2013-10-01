Gramma's Party Cake

My Grandmother took this recipe to all the family functions. She only gives it out to her Grandkids when they get married. Can be made with different flavors of gelatin and pudding.

Recipe by crashkwiccon

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve the gelatin in the boiling water. Mix in the cold water and set aside.

  • Mix and bake cake as directed for one 9x13 inch pan. Let cake cool for 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Poke holes in cake about 1 inch apart. Pour gelatin into holes and over the top of the cake. Refrigerate cake while making the topping.

  • Mix instant pudding, whipped topping mix and milk until stiff. Frost cake and store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 217.9mg. Full Nutrition
