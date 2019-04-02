Never Enough Green Bean Casserole

1 of 431

Rating: 5 stars If I could give this 1000 stars, I would!!! This recipe is so fantastic. I made it differently, though... I didn't make mine in the oven, I made mine in the crock pot (a double batch fits well in a 3-quart cooker, if you have an army to feed! lol!) basically just mixing everything together (softening the cream of mushroom soup just for about 30 seconds in the micro to make it easier to stir.) I cooked it on low for about 3 hours, stirred it, and let simmer until I was ready for it. Then, right before serving, I stirred some of the FF Onions in with the beans, then sprinkled some on the top as well. I had a few people at Thanksgiving with an aversion to not only green bean casserole but to mushrooms as well, but they tried it and LOVED IT!!! I guess you could leave out the mushrooms if you have a lot of protesters! :) I WILL be making this again! I will try to add a bit more cheese next time, I like stuff very cheesy! Oh, I also used the "Real Bacon Bits" instead of frying up bacon and crumbling it myself (I'm a lazy cook, I look for shortcuts where I can, heh heh) and it tasted just wonderful! Turkey bacon might be good, too!!! Play around with it, have fun! Helpful (227)

Rating: 5 stars The original recipe called for a jar of Kraft Bacon cheese spread. It comes in a small, 5 oz. glass jar (with a metal pry-off lid). It also comes in other flavors. Old English is the one I use when I can't find the Bacon (as a last resort Velveeta-type)and add 1 to 2 T. finely minced cooked bacon. Obviously, the bigger the chop, the less bacon there will be in 1 T. This recipe doubles or triples nicely. I have also doubled the amount of green beans without changing the other ingredients and this works well too in a pinch. Hope this helps ~Deb Helpful (150)

Rating: 4 stars I chose to do this in a crockpot over Thanksgiving, do to the oven being overused as it was. I doubled the recipe and used the kraft old english substitute, frozen greenbeans and no extra mushrooms (also sub cream of celery). I let cook about 4 hours on low. If doing in a crockpot, in the future i would recommend turning off to let the sauce set up (was a little runny.) Also the cheese added a little too much salt, so i just added pepper. I like this recipe and will use again for Christmas. Helpful (108)

Rating: 4 stars This was a nice change from the usual green bean cassarole. I used frozen greenbeans like others have suggested and I really liked them better than the canned ones. I also used some fresh mushrooms instead of canned ones. My only dissappointment is that it was a little too cheezy for my tastes. I think I would prefer about half the amount of cheeze next time. Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars This is my go to recipe for all pitch-ins and family functions. I omit the bacon pieces to make it vegetarian. As seen in the italics at the bottom, the velveeta is a substitution and not in the original recipe. I use kraft old english cheese spread. It is in a little glass container that looks like a juice glass almost. I've tried to make this in a crockpot, but it doesn't get the same flavor. I've found that baking it as normal (without adding the french onions) and then transferring it over to a crockpot to keep warm works okay. I do bake the french onions separately to get them crispy, but I serve them in a dish on the side. I do not put them in the crockpot. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! This was my first Thanksgiving as hostess, and this recipe definitely helped me through it! I put it together the nigt before (all but the fried onions) and kept it in the fridge to make things easier the day of the big meal. I used Kraft Old English Cheese for the processed cheese, made my own real bacon (instead of bacon bits), and used fresh baby portabella mushrooms (instead of canned). All of the leftovers are gone and I'm ready to make this again! This recipe will be a staple for years to come! Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars This was not only delicious but versatile! We enjoyed the casserole on Christmas and then I added some more veggies chicken velveeta french fried onions and cream of chicken soup together to the leftovers topped it with a pie crust and had the BEST POT PIE ever. This was a HUGE hit on Christmas! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I have been using this recipe since Nov of 2005 and I still think it is the best green bean casserole recipe. All of my friends and family now use this recipe as well. There are a couple of changes that I make. I use cheese whiz instead of the block processed cheese and I add either worcestershire sauce or soy sauce for added flavor. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (42)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good! I loved the addition of the mushrooms and bacon but wasn't crazy about the velveeta cheese that I used - I would probably try another cheese the next time. Thanks! Helpful (27)