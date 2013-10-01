Gramma's Party Cake
My Grandmother took this recipe to all the family functions. She only gives it out to her Grandkids when they get married. Can be made with different flavors of gelatin and pudding.
Absolutely wonderful! I tried the combination of lime gelatin and lemon pudding and it was good, so I decided to also try cherry gelatin w/ cheesecake pudding and it was great too! Such a versatile recipe and fun to make with my five year old.
I feel bad to give this lower rating, but I didn't personally like this cake. I didn't change anything about the recipe and I found it to be a little bland. I may try it again by using some of the suggestions of changes people have posted.
this was a verrry tasty cake, esp. for kid parties, and i didn't have whipped topping mixes, so i just gradually added nondairy whipped topping to the pudding mix up to a good consistency and it worked out very well. super easy!
This recipe is wonderful. It's very quick, tasty, and inexpensive. I made this and my husband love's it.
This cake was so easy to make! I followed someone else's suggestion for strawberry gelatin and cheesecake pudding and it came out tasting so great! Everyone loved it! Leftovers tasted even better.
A fan-favorite. Experiment greatly with the jell-o and pudding, and don't be afraid to put more jell-o in the cake.
was great... I used strawberry jello and vanilla pudding, and added a little strawberry extract to the icing... turned out awesome.
I'm sorry, but I did follow this recipe exactly and it was not too good. It tasted more like a pre-packaged cake than a homemade recipe from grandma to me, though others seem to have enjoyed it.
This recipe is even better if you use a lemon cake mix instead of a white cake mix
Can't be simpler. It a jello poke cake, but everyone goes crazy for it at my parties - they actually ask me to make it! I do use rick's buttercream frosting with it from this site and do two 9 by 13 cakes - one in a strawberry the other a lime this time I'm going to try lime and grape and use a cream cheese pudding mix in the middle. Thanks
We do a Birthday cake exchange at work, & this was the first time I made this cake for that. I don't like lime jello, so I did cherry instead. It was a very big hit! Made a very moist good cake with a frosting that wasn't too sweet. Will make again.
This cake was good. I used the strawberry jello and cream cheese pudding. I will say that the fat grams listed for the cake are wrong. If you mix the cake as directed there is 14 grams of fat per serving. Not sure once you add the milk and pudding, etc. But it's sure a lot more than 2.6.
Easy and refreshing cake to serve in the summer. What little was left tasted even better Day 2. Brought back memories of 'Jello Cake' my Mom used to make in the early 70's.
Everyone loved this cake. I double the recipe and the cake was fabulous!
This turned out great! I used strawberry and vanilla instead of lemon and lime and tasted very good. However, I would consider adding more milk to the frosting because I feel it was to thick and gooey.
