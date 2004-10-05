White Texas Sheet Cake
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
Substitute margarine for butter if desired.
Everytime I make this cake for work I go home with an empty pan. However, I prefer to use cream cheese frosting. It goes very well with this cake. 1 package of cream cheese, 1 box of powdered sugar, 1 tbsp. butter and 1/2 tsp. almond extractRead More
Very flat, very terrible, bland, wet, just overall yuk. Before I bake every cake from scratch I always check out the ratings. I am a cake decorator and bake cakes from scratch. Its just too wet and flat to sell to my customers. If anyone out there has a better recipe please let me know. Thank you.Read More
When I found this recipe I was so excited! I love the chocolate version of Texas sheet cake and this one is just as great! I like to make one chocolate and one white for summer outdoor barbecues. If you've never made a Texas sheet cake before, you will doubt the odd preparation method and probably be concerned that there is no possibility that it will turn out when you see the runny batter, but don't worry!! It will be a moist, tender cake. Also, be SURE to use the 10 x 15 pan, NOT a 9 x 13 or it won't cook properly. It's *supposed* to be flat. I love the warm icing spread over the warm cake, no waiting for anything to cool! It makes a smooth, attractive cake surface too. Anybody I've ever served this to has been impressed by the flavor and moistness even if it's not fancy. But NOT for the timid sweet tooth! It's definitely sweet!
First, let's be clear about what this is: It's a white sheet cake. I was reading some complaints about it being flavorless, but white cakes aren't supposed to taste like anything but sugar. If you want something else, try a spice cake. I've also seen complaints that it's falt, but it's a sheet cake. It's supposed to be flat. I'm giving this cake 5 stars because it is excellent at what it is -- a moist white cake and a vehicle for icing.
PAN SIZE IS ESSENTIAL!!! If you make this cake in a size other than indicated, you will have a failure. If you choose to do that, do NOT rate the recipe poorly. Texas sheet cakes are *supposed* to be flat, moist, dense, and sweet. If you try to make it be something it's not, you'll be disappointed (and that will not be the fault of the recipe).
I've introduced my part of the world to Texas Sheet Cake and it was very well-received. Quick to prepare, moist, nice flavor. I've made it with both almond and vanilla extract, both times it went quickly. We did find it way too sweet so the 2nd time around I reduced the sugar in the cake to 1.5 cups and for the frosting used one third cup of butter and a bit less than 4 cups of confectioner's sugar.
I. LOVE. THIS. CAKE. I've always made the chocolate version of Texas sheet cakes and like others had no CLUE there was a white version, but Diane, YOU my new little friend are just the BEST! I discovered this recipe just recently and have already tried several variations, with great success with every modification I might add. My first go-round, I needed a white cake for Church, something basic to go under a white cream cheese frosting to decorate with black musical notes. Little hesitant with the almond so used half almond, half vanilla on the extracts. Everyone loved it, so that weekend when family came over for the Super Bowl I tried the recipe as written. Realizing "as written" could mean walnuts OR pecans, I opted for pecans and all almond extract. Rave reviews was an UNDERSTATEMENT! Made it several times since then too. (You'd like to think I have no other dessert recipes, lol!) Making it again tonight to be used as a dessert after our youth's Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser tomorrow. Will be trying sprinkles instead of nuts this time since it'll be mostly kids in attendance. I was actually asked to bring a "box cake" but why use a BOX when you have a recipe like THIS! It's quick, SO easy, versatile and quite adaptable. The best part is it's mostly ingredients you already have on hand. Not one single "con" I can think of...it's just the perfect cake just the way it's written here! Diane, thanks SO MUCH for sharing...needless to say, for me, this one's a KEEPER!
It's been so long I've been looking for such a cake, not knowing a "white Texas sheet cake" existed. Wonderful the way it is, but I may "play" with different tastes and flavours, depending on the extract used (vanilla, orange, lemon, coconut, whatever). Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
This cake is a favorite at our house! I have a family that is not so wild about almond, so I make it for them with vanilla extract. I also omit the nuts per my kids' request.
