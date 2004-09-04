German Marble Cake
This is a lovely cake with the taste of almond and chocolate and it is almost like a pound cake.
This is a very good recipe. For the lady that thought the cake was to dry and needed frosting.....Germans do not use frostings. I am German and when i moved here i lost my recipe and it was to late to call my mom so i looked this webpage up and tryed the recipe,....and i have to say it was very very good....it now is in my owne recipe book and i make it at least once a week.All my friends love it and they like that it is easy and is not so sweet as they are used to with american cakes.Read More
This cake tastes and looks good. According to my German husband, his mom's recipe is to whip egg white and yolk separetely so that the cake gets more fluffy. I will try it the next time.Read More
I'm American but have been living in Germany for 12 years. Actually, German marble cake tends to be drier than the American version. But since I prefer my cakes moister, I just add a package of instant vanilla pudding to the flour! It works wonders.
This cake is absolutely delicious! It has the perfect texture and rises beautifully. I substitute Grand Marnier (orange liquer) for the rum, and it tastes exquisite.
Loved this! Classic German cake that isn't too sweet! As an avid baker from a German family, 5 stars!!! Tastes great with wine! To combat some of the more popular complaints of it being too dry or crumbling I did a few things different. First, I used half and half instead of milk, which I recommend for almost all dessert recipes, especially cakes! I also separated the yolks from the egg whites and then whipped the egg whites until a nice froth appears. This allows more air into the cake, allowing it to rise more during baking and create a more fluffy texture. Beat the yolks into the batter first, and then add the whipped egg whites. In addition I added an extra tablespoon of coco powder for my personal preference of extra chocolate. Finally, after greasing my pan with butter I coasted it with raw sugar instead of flour. This creates a sweet and crunchy crust on the bottom of your cake. This is great for recipes that aren't already super sweet (like this one)! Hope this helps!
Update. Made it again today, and properly creamed the butter, and added the almond extract this time. Reduced bake time to 60 minutes, and its amazing! When the butter is properly creamed, the cake is fluffier and rises higher. Great recipe, my sister didn't believe me when I told her that it was from scratch.
I have been looking for this recipe for a LONG long time! Every time i would go visit family in Germany my aunt always made this. My sister and I have been wanting this cake again for years but my grandmother (who is German as well) never made it. Thank you sooo much for putting this recipe on here. It is exactly the cake we had at my Aunts! I made it exactly as the recipe said and it came out perfect. I didn't need to bake it for 70 minutes, having it in for about 60 was perfect. I did separate the egg yolks from the egg whites and mixed them separately and it seemed very fluffy but I'm not sure of the difference as it was the same from when i had it in Germany. For the people who said the cake was very dry, this is how it was at my aunts. This cake was amazing and i will definitely be making this over and over again! I didn't need to add any vanilla pudding as others did or change anything and it wasn't dry. This is the perfect cake to have with tea!
I make this recipe all the time with a few changes. I tend to add more cocoa and almond extract, and use less sugar. The cake is dry for Americans, but German cakes tend to be drier and more like a sweet bread than like American cakes. I also only bake mine for 50 minutes which helps it not dry out as much.
I would have to agree with a previous reviewer that it is not too sweet, also it calls for 70 min in the oven , it was too long the cake came out on the outside a very dark brown with a thick crust, the inside however was moist . Next time I'll reduce the bake time to one hr. Other then that it is a solid recipe.
This cake was not worth it .It was too dry and there was too much cocoa .There also needs to be frosting added.
This cake is fantastic! I made it for a New Year's lunch I went to, and I hardly had any leftover :) Here are a few things that may be helpful: *As another reviewer suggested, I added a box of instant vanilla pudding to the batter. It was great! *The batter was thicker than cake batter I'm used to, so rather than trying to layer the light and dark I just put heaping spoonfuls of alternating colors around the bottom of my bundt pan and swirled the knife through once or twice. It came out really pretty! *The rum flavor comes through a little stronger than I expected! Not a bad thing, because I love rum, but if you aren't a big fan you might not want to put quite as much. Or maybe it's just the type I used (Appleton) If you're on the fence about making this cake, DO IT!
