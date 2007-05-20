Poke Cake I

A classic! Easy, easy, easy and tasty, tasty, tasty.

By Donna

14
1 -13x9 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, 1 cup water and the vegetable oil and blend well. Beat at the medium speed of an electric mixer for 4 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Let cake cool in pan for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, dissolve the gelatin in the boiling water, then add the cold water.

  • Poke holes in the warm cake with a fork at 1/2 inch intervals. Pour gelatin over cake. Chill cake for 3 to 4 hours then frost with whipped topping. Keep cake refrigerated.

336 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 386.2mg. Full Nutrition