My husband insisted this cake was too sweet. My three year old daughter who usually is a sugarholic like myself, wouldn't touch this cake after the first bite. Personally, I love this cake! But I want to accurately reflect the opinions of my family in this review. What I might do is make this cake again and lessen the sugar content (especially in the icing) and then sneak it to them again.
If your favorite drink is Pepsi, you will probably like this. But if you are a "water drinker" who occasionally makes a cake, this will probably be too sweet for your liking (me).
After a fair amount of mediocre baking experiences lately, this was a welcome and refreshing surprise! Moist and sweet and dense and delicious - and the almond flavoring was just the right amount! They're pretty too. I didn't use the frosting, however, since I had some of my own favorite buttercream frosting left from another baking day - and it had vanilla flavoring, no almond, and I liked it that way. I made half a recipe in a 9x9 inch pan, but a 7x11 inch pan would work well too. These are going to be a hit tonight when I serve them!
Excellent cake. It was a big hit. Easy to make. My batter was pretty thick going into the pan, but it turned out great. Thanks for sharing your wonderful recipe.
I followed the recipe to the "T". And it turned out flat. There was no rise to this cake. And the taste was bland. I made it as a birthday cake for husband boy was I embarassed. I had to make two of them just to give the cake some height.
This is one of the most requested treats that I make. It is a great large quantity /potluck recipe. Lots of people have tried the chocolate version & have never tried the almond one. I always take home an empty pan.
I am a Chef for a High end Independent living center and my residents loved this cake. Its was fast and delish..It is now a regular dessert on our menu..
I find the reviews stating the cake is "flat" strange. Texas sheet cake is supposed to be flat!! It's more like a cake-y brownie, but definitely should not taste like a brownie. This recipe is great as is. It is sweet, but so is the chocolate version.
I did not bake this in a 10x15x1 pan only because we do not own a pan of this size. And despite chellebelle's review I went ahead and baked it in a 9x13 anyway because another reviewer said hers turned out just fine. Even the time she suggested of 43min @ 350 seemed to be right on the mark for my 9x13. (BTW, "Thank You, CathyW, I am glad I took your advice.") It worked perfectly. It reminds me of Pineapple Upside Down cake w/out the pineapples. It's sticky and very scrumptious. The icing, however, didn't work out so well, too runny for me. Instead I used a whipped topping w/ a drop of banana extract and just placed a dollop on my slice, YUM CITY! Thanks Diane for submitting this recipe, I will consider this for birthdays in the future.
Great cake!!! I love Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake so had to try this. Loved it. I did add a little vanilla extract along with the almond extract to the cake. Used Pecans instead of walnuts because I like :-)I think next time I would like to use Maple extract w/Pecan. I think that would be a GREAT combo :-)
This was good. I frosted it with Caramel Frosting I from this site. I highly recommend the frosting! I'm not sure the directions on this are just as they should be. Next time I will mix the dry ingredients only in a large mixing bowl and then pour the melted butter mixture over it and mix till combined. At this point the eggs, sour cream and almond extract should be added. I think it might make a difference in the quality of the cake.
I love chocolate Texas sheet cake, so I thought I'd try the white version. I thought it was very good, although I did not care for the almond flavoring. Next time I'll just use vanilla. For those having trouble with the frosting spreading properly, it is imperative that both the cake and frosting be warm when spreading. Also, for those who think the cake is too thin, it's a sheet cake made in a sheet pan. It's supposed to be thin.
I use this recipe for cupcakes and they turn out great! They're easy to frost and decorate (I use a buttercream frosting) and don't crumble when eaten like a cake mix does!
i thought this was delicious! i halved the recipe.. baked it in a 8x8" pan and made my own icing by using brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla and a touch of water to thin it out.. it was great and made a nice sugary topping.
