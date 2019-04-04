Gorditas
Gorditas are similar to pita pockets but much heartier! Can be stuffed with just about anything! I make them with a mixture of corn masa mix and all-purpose flour.
I use to crave gorditas from a mexican dinner outside of town where I use to live but now I can make them myself. These came out really good. After pulling out excess masa left inside I filled them with refried beans, meat and potatoes, then topped them with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.(Like a taco) If you aren't use to working with masa don't worry if it feels a bit sticky at first and masa will not expand outward so make them as round as you need room to fill. With that said, this recipe comes out delicious every time! I think i'll try breakfast gorditas this weekend.
I tried these and they were nothing but big blobs of dough.
These are so good! My husband is from Mexico and he loved them. We fill them with fried potatoes, refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, and salsa. Excellent recipe; much beter than plain gorditas that aren't fried.
Excellent! I omitted the shortening & skipped the step of cooking them on the comal & they were still great. I mixed the ingredients & wrapped the dough in saran wrap for a couple of hours while I went to the store. I've wanted a tortilla press for a long time & finally bought one -I love it! TIP: These puff up in the first 5 seconds or so after being put in the oil so if yours do not puff up, try increasing the heat on your oil just a bit.
They came out delicious.I was skeptical when I read several people saying that they came out flat.But the trick is you need to add about 1 teaspoon of baking powder. That will help the gorditas plump up when you are frying them.Which makes them easier to stuff.
These were not exactly the type of gorditas that I was looking to make. My family likes the kind in the store (they are very pricey!) that are more like a thick tortilla. Because of that, this recipe was a slight disappointment, so I am rating it more on what they actually tasted like rather than what I was expecting them to taste like! These gorditas were pretty good, but didn't have a whole lot of flavor. My little siblings really liked them, however. I will probably not make them again, but it was a good experience!
The Gorditas were very easy to make. When flattening them, I used a heavy skillet to make them uniform in shape and size. We stuffed them with shredded beef, tomatoes, and sauteed onions. Yummy!!!!!
This recipe is excellent!!! I am Hispanic and I have never had success when making the traditional Mexican gorditas, so I was happy when these turned out great. In making this recipe,you clearly will need more water than what it calls for simply because the dough should be soft. When the balls are pressed they should not crack around the edges. If they are cracking, then you can add more water to the dough. This dough is very forgiving. I added half a teaspoon of baking powder to the mix to achieve more of a puffed gordita when fried.
These were an interesting experience for me... I have never made anything like these before so I'm sure that was where most of my problems stemmed from. After the first cooking, they were ugly, not tasty, and wierd textured and I almost threw them out. But, I decided to fry one in just a bit of oil. It improved greatly and I continued with the rest. They are super heavy and I couldn't really "open" them to stuff, but we just ate them as tostadas. It was a good experience for me.
These came out great! I filled with beans, jalapeños, and queso fresco.
If they did not come out, you did something wrong. Mine puffed beautifully and were awesome. It does not tell you to cut your shortening into your flour before adding to the masa mixture. I did.I think getting the right consistency of dough to begin with is the most important. I made a filling of ground venison, garlic, onion , tomatoes, a blend of chili powders, basil, cumin, and garam masala. Some jack cheese and a chile sauce. Good stuff
These were ok. They didn't puff up very much, and I guess my family and I are more used to them being made with maize (corn) masa.
These were great! Totally worth the time and mess! My family loved them, and I ended up making a double batch. Having the oil hot, and frying the gorditas immediately after removing them from the griddle seemed to speed the process along the second time.
They were crispy and easily pliable. I think it would have been better with more masa flour and less all purpose as I thought it was lacking a little bit of the corn flavor that the masa brings. I also added more seasoning to the dough mixture (garlic powder, onion powder and pepper). Over all a great shell you can stuff with just about anything. I used skillet potatoes, eggs and chorizo. Guacamole, salsa, cheese and creama on top.
I made these last night for dinner and calculated the recipe for 12 servings, they were a hit. I did exactly what the recipe said and they came out perfect, they do puff up as soon as they hit the oil, make sure your oil is hot enough so that they can puff.
Pretty good! Tastes great but needs a bit more "puff."
Good recipe, added one cup of mashed potatos to the masa or (boil one big potato). Adding the potato to it holds the masa together when you fry it or it can come out crumbly or brake up when you cut it in half.
MMMMMmmmmm....reminded me of when I was a little girl and would go to the corner store to buy some gorditas. This was my first time making them and they came out awesome, i suggest adding baking powder so that it can have some puuuufff it also goes well with sour cream or crema mexicana or crema salvadurena.
This receipe was nothing like I am use to. I am Mexican and thought that I would try it fried, but it did not come out right. And from my understanding there made with "masa de maize".. Never Again..
