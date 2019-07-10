Citrus-Basil Vinaigrette

This dressing is lovely yellow color, and we use it on a mixed green salad (mixed Romaine and European greens), tossed with small broccoli and cauliflower florets, raisins or sweetened dried cranberries, and shredded Cheddar or crumbled Gorgonzola cheese. The sweet-tart zestiness of the dressing perks up the salad! The yield depends on how much salad dressing you prefer. For us, this recipe makes enough dressing for about 4 large salads.
I thought it was light and refreshing although I thought it was lacking flavor. I thought there was too much oil at first so I added more orange juice. I think it needs something but I'm not sure what. I put this on a mixed green salad with orange segmants and roasted pecans.
I used this with lettuce, dried cranberry and mandarin orange salad. Made a few changes by omitting basil and had no lemmon zest so used lime zest and splash of lime juice. Very light and tasty. Will be happy to make this easy recipe again!
I've made this dressing twice now. The first time I followed the recipe exactly except I cut the ingredients in half as I was only making dressing fro 2 people. I made it again tonight, again following the directions, but replacing the lemon zest and orange juice with red grapefruit. It was really delicious and I'm sure would be good with any combination of citrus you had on hand.
I've made this numerous times and everyone asks for the recipe and carries on like they have never had good salad dressing before. It's a keeper! I especially like it with spring greens, yellow tomatoes, nuts, grapes, etc. on the salad.
This dressing is excellent. Doesn't need anything changed. I made it about 4 hours ahead and strained out the basil right before serving. I put it on mixed baby greens, dried cranberries, tangerines, gorgonzola and toasted pecans. Excellent - thank you.
I loved this! I used lime juice and lime zest instead of lemon because I love limes! I also left the chopped basil in the dressing. I used this as a topping for a greek salad with feta cheese. This would go good on any type of salad. I am thinking about changing the basil to cilantro, adding cumin and using it for a mexican chopped salad. Thanks.
Too sweet. Too citrusy. Even Hubs, who occasionally likes a dressing with a little sweetness, agreed. Could be very good, lightening up on both the honey and the juices and perhaps even eliminating the zest altogether.
LOVED this. It didn't look like it was going to be that exciting but it had a wonderful flavor - great with California mixed lettuce. I probably used a little more lemon juice and zest but it was wonderful! Thanks for sharing!
Absolutely perfect as is. This officially just became my new go to vinaigrette. Tried it tonight for a side salad, but this will be wonderful over an entree salad with avocado, cukes, red onion and grilled chicken. Perhaps a cilantro lime marinated chicken. I can't wait for summer!
I was a huge fan of this dressing! Per other reviews, I used canola oil instead of olive oil. Also, I increased the white wine vinegar to 1 Tbsp. I used lemon and lime but I know any combination of citrus would be good. I used dried basil as that is all I had on hand, but I can't wait to try it with fresh basil in the future. Thank you so much Karen- this makes store bought dressing seem so pointless....
I liked this a lot, but I doubled the basil and tripled the vinegar, and just pulsed everything in my mini processor until smooth. I also didn't strain it. Served it over a tossed baby greens salad with red onion, strawberries and goat cheese - yum!
O this is good! I chose to use canola oil instead of the olive oil because I refrigerated overnight, cider vinegar, all orange juice, omitting the lemon. No fresh basil - so dried subbed. I used white sugar instead of honey and added a bit more as I like the sweet factor. Really fabulous tossed with a salad of mixed baby lettuce & spinach, green onions, halved red grapes, and toasted almonds.
I loved this for a simple mixed greens salad topped with mangos, dried cranberry, goat cheese and walnuts. I did double the vinegar, as I like my dressing a bit more acidic. I also used mango flavored honey from our local farmers market.
Light and fresh-tasting but very mild. I usually prefer salad dressing to be more acidic so I added the juice of an entire orange, extra lemon juice and about a Tbsp and a half of white wine vinegar. Also sprinkled in some fresh ground black pepper and used dried basil since I didn't have any fresh basil on hand. I would imagine olive oil would be a bit heavy for the delicate citrus flavor so I used grape seed oil instead. It's perfect for salad dressings and doesn't congeal in the fridge like olive oil does. Love this recipe..nice fresh flavor that isn't the same old vinegar and oil mix. Thanks for sharing!
I made this recipe this morning, to be served tonight. I thought the dressing was missing a bit of zing, so I added more lemon juice, vinegar, and honey. I also want to mention that I chose to use the lighter tasting canola oil and apple cider vinegar in the recipe. I think this recipe is nice for a base, but needs tweaking to taste.
I loved this recipe. I also allowed some of my co-workers to taste and they, too, loved it! Since I did not have any fresh lemons, I used RealLemon juice and used a little extra to make up for the lemon zest; in addition, I used 2 T frozen orange juice concentrate vs juice. I had to buy 2 more basil plants as I used all of the basil leaves off my one plant. It also helped I think that the basil was lemon-basil. But am now trying it with sweet basil as the nursery was out of lemon basil. Drats!