This cake is very moist and great tasting! It got rave reviews at the party I brought it to. It was some what of a novelty dessert, as no one had ever heard of a white texas sheet cake. I did cut back on the sugar in the cake to 1 and 3/4 cups after reading that some reviewers found it to be too sweet. I will be printing this one and putting it in my favorite recipes book!
Love this as is - my mom made this a lot growing up just like this recipe and it's one of my favorite cakes - you can definitely taste the almond, which I love, so if you don't like almond this may not be for you. I think it's terrific!
OK, you just can't beat this cake. It's quick to make, it tastes great and it serves a crowd. It's not real pretty to look at, but that's not always the goal of good cooking. I made the recipe as it is written, except that I used a chocolate icing from "Texas Sheetcake I" instead of the one in the recipe. This is one to add to your list of go-to cake recipes.
Hands down the best white cake I have ever tasted. I made this for my husband’s birthday party. I was asked for the recipe repeatedly. I did add a lot of milk to the icing as I found it was too thick. I also made the cake with vanilla extract. I used a hot knife to spread the icing.
It was okay. I will try it again. Maybe I didn't follow the directions correctly.
This cake is the best white cake I'v ever had! It's moist and very tasty, the only thing I changed was the frosting, I added one less cup of confectioner sugar then what the recipe called for. other then that, it was great!
We were meeting the new man in DD's life and I needed a dessert to stand up to a good cup of coffee or a tall glass of milk. Not to mention ingredients I had on hand! This filled that need very well. The cake is easy, moist, great flavor and no frills. "Mr. Wonderful" commented that he knew DD was a great cook and after dinner and this dessert, he knew why! Yep, he's a , er, the cake is a keeper!! Made it early yesterday AM and DH just finished the last piece with the comment that he wouldn't mind if I did this one again! he will not be disappointed. Thank you for sharing.
Super easy, the cake itself was delicious, but the icing was overpoweringly sweet.
This was very easy to prepare but it turned out just awful. I followed the recipe exactly, including the right size pan. It tested done and was golden brown but it was no where near as thick as the cake in the photo. The cake layer was only about a centimeter thick. The icing layer was thicker than the cake. I served it at a potluck. My 6 yr. old who loves any cake couldn't even eat it. I took a taste and my best friend was kind enough to take a taste too but no one else would touch it. It was a big flop!
It is a sheet cake folks. It is supposed to be flat! Otherwise, it is very sweet and moist. I have made it for all sorts of events and always bring home an empty pan. Highly recommend this recipe.
Honestly, I don't understand why I kept trying to get this recipe right. At 1st I thought it was my flour, so I had run and get more. 4x I tried to get this right. No luck. And it didn't even taste right after I finally got it correct. Sorry. I wished it was all my error, but I make loads of cakes weekly by scratch and it didn't work for me at all. Sorry
I was overall pleased with this recipe. I love almond, but I might add some vanilla extract with the almond next time. I cut the recipe for the cake in half. I also cut the icing recipe in half but it wasn't enough to cover the cake which I baked on a 13 x 9.5 baking sheet. I would recommend making 3/4 of the icing recipe if baking on that size pan. I baked at 350 for 18 minutes until my cake was golden in color.
Very yummy.
IF YOU WANT SOMETHING DIFFERENT THIS IS IT ! IT IS ABSOLUTLEY WONDERFUL !
had this recipe saved forever and finally tried it and i am so glad i did! i made it just like the recipe said, and it turned out fantastic. i thought i had overbaked it at 20 minutes because it looked so dark brown on the edges, but i didn't. it just cooks like that. it turned out really moist and flavorful. i will be making this many times i am sure in the future.
Goood cake! I used a little less sugar and subbed some buttermilk for 1/2 the water.
When we first made this cake it was amazing. The best cake I have ever tasted. The icing was especially perfect, but I added a small amount of water, just for a more creamier sort of mix. Overall, an amazing cake recipe. I will be using this recipe from now on.
Cake was awesome, followed the recipe to a T and It turned out great. I will definitely be making this one for summer picnics. I also used a 10x15 pan greased and floured.
