Orange Glaze I
This glaze is perfect for the Orange Chiffon Cake. This will give a thin coating or a drizzle over any cake especially a tube cake or bundt cake.
This was really good, my only compliant was that at first it tasted like sugar and was way to thick, i added orange zest so it had that orange taste and more orange juice so it was thinner.
Very good, as said in the previous review, it really needed to be thinner- so I added an extra two tablespoons of frozen orange juice concentrate (which was no big deal) and spread it on the Orange Chiffon Cake on this site. It was very good and everyone raved about the light orange taste of the icing. Great recipe!
Not bad. I didn't have Frozen Juice Concentrate on hand so I used 3 TBSP orange juice like others suggested. I also added about a 1/2 tsp almond extract and used the glaze for scones. They turned out great!!! Will definitely make again
Great taste, but needs more juice than recipe calls for- very thick until thinned.
Its slightly too bold fo my taste. I suggest that instead of using 1 tablespoon concentrte, to use three tablespoons normal 100% juice. You might wnt to add some butte in it, too.
we love it!!! garnished with orange slices and orange zest.
I made it thin enough to dribble over Angel Food Cake and Vanilla ice cream. It was a birthday hit!
I liked this well enough, but it was not a hint of orange... it was a smack you in the face flavor of orange... Would try again with a small amount of water to thin it out instead of adding more thawed OJ concentrate as others suggested. However, brought these glazed angel food cupcaked to work and they're getting gobbled fast!
Just used orange juice like others suggested, turned out great!
I have had this before and it was not well either. maybe I don't like it because I am not a big fan of oranges, but this was just a disappointment.
It tasted gross
Added more sugar and used fresh orange juice, also added zest. It was yummy!!!
I did four tablespoons of concentrate and some zest. Then I dribbled it on Angel food cake. When dribbled it was good. Too much of this would have been overpowering.
