Chocolate Orange Marble Cake
These two flavors blend well together. This forms an attractive and moist cake.
I made this cake in a bundt pan. Next time I would 1 1/2 x the recipe for a higher, fuller cake and cook longer. I substituted the plain yogurt with vanilla lowfat yogurt and for the liqueur I used about a teaspoon of orange extract and doubled the orange juice. Very flavorful cake, very moist.Read More
I give this recipe 2 stars because it is ture to the description that it is a moist and attractive cake. However that is the best I can say about this cake. If you are looking for a FLAVORLESS cake then you have found the perfect recipe. I"m not sure if there are mistakes in the recipe and semi-sweet chocolate should have been used as opposed to unsweetened. Also, even though I tripled the amount of orange zest used (I large, juicy navel oranges) the orange flavor was faint at best. The glaze gives this cake a special touch but cannot make up for the flavor that is seriously lacking. I agree that the combination of orange and chocolate marry well but in relation to this cake it was not a match made in heaven.Read More
I loved this cake! I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate (not available here in Australia) so I used cocoa mixed with hot water. The cake turned out to be very moist, and absolutely chock full of flavour! A winner!
I made this for my son's birthday and it came out perfect and moist. I did make a few changes to increase the volume as wanted to cook the cake in a 10-inch Bundt pan.Here are the changes: 3 cups of flour, 2 cups of sugar, 4 eggs and 4 squares of chocolate instead of 2. These adjustments were enough to create a nice big fluffy cake in a 10-inch Bundt pan . Definitely a keeper!!!
I love this cake - really moist and with one of my favourite flavour combinations. Because I dont' have a tube pan, I've been making it in 2 8" sandwich cake pans. Works beautifully and cooks in about 25 minutes. The first time I made it I topped one half with the topping suggested in the recipe, and left the other half plain for the kids. Have to say that I wasn't desperately fussed about the recipe topping - too sweet for me - much preferred it as a plain sponge as it has so much flavour on its own. The second time I made it I put the orange liqueur in the cake mix itself (and added more orange zest). Once it was cooked and cooled I sandwiched the two halves together with a whipped-cream/cocoa/orange extract/icing sugar cake filling; then sprinkled icing sugar and orange zest on the top. Got rave reviews! Since my husband doesn't like chocolate I'm going to try it next time using a coffee and almond/amaretto combination. A year later, and it's our staple base cake mix - I've made it lots of times as a coffee cake, mocha cake, chocolate cake, and got rave reviews for a lemon version with a lemon-creamcheese frosting found elsewhere on this site.
This cake is moist and quite flavorful and was the perfect complement to Rwandan coffee. Since this is the first time I've ever made a cake from scratch, I will likely use the batter base (before adding the chocolate or orange zest) to experiment with other flavors. I enjoyed this and hope you do too.
I made this today using cocoa and water instead of the unsweetened chocolate. It was easy to bake and very attractive to look at....and my family loved it!
I doubled the sauce and then dribbled melted chocolate over the top. My guests raved about it and they all want me to make it for their birthdays!
I've really enjoyed playing with this recipe. It's been delicious every time. I did the chocolate orange recipe using hot cocoa mix and it turned our wonderfully! Most recently, I didn't split the batter, instead I added cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to the batter and made a sort of spice cake that is delicious!
Cake turned out very well even with the assistance of a 3 yr old and a 1 yr old. Only addition was to add just a small shot of orange liqueur to chocolate batter and orange batter for an extra orange hit in the cake. Cake was very moist. I will definitely be making this cake again!!!!
Nice & light tasting. I changed the top orange coating but left most of the recipe as it was written. Everyone was impressed and asked for more.
Wonderful flavor and very moist. Please make exactly as directed. Chocolate and orange make good partners. Thanks for adding something worthwhile to my files.
I made this cake without the orange zest and instead used 2 tablespoons of orange liqueur. I also used icing sugar instead of the regular sugar for the topping. This cake was so moist and the flavour was great!
I made this for my family but changed a couple things...not because I thought there was anything wrong with the recipe but only because of what we are used to eating. I used 3/4 cup vanilla yogurt instead of the plain and 1/4 cup cream cheese. I also used dark chocolate and it was devoured!! Yummy cake!
I found this bland and I even added a tsp of orange extract.
The consistency of the cake was good--moist like it said. But I agree with the reviewer that said it was flavourless. I added zest from one whole orange and juice, and it still doesn't have enough orange flavour. Maybe I will try with some spice next time???
It's definitely attractive and moist. The orange zest....I don't know, it didn't really add enough kick to the orange part of the cake. The glaze was a great idea, I used orange concentrate since I don't keep orange liqeur in the house. But the cake still looked a little plain. I sprinkled powdered sugar, which helped, but I think a chocolate drizzle as someone else mentioned would be a good addition.
I made this for the first time today and it was a huge hit! I followed the recipe for the most part, but used nonfat vanilla yogurt instead of plain like someone had suggested. The texture was moist and fluffy, very flavorful, and the orange really came through. I didn't use the glaze in this recipe, but used the Simple Orange Glaze recipe: 1 cup confectioner's sugar, 2 tablespoons orange juice, and 2 teaspoons of orange zest. Next time I will 1.5 times the recipe to make it fill the Bundt pan, so I will have to increase bake time. Will definitely be making this again.
Great orange flavor, little lite on the chocolate flavor for my family. I slightly over baked so the outside did dry out.
I made it into 12 cupcakes instead of one big cake. I have to say, the cupcakes look more visually appealing to me. A hit with the kids, even though it isn't as sweet as store-bought stuff.
I tried This recipe today and I'm delighted how it turned out! I did the recipe as per direction and it was perfect.
I added only orange rind ,which gave a nice orange flavour to the cake and it complemented well with the chocolate .the cake was soft and moist ,and all at home loved it.will make it again.
