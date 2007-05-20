Poke Cake I
A classic! Easy, easy, easy and tasty, tasty, tasty.
I made this for my fiance's birthday(he is diabetic by the way)I took the regular box of white cake mix andinstead of the regular pudding and jello I used sugar free. He said it was the best cake he had in a long time. To tell you the truth you really couldn't even tell it was sugar free.Read More
This cake turns out a lot better if you don't add the pudding. My mom always made thins when I was growing up without the pudding.Read More
I made this cake using strawberry flavored jello for my son's birthday. The kids loved it, and it was gone in a matter of minutes. It is an extremely moist, delicious cake. I can't wait to experiment with different flavored cake mix, pudding, and jello. I think a chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, and black cherry flavored jello would be fantastic! Thanks so much for sharing the recipe!
This turned out really well. I poked holes with a wooden spoon instead of the fork tines and so when the cake is cut, there are spots with the jello and some without. I thought it looked better this way. Very good cake.
I thought that it was a very good recipe. Although, it was very sweet, between the cool whip and extra pudding. I think that there may be a little too much cool whip for my taste. But, I did like the extra pudding in the cake because it made it very moist. Instead of using white cake, I used strawberry cake for valentine's day. I also used strawberry jello. Every body who ate it loved it.
I flipping love this cake. It is sooo easy to make and sooo delicious. If you want to make it even better you must sugar your greased baking pan, not flour it.
Really delicious! Everyone loved it... made exactly as directed.
This is a great cake! It is moist and is easy to make. I made it for a church picnic and was asked to make three for an event planned the following month! I have talked to others about a Poke cake and no one has ever used pudding. I think that makes the difference.
This cake is really moist and delicious! I "frosted" it with Redi-Wip to make the top of the cake pretty. Garnishing the top with slices or pieces of real fruit associated with the Jell-O flavor you're using would look nice, too. The next flavor I'm going to try is lime.
The actual cake (without jello) was good- nice and moist. I didn't really like the parts where the jello had completely saturated the cake.
The only difference I did was that when I did the topping, I didn't use fruit--I added sprinkles for a birthday cake. The only real issue I had was the jello liquid was more on the sides than in the middle of the cake, so my suggestion is to really poke some serious holes in the cake and make sure to get the liquid in it! I guess I just didn't poke it enough! HAHA.
Nice and easy. I love that you can use any cake mix and or jello combo!
This cake is very refreshing! I didn't make any changes (except for using a whipped frosting instead of whipped topping). I used orange jello to go with my hubby's team colors for a MS walk. I'm not sure the pudding was necessary, so next time I would just make the cake as directed on the box without the pudding. But it came out very moist and pretty!
easy, kid-friendly dessert! i chose lemon pudding and strawberry jello for our flavor combo, but you could do anything you wanted to. makes a pretty presentation when cutting the cake with the jello inside. thanks!
I made this cake with orange gelatin and received rave reviews! Thanks for a great birthday cake for my mother!
Good cake, just not phenomenal. I think the pudding made the cake too heavy, and if you used all the water in the gelatin it would be too diluted to taste it very well. I just used 1/2 c. boiling water to dissolve the gelatin, then 1/2 c. very cold water. I think the next time I made this type of cake I might try two boxes of gelatin, and just a plain white cake mix, no pudding added. I frosted this with the Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting from this site.
This was great, I made a lemon cake with lime jello, so refreshing, and so many ways to be creative and flexible with flavors. The pudding really added something special.
This cake makes a great base for a strawberry shortcake when you use strawberry gelatin. I've used lime gelatine and it's great, too!
I was a little leery about making this, I was worried it would come out a soggy mess. I was pleasantly surprised. It came out pretty well. I used a wooden spoon to poke the holes instead of a fork, as I was wanting obvious jello sections rather than mush, and it worked. I also used cherry flavored jello instead of strawberry, as it has a slightly stronger and more obvious flavor. Came out good, a great Christmas dessert. :)
This was delightful! Light, cool and refreshing! I used a little less water when making the gelatin to keep the flavor from seeming watered down. I used the stem of one of my mixer beaters to poke the holes and tried to not poke all the way through to the bottom. I used cherry gelatin and it was perfect. The hardest part was waiting long enough for the cake to chill in the fridge! I'm not a fan of Cool Whip so I used a little Redi Whip instead. Thank you for this recipe! I'll be making this a lot!
Awesome cake!!! I used strawberry jello and added real strawberries on top. It was De-lish! The only thing I will change next time is not using the entire thing of Jello. I will just coat the cake and fill all of the holes. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I love this recipe. I changed it up with chocolate cake, chocolate pudding and berry fusion jello. I had two small pieces left after my son's birthday. It was a hit!