I used this recipe as the base for a Coconut Poke Cake (recipe by Leslie on allrecipes.) I added 2 teaspoons of baking powder and used 1 teaspoon of vanilla instead of the almond extract and baked it in a 13 x 9" pan at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. I made two of them for dessert at a large gathering. It received rave reviews!! I will use this recipe again!!
fantastic cake BUT I would ease it on the conf sugar. I only use 2 cups for the frosting and 1 and 3/4 cup of regular sugar in the batter.
As I live in Texas, I am a huge fan of Texas cooking--and this is one of the best examples I have found! I would recommend this recipe to anyone with no reservations.
Since first discovering this recipe earlier this year, I have made this cake several times changing nothing except a little less icing.Because it is so sweet, a small slice is sufficient. Cake is very moist.Can't imagine it without the almond which makes the flavor pop. Pairs nicely with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a simple but delicious dessert. (White on white is a statement in itself) Great also for a shower or Mother 's Day.
Great cake, yummy! Fast and easy to make. I goofed the first time I made the cake, forgot the baking soda. My kids thought it was good even if it was flat! Didn't take me very long to make if over. My family wouldn't let me throw out the flat cake, they ate it anyway.
Cake is a little on the sweet side, but not bad. Very moist. I think the chocolate version is a little better. It is very quick and easy to make.
I love the taste of this cake, and how easy it was to make. I have made this cake twice. The first time it turned out great, but with family heart problems, it has WAY too much saturated fat - even for a cake. The second time I made it, I made the following modifications: I used 1/2 c Grape Seed Oil in place of 1 cup of butter. I "upped" the water to 1 1/2 cups and I reduced the sugar in the batter to 1 1/2 cups. I also added 1 tsp of baking powder due to the altitude where we live - the first time I made it, it was a bit flat) I also only made 1/2 the icing (but I did use butter for this). No one in my family even noticed the difference!! Try it and see!
First of all - this is not a WHITE cake in either color or flavor. It's VERY yellow and even tastes like yellow cake. In fact, it's a very weird yellow - almost greenish. The whole process of making the batter was odd and after I added the flour, I couldn't stir out the lumps - even with a whisk. So there were small white flour lumps in the batter. The frosting was not good. It was kind of oily & grainy and you better frost the cake right after you make the frosting because it sets up quickly into a fudge like state. The frosting really didn't taste bad but the texture was horrible. I don't recommend this cake. Keep searching!
Good. I ended up making three rounds instead of one sheet cake. Simple, and tasty. Very mild flavor - great for a flavorful icing. I think next time I'd try a rich chocolate icing to top it off - that would be scrumptious.
Moist it was! used it to make a bottle shaped wine bottle for my sisters anniversary. It was just perfect for stacking. i did change by using vanilla flavor though. Thanks
Very tasty but the frosting puts it over the top sweet for me and I like sweet. The walnuts do help to cut the sweetness but not enough so would suggest a lower sugar option for frosting such as not too sweet whipped cream or a cream cheese frosting or just a simple glaze. I didn't have the right size pan so just used a 13 X 9 at 350 for about half an hour. Worked fine but next time I make I will do a different frosting.
I've made this cake twice, with great sucess both times. I have always liked the chocolate Texas sheet cake, but I prefer white cake myself, so was overjoyed to find this good recipe.
Everyone loved this cake. It has a nice almond flavor to it and since it is sweet by itself, I just topped with whipped cream and berries. I had to make it twice within a month!
One of my favorites! A wonderful moist cake with a subtle almond flavor. I use nuts on half the cake so that those who prefer "no" nuts can enjoy it.
Tried this recipe because I was stuck at home with no car today and I was in the mood to bake. Tweaked the ingredients a bit due to being short on a couple things, but turned out AWESOME!I did not add nuts and incorporated cream cheese since I ran out of butter/margarine with the cake batter. I also did not have the 4 cups of confectioner's sugar required for the icing so instead of fluffy like in the picture, it was more of a glaze. I also added vanilla instead of almond extract to the icing. Definitely recommend this!! Great thing is you can add or supplement with something else or just add additional ingredients!