A bit dry and heavy, but that's how home-made (as opposed to boxed) cakes are. Flavor is spot-on, so no complaints. Three thumbs UP!! :)
I have made this twice, the first time I left it in the full time and in my oven it dried it out too much. The second time I kept an eye on it and removed it as soon as the toothpick test past. I also used only half the called for sugar, I do this with all recipes.
I liked the cake very much, but I did add a thin glaze with almonds on top.
Really fabulous. I took another's suggestion and added a small box of vanilla pudding (removing equal part flour) and made for a moist and delicious cake. Hubby isn't a fan of almond, so left it out and didn't miss it. The rum is genius.
Bf asked for marble cake for his bday, so I went looking and found this one. I followed the recipe except added whipped cream cheese frosting--I had a 1/2 tub and bf loves his frosting. I'm not a frosting fan, so I wouldn't have added it, but it's not my birthday! I did 2 layers of each type of batter and it worked out well in the pan. I don't think I swirled it enough, so it wouldve looked weird otherwise. I just baked it until the toothpick came clean, about 65 min. Served with ice cream and boyfriend loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
This cake turned out great! I followed recipe except added a package of vanilla instant jello to make it moister, and didn't have rum so instead substituted kahlua. It was boyfriend's birthday and he loved it! I then made a whipped cream frosting with vanilla and almond extract!
Really Tasty Not too hard to make though it does take a little time. Worth the effort though
This was okay, but not great. VERY dry, and really not all that flavorful. I wouldn't make it again, but ... that said ... my husband loved it!
Turned out really yummy!
The cake came out very well. My friends loved it.
I made this cake for my dad's 79th birthday and made a sauce that is part of a recipe for Custard Bread Pudding (elsewhere on the website), substituting Frangelico for 1/2 of water in the recipe. The sauce and the cake were a big hit and so good!
This was a good, decent, cake. But not great. I made this tonight for my family and added an almond glaze for the top. The cake itself was a little too light for my taste. I prefer a heavy cake. This was really easy to make though, which is always appreciated.
I love it especially with coffee
Great recipe! Although I am Polish and my husband is German, I think the cocoa makes it a little dry even though I cooked it for 5 min less than the recipe called for. So the 2nd time I made it I added a small box of vanilla pudding(powder only) and that made it more moist. -my secret to making any cake more moist. Also I topped it with s homemade icing.
Delicious. Yes, it's dry, but it's really good. I added a box of instant pudding and it was still dry (maybe should have removed that amount of flour instead of just adding it). But it wasn't dry in an unpleasant way - it's just a dense and drier cake than most are used to in the US. I used Bailey's instead of rum and it was delicious. I don't normally like liquor in desserts, but it gave it an extra little subtle quick. I loved the almond extract with it, too. This was a big success when I brought it in to work. I took it out after 60 minutes because I could smell that it was done. Thanks for the recipe, Carol!
This recipe was very tasty!!! My boyfriend loved it with a scoop of ice cream!!
I agree with previous reviews on the fact that the result is rather dry. Definitely tasty,but way too dry for our taste. Next time I'll make it, I'll try playing with the recipe a little.
I made the German Marble Cake and it came out good. I switched the rum to Vanilla instead and I didn't add any almond extract . I made it for a huge class and everybody liked it. Thank you to whoever came up with this!
I'll have to add to the negative reviews.. I made this cake last night, made sure to follow the recipe fully and BLA! I really think the quantity of the almond extract should be reduced. The cake was wayyy too dry.
this was realy good ,i did add pudding.my 5 year old ate it everyday until gone.its a keeper.
This was on the crumbly side but the flavor was good. Couldn't really taste the rum though.