Made this on St. Patrick's day using lime jell-o and have made a rainbow cake using 3 different flavors...strawberry, orange and lime in horizontal stripes and it always gets rave reviews! I made the cake and when it had set I used half on the bottom then inside was a pint of good vanilla ice-cream then put the other half on top and frosted the whole thing with Cool Whip. Put it in the freezer for an hour...ice-cream cake just special enough for a child's birthday!
This cake was perfect. Not too sweet yet extremely moist. It was a big hit with the kids as well. I did forget to put in the pudding mix but the cake turned out just fine. I used strawberry jello but I think just about any flavor would be tasty! I will definitely make this again on a hot summer day!
Delish!!! Always comes out great & always a hit!!! Yum mm...
Took this to a pot luck bible group and they LOVED IT! Super easy to make. Followed the recipe and used RASBERRY gelatin. I barely made it home with one with one slice for my hubby. i give it another 5 stars for a 10 star rating! Cuz it deserves it.
This was a very moist cake and delicious too. It is so simple to make and the kids just love it. It makes a wonderful dessert for a hot day.
LOVE this recipe. So moist. I don't always add the Jell-o and it is still really moist as just a white cake. This is my stand-by white cake recipe!
Easy, Yummyyyy, Happy people :) What else is there to say?
This was just okay. I used orange jell-o, and there just wasn't much flavor. Unfortunately, most of this cake did not get eaten, but it did look pretty.
The pudding makes this cake so moist. I made it for my sons birthday cake- he had fun helping and the cake waas so good even the adults were asking for spongebob cake
Very good! Never had cake with whip cream frosting, and would never have thought to put jello in with the cake! I wouldve liked more jello flavor, used strawberry,so will have to try it with a stronger tasting jello. Love using the pudding mix as well, made the cake very moist!
This is my husband's favorite cake and his mother used to always make it for his birthdays. Now that the task falls to me, I used this recipe. I thought it was pretty good, but my husband said he remembers the Jell-O being a lot more prevalent when his mom used to make it. I will probably use 2 boxes of gelatin next time.
Excellent. It was super moist. I used a different frosting I found for "Sunshine Cake" here on Allrecipes. The frosting is very simple; 1 tub Cool Whip, 1 can crushed pineapple w/ juices, 1 package instant vanilla pudding. It went wonderfully on this cake, very light and creamy. Perfect for this Memorial Day day. I could not be happier with the result of this cake.
I like this recipe a lot! It's very simple and quick and yummy all at the same time :o) I used the cake mix that comes with the pudding already in it according to the package directions so I made the lemon pudding mix with milk to spread over the cake once I had poked holes in it and covered it with the liquid lemon jello. After this set, I spread on the cool whip and stored in the refrigerator until Easter dinner the next day. Yummy, everyone loved it!
Excellent! Will make for lots of birthdays in the future. My daughter wants to experiement with different flavor jellos.
Made this for a potluck at work. Every last morsel was eaten with good reports. I didn't get to taste any so I am reporting on faith. Thanks.
This cake is so easy to make and perfect for spring and summer. The pudding makes it so moist and delicious. I used cool whip as the frosting.
Very easy and delicious! This is our family's favorite!
This is different than I had prepared poke cake in the past. I'd always just made the cake according to the package directions and poured the gelatin over. This recipe was much richer and softer than just following the box directions. However, it makes a very THICK cake in a 9x13. Next time I will cut the recipe in half or make two cakes.
i usually make this dessert once every few months. no lies...easy and tasty.
This was just okay. Not great, not bad. I used watermelon jello, and maybe that was the problem. The kids I served this to liked it a lot, but it was too wet and too sweet for my tastes (and I like sweet things!). I will not be making this again.
I won't say I loved this, because I didn't. But everyone else did, so 4 stars :) This was very easy to do, and made a nice presentation overall. I topped with "Cool Whipped Frosting" from this site and made a flag cake. Thanks for the recipe!
Was not our favorite. Will not make again.
This turned out really good if you like these cakes. I can't say that I'm very excited about them, but was asked to bring one to a baby shower. So this was my first try. The cake mix I used also had pudding in it so maybe that's why mined turned out extra tall and fluffy. I will use again if needed.
Great recipe! Lost this one but it is just like the recipe that we used to use.
I am not one to use box cakes but I needed a quick and easy recipe. This one was awesome!!! I chose cherry gelatin, vanilla pudding and I made an easy buttercream frosting with lemon extract. Everyone loved this cake. It was light and moist and perfect!
My family really loved this recipe! I used two 9" round pans and stacked them with a layer of Cool Whip in between. The baking time seemed a bit long, though it could have just been my mother-in-law's oven! I have yet to bake this in my own oven, but I am sure I will be doing so soon! I recommend using strawberry jello and garnishing with strawberries! Great Spring Dessert!
I have been making this cake (or variations thereof) for about 45 years. Instead of Cool Whip topping, I use one package of Dream Whip, 1 1/3 cups of milk (preferably not skim) plus a 4 oz. box of instant pudding to complement the cake flavor. This whips up to a yummy frosting with very little effort. Our favorite combination is lemon cake made with lemon pudding and lime gelatin and lemon pudding in the frosting.
Very good. Probably better in the summer-not in the middle of winter in Buffalo.
made it sugar free as much as i could and it was great,used lime sugar free jello and real whipped cream...yummmm
Awesome Cake and so Easy! It was soooo moist. I have made it twice. The first I followed the directions to a "T" and the second time I used sugar free lemon pudding and sugar free lemon jello - yummy! My sister in law is making a key lime one for her daughters b-day this wkend! Thanks for a keeper!
Very good! My 10 year old daughter likes this recipe so much she asked for me to make it as her birthday cake.
Very good. I made it in a 9 x 13 pan and only used 1 c. water. Perfect!
No changes where made, everyone loved it! It didn't last the night lol it was gone by morning ?? I will be making this again. Thank you??
This cake turned out so well. I made it for my boyfriend's birthday. He loved it so much that, I had to make it again within a week! I even handed this recipe out to a co-worker and her family loved it also!
My husband & I are not big cake and frosting fans. When I saw this cake had pudding and jello with cool-whip on top on it, I couldn't wait to make it. This cake was so easy and fun to make with my 10 year old daughter. I made this with both white cake and chocolate cake. Both taste are great. With the darker cakes you see a tint of the color of the jello. You can use any kind of jello or pudding. This cake goes fast make sure you save a piece for yourself.
This was sooooo good! Everyone commented on how moist it was.
I remembered this type of cake from when I was a lil' girl, and couldn't recall the taste. I used SF Cherry Jello and SF pudding. This just ain't my bag, I guess. It looks very pretty, but the taste? That's the reason I didn't remember. The kids thought it was cool looking, but wound up scraping the Cool Whip off it, and leaving the cake for dead. (Thankfully my Dad is taking it, so it won't go to waste.)
I'm glad I came across this recipe. Had it years ago but it was a lemon cake with lime jello and lemon icing and I absolutely loved it!!!! Will defnitely try this with those flavours.
very moist and delicious! The only modification I did was use Dream Whip rather than just straight cool whip. So good!
Really good. Everyone loved it. I used homemade whipped cream for the topping, though.
Pretty good
My daughter made this cake, was easy. It was so light and refreshing. We used lemon pudding and lime jello. Very pretty for spring and Easter time. We used to make cake like this when we were kids also. Good cake.
Love this! I use a different frosting.
Don't forget to let the cake cool in the fridge for three hours before topping with the Cool Whip. I didn't the last time I made it and my cake was SO ugly. But it still tasted good... I also put a layer of fresh, sliced strawberries on top of the cake before topping with the Cool Whip. Delicious!
Very moist and tasty.I put the jello in the fridge to firm up a bit before pouring in into the holes.It ended up filling the holes and staying pretty firm.Great presentation.The kids at the family dinner loved it.
Maybe I should have left it in the fridge longer, but I didn't really think it was anything special.
I chose a lemon cake mix and lime jello to make this. I was trying to recreate my mom's poke cake. I somehow left the pudding out when making the cake, so I ended up mixing it with the Cool Whip for an awesome frosting! I will be definitely be making this again.
Made for Father's Day dessert, and used all the tips from previous posters to make the recipe lighter - sugar free, fat free pudding, SF FF Cool Whip, SF jello mix and I also subbed applesauce for the oil. Used strawberry jello mix and topped the "frosted" cake with sliced fresh strawberries. Dad asked for the recipe, so a big hit for Father's day.
Used 1/2C water for jello. Used yellow cake. Was delicious!
I love this cake! I make a frosting using cool whip and vanilla instant pudding. just be sure to mix well so the pudding mixes well.
Probably would have been great but I forgot to add the water, don't ask me how I managed that! So it actually turned out more like a sponge cake and everyone still liked it. I will make again and follow the recipe to a T. :)
Made this sugar free with yellow cake mix
