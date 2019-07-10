Citrus-Basil Vinaigrette

4.4
86 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 25
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This dressing is lovely yellow color, and we use it on a mixed green salad (mixed Romaine and European greens), tossed with small broccoli and cauliflower florets, raisins or sweetened dried cranberries, and shredded Cheddar or crumbled Gorgonzola cheese. The sweet-tart zestiness of the dressing perks up the salad! The yield depends on how much salad dressing you prefer. For us, this recipe makes enough dressing for about 4 large salads.

Recipe by Karen R

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a jar with a lid, mix the olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, honey, basil, and vinegar. Seal and shake well. Chill 2 hours in the refrigerator. Strain basil before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 13.5g; sodium 291.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022