German Marble Cake

I have been looking for this recipe for a LONG long time! Every time i would go visit family in Germany my aunt always made this. My sister and I have been wanting this cake again for years but my grandmother (who is German as well) never made it. Thank you sooo much for putting this recipe on here. It is exactly the cake we had at my Aunts! I made it exactly as the recipe said and it came out perfect. I didn't need to bake it for 70 minutes, having it in for about 60 was perfect. I did separate the egg yolks from the egg whites and mixed them separately and it seemed very fluffy but I'm not sure of the difference as it was the same from when i had it in Germany. For the people who said the cake was very dry, this is how it was at my aunts. This cake was amazing and i will definitely be making this over and over again! I didn't need to add any vanilla pudding as others did or change anything and it wasn't dry. This is the perfect cake to have with tea!