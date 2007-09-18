Neiman Marcus Cake I

This has a chocolate cake base topped with a cream cheese, chocolate chip and nut topping. It is very rich and very good!

By Karin Christian

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 13x9 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the chocolate cake mix, 1 of the eggs, and the butter or margarine and mix until smooth. Pat mixture into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the semi sweet chocolate chips and the chopped nuts evenly over the cake.

  • Mix together the confectioner's sugar, cream cheese, and the remaining 2 eggs until well blended. Pour over the semi-sweet chocolate chips and the chopped nuts.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 40 minutes. Let cake cool a little before cutting. Serve warm or cooled.

Note: Recipe is not an official Neiman Marcus recipe.

533 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 70.3g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 74.9mg; sodium 415.5mg. Full Nutrition
