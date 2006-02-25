Raspberry Nut Butter Cake
This is a lovely show off cake, especially when you want a fancy finale to a dinner party. Sprinkle with confectioners sugar over top just before serving to make it look even more attractive and delectable.
This is very good.I read the reviews then made the following changes. I doubled everything, used 2 cups of cake flour, 6 Tbs milk 2 extra large eggs, and 2 cups sour cream (I too was concerned about dryness). I used almond extract...perked it up. I used sliced almonds, and chopped walnut pieces...I used an 8 inch square glass pan. It took 45 minutes to bake... I forgot to lower the temperature when using a glass pan...but it spread easily and was moist. I didn't do icing...we enjoyed it with just the nuts on top.Read More
The cake tasted fine, but it completely came apart when removed from the bundt pan. It just wasn't a very strong cake.Read More
This was very good. I left the nuts whole but did everything else the same. Cooked for one hour and it was perfect. Moist and not too sweet. I think it would be good with a raspberry glaze.
Excellent, even better the following day. Moist, rich flavour. Worth the effort of grinding the nuts.
Not sure I would call this a "Show of cake" its pretty much a simple bundt. I did make a few changes, added 1/2 cup of sour cream to the bater. I used almond extract in place of the vanilla (almond and raspberry work so much better together) and used chopped almonds in place of the other nuts.