I made this for a holiday party last weekend and it was a hit. I followed the recipe exactly except for the nuts. Instead I sprinkled praline pieces on the top of the cake. I will definitely keep making this.
As a Texan and southerner, I've baked and eaten a lot of sheet cakes. This is DELICIOUS. Period. For those of you not familiar with this type of cake, it's supposed to be flat. The frosting here is terrific as well, but I prefer a simple butter cream. Thanks to Diane Kester!
I made this for a co-worker since she asked for white cake. I didn't give it to her, because I didn't like it at all. Especially the frosting. Thanks for the recipe anyway.
This is an all time favorite of my family's. I get requests for this recipe often.
This sheet cake is really easy and quick to mix up and bake. Everybody loves it. It's a nice change from the chocolate sheet cake! YUMMY!!
Nice taste but incredibly sweet and I even cut down on the sugar from 2 cups to about a cup and a half. But then again, what do you expect from a cake that calls for three sticks of butter, two cups of sugar and an entire box of confectioners sugar? I wanted to try something different, and it indeed was. I omitted the nuts, also. Like I said, it did have a nice taste but there are many other desserts to indulge in for the amount of fat and calories found in this cake.
I did not use the frosting, so I cannot speak for the entire recipe, but the cake itself was excellent- very moist. I doubled the recipe to use in an 11x17 pan (greased and floured), then torted to fill with fresh strawberry mango filling, and topped with vanilla-almond buttercream and fondant. The cake held together very well when I torted it which had been a concern since it was quite a big size. I will definitely be adding this to my arsenal!
I am a huge fan of the chocolate version of this recipe but this one is almost too sweet for me. I made it twice. Once using all vanilla and the second time using all almond flavoring. I liked the almond better but it's still SUPER rich. I also used pecans on top and that helped cut the sweetness. You will need to mix them into the frosting when it's hot though. Otherwise, they won't stick to the frosting. Like the chocolate version, it's important to frost the cake when the cake AND frosting are hot. Then the frosting isn't too thick as some other reviewers mentioned. I used a 9x13 in. cake pan and baked for 43 min. at 350. If you're using a foil pan it only takes 39. Make sure you have a cold glass of milk and limit your portions and this cake will be a hit!
Perfect. Nom nom nom! This cake is so easy to make. My daughters (10 and 4) "helped", and it came out perfectly. Thank you! We had made fudge that didn't quite set up, so we warmed it up and used it as frosting. This cake lasted only a couple days!
I LOVE the chocolate version of Texas Sheet Cake and was a little skeptical but this is awesome. I made it for Christmas Eve and got many compliments. I didn't use the walnuts in the icing. I melted green and red white chocolate and drizzled it on the icing which gave it a festive look. I did follow the reviews and cut back on the sugar which was a must because it was sweet enough the way it was. Don't skip the almod flavoring. It is a great addition.
The cake was eatable but flat....I suggest 1 teaspoon baking powder added to the dry ingredients.
Yummy! If you love almond flavoring, this is a cake you'll love. It's super moist and very rich. I added this recipe to my recipe book.
I reduced this recipe in half for me and my husband. I cooked it in a 9X9 square pan. It was yummy. He is not fond of almond flavor, but I love it. Next time I will use vanilla instead for him. It is quick and easy to make. Thanks for the recipe.
Cake was great but the frosting was way too thick when following the given directions. I added approximately 1/4 cup more milk, one Tablespoon at a time until it was thinned enough to spread over the cake. Other than that, a fantastic cake that is super easy to make.
This cake is so rich and delicious, that it is the one that everyone at work requests for any kind of party, and every single birthday! If you haven't tried it, you should. I use a 1/2 sheet pan for 40 servings, and instead of walnuts, I toast sliced almonds and add them to the icing. The best EVER!!!
