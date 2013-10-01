Williamsburg Orange Cake
This is a lovely orange cake for when company calls.
Get the recipe for Williamsburg Butter Frosting.
The frosting for this cake was wonderful and the cake itself had a nice, old-fashioned taste. However, the next time I make this I will leave out the walnuts and raisins. I really did enjoy this recipe.Read More
Nice, fresh-tasting cake, made even better with a fresh orange buttercream frosting. For my tastes the additions of nuts and raisins, traditional as they are, would not be an improvement for this cake, so I left them both out. I made a half recipe for 12 cupcakes, still adding the full 1-1/2 tsp. of fresh orange zest which contributed a distinct fresh orange flavor that I loved. For these 12 cupcakes I used this frosting: 2 c. powdered sugar, 1/2 c. butter, 1 tsp. vanilla. 1 tsp. fresh orange zest and about 2 T. fresh orange juice. The cake has a relatively tight crumb, and is a pretty, delicate yellow. It doesn't scream ORANGE even after doubling the amount of zest so the more intensely flavored frosting was a nice contrast. Four stars rather than five because this orange cake does need the extra oomph doubling the orange zest gave it. Also, because the Williamsburg Butter Frosting directed to accompany it is not the best complement with its relatively large amount of orange liqueur. Fresh orange juice, in my opinion, is a far better alternative.
I used this recipe to make orange creamsicle cupcakes. Orange cupcakes with orange buttercream frosting. They were a huge hit. I cut the recipe in half and it made 14 cupcakes. I omitted the raisins and walnuts because I was looking for a simple orange cake. I substituted orange extract for some of the vanilla. This is a keeper.
Very tasty and amazing texture - well it does have 3 eggs and almost a cup of fat ;-) but that's why its a treat. I did replace the walnuts with pecans and used all butter (no shortening.) The 1T of zest gives a pretty mild flavor, so I think you could safely increase by 50% for a bit more punch.
I love this cake. It has been my favorite for years. I lost my recipe, so was very glad to find this in time for my birthday as it has been my traditional cake for my birthday for many years. Easy, different and delicious. I like to bake mine in a bundt pan.
This is the second time I have made this cake, it is absolutely fantastic! Today I replaced some of the white flour with whole wheat, some of the white sugar with brown. Haven't tried it yet as it just came out of the oven but it looks and smells delicious! Also, I used pecans instead of walnuts, and passed on the raisins. Thanks!
This is my mother's favorite cake. I've been making this for years, I got the recipe from the Silver Palate cookbook. The frosting is to die for!
I made cupcakes by reducing the baking time - very yummy with vanilla buttercream frosting.
I have made this many times already, as a cake as well as cupcakes (makes 24 medium-size). It's a lovely cake - moist, soft and full of orange flavour. You can substitute part of the vanilla extract with orange oil, but the recipe is fine just the way it is. Sometimes I make the Williamsburg frosting as filling for a cake, or as topping for cupcakes. As frosting, it will be rather soft, so you must chill the cake with the frosting for a few hours before you take it out anywhere. And the frosting will melt in hot weather (I live in a tropical country).
This was an excellent cake. I made it in two 9 inch round pans and spread the orange frosting between the layers and then over the top of the cake. The cake looked beautiful and tasted really wonderful. I didn't use walnuts (allergies) or raisins (didn't have any), but loved the cake and frosting on their own.
I made this earlier in the year and I'm thrilled to see I saved the recipe in my box. This is THE recipe my mom used when I was growing up. Decadent, delightful, and delicious. Thanks for submitting this! ...we'll be making it again next week for Christmas.
a great recipe. luv it. super easy too. at first i was taken a back by the method of this cake, but then, the result- yummy. the only thing that i'll change next time, is the sugar amount. too sweet for my taste.
Turned out wonderful, especially topped with Orange Buttercream Frosting. I used craisins instead of raisins and almonds instead of walnuts.
I think this is considered a somewhat elegant, old fashioned cake. After it's baked and cooled, I break it into pieces and layer it in sherbert glasses with the orange jello-cool whip combo that you make a jello pie with, drizzeled with orange liqueur.....what a show-stopper! Be sure to use cake flour and sift.
Great recipe for a homemade orange cake- I can't use the raisins or nuts since my family is very picky- the nutrition info is off because I don't know anyone who gets 18 servings out of one 9x13 cake
I like to make it in a bundt pan, no frosting or glaze. I think it's the perfect cake to go with coffee/tea.
Left in for the full 40 minutes because it didn't seem done cut then it came out dry. Maybe because I left the raisins whole.
