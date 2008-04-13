There is nothing quick, easy, or kid-friendly about making the "lemon cheese" filling. It took about 30 minutes of non-stop stirring. I don't have a clue why she called it "lemon cheese cake" and refers to the filling as "lemon cheese filling" when there is no cream cheese whatsoever in either the filling or the cake itself. Despite the misleading title, the cake itself is extremely moist. The filling is very good and lemony, the consistency and appearance is like a lemon meringue or lemon tartlet filling. One person remarked that it was "too tart" but everyone else who ate this cake said it was perfect. The cake was devoured, which says it all. =) FYI, I frosted the cake with a cream cheese/whip cream frosting and patted coconut all along the side, I think it was a good mix of flavors. Overall this is a very good recipe.