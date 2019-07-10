Fondue with Tequila

Rating: 3.54 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

Something different but delicious. A fondue with avocado, cream, Mexican cotija cheese and a hint of tequila. Serve with shrimp or bread for dipping.

By DANYLOVESMOM

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, and cook until tender, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, and cook for about a minute. Whisk in the flour with a fork so no lumps form. Cook and stir with the fork until browned. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the avocado into a blender or food processor, and pour in the milk, cream, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. Pour into a heat proof bowl or casserole dish, and stir in the onion and garlic mixture.

  • Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in the tequila and cheese, and return to the oven for about 5 minutes to melt the cheese. Stir and serve as a fondue.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 54.4mg; sodium 175.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Reviews:
LadyB
Rating: 2 stars
05/27/2006
This was a very bland recipe IMO; however we added some cumin late in the cooking process and that made a big difference. It went from uneaten to gone! Read More
Helpful
(15)
autumnluvah
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2005
I made this fondue for the first course of a sit-down dinner shower for 20 people that was themed "Noche Romantica". We had three pots one on each table and each pot was wiped clean by the bread I served with it! People raved and absolutely loved it. It was a huge hit!! I am making it again now! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Stacey CA
Rating: 2 stars
11/27/2005
I'm undecided about this recipe. My husband liked it but thought it needed more tequila. I thought it was too bland. We dipped shrimp and bread as suggested. The shrimp went well with it but I used some sourdough bread that I had and it didn't go well with the fondue at all. IF I try this recipe again I will add more tequila and use a different kind of bread. On the upside it was very easy and quick. Read More
Helpful
(12)
madeline
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2009
This recipe was great! Some changes that I made were to use ASIAGO cheese. Also I doubled the amount of lemon juice and Tequila... good ol'Jose Cuervo to be exact! We dipped broiled chicken crab meat french bread apples and lightly steamed veggies. We truly enjoyed this fondue experience! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Rhonda
Rating: 3 stars
02/25/2008
I found this recipe a little bland so I added some texmex cheese and more garlic.Yummy.... Read More
Helpful
(8)
C Tesson
Rating: 2 stars
04/13/2006
Way too tedious to come out so bland. I followed the recipe exactly and was disappointed. And now I have to find a recipe in which I can use the rest of that Cotja cheese that I went all over the county looking for. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2006
I made this recipe along side two other dips for a group of fifteen teenagers and young adults. It was definitly the star of the show. This recipe was so delicious and there was no leftovers! In fact it has been about three months and I still dream about it. (I made it without the tequila and it still turned out great) Read More
Helpful
(7)
angie
Rating: 1 stars
01/03/2009
I did everything it said and nobody liked it BUT...I will try it again just in case Read More
Helpful
(6)
beth
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2006
tasty and pretty easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(6)
