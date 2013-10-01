Williamsburg Orange Cake

4.8
24 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a lovely orange cake for when company calls.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan, two 9-inch round cake pans, or three 8-inch round cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine cake flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Mix in butter, shortening, buttermilk, eggs, raisins, nuts, orange zest and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer for 3 minutes on high speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Bake 9x13 inch pan 45 to 50 minutes, or layers 30 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool, and frost with Williamsburg Butter Frosting.

Tips

Get the recipe for Williamsburg Butter Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 272.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022