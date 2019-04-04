Gorditas

Gorditas are similar to pita pockets but much heartier! Can be stuffed with just about anything! I make them with a mixture of corn masa mix and all-purpose flour.

Recipe by Diana CakeLady Rangel

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the masa harina, salt and hot water. Gradually mix in the shortening and flour. If the dough seems dry, add a little more hot water. Form the dough into balls that will fit into the palm of your hand.

  • Line a work surface with waxed paper or plastic. Sprinkle with water. Flatten balls on the wet surface until about 1/4 inch thick.

  • Heat a griddle or comal over medium heat. Cook the gorditas on each side until they are cooked through.

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium to medium-high heat until hot. Fry each gordita until puffed, pressing it down into the oil occasionally with a spatula. Drain briefly on paper towels, cut the tips off and stuff full of your favorite foods.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 6.7g; sodium 390.1mg. Full Nutrition
