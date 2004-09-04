German Marble Cake

This is a lovely cake with the taste of almond and chocolate and it is almost like a pound cake.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter with the sugar. Beat in the eggs, then the milk and almond extract.

  • In another bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Beat the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Turn half of the batter into another bowl and stir in the cocoa and rum.

  • Layer the light and dark batters by large spoonfuls and then swirl slightly with a knife.

  • Bake the cake in at 350 degree F (175 degree C) for about 70 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Transfer to a rack to cool. Makes about 14 to 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 89.4mg; sodium 246.7mg. Full Nutrition
