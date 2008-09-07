Orange Glaze I

3.7
14 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This glaze is perfect for the Orange Chiffon Cake. This will give a thin coating or a drizzle over any cake especially a tube cake or bundt cake.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix all ingredients together well. Add more confectioner's sugar or orange juice to make the proper consistency for a barely pourable glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 21g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