Loved this! I didn't measure the quantities exactly, but it turned out great. I think I might've increased the lemon juice and honey, probably about double the amount. Definitely would make this again! :)
This vinaigrette was very light and refreshing. I doubled the amount of vinegar just as suggested by other reviewers and kept in the refrigerator less than 1 hour, but even then there was a nice basil flavor. Served over boston greens, arugula, fresh oranges, feta and pecans. Delicious!
This recipe is indeed a very attractive yellow color. It is slightly sweet, but tart as well. I added a sm shallot and ran everything through my food processor and drizzled the olive oil in as it was processing. Next time I think I would actually leave the basil out and just use parsley instead.
Delicious! I used this with a salad made up of spinach, mushrooms, pomagranate, tangerine segments, pecans, tangerine zest, and a little goat cheese. It was the perfect compliment. I used the basil paste intead of fresh.
I made this exactly as written except I forgot to strain the basil which turned out to be no big deal, I kind of liked the basil in the dressing. I used it on grilled halibut, Israeli couscous and a salad with green leaf lettuce, tomato and cucumber. My husband and I both liked the salad and couscous with it a lot but the fish was just okay. I will definitely make this again.
This is wonderful! We have a Tea Room close by that serves a similar dressing with mixed greens. This is almost exact and it makes me feel good that I am eating healthy when served with the mixed greens. My finicky 10 year old daughter ate this so much she got tired of it.
I loved the combination of basil and lemon! I wasn't able to make it exactly as written due to lack of ingredients on hand, like I skipped the orange juice, used RealLemon (and of course with no zest), and used a pinch of salt and dried basil instead... and it still tasted fresh and delicious! Used it on salad greens, and a dipping acid for my cauliflowers and broccoli! Thank you!
Yummy! I didn't have basil, so I left that out, and I used veg oil to keep it light (only had x-virgin olive oil on hand and I knew that would be too heavy a taste). I put it over mixed spring greens, dried orange flavored cranberries, and walnuts for our Easter dinner, and even my picky eaters loved it! I am going to be craving this now!
Very good overall although, like some others, I thought the proportions were off. Too much oil. Olive oil has a strong flavor and in this case it was too much and overwhelmed the dressing. I liked the combination of flavors and balanced it out by adding an additional tablespoon of lemon juice and a 2 more tablespoons of white wine vinegar. I also used freeze dried basil, which is fine taste wise, but made the dressing too full of herb. I strained out about half of the dried basil so it didn't feel like I was chewing my dressing. Good base recipe with some tweaking for your own personal tastes will make this a keeper.
I loved this light, citrus dressing, but do agree with one other review I read. Needs a bit more orange flavor. So next time I will use Orange juice concentrate instead. I did add a bit of orange peel zest and that was a great addition. Thanks for this recipe.
My family is definitely split on this. I added only half a tablespoon of honey and felt it was too sweet (especially for salad but then I'm a creamy salad dressing girl), but others really liked it. Personally I think this would be fantastic as a dressing for roasted asparagus or to drizzle on grilled fish. I plan to make again, adding some fresh cracked pepper or maybe a small amount of stone ground mustard.
This was delicious! I didn't have the correct vinegar so I substituted with apple cider vinegar, but I'm assuming no difference. I will definitely make this again. I think it would be a great sauce if thickened with homemade ravioli. I can't wait to make it again!Yum!
Excellent dressing for combination of greens and fruit. I used spinach, romaine, parsley, green onion, strawberries and a little blue cheese. I also made the dressing in the VitaMix, which retained all that wonderful basil flavor. I found it needed lots of salt and pepper and a little more sweetness for my taste, but all in all it is a wonderful, light, refreshing dressing for a summer salad!
Loved this dressing- great use of our over abundance of fresh basil. I used it over baby greens from our garden and added small cauliflower pearls, currant, craisins, avacado, and shredded cheddar. It was light for a hot summer night and a hit!
I loved this dressing. I used it with pasta salad with pepper, cucumber, celery, and chopped carrot. I used dried herbs, as I don't have fresh ones. I didn't strain them out either. It turned out great and I have made it a couple of times since. It's a nice alternative to a heavy mayonaise dressing on pasta salad.
Good, simple! Nice sweetish vinaigrette. Not totally won over by the basil flavor, but I am coming to realize (thanks mostly to this recipe) that I'm not nuts about sweet+herbal. Will keep this in the recipe box just in case, though. Thanks!
Fabulous!!! I followed the recipe with just a few minor changes. I had a fresh orange on hand so I zested about 1/4 of the orange and then cut it in half and squeezed the juice from the orange. I used 1/4 tsp of dry basil and rice vinegar. Tossed with baby field greens and topped with seared scallops - a keeper!!!
Recipe has good ingredient combo but proportions are off. Way too oily and no tang as written. Added a lot more vinegar (balsamic) and a bit more honey. Absolutely lovely after chilling overnight. Next time I will start with half the oil and add as needed. Served with romaine with gorgonzola, red grapes and pistachios.
This quick and easy Citrus Basil Vinaigrette is a delicious dressing for any salad. The fresh orange and lemon juices give it tons of flavor with the perfect zing from the white wine vinegar. I love that it can be made right in a jar which makes it super easy for serving as well.
This is so easy to make, I didn't even measure. If you thing it's too sweet, add more vinegar or lemon juice. Too salty? Add more honey. I added some onion powder and garlic powder. Delicious, quick and easy!
