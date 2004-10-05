White Texas Sheet Cake

418 Ratings
  • 5 311
  • 4 57
  • 3 24
  • 2 9
  • 1 17

This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.

By Diane Kester

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 10x15-inch sheet cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large saucepan, bring 1 cup butter and water to a boil. Remove from heat, and stir in flour, sugar, eggs, sour cream, 1 teaspoon almond extract, salt, and baking soda until smooth. Pour batter into a greased 10x15-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 22 minutes, or until cake is golden brown and tests done. Cool for 20 minutes.

  • Combine 1/2 cup butter and milk in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Mix in sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Stir in pecans. Spread frosting over warm cake.

Cook's Note:

Substitute margarine for butter if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 48.3mg; sodium 192.8mg. Full Nutrition
