Williamsburg Orange Cake

Nice, fresh-tasting cake, made even better with a fresh orange buttercream frosting. For my tastes the additions of nuts and raisins, traditional as they are, would not be an improvement for this cake, so I left them both out. I made a half recipe for 12 cupcakes, still adding the full 1-1/2 tsp. of fresh orange zest which contributed a distinct fresh orange flavor that I loved. For these 12 cupcakes I used this frosting: 2 c. powdered sugar, 1/2 c. butter, 1 tsp. vanilla. 1 tsp. fresh orange zest and about 2 T. fresh orange juice. The cake has a relatively tight crumb, and is a pretty, delicate yellow. It doesn't scream ORANGE even after doubling the amount of zest so the more intensely flavored frosting was a nice contrast. Four stars rather than five because this orange cake does need the extra oomph doubling the orange zest gave it. Also, because the Williamsburg Butter Frosting directed to accompany it is not the best complement with its relatively large amount of orange liqueur. Fresh orange juice, in my opinion, is a far better alternative.