Delicious! The chocolate version of this cake has long been popular with our family, so I thought it would be a good idea to try this. However, both versions of this cake should be made in a jelly roll pan, 15x10! If not, your cake won't be as good. This cake is flat, dense, very moist and just overall wonderful! I've made it with almond extract and subbed vanilla one time; I think the family enjoyed the vanilla-flavored version the best. The cake certainly gets moister as it sits - but you don't have to make it early, it's great both ways.
First, this cake is yellow, not white. This cake was also flat, gummy, and not edible. I followed this cake recipe exactly as written. The batter was very running, but after reading the reviews, I wasn't concerned. I put it in a 15 X 10 as specified. After 20 minutes of baking, the cake tested done and the edges were browned. After cooling for 20 minutes I cut into it and it was as many reviewers have said - the cake was wet, gummy and flat. Very disappointed. I have used many cake recipes from the All Recipes sight and never had a problem with a 5 rated recipe before. I will not be making this one again.
This cake was super simple to make and delicious too. I omitted the nuts and added 1/4 tsp pure almond extract to the 1/2 called for in the frosting. Everybody loved it!
"It was a rainy day, too wet to go outside. Mommy said 'Let's make cupcakes. What colour would you like?'. 'Pink!' I said. 'Pink! Pink! Pink!'". Needless to say it was a rainy day, too wet to go outside and after reading one of my little girl's favourite books, Mommy had to consult AR to find a recipe for cupcakes that could be made pink. Pink! Pink! Pink! ;)
I thought this cake very moist if you make it the day before then frost it. I also used vanilla nut flavoring because that's all I had and it still had a good flavor. Though it is sweet its great with a glass of milk .I will make this cake again-
Fabulous!!!! Made 4 layers of this cake for 75 people, but didn't do the frosting listed. Instead did 2 layers of a vanilla almond buttercream frosting, 1 layer of raspberry jelly, and then a whipped cream topping swirled with raspberry jelly. The result was a delicious almond flavored spectacular cake!!! It was a dense cake but didn't mind at all. Highly recommend you try it!
Tried this with some minor adjustments. The first time with half vanilla extract and half almond, the second time with all vanilla. Both times, DELISH, rave reviews and no leftovers :o) Oh, and I also omitted the walnuts... just wanted plain white cake! YUM!
This cake is really delicious! I love chocolate texas sheet cake but one of my sons isn't a fan of chocolate so we decided to try this one. I made it exactly as it shows, but put it in my big cookie sheet and it is wonderful!
This cake is DELICIOUS! I'm eating mine fresh out of the oven as we speak and I'm telling you, it's the best white cake I've ever baked. The bottom of the cake that was left in the pan was good as well! The top is buttery and sweet, this cake doesn't even need any icing (I'm eating the cake as is, no icing anyway, I didn't feel like making any). I'll admit that I had my reservations about baking this cake since one of the ingredients was a good bit of water and I thought about substituting the water with milk but changed my mind and decided to go along with that part of the recipe as is and I'm glad I did. However, I did make a couple of changes: I substituted the almond extract with vanilla and the baking soda with baking powder. I personally don't like using baking soda when I'm baking cakes and usually always use baking powder anyway. Since I had a half cup of butter softened already and not a whole cup I simply halved the entire recipe to make a smaller cake since it was just for me tonight to satisfy a cake craving. My cake didn't really rise that much as others' said, but I care more about the taste than a big hunk of cake that won't taste good. I say unless you're baking a cake just for appearances this is the one! Thanks for posting this recipe! :-D
This is so good and so rich. I love white cake, and I love almond extract, so the recipe is right up my alley. I seriously doubt I will ever make a boxed cake again. It is so rich and so good! Much to my dismay, when I went to get my sour cream out of the fridge, I realized I was out! So, I used 1/2 cup milk instead, and that's it, because I was also out of vinegar, had no yogurt or any kind of sour cream substitute whatsoever! But, it still turned out great. I'll make this many times!
Made this for the 1st time for my mom's birthday cake. It was a HUGE hit! Made it exactly according to the recipe. Opted for a chocolate icing, decorated with strawberries. Delish!