Followed this recipe exactly! Can you say GOOD-BYE pita bread!!!! My family this. I've saved this recipe to whip out again when I want something fast and yummy.
Yum, these were very delicious. I stuffed them with ground beef, potatoes, beans, and veggies with some homemade tomato sauce.
thank you for sharing, they were amazing.. I served them with chile verde and rice. Kids loved it
good !!!! very simple !!! need to use 2-3 times the amount to fry if you are planning on stuffing them.
we liked these
We did not like the taste or the smell at all. Sorry.
Tasted okay, but didn't turn out like I'd hoped.
I used to eat gorditas at church after service was over and haven't found a recipe yet that is exactly like that, but this recipe came out GREAT. I added 2 1/2 tablespoons of baking powder for a double up recipe. came out fluffy and delicious! i cut off a small side and fried them as a pocket.
I did add a teaspoon of baking powder to my flour mixture and instead of using hot water I use chicken broth. I did not need to add any more water. I put a little bit of bacon grease on my griddle before cooking them when they were golden I put them straight in the oil I put them in my deep fryer they instantly started puffing I had to deep fry on high and it was good in hot so if you're having problems getting it to puff make sure your oil is hot
I love these! Instead of using salt we use Sazon with Azafran. It makes the gordita an orange color and adds more flavor if desired!
My husband enjoyed them, found them very filling, told me it was a keeper recipe. I was disappointed (hence the 4 stars) as the interior seemed a little raw and they never puffed. I'd been hoping to make arepas but at the store couldn't find the right precooked arepa masa only the instant corn masa mix. I googled and got this recipe. Probably should have read the reviews before I made it not after! ha ha Next time I'm going to add self-rising flour in place of the all purpose flour. Or simply add baking soda/powder as some of the reviewers suggest. For certain they had great flavor and worked well with the beef/beans! Thanks for sharing.
If you use INSTANT masa then they won't be flat. Usually any flour, corn meal or anything like that this is instant has baking powder included. If not instant you have to add it. The baking powder is what causes the puff.
This was the first time I made gorditas and they were delish! I added baking powder as recommended in another review and they puffed up nicely. Also, I didn't bother cooking them on the griddle first, I just rolled them out between wax paper and put them in the hot oil.
Since I have to make everything gluten free I altered the ingredients a bit and they came out OK just not great like I had wanted but they are tasty and a little tweaking down the road I am sure I can get a good result.
They came out delicious! I did add more flour so I can work with the dough better.
Loved the dough but the finished product fell apart after I cut it open to fill it. I'm so disappointed
I was so excited when I saw this recipe!! Gorditas were a favorite when I lived in California. I added the suggested baking soda, browned them to an over all nice color the fried them per the recipe. They never puffed up and were raw in the middle. Would make great hockey pucks but they were unedible!
After a trip to Mexico, my husband and I were seriously craving gorditas.. This recipe was perfect! I sometimes put a little garlic salt in with the flour.
I'm in love! I've never eaten a gordita, so making my own is my first experience. I thought these were puffs from Heaven. I used gluten free AP flour. I followed the instructions exactly and mine puffed up pretty well. I did try two without passing them on the griddle first and they were ok, but they came out more like a tostada instead of a pita bread, flattening once they'd been turned over.So, I am staying with the original method of griddle then fry. It's the taste that grabs your attention though. The mix of flours just turns them into a tortilla on steroids. Delicious and creamy...and addictive. Thank you for the recipe.
I love gorditas! I love stuffing mine with chorizo and potatoes and they're a favorite in my household. I love how at some small local meat markets you can buy the masa already prepared and ready to flatten out a bit and into the oil. Sometimes I make these into sopes instead. Must try with chorizo mixed in with potatoes! You won't regret it.
Tastes good but I do not know what I am doing wrong because this is the third time I have tried this recipe and they DO NOT puff or only PARTIALLY puff... We still eat them and they taste great... just not puffing like expected.
I'm Mexican and I love gorditas. The original recipe doesn't have any All purpose flour, neither hot water.... only masa-harina (which it only needs luke warm water) and no shortening, since it will be fried at the end
Easy and delicioso!!!! I went 5:3 masa harina:a-p flour instead of 1:1 to get a stronger corn flavor. Plus I added a tsp of sugar to try to get it to brown better during cooking but I'm not sure it did anything. I thought 90 mins was an overestimate but that is actually about right for timing. Stuffed full with rice, cabbage and protein, but the "li'l fatties" held up strong. This is a go-to recipe for fresh tortilla from now on.
Awesome! These came out so good and family loved it!
Super easy to make.
These came out delicious!! I doubled the recipe and added 2 tsp of baking powder. Thanks for the recipe
