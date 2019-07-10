Fondue with Tequila

1 of 13

Rating: 2 stars This was a very bland recipe IMO; however we added some cumin late in the cooking process and that made a big difference. It went from uneaten to gone! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this fondue for the first course of a sit-down dinner shower for 20 people that was themed "Noche Romantica". We had three pots one on each table and each pot was wiped clean by the bread I served with it! People raved and absolutely loved it. It was a huge hit!! I am making it again now! Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars I'm undecided about this recipe. My husband liked it but thought it needed more tequila. I thought it was too bland. We dipped shrimp and bread as suggested. The shrimp went well with it but I used some sourdough bread that I had and it didn't go well with the fondue at all. IF I try this recipe again I will add more tequila and use a different kind of bread. On the upside it was very easy and quick. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was great! Some changes that I made were to use ASIAGO cheese. Also I doubled the amount of lemon juice and Tequila... good ol'Jose Cuervo to be exact! We dipped broiled chicken crab meat french bread apples and lightly steamed veggies. We truly enjoyed this fondue experience! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I found this recipe a little bland so I added some texmex cheese and more garlic.Yummy.... Helpful (8)

Rating: 2 stars Way too tedious to come out so bland. I followed the recipe exactly and was disappointed. And now I have to find a recipe in which I can use the rest of that Cotja cheese that I went all over the county looking for. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe along side two other dips for a group of fifteen teenagers and young adults. It was definitly the star of the show. This recipe was so delicious and there was no leftovers! In fact it has been about three months and I still dream about it. (I made it without the tequila and it still turned out great) Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars I did everything it said and nobody liked it BUT...I will try it again just in case Helpful (6)