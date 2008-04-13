Lemon Cheese Cake
This is the recipe I've been using for years. If you like, use your favorite scratch recipe for the cake but I usually like to simplify all I can.
This is a excellent Lemon Cheese Cake. Just for those wondering, lemon cheese is another term for lemon curd. This is very similar to my grandmother's old country recipe and it passed my father's taste test. I followed the recipe as is with one note: I do not stand and stir the lemon cheese the entire time....it takes entirely too long for that! I keep an eye on it and stir it every 5-10 minutes with my whisk. It does take about 30 - 45 minutes for the lemon to thicken, so be patient, it will be well worth it! Remember, the lemon cheese will continue to thicken as it cools. I also cut each layer in half and poked holes so the lemon cheese filling would ooze through the cake. It is extra good!Read More
This should be called Lemon Curd cake not lemon CHEESE cake...was looking forward to using cream cheese.Read More
There is nothing quick, easy, or kid-friendly about making the "lemon cheese" filling. It took about 30 minutes of non-stop stirring. I don't have a clue why she called it "lemon cheese cake" and refers to the filling as "lemon cheese filling" when there is no cream cheese whatsoever in either the filling or the cake itself. Despite the misleading title, the cake itself is extremely moist. The filling is very good and lemony, the consistency and appearance is like a lemon meringue or lemon tartlet filling. One person remarked that it was "too tart" but everyone else who ate this cake said it was perfect. The cake was devoured, which says it all. =) FYI, I frosted the cake with a cream cheese/whip cream frosting and patted coconut all along the side, I think it was a good mix of flavors. Overall this is a very good recipe.
This recipe is wonderful, and the filling is exactly like my mother and grandmother used to make. I had lost my recipe and was sooo thankful to find this. I use a white cake mix and use the filling as listed, and the cake is so moist! A real crowd pleaser, and many compliments will follow when you serve this cake!! sallyrt
Very good recipe, best if cake is made from scratch. Lemon Cheese Cake is an old favorite here in the south. I have asked several ladies who have been making this cake for countless years why a cheeseless cake is so named? They haven`t a clue, all say that it was passed on them. It`s a misnamed delicious tradition.
Thank you for posting this recipe. My mom used to make this. It was one of our favorites. Yum! She always said it was a very old recipe, but I don't remember her recipe having flour in it. But to add some info about the name of the cake: Lemon cheese, a British term, is the same thing as lemon curd.
this is a wonderful, moist cake. not dry like so many scratch recipes. finally, a moist lemon cheese cake!!!!!!
I made this cake over the weekend. Family thought the cake layers were wonderful(I used lemon instant pudding), but everyone thought the icing was too tart. My husband thought I read the recipe wrong and put in too much lemon juice. Next time I will cut lemon juice in half. My Mom made a cake like this when I was young and it was always a hit(icing was not as tart).
My grandmother has made this for years and years, and refused to share the recipe. Thank you so much for sharing! It is wonderful.
I tried this recipe twice. The first time I used banana instant pudding (It was the only pudding in the cupboard)and it turned out fantastic. I used lemon cake mix instead of the yellow cake mix. My friends loved it. The second time I used cheesecake instant pudding with lemon cake mix. Wow! My family loves it. It's been added to the family favorites list.
Fantastic cake! I like to use cake batter from scratch because the flavors are complemented.
Excellent cake.
I can't believe that there is actually a cake called LEMON CHEESE CAKE! My grandmother has a recipe like this (not cake mix) but my sister and I always wondered why it was called what it was called. WE LOVE THIS CAKE - love it love it love it. (I like it when the filling is a little grainy - not completely smooth - sorta like a crust). You don't want to leave the ZEST out, it's so good... adds even more zip! It's really good with the zest and worth it. (matter of fact we like it with bigger zest, not the tiny)
This recipe is pretty good!!!! It was a hit at my luau!
My Georgia In-laws make this cake. I looked for a recicipe forever with no luck. THis is it. The lemon curd is not really easy to make, and I needed to add a little corn starch to make it thick enough to spread. Also, I added a packet of "true lemon" to make it even more lemony.
Great recipe! I used a D.H. Butter recipe cake mix w/ a box of instant lemon pudding. I baked two 9-inch layers and cut them in half to equal 4 layers. I got rave reviews from everyone! I also left the zest out of the filling b/c the lemon juice was sufficient.
This was good! We did end up throwing out the last little bit because it was pretty big and it dried out after a couple of days.
This recipe makes for an awesome cake. I use lemon instant pudding instead of vanilla. It's also a pretty easy recipe. It takes patience, but if I can make it - anyone can.
delicous
