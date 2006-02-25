Raspberry Nut Butter Cake

4.4
5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a lovely show off cake, especially when you want a fancy finale to a dinner party. Sprinkle with confectioners sugar over top just before serving to make it look even more attractive and delectable.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -9 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Separate the eggs. In a bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat the butter with the sugar until thoroughly creamed. Beat in the egg yolks, then the jam, vanilla extract, and dark rum.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the flour and baking powder. Beat the flour mixture into the creamed mixture, then stir in the nuts. Stir about 1/3 of the beaten egg whites into the batter to lighten it and then fold in the rest gently but thoroughly. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 65 to 70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Transfer to a rack to cool. Makes about 12 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 114.6mg; sodium 158.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022