Interesting recipe. I took note from previous reviewers who said the cake was too dry. I substituted 1/2 cup of white sugar for light brown sugar, and left the white out of the last egg and used just the yolk. I also added 1/4 cup of mayo to balance that out. Incredibly moist, as a result. My version was a little more rum-flavored though; I took an extra step and added a rum glaze, and let it seep into the cake. The texture and flavor is just right. Also, it doesn't need to stay in the oven for a second over 50minutes. It's PERFECT. It's a great experimental recipe! :)
goood
Loved this cake! Just like my great aunt from Germany made for me when I was little.
I added a packet of instant vanilla jello, as some other reviewers have mentioned (taking out the equivalent amount of flour) for some added moisture. I'd also like to note that I only cooked it for 50 minutes rather than the recommended 70- though our oven is tiny and kind of weird about cook times.
Very dry. I followed the recipe exactly. When I set the timer, I always set it early so I can check on the progress; especially when making something new. At the 50 min mark, it was completely done and burnt on top. It could have been done perfectly at the 40 min mark I believe. I thought it was very dry because of that but others liked it. I'm not a fan of marble cake so I probably won't be trying it again. I had no issues following or using all the ingredients. Everything went fine except the cooking time.
This came out perfect!!. Followed recipe extactly. Cake was nice and high and absolutely delious!! Will be making it again.
I loved my mother's recipe which I used for the first time in many, many years. I wanted to check & make sure I had it correct since she had left out some particulars. The recipes were similar. No rum, which I don't drink alcohol at all, but not a big deal for this recipe. The differences: She used 1/2 tsp salt, 2 cups sugar, 2 tsp vanilla & evaporated milk. I added almond extract only to the choc batter. I baked the cake for 60 minutes & turned out moist & delicious!
First time trying this recipe .... excellent!
This cake is absolutely amazing. I baked mine for just over 50 minutes, and it was just right. The depth of flavor is fantastic. Will definitely make again!
I didn't read the other reviews before I made it and it was over cooked at 60 minutes. However I liked the flavor and the density so I will try it again with pudding mix added and less cooking time.
I have just made this cake for my marble cake lover husband. It came out great! Thank you for this recipe!!
I will make it again, it was a bit heavy but good, not to sweet.
Amazing marble cake, I put mocha whipped cream with chopped walnuts on top! God! It’s delicious!!! Hubby loved it!
It tasted AMAZING! I loved the almond extract flavor, and it is delicious with no frosting. The chocolate didn't have too much flavor but it still tasted great. It was easy and will definitely make it again.
This is exact the mix i us wen i bake that Cake,but i dont weight anythings.i just put everything in a bowl ans mix it.But i us Vanillaextract,a dash of cinnamon
My daughter made this and I liked it so much I decided to make it too. I liked the vanilla part better, so I eliminated the chocolate part, which made it much easier to make. I didn't put in the almond flavouring because I wanted true vanilla taste. My husband, who is not especially a cake eater, loved it and said it was perfect. I loved it too.
Perfect! Great recipe that isn’t overly sweet like American cakes. The flavor and texture were divine!
I remember my Oma separating the eggs and beating the whites until stiff peaks formed, then folding those into the dough (as other reviewers mentioned to do). She did this for many recipes, so I did it for this one, and it was perfect!!! I followed the directions, and then dusted with powdered sugar after it cooled down, once baked. It was a little sweet with the dusting, so I might cut the sugar back a little in the recipe next time to account for that extra dusting. This one is definitely staying in my recipe catalog!!
I was very disappointed in this marble cake. The chocolate section was not very rich and the whole cake tasted like a dense, dry pound cake. Maybe it's something I did wrong, but this recipe was nothing like the marble cake recipe I've used in the past.
Love this cake made it a few different times no substitutions the only difference is I also made homemade frosting,
Really good! Very moist , great rum flavor in the chocolate part. Added the vanilla pudding mix on the recommendation of other reviewers.
i think it will be great
In my religion we are not allowed to drink or eat anything alcoholic. With ice-cream and sprinkles I liked it. Otherwise it was OK .
