Lemon Cheese Cake

This is the recipe I've been using for years. If you like, use your favorite scratch recipe for the cake but I usually like to simplify all I can.

By Diane Pace

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round cake layer pans.

  • Combine the cake mix, instant vanilla pudding, milk, vegetable oil and the 3 whole eggs. Mix until blended. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until cakes test done. Set aside cakes to cool.

  • To Make Lemon Cheese Filling: In the top half of a double boiler combine the egg yolks, white sugar, butter or margarine, flour, grated lemon rind and lemon juice. Cook stirring constantly over medium heat until mixture is thick enough to spread. Let cool before spreading between cooled cake layers.

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 71.6g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 192.1mg; sodium 539.9mg. Full Nutrition