The family was very happy with this, it is a moist and easy cake...a happy change up from chocolate sheet cake and perfect for a casual get together. I did back off the sugar 1/2 cup and also the almond extract for the children's sake. Frosted with chocolate. The husband said "Why have we been eating other cakes than this one?". Thank you for a lovely white Texas sheet cake!!
Good Stuff!! I was a little nervous to make this--a white Texas Sheet Cake?? Really?? Oh yeah, so good!! Followed recipe until adding nuts to icing--I toasted coconut instead. Came out perfect. Other reviewers complained about the cake not rising--it's a SHEET cake, it's not supposed to rise! I also saw complaints about it being too sweet/rich. This is another trait of sheet cake, maybe cut smaller pieces... Great recipe, with lots of room to experiment...using vanilla or lemon. Can't wait to try them all. Thanks for sharing :-)
Excellent recipe. I made a white texas sheet cake and a chocolate texas sheet cake. The white one was the clear winner. I had many people ask for the recipe.
I was going to enter this recipe, too! It is simply the best! So moist and my kids love it too. So easy and quick and it is great for potlucks. :) Don't let this one pass by without trying it!
This recipe is excellent...very yummy! I make the chocolate version quite often and love it. I would like to say to the people who tried this recipe and then complained that it was "flat"...it is suppose to be. I never call this cake when I bake it, I call them brownies and serve it that way. It is not a "cake" in the traditional sense. I never have a crum leftover, ever!
This is a great change from the traditional Texas Sheet cake. Only change....I didn't add the almond I added vanilla instead. This is a yummy recipe! If your family likes sheet cake they will love this. It's my non-chocolate cake lovers fav.
Yummy, and always a hit at potlucks...
This cake tasted good, sure, and after 22 minutes it definitely tested done. toothpick came out clean and everything. however, when i cut into it, it was still raw inside, and gummy. It was very dissapointing, although it had a nice flavor. it baked very unevenly. i will definitely not make this recipe again.
Made cupcakes. Very sweet batter, and very yummy & moist! I made them for a cake-decorating class I was taking. Pretty sweet with buttercream frosting on top. These were yummy with no frosting at all!
yay. Not bad. Not EXACTLY what I was looking for but it definitely did the job and was quite easy.
This is really good, but very sweet... I cut down the sugar in the cake by half a cup and the sugar in the frosting by 1 cup. Also used sliced almonds in the frosting instead of walnuts. Family loved it and it didn't last long.
I have used the chocolate version of this for years... I had never thought of doing it without! I decided to use lemon flavoring and lemon zest in the cake instead of the almond. Then put lemon juice, zest and flavoring in the icing. It made a super lemon cake... might try it with strawberry next time! Thank you Diane Kester for posting this recipe and giving me some super ideas!
This was awful. I am a Texan, born and raised and never heard of a Texas Sheet Cake, so I gave it a try. Made it for Christmas. Five adults tried it, all said it wasn't good, to be nice. Threw it out the next day.
First of all, any kind of Texas sheet cake is SUPPOSED to be flat. Second, I'm not sure about the color- not very appealing. It's kind of a funky yellow color, so I don't know where the white came from in the name. This cake is SWEET SWEET SWEET. I think next time I will try the cream cheese frosting that was recommended in another review to cut down the sweet
This cake was easy to make and makes a huge quantity. My mom said the frosting has a little too much almond flavor, but I may have over done it. I would cut back on the amount of walnuts in the frosting because it makes it thick and hard to spread as it cools fast. There is just a enough frosting to cover the cake.
I made this cake exactly as stated except in a round pan, so I had too increase the time. Hour of baking produced a cake that tested done but was very wet and oily. Put it back in and it dried out some but still oily and had a rawish smell and taste. I guess I was right about the preparation method - nothing beats creaming butter and sugar first!
We loved this cake! I took the advice of others and cut down on the sugar. I ground up the nuts for the icing only because that's how we like them. I've made this recipe several times and it's been a hit each time!