It raised very well. It was soft, tasted pleasantly. I topped with white glaze and sparkled with slices of almonds.
I used whisky because we didn't have rum, and made them into little cupcakes. Love the taste... They're crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle!
Followed the directions and this cake was very dry. I wouldn't make it again. I used a butter cream frosting which helped with the flavor.
this is an amazing cake!
Y U M M Y
The cake is delicious and got very good reviews from my family. I read all the reviews first and made almost all the changes reviewers recommended - I greased the pan with butter and sugar, not flour - I replaced half the milk with half and half to make a moister cake - I beat the egg whites separate before adding to the batter to make a lighter batter - I replaced the dark rum with white rum and Bailey's Irish Cream, which gave it a nice complex taste, and added a bit more than the recipe called for. - I replaced some of the flour with an instant vanilla pudding packet - I didn't have almond extract so I used vanilla extract - I put walnuts at the bottom of the pan, which end up at the top of the cake, to add a nice crunch and texture to each piece - I baked it for 50 minutes only. Overall the cake still came out a tad drier than I wanted, but everyone loved the cake (me too!) so I don't have any complaints. Great cake.
This cake came out very poorly. I made it exactly like the recipe called for and it did not come out like I had hoped. The top began to crack and split open but the inside would not cook, neither would the bottom. I tasted an outside piece to test and see if it would be worth trying to cook longer but it was very bland and dry. I'm sorry to say I won't be using this recipe again.
This cake was simple to make and delicious!
Oh my goodness! Delicious !!! I actually couldn't stop eating the batter- which is odd for me- but the cake was just as good!!!
We really liked this cake. It wasn't too sweet and had a nice texture. I read all the reviews and used some of the others suggestions. I added 1 Box of French Vanilla Pudding to the flour, 1 tsp Almond Ext + 1 Tsp Vanilla Ext to the cake. Instead of 1 cup of milk, I used 1/2 cup Milk +1/8 cup Rum + Vanilla Yogurt (to = 1 cup). Drizzled cake with melted semi-sweet chocolate. Baked for 60 min. I will be making this cake again - it's a keeper!
This cake was absolutely delicious! It reminded me of the cakes in Germany, chocolate with rum flavoring. Perfect with a cup of coffee! I hope we see more German inspired cake recipes from you.
I don’t like almond so next time I’m putting in vanilla
This recipe is OK. I understand that it is definitely like European recipes: lightly sugary and dense. I don't like too much sugar, but I will add a tiny bit more though, and probably will use a little less flour. My trick to avoid this cake to dry out is to bake it for 50 minutes and finish the baking covering it with aluminum foil and checking it in 10 minutes intervals. I made mine in a loaf pan and had to add minutes so I covered it with foil. The cake was moist and dense. This cake can be easily tweaked to your taste. I will certainly make it again with the aforementioned changes. I also used some of the batter to make a few cupcakes and they came out nicely. Make sure you cover this cake with plastic film to prevent leftovers from drying out.
A very easy cake to make I had to add more milk batter was stiff but it was very delicious
The flavor is so good and the chocolate is just right. I did add vanilla pudding and wished I had cut out a bit of the flour but it was really still good. Is is a drier cake but not so dry that it is hard to eat. I used golden rum and loved the flavor, and I did add a teaspoon of vanilla as we like the flavor. All in all I was pleased with the cake and took it to coffee hour on Sunday. It went over very well. Will make it again.
Dense and dry, even with the addition of vanilla pudding mix. We didn’t care for it.
A really lovely cake.. I don't drink so I substituted rum for equal amounts of water. And I didn't have almond extract at hand so I used vanilla extract instead. I think the almond and rum would have given it a flavor boost but it was still amazing as in! Thanks for that it's a keeper :